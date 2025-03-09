The Gun…

How BlackRock/Vanguard control global markets, with their $20 trillion asset management portfolio. They don’t just invest, they control over 1,600 of the world’s most influential companies, from tech giants like Apple and Microsoft to energy leaders like ExxonMobil and Tesla to healthcare titans like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson and financial giants like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase.

Who Gets to Live, Thrive, Suffer, Die

The influence of this Power Consortium decides which companies succeed or fail in the global economy. They wield significant control over capital flows, regulating access to loans and credit through their ties to major banks and financial institutions, ensuring companies align with their interests or risk losing funding. By leveraging their influence over regulators and government policy, they shape laws, subsidies and financial support in their favor, making compliance essential for survival. In sectors like energy and technology, they dominate supply chains, dictating which companies rise or fall by controlling key suppliers. Through their media holdings, they control public narratives, influencing consumer behavior and political outcomes. If companies fail to comply with their demands, they can use market pressure, regulatory action or even orchestrate hostile takeovers. In the end, all of these mechanisms control who "lives or dies" in the market, consolidating their power over global industries and shaping the economic fate of nations.

Gates & Soros

Bill Gates and George Soros vast investments and foundations align with BlackRock and Vanguard's interests. Together their influence strengthens their power, shaping global markets and policies, ultimately deciding the fate of economies, industries and nations. During the COVID-19 so-called-pandemic, pharmaceutical companies saw their profits surge along with Gates, who’s ventures aligned with investments in vaccine development. The massive rise in long-term health issues such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, post-COVID vaxx, presented coincidental opportunities for the consortium.

Power Consortium's Grip on the WEF

The Power Consortium wields significant influence over the World Economic Forum. BlackRock’s CEO, Larry Fink, regularly pushes policies aligned with his firm’s interests, such as ESG investing, while other executives like Robert Kapito shape global strategies. Vanguard, through its investments in key industries, holds power in sectors central to the WEF’s agenda, like energy, technology and healthcare. Bill Gates and George Soros also exert influence, with Gates shaping global health policies through his foundation and Soros pushing political reforms via his Open Society Foundations. Together they embed the Consortium’s interests in global policy discussions, shaping corporate strategies and the economic landscape.

Exposés of Corruption

Systemic corruption linked to the Power Consortium is often reflected in exposés like the Panama Papers, LuxLeaks and Paradise Papers, which highlight how influential entities such as BlackRock, Vanguard and individuals like Gates and Soros, benefit from global tax avoidance and financial manipulation. Their extensive control over multinational corporations and investment funds allows them to exploit regulatory loopholes, minimize tax liabilities and shift the tax burden onto the working class, consolidating wealth and power while avoiding accountability.

The Machinery of Control

The Power Consortium’s influence spans key industries, particularly energy, where BlackRock and Vanguard hold significant stakes in both fossil fuel and renewable sectors. By backing oil giants like ExxonMobil while also investing in green companies, they profit from the continued reliance on fossil fuels while cashing in on the shift to renewable energy. Their dual investment strategy allows them to control the global energy narrative, benefiting from both the status quo and climate change policies. This control enables them to manipulate energy markets, profit from carbon trading schemes, and steer policies that align with their financial interests, all while prioritizing profit over environmental sustainability.

Surveillance and Information Control

Tech giants Google/Facebook/Microsoft/Apple have been woven tightly into the fabric of the Power Consortium through BlackRock and Vanguard’s significant ownership. These companies not only dominate the information landscape but also manipulate public opinion and behavior through data collection and analysis. The Cambridge Analytica scandal highlighted how Facebook's data exploitation shaped political outcomes, demonstrating that the Power Consortium feels no obligation to uphold ethical standards when profit is at stake. This concentration of power allows them to dictate how information is disseminated, steering narratives in ways that benefit their interests.

Healthcare Creating Sickness for Profit

BlackRock and Vanguard's substantial holdings ensure their investments are protected. In healthcare, the effects of centralized control become particularly dire. The pharmaceutical industry, which is mired in corruption, largely dominated by companies like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, thrives on exclusive patents and inflated drug prices.

Shaping Global Consumption

The consumer goods sector, led by companies like Coca-Cola and Nestlé, bears the imprint of the Power Consortium as well. The firms’ substantial stakes allow them to exert control over market pricing and product distribution, limiting choices for consumers. Through advertising and manipulation of consumer behavior, these companies not only dictate consumption patterns but also prioritize profits over ethical production practices.

Control Over Media/Information/Public Discourse

The Power Consortium’s grip on media is profound; major media companies such as Disney, Comcast and Fox are heavily invested in by BlackRock and Vanguard. This control allows them to shape narratives, influence public opinion and suppress dissenting voices. Media outlets have become vehicles for propagating corporate interests, often diluting the truth in favor of profit-driven agendas.

Collusion and Control

The Power Consortium’s influence extends into governments and international organizations, where lobbying and financial contributions dictate policy. Former executives from these firms frequently cycle through government positions, creating conflicts of interest that engender a system designed to favor elite financial interests over public welfare. As exhibited during the COVID-19 crisis, governments enacted policies that aligned with corporate interests, further justifying encroachments on individual freedoms. Such policies reveal a troubling complicity between the Power Consortium and policymakers.

Charting a Path Forward

Supporting decentralized technologies, fostering transparency, advocating for ethical practices and prioritizing grassroots political movements are critical steps in dismantling the Power Consortium’s grip on our lives. Though the ongoing exposures, awareness and activism we are breaking free from this systemic cycle of control and corruption. On a final note, could they fake a pandemic… Let’s find out!

