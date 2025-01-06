If you still buy into the man-made global warming narrative and are willing to surrender your sovereignty, not just for yourself, but for your family, your community, and your country, to a group of elitist globalists who fear you, then that's truly something. They want a world where you have no say in anything, where decisions are made for you, all in the name of "safety." It used to be frustrating, but now, as more people wake up, it’s just plain laughable.

CO2 Does Not Cause Global Warming – Here’s Why

The Ideal Gas Laws, a fundamental principle of physics, definitively prove that CO2 does not drive global warming. Period.

These laws are as simple as they are undeniable. They state that gases expand when heated and contract when cooled, and that the pressure exerted by a gas is proportional to its temperature. If CO2 were responsible for trapping heat in Earth’s atmosphere, we would see a direct, measurable correlation between CO2 concentrations and global temperatures. But we don’t. The Earth’s climate maintains balance, and CO2 is part of a complex cycle of warming and cooling, with no runaway warming in sight.

Climate Is Cyclical, Not Linear

Earth's climate has always been cyclical, driven primarily by solar activity, not by human-made emissions. We’re not in some unique, unprecedented situation; we’re simply riding through a natural cycle.

The heliosphere (the Sun's electromagnetic field) affects the Earth's climate directly through solar radiation and magnetic interactions. As solar activity increases, it influences Earth's temperature by causing oceans and permafrost to release trapped CO2. And, guess what? The CO2 follows the temperature rise, it doesn’t cause it. That’s a simple observation anyone who’s willing to look can make. Temperature rises first, CO2 increases later, and this has been proven by ice core data and tree rings, which show centuries-long time lags between temperature spikes and CO2 rises.

The Hockey Stick Graph? A Sham

Let’s talk about the infamous Hockey Stick Graph that Al Gore and Michael Mann sold the world. This graph, with its claimed “sharp rise” in global temperatures at the end of the 20th century, conveniently ignores historical context. The real data shows that temperature has always fluctuated, and any recent warming is just part of the cycle we’re currently in.

The ClimateGate scandal exposed just how manipulated the data really was. Emails from leading climate scientists revealed how they cherry-picked data and hid inconvenient truths that would disprove their claims, temperature rises first, CO2 follows.

If you’re looking for proof of this, you don’t need to rely on twisted graphs or biased “models.” Ice core data shows temperature rises before CO2, not after. Tree rings show similar patterns. So, before you swallow the mainstream narrative, ask yourself: why is this basic scientific truth so consistently buried?

Real Science vs. Political Propaganda

Let's talk about what’s actually real. The laws of physics, the Ideal Gas Laws, the principles of thermal dynamics, and field theory, show how pressure, temperature, and volume work together in a closed system. The Earth is a self-regulating, closed system. When temperature increases, CO2 is released from oceans, permafrost, and soil, but it’s the temperature that initiates the release, not the other way around.

But no, this doesn’t fit the narrative that powers the global climate change industry, so the mainstream narrative has to skew the truth to maintain control. The push for carbon taxes, energy controls, and global governance isn’t about saving the planet, it’s about creating a new system of control, where elites dictate the flow of energy and, by extension, control economies and governments.

The Global Warming Agenda: A Power Play

The bottom line? The whole global warming hysteria is designed to manipulate you. It’s a political agenda masquerading as science. Governments, globalists, and certain scientists are using psychological fear to control economies and distract from the real issues at hand.

If you want to understand the truth about our climate, stop listening to politicians and start paying attention to actual science. Real science is not some political tool, it’s about truth, not about creating mass hysteria.

What’s Actually Happening?

We’re actually heading toward a mini ice age, not runaway warming. This isn’t some wild conspiracy theory; it's observable through historical cycles and solar activity. Ice core data, tree rings, and the behavior of solar cycles show we’re in a period of cooling, not warming.

So why is this being ignored? Because it doesn’t serve the agenda of those pushing the climate change narrative.

Don’t Fall for the Brainwashing

Remember the “scientists” funded by those invested in an agenda, who say whatever they’re told to say and the kids studying Environmental Science who are more familiar with Al Gore’s film than with the actual science of climate? These are the same people who have never even heard of the Ideal Gas Laws but can easily quote the mainstream talking points. That’s who the media is relying on: a dumbed-down public that’s easy to manipulate.

Conclusion: Don’t Buy the Narrative

The truth is simple: CO2 does not cause global warming. The Ideal Gas Laws prove this. Ice core data, tree rings, and solar activity confirm this. What you’re being sold as “science” is just psychological manipulation and data cherry-picking, a power play to control the masses and drive economies into the hands of a few.

The next time someone tells you CO2 is the culprit, ask them: What about the laws of physics? And ask them, Why are they ignoring the natural cycles of the Earth?

Video Clips, incl. scientists suing IPCC to get their names off reports with fake data

Fire and Ice Articles - See Wayback Machine

FIRE AND ICE JOURNALISTS WARNED OF CLIMATE CRISIS FOR 100 YEARS

COOLING 1900

New York Times February 24, 1867 - The Glacial Period

New York Times February 24, 1895 - Prospects of Another Glacial Period

New York Times October 7, 1912 - Glacial Era Coming

New York Times June 10, 1923 - Menace of a New Ice Age to be Tested by Scientists

Los Angeles Times June 28, 1923 - Ice-Age Theory will be Sifted

Chicago Daily Tribune August 9, 1923 - Scientist Says Arctic Ice Will Wipe Out Canada

Washington Post August 10, 1923 - Volcanoes in Australia; Ice Age Coming Here

Los Angeles Times April 6, 1924 - New Ice-Age is Forecast

New York Times September 28, 1924 - MacMillan Reports Signs of New Ice Age

Los Angeles Times March 11, 1929 - Is Another Ice Age Coming?

WARMING 1930

Washington Post August 2, 1930 - Hot Weather

Washington Post May 3, 1932 - Second World Flood Seen, if Earth’s Heat Increases

The New York Times May 15, 1932 - Next Great Deluge Forecast by Science

New York Times March 27, 1933 - America in Longest Warm Spell Since 1776; Temp. Line Records a 25-Year Rise

Time January 2, 1939 - Warmer World

New York Times August 10, 1952 - Our Changing Climate

New York Times July 12, 1953 - The Weather is Really Changing

New York Times February 15, 1959 - A Warmer Earth Evident at Poles

New York Times February 20, 1969 - Expert Says Arctic Ocean Will Soon Be an Open Sea

COOLING 1970

Washington Post January 11, 1970 - Colder Winters Held Dawn of New Ice Age

New York Times January 27, 1972 - Climate Experts Assay Ice Age Clues

Time June 24, 1974 - Another Ice Age?

New York Times August 8, 1974 - Climate Changes Endanger World’s Food Output

Newsweek April 28, 1975 - The Cooling World

International Wildlife July-August 1975 - In the Grip of a New Ice Age?

New York Times January 19, 1975 - Climate Changes Called Ominous

New York Times May 21, 1975 - Scientists Ask Why World Climate Is Changing; Major Cooling May Be Ahead.

U.S. News & World Report May 31, 1976 - Even U.S. Farms May be Hit by Cooling Trend

WARMING 1990

New York Times August 13, 1991 - Ranges Of Animals and Plants Head North

New York Times April 16, 1993 - TV Weekend; World Ends Not With a Bang, but a Heat Wave

New York Times December 8, 2002 - Arctic Ice Is Melting at Record Level, Scientists Say

Los Angeles Times December 16, 2005 - 2005 Vying With '98 as Record Hot Year

New York Times May 20, 2005 - Warming Is Blamed for Antarctica's Weight Gain

New York Times September 14, 2005 - Using Central Park to Study Global Warming and Flooding

New York Times October 25, 2005 - No Escape: Thaw Gains Momentum

New York Times December 27, 2005 - Past Hot Times Hold Few Reasons to Relax About New Warming

Telegraph February 2, 2006 - We've Lost Our Fear of Hellfire, But Put Climate Change in its Place

Comments from scientists who disagree with the IPCC

Timothy F. Ball, former Professor of Geography, University of Winnipeg: “Temperatures declined from 1940 to 1980 and in the early 1970's global cooling became the consensus. ... By the 1990's temperatures appeared to have reversed and Global Warming became the consensus. It appears I'll witness another cycle before retiring, as the major mechanisms and the global temperature trends now indicate a cooling." (Feb. 5, 2007):

Robert M. Carter, geologist, researcher at the Marine Geophysical Laboratory at James Cook University in Australia: "the accepted global average temperature statistics used by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change show that no ground-based warming has occurred since 1998 ... there is every doubt whether any global warming at all is occurring at the moment (June 2007), let alone human-caused warming."

Vincent R. Gray, coal chemist, founder of the New Zealand Climate Science Coalition: "The two main 'scientific' claims of the IPCC are the claim that 'the globe is warming' and 'Increases in carbon dioxide emissions are responsible'. Evidence for both of these claims is fatally flawed." (Oct 2007)

Richard Lindzen, Alfred P. Sloan Professor of Atmospheric Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and member of the National Academy of Sciences: - “We are quite confident (1) that global mean temperature is about 0.5 °C higher than it was a century ago; (2) that atmospheric levels of CO2 have risen over the past two centuries; and (3) that CO2 is a greenhouse gas whose increase is likely to warm the earth (one of many, the most important being water vapor and clouds). But – and I cannot stress this enough – we are not in a position to confidently attribute past climate change to CO2 or to forecast what the climate will be in the future." "[T]here has been no question whatsoever that CO2 is an infrared absorber (i.e., a greenhouse gas – albeit a minor one), and its increase should theoretically contribute to warming. Indeed, if all else were kept equal, the increase in CO2 should have led to somewhat more warming than has been observed."

Garth Paltridge, Visiting Fellow ANU and retired Chief Research Scientist, CSIRO Division of Atmospheric Research and retired Director of the Institute of the Antarctic Cooperative Research Centre. - "There are good and straightforward scientific reasons to believe that the burning of fossil fuel and consequent increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide will lead to an increase in the average temperature of the world above that which would otherwise be the case. Whether the increase will be large enough to be noticeable is still an unanswered question.”

Hendrik Tennekes, retired Director of Research, Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute: - "The blind adherence to the harebrained idea that climate models can generate 'realistic' simulations of climate is the principal reason why I remain a climate skeptic. From my background in turbulence I look forward with grim anticipation to the day that climate models will run with a horizontal resolution of less than a kilometer. The horrible predictability problems of turbulent flows then will descend on climate science with a vengeance."

Antonino Zichichi, emeritus professor of nuclear physics at the University of [boˈloɲːa] Bologna and president of the World Federation of Scientists : - "models used by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) are incoherent and invalid from a scientific point of view". "It is not possible to exclude that the observed phenomena may have natural causes. It may be that man has little or nothing to do with it"

Khabibullo Abdusamatov, mathematician and astronomer at Pulkovo Observatory of the Russian Academy of Sciences: - "Global warming results not from the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, but from an unusually high level of solar radiation and a lengthy – almost throughout the last century – growth in its intensity...Ascribing 'greenhouse' effect properties to the Earth's atmosphere is not scientifically substantiated...Heated greenhouse gases, which become lighter as a result of expansion, ascend to the atmosphere only to give the absorbed heat away."

Sallie Baliunas, astronomer, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics: - "[T]he recent warming trend in the surface temperature record cannot be caused by the increase of human-made greenhouse gases in the air."

David Bellamy, botanist, believes that climate change is part of the Earth's natural cycle and that such changes have been seen before. Says Bellamy, - "The sun is getting old and it is getting warmer all the time but we do have cycles of sun spots and when those sun spots come the effect is to warm the Earth up and warm the atmosphere."

George V. Chilingar, Professor of Civil and Petroleum Engineering at the University of Southern California: - "The authors identify and describe the following global forces of nature driving the Earth’s climate: (1) solar radiation ..., (2) outgassing as a major supplier of gases to the World Ocean and the atmosphere, and, possibly, (3) microbial activities ... . The writers provide quantitative estimates of the scope and extent of their corresponding effects on the Earth’s climate [and] show that the human-induced climatic changes are negligible."

Ian Clark, hydrogeologist, professor, Department of Earth Sciences, University of Ottawa: - "That portion of the scientific community that attributes climate warming to CO2 relies on the hypothesis that increasing CO2, which is in fact a minor greenhouse gas, triggers a much larger water vapour response to warm the atmosphere. This mechanism has never been tested scientifically beyond the mathematical models that predict extensive warming, and are confounded by the complexity of cloud formation – which has a cooling effect. ... We know that [the sun] was responsible for climate change in the past, and so is clearly going to play the lead role in present and future climate change. And interestingly... solar activity has recently begun a downward cycle."

Chris de Freitas, Associate Professor, School of Geography, Geology and Environmental Science, University of Auckland:- "There is evidence of global warming. ... But warming does not confirm that carbon dioxide is causing it. Climate is always warming or cooling. There are natural variability theories of warming. To support the argument that carbon dioxide is causing it, the evidence would have to distinguish between human-caused and natural warming. This has not been done."

David Douglass, solid-state physicist, professor, Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Rochester: - "The observed pattern of warming, comparing surface and atmospheric temperature trends, does not show the characteristic fingerprint associated with greenhouse warming. The inescapable conclusion is that the human contribution is not significant and that observed increases in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases make only a negligible contribution to climate warming."

Don Easterbrook, emeritus professor of geology, Western Washington University: - "global warming since 1900 could well have happened without any effect of CO2. If the cycles continue as in the past, the current warm cycle should end soon and global temperatures should cool slightly until about 2035"

William M. Gray, Professor Emeritus and head of The Tropical Meteorology Project, Department of Atmospheric Science, Colorado State University: - "This small warming is likely a result of the natural alterations in global ocean currents which are driven by ocean salinity variations. Ocean circulation variations are as yet little understood. Human kind has little or nothing to do with the recent temperature changes. We are not that influential." "I am of the opinion that [global warming] is one of the greatest hoaxes ever perpetrated on the American people." "So many people have a vested interest in this global-warming thing—all these big labs and research and stuff. The idea is to frighten the public, to get money to study it more."

William Happer, physicist specializing in optics and spectroscopy, Princeton University: -"all the evidence I see is that the current warming of the climate is just like past warmings. In fact, it's not as much as past warmings yet, and it probably has little to do with carbon dioxide, just like past warmings had little to do with carbon dioxide"

William Kininmonth, meteorologist, former Australian delegate to World Meteorological Organization Commission for Climatology: -"There has been a real climate change over the late nineteenth and twentieth centuries that can be attributed to natural phenomena. Natural variability of the climate system has been underestimated by IPCC and has, to now, dominated human influences."

David Legates, associate professor of geography and director of the Center for Climatic Research, University of Delaware: - "About half of the warming during the 20th century occurred prior to the 1940s, and natural variability accounts for all or nearly all of the warming."

Tad Murty, oceanographer; adjunct professor, Departments of Civil Engineering and Earth Sciences, University of Ottawa: - global warming "is the biggest scientific hoax being perpetrated on humanity. There is no global warming due to human anthropogenic activities. The atmosphere hasn’t changed much in 280 million years, and there have always been cycles of warming and cooling. The Cretaceous period was the warmest on earth. You could have grown tomatoes at the North Pole"

Tim Patterson, paleoclimatologist and Professor of Geology at Carleton University in Canada: - "There is no meaningful correlation between CO2 levels and Earth's temperature over this [geologic] time frame. In fact, when CO2 levels were over ten times higher than they are now, about 450 million years ago, the planet was in the depths of the absolute coldest period in the last half billion years. On the basis of this evidence, how could anyone still believe that the recent relatively small increase in CO2 levels would be the major cause of the past century's modest warming?"

Ian Plimer, Professor emeritus of Mining Geology, The University of Adelaide: - "We only have to have one volcano burping and we have changed the whole planetary climate... It looks as if carbon dioxide actually follows climate change rather than drives it".

Tom Segalstad, head of the Geology Museum at the University of Oslo: - "The IPCC's temperature curve (the so-called 'hockey stick' curve) must be in error...human influence on the 'Greenhouse Effect' is minimal (maximum 4%). Anthropogenic CO2 amounts to 4% of the ~2% of the "Greenhouse Effect", hence an influence of less than 1 permil of the Earth's total natural 'Greenhouse Effect' (some 0.03 °C of the total ~33 °C)."

Nicola Scafetta, research scientist in the physics department at Duke University, wrote a booklet proposing a phenomenological theory of climate change based on the physical properties of the data. Scafetta describes his conclusions writing - "At least 60% of the warming of the Earth observed since 1970 appears to be induced by natural cycles which are present in the solar system. A climatic stabilization or cooling until 2030–2040 is forecast by the phenomenological model."

Nir Shaviv, astrophysicist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem: - "[T]he truth is probably somewhere in between [the common view and that of skeptics], with natural causes probably being more important over the past century, whereas anthropogenic causes will probably be more dominant over the next century. ... [A]bout 2/3's (give or take a third or so) of the warming [over the past century] should be attributed to increased solar activity and the remaining to anthropogenic causes." His opinion is based on some proxies of solar activity over the past few centuries.

Fred Singer, Professor emeritus of Environmental Sciences at the University of Virginia: - "The greenhouse effect is real. However, the effect is minute, insignificant, and very difficult to detect." “It’s not automatically true that warming is bad, I happen to believe that warming is good, and so do many economists.”

Willie Soon, astrophysicist, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics: - "[T]here's increasingly strong evidence that previous research conclusions, including those of the United Nations and the United States government concerning 20th century warming, may have been biased by underestimation of natural climate variations. The bottom line is that if these variations are indeed proven true, then, yes, natural climate fluctuations could be a dominant factor in the recent warming. In other words, natural factors could be more important than previously assumed."

Roy Spencer, principal research scientist, University of Alabama in Huntsville: - "I predict that in the coming years, there will be a growing realization among the global warming research community that most of the climate change we have observed is natural, and that mankind’s role is relatively minor".[46]

Philip Stott, professor emeritus of biogeography at the University of London: "...the myth is starting to implode. ... Serious new research at The Max Planck Society has indicated that the sun is a far more significant factor..."

Henrik Svensmark, Danish National Space Center: - "Our team ... has discovered that the relatively few cosmic rays that reach sea-level play a big part in the everyday weather. They help to make low-level clouds, which largely regulate the Earth’s surface temperature. During the 20th Century the influx of cosmic rays decreased and the resulting reduction of cloudiness allowed the world to warm up. ... most of the warming during the 20th Century can be explained by a reduction in low cloud cover."

Jan Veizer, environmental geochemist, Professor Emeritus from University of Ottawa: - "At this stage, two scenarios of potential human impact on climate appear feasible: (1) the standard IPCC model ..., and (2) the alternative model that argues for celestial phenomena as the principal climate driver. ... Models and empirical observations are both indispensable tools of science, yet when discrepancies arise, observations should carry greater weight than theory. If so, the multitude of empirical observations favours celestial phenomena as the most important driver of terrestrial climate on most time scales, but time will be the final judge.

Craig D. Idso, faculty researcher, Office of Climatology, Arizona State University and founder of the Center for the Study of Carbon Dioxide and Global Change: - "the rising CO2 content of the air should boost global plant productivity dramatically, enabling humanity to increase food, fiber and timber production and thereby continue to feed, clothe, and provide shelter for their still-increasing numbers ... this atmospheric CO2-derived blessing is as sure as death and taxes." (May 2007)

Sherwood Idso, former research physicist, USDA Water Conservation Laboratory, and adjunct professor, Arizona State University: - "[W]arming has been shown to positively impact human health, while atmospheric CO2 enrichment has been shown to enhance the health-promoting properties of the food we eat, as well as stimulate the production of more of it. ... [W]e have nothing to fear from increasing concentrations of atmospheric CO2 and global warming." (2003)[59]

Patrick Michaels, Senior Fellow at the Cato Institute and retired research professor of environmental science at the University of Virginia: - "scientists know quite precisely how much the planet will warm in the foreseeable future, a modest three-quarters of a degree (Celsius), plus or minus a mere quarter-degree ... a modest warming is a likely benefit... human warming will be strongest and most obvious in very cold and dry air, such as in Siberia and northwestern North America in the dead of winter." (October 16, 2003)

The Real Inconvenient Truths in Al Gore’s Movie

Written by Christopher Monckton of Brenchley - 19 October 2007

The High Court Judge said that the Government’s distribution of An Inconvenient Truth to all English secondary schools had been an unlawful contravention of an Act of Parliament prohibiting the political indoctrination of children.

ERROR 1: Sea level "rising 6 m" – Over estimated by approaching 10,000 per cent. The judge said it was not a correct statement of the mainstream science.

ERROR 2: Pacific islands "drowning" leading to the evacuation of several island populations to New Zealand. ---- There have been no mass evacuations of populations of islanders. National Tidal Facility of Australia shows a mean annual sea-level rise over the past half-century equivalent to the thickness of a human hair.

ERROR 3: Thermohaline circulation "stopping" --- The thermohaline circulation cannot be and will not be shut down by “global warming,” and the film should have been corrected to reflect the consensus.

ERROR 4: CO2 "driving temperature" --- Gore says that in each of the last four interglacial warm periods it was changes in carbon dioxide concentration that caused changes in temperature. It was the other way around. CO2 concentration came between 800 and 2800 years later.

ERROR 5: Snows of Kilimanjaro "melting" --- Melting began 125 years ago. More of the glacier had melted before Hemingway wrote The Snows of Kilimanjaro in 1936 than afterward, and has nothing to do with “global warming.

ERROR 6: Lake Chad in Africa "drying up" --- Over-extraction of water and changing agricultural patterns dried the lake, which was also dry in 8500BC, 5500BC, 1000BC and 100BC. Ms. Kreider says, “There are multiple stresses upon Lake Chad.” However, the scientific consensus is that at present those “stresses” do not include “global warming.”

ERROR 7 Hurricane Katrina "man made" --- Gore says Hurricane Katrina, that devastated New Orleans in 2005, was caused by “global warming.” It was not. It was caused by the failure of Gore’s party, in the administration of New Orleans, to heed 30 years of warnings by the Corps of Engineers that the levees – dams that kept New Orleans dry – could not stand a direct hit by a hurricane. Katrina was only Category 3 when it struck the levees. The number of Atlantic hurricanes shows no trend over the past half century; the number of typhoons has fallen throughout the past 30 years; the number of tornadoes has risen only because of better detection systems for smaller tornadoes; but the number of larger tornadoes in the US has fallen.

ERROR 8 Polar bear "dying" --- The study, by Monnett & Gleason (2005), mentioned just four dead bears. They had died in an exceptional storm, with high winds and waves in the Beaufort Sea. The amount of sea ice in the Beaufort Sea has grown over the past 30 years. A report for the World Wide Fund for Nature shows that polar bears, which are warm-blooded, have grown in numbers where temperature has increased, and have become fewer where temperature has fallen.

ERROR 9: Coral reefs "bleaching" --- Gore says coral reefs are “bleaching” because of “global warming.” They are not. There was some bleaching in 1998, but this was caused by the exceptional El Nino Southern Oscillation that year. Two similarly severe El Ninos over the past 250 years also caused extensive bleaching. “Global warming” was nothing to do with it.

ERROR 10: 100 (ppmv) parts per million by volume of CO2 "melting mile-thick ice" --- It does not. Gore’s implication has the effect of overstating the mainstream consensus estimate of the effect of CO2 on temperature at least tenfold.

ERROR 11 Hurricane Caterina 2004 "manmade" --- Gore says that Hurricane Caterina, the only hurricane ever to strike the coast of Brazil, was caused by “global warming.” It was not. In 2004, Brazil’s summer sea surface temperatures were cooler than normal, not warmer. But air temperatures were the coldest in 25 years. The air was so much colder than the water that it caused a heat flux from the water to the air similar to that which fuels hurricanes in warm seas.

ERROR 12 Japanese typhoons "a new record" --- Gore says that 2004 set a new record for the number of typhoons striking Japan. It did not. The trend in the number of typhoons, and of tropical cyclones, has fallen throughout the past 50 years. The trend in rainfall from cyclones has also fallen, and there has been no trend in monsoon rainfall.

ERROR 13 Hurricanes "getting stronger" --- Gore says scientists had been giving warnings that hurricanes will get stronger because of “global warming.” They will not. Over the past 60 years there has been no change in the strength of hurricanes, even though hydrocarbon use went up six-fold in the same period.

ERROR 14 Big storm insurances losses "increasing" --- They are not. Insured losses, as a percentage of the population of coastal areas in the path of hurricanes, were lower even in 2005 than they had been in 1925. In 2006, a very quiet hurricane season, Lloyds of London posted their biggest-ever profit: £3.6 billion.

ERROR 15 Mumbai "flooding" --- It is not. Rainfall trends at the two major weather stations in Mumbai show no increase in heavy rainfall over the past 48 years.

ERROR 16 Severe tornadoes "more frequent" --- More tornadoes are being reported because detection systems are better than they were. But the number of severe tornadoes has been falling for more than 50 years.

ERROR 17 The sun "heats the Arctic ocean" --- Gore says that ice-melt allows the Sun to heat the Arctic Ocean, and a diagram shows the Sun’s rays heating it directly. It does not. The ocean emits radiant energy at the moment of absorption, and would freeze if there were no atmosphere. It is the atmosphere, not the Sun that warms the ocean. Also, Gore’s diagram confuses the tropopause with the ionosphere, and he makes a number of other errors indicating that he does not understand the elementary physics of radiative transfer.

ERROR 18 Arctic "warming fastest" --- the Arctic has been cooling over the past 60 years, and is now one degree Celsius cooler than it was in the 1940s. There was a record amount of snow cover in the Northern Hemisphere in 2001. Several vessels were icebound in the Arctic in the spring of 2007, but few newspapers reported this. The newspapers reported that the North-West Passage was free of ice in 2007, and said that this was for the first time since records began: but the records, taken by satellites, had only begun 29 years previously. The North-West Passage had also been open for shipping in 1945, and, in 1903, the great Norwegian explorer Amundsen had passed through it in a sailing ship.

ERROR 19 Greenland ice sheet "unstable" --- It is not. Greenland ice grows 2in a year. The Greenland ice sheet survived each of the previous three interglacial periods, each of which was 5 degrees Celsius warmer than the present. It survived atmospheric CO2 concentrations of up to 1000 ppmv (compared with today’s 400 ppmv). It last melted 850,000 years ago, when humankind did not exist and could not have caused the melting. There is a close correlation between variations in Solar activity and temperature anomalies in Greenland, but there is no correlation between variations in CO2 concentration and temperature changes in Greenland. The IPCC (2001) says that to melt even half the Greenland ice sheet would require temperature to rise by 5.5 degrees C and remain that high for several thousand years.

ERROR 20 Himalayan glacial melt waters "failing" --- Gore says 40% of the world’s population get their water supply from Himalayan glacial melt waters that are failing because of “global warming.” They don’t and they are not. The water comes almost entirely from snow-melt, not from ice-melt. Over the past 40 years there has been no decline in the amount of snow-melt in Eurasia.

ERROR 21 Peruvian glaciers "disappearing" --- Gore says that a Peruvian glacier is less extensive now than it was in the 1940s, implying that “global warming” is the cause. It is not. Except for the very highest peaks, the normal state of the Peruvian cordilleras has been ice-free throughout most of the past 10,000 years.

ERROR 22 Mountain glaciers worldwide "disappearing" --- Gore says that “the ice has a story to tell, and it is worldwide.” He shows several before-and-after pictures of glaciers disappearing. However, the glacial melt began in the 1820s, long before humankind could have had any effect, and has continued at a uniform rate since, showing no acceleration since humankind began increasing the quantity of CO2 in the atmosphere. Total ice volumes in three of the last four Ice Ages were lower than they are today, and “global warming” had nothing to do with that.

ERROR 23 Sahara desert "drying" --- In the past 25 years the Sahara has shrunk by some 300,000 square kilometers because of additional rainfall. Some scientists think “global warming” may actually mitigate pre-existing droughts because there will be more water vapor in the atmosphere.

ERROR 24 West Antarctic ice sheet "unstable" --- most of the recession in this ice sheet over the past 10,000 years has occurred in the absence of any sea-level or temperature forcing. In most of Antarctica, the ice is in fact growing thicker. Mean Antarctic temperature has actually fallen throughout the past half-century. In some Antarctic glens, environmental damage has been caused by temperature decreases of up to 2 degrees Celsius. Antarctic sea-ice spread to a 30-year record extent in late 2007.

ERROR 25 Antarctic Peninsula ice shelves "breaking up" --- Global warming is unlikely to have been the cause. Gore does not explain that the ice shelves have melted before, as studies of seabed sediments have shown. The Antarctic Peninsula accounts for about 2% of the continent, in most of which the ice is growing thicker.

ERROR 26 Larsen B Ice Shelf "broke up because of 'global warming” --- Gore focuses on the Larsen B ice shelf, saying that it completely disappeared in 35 days. Yet there has been extensive ice-shelf break-up throughout the past 10,000 years, and the maximum ice-shelf extent may have been in the Little Ice Age in the late 15th century.

ERROR 27 Mosquitoes "climbing to higher altitudes" --- They are not. Most recent outbreaks have been at lower levels than those of a century and more ago. He says that Nairobi was founded 1000 m above sea level so as to be above the mosquito line. It was not. In the period before anthropogenic warming could have had any significant effect, there were ten malaria outbreaks in Nairobi, one of which reached as far up as Eldoret, almost 3000 m above sea level. Malaria is not a tropical disease. Mosquitoes do not need tropical temperatures: they need no more than 15 degrees Celsius to breed.

ERROR 28 Many tropical diseases "spread through 'global warming” --- Gore says that, as well as malaria, “global warming” is spreading dengue fever, Lyme disease, West Nile virus, arena virus, avian flu, Ebola virus, E. Coli 0157:H7, Hanta virus, legionella, leptospirosis, multi-drug-resistant TB, Nipah virus, SARS and Vibrio Cholerae 0139. It is doing no such thing. Only the first four diseases are insect-borne, but none is tropical. Of the other diseases named by Gore either in his film or in the accompanying book, not one is sensitive to increasing temperature. They are spread not by warmer weather but by rats, chickens, primates, pigs, poor hygiene, ill-maintained air conditioning, or cold weather.

ERROR 29 West Nile virus in the US "spread through 'global warming” --- Gore says that West Nile virus spread throughout the US in just two years, implicitly because of “global warming.” It did not. The climate in the US ranges from some of the world’s hottest deserts to some of its iciest tundra. West Nile virus flourishes in any climate. Warming of the climate, however caused, does not affect its incidence or prevalence.

ERROR 30 Carbon dioxide is "pollution"--- Gore describes carbon dioxide as “global warming pollution.” It is not. It is food for plants and trees. Tests have shown that even at concentrations 30 times those of the present day even the most delicate plants flourish. Well-managed forests, such as those of the United States, are growing at record rates because the extra carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is feeding the trees. Carbon dioxide, in geological timescale, is at a very low concentration at present. Half a billion years ago it was at 7000 parts per million by volume, about 18 times today’s concentration.

ERROR 31 The European heat wave of 2003 "killed 35,000" --- Gore says, “A couple of years ago in Europe they had that heat wave that killed 35,000.” Though some scientists agree with Gore, the scientific consensus is that extreme warm anomalies more unusual than the 2003 heat wave occur regularly; extreme cold anomalies also occur regularly; El Niño and volcanism appear to be of much greater importance than any general warming trend; and there is little evidence that regional heat or cold waves are significantly increasing or decreasing with time. In general, warm is better than cold, which is why the largest number of life-forms are in the tropics and the least number are at the poles. A cold snap in the winter following the European heat wave killed 20,000 in the UK alone. Though the IPCC says 150,000 people a year are being killed worldwide by “global warming,” it reaches this figure only by deliberately excluding the number of people who are not being killed because there is less cold weather. In the US alone, it has been estimated that 174,000 fewer people are being killed each year because there are fewer episodes of extreme cold.

ERROR 32 Pied flycatchers "cannot feed their young" --- Gore says “The peak arrival date for migratory birds 25 years ago was April 25. Their chicks hatched on June 3, just at the time when the caterpillars were coming out: Nature’s plan. But 20 years of warming later the caterpillars peaked two weeks earlier. The chicks tried to catch up with it, but they couldn’t. So they are in trouble.” Yet adaptation is easy for the flycatchers: they merely fly a few tens of kilometers further north and they will find caterpillars hatching at the appropriate time. Besides, though Gore does not say so, what is bad news for the pied flycatchers is good news for the caterpillars, and for the butterflies they will become.

ERROR 33 Gore's bogus pictures and film footage -- In the book accompanying Gore’s film, the story of the pied flycatchers and the caterpillars is accompanied by a picture of a bird feeding her hungry chicks. However, closer inspection shows that the bird is not a pied flycatcher but a black tern; and that she is not carrying a caterpillar in her beak, but a small fish. Gore similarly misuses spectacular footage of a glacier apparently calving off enormous slabs of ice into the sea – footage that is often shown on television to accompany stories about “global warming.” However, the glacier in question is one that is known to be advancing – and to be doing so more rapidly and more often than previously. It is in southern Argentina, where its snout crosses – and eventually dams, Lake Argentino. Water builds up behind the ice dam and eventually bursts it, causing the spectacular collapse of ice into the lake that is so misleadingly used as the iconic image of the effect of “global warming” on glaciers. The breaking of the ice dam used to occur every eight years or so: now, however, it occurs every five years, not because of “global warming” because of the regional cooling of the southern Atlantic.

ERROR 34 The Thames Barrier "closing more frequently" --- Gore says that rising sea levels are compelling the operators of the Thames Barrier to close it more frequently than when it was first built. They are not. The barrier is indeed closed more frequently than when it was built, but the reason has nothing to do with “global warming” or rising sea levels. The reason is a change of policy by which the barrier is closed during exceptionally low tides, so as to retain water in the tidal Thames rather than keeping it out. Yet even the present leader of the official Opposition in the UK Parliament recently used a major speech as the opportunity to mention today’s more frequent closing of the Thames Barrier as though it were a matter of grave concern.

ERROR 35 "No fact...in dispute by anybody." --- Gore says that his prediction that the atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide will rise to more than 600 parts per million by volume as soon as 2050 is “not controversial in any way or in dispute by anybody.” However, not one of the half-dozen official projections of growth in CO2 concentration made by the IPCC shows as much as 600 parts per million by 2050.

More Proof - There is no Global Warming

