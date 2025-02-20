The corruption within the FDA and CDC stems from corporate influence, conflicts of interest, and inadequate regulatory oversight, leading to the approval of dangerous products with insufficient safety data. Pharmaceutical companies often employ lobbying, campaign contributions, and direct relationships with agency officials to fast-track product approvals, while the revolving door between government agencies and the private sector exacerbates potential conflicts of interest. Additionally, the lack of transparency and accountability in the approval process has resulted in harm to public health, including thousands of deaths and long-term injuries. FDA does drug approvals, with CDC’s role limited to vaccine recommendations.

Over the past 50 years, the pharmaceutical industry has been linked to an estimated 5-10 million injuries or deaths, with legal settlements, fines and associated costs reaching approximately $62.3 billion, which averages around $6,230 per injured person in developed countries. During this period, Big Pharma has earned between $90,000 to $300,000 per person over their lifetime. The total cost of settlements, fines, and legal expenses amounts to roughly 4% of total revenue, a stark contrast to the 20-25% of revenue spent on marketing and promotional activities. While these figures are based on high-profile legal cases, the true extent of injury and damage is likely much greater when considering unreported incidents, smaller settlements, and long-term health consequences.

Top 10 Cases FDA/CDC Corruption Causing Harm to Public

1. Vioxx (Rofecoxib) - Merck - FDA failed to act on cardiovascular risks.

Settlement: $4.85 billion. No criminal charges / 60,000 deaths - heart attacks/strokes.

2. Thalidomide - Chemie Grünenthal - Overlooked birth defect risks.

Settlement: No major U.S. settlement / 10,000 birth defects worldwide.

3. OxyContin - Purdue Pharma - Aggressive marketing despite addiction risks.

Settlement: $8 billion (2020) / 500,000+ deaths from opioid overdoses.

4. Fen-Phen - Wyeth - Downplayed cardiovascular risks of drug combination. Settlement: $13.5 billion / 100–200 deaths, heart damage in tens of thousands.

5. Accutane - Roche - Suppressed data related to birth defects/mental health issues.

Settlement: $25 million / Birth defects, suicides, long-term health problems.

6. Bextra (Valdecoxib) - Pfizer - Downplayed heart attack and stroke risks. Settlement: $2.3 billion / Hundreds of deaths from heart-related issues.

7. Diethylstilbestrol (DES) - Approved without long-term safety studies.

Settlement: Millions in settlements/ 1000s of cancer/reproductive issues in women.

8. Merck’s Gardasil (HPV Vaccine) - Merck - Failure to disclose adverse side effects.

Settlement: Ongoing lawsuits / Neurological disorders and fatalities

9. Xarelto (Rivaroxaban) - Bayer/Janssen -Downplayed bleeding risks/lack of antidote.

Settlement: $775 million (2019) / Excessive bleeding, deaths in some patients.

10. Medtronic Infuse Bone Graft - Medtronic - Failed to disclose risks.

Settlement: $300 million / Cancer, infections, neurological damage.

The FDA and CDC were slow to respond to emerging health crises and in many cases public health agencies were heavily influenced by corporate interests. Harm caused by these products includes hundreds of thousands of deaths and long-term injuries.

80 Deadly Products Approved/Recommended by FDA/CDC

Vioxx (Rofecoxib) - Heart attacks, strokes, death; Merck paid $4.85 billion in settlements. Fen-Phen (Fenfluramine/Phentermine) - Heart valve damage, pulmonary hypertension; $13.5 billion settlement. Bextra (Valdecoxib) - Heart attacks, strokes, severe skin reactions; Pfizer paid $2.3 billion. Accutane (Isotretinoin) - Birth defects, suicides, mental health issues; $25 million in settlements. Opioids (OxyContin, Percocet) - Addiction, overdose deaths; Purdue Pharma paid $8 billion. Cigarettes (Tobacco Products) - Lung cancer, heart disease; $206 billion Master Settlement Agreement. Mercury in Dental Fillings - Neurological issues, mercury toxicity; Few large settlements. Medtronic Infuse Bone Graft - Infections, cancer, neurological damage; $300 million in settlements. Diethylstilbestrol (DES) - Cancer, reproductive issues; Settlements in the millions. Thalidomide - Birth defects; Billions in compensation settlements. Sodium Fluoride in Water - Skeletal fluorosis, thyroid issues; Ongoing lawsuits, no large settlements. Bisphenol A (BPA) - Hormonal disruption, cancer risk; Limited settlements from manufacturers. Vaccine Controversies (Gardasil) - Neurological symptoms, autoimmune disorders, death; Ongoing litigation, some compensation. Xarelto (Rivaroxaban) - Excessive bleeding, death; Multiple lawsuits, undisclosed settlements. Yaz (Drospirenone) - Blood clots, strokes, heart attacks; Lawsuits leading to over $1 billion in settlements. Bovine Growth Hormone (rBGH) - Potential cancer risk, hormone disruption; Limited legal action. Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) - Breast cancer, heart disease; Major lawsuits and settlements. Talcum Powder (Johnson & Johnson) - Ovarian cancer, mesothelioma; $4.7 billion settlement. Pineal Gland Stimulation Devices (Medtronic Infuse) - Cancer, infections, neurological damage; $300 million settlement. Sarin Gas (FDA Approved for certain medical use) - Severe poisoning, death; No settlements due to military use. Zyprexa (Olanzapine) - Weight gain, diabetes, heart disease; Eli Lilly paid $1.4 billion in fines and settlements. Prempro (Hormone Replacement Therapy) - Breast cancer, heart disease, stroke; $27 billion settlement. Asbestos (Construction Materials) - Lung cancer, mesothelioma, asbestosis; Thousands of lawsuits with multi-billion-dollar settlements. Cyanide (FDA approved for certain agricultural uses) - Toxicity, death; No settlements due to its limited agricultural use. Fentanyl (Prescription Opioid) - Overdose deaths, addiction; Multiple lawsuits, settlements from pharmaceutical companies. NuvaRing (Contraceptive Device) - Blood clots, stroke, heart attack; Over $100 million in settlements. Actos (Pioglitazone) - Bladder cancer, heart failure; Takeda settled for $2.4 billion. Zolpidem (Ambien) - Sleepwalking, accidents, death; No major settlements despite lawsuits. Benzodiazepines (e.g., Xanax, Ativan) - Addiction, overdose, suicide; Ongoing litigation, settlements unknown. Seroquel (Quetiapine) - Weight gain, diabetes, tardive dyskinesia; AstraZeneca paid $1.5 billion in settlements. Depakote (Valproic Acid) - Birth defects, cognitive issues; $1.6 billion settlement. Risperdal (Risperidone) - Gynecomastia (breast growth in males), diabetes, weight gain; Johnson & Johnson paid $2.2 billion in settlements. Digoxin (Heart Medication) - Toxicity, death; Multiple lawsuits, undisclosed settlements. Zithromax (Azithromycin) - Cardiac issues, death; Some legal action, but no large settlements. Paxil (Paroxetine) - Birth defects, suicide risk; GlaxoSmithKline paid $3 billion in settlements. Prozac (Fluoxetine) - Suicide, agitation, withdrawal issues; Ongoing litigation, settlements uncertain. Tylenol (Acetaminophen) - Liver damage, overdose deaths; Ongoing lawsuits, no large-scale settlements. Meridia (Sibutramine) - Heart attack, stroke; Abbott Laboratories settled for $200 million. Lipitor (Atorvastatin) - Muscle damage, diabetes; Pfizer paid $1.3 billion to settle lawsuits. Bayer’s Essure (Permanent Birth Control) - Organ perforation, chronic pain, device migration; $1.6 billion settlement. OxyContin (Oxycodone) - Addiction, overdose deaths, withdrawal symptoms; Purdue Pharma paid $4.85 billion in settlements. Mirena IUD - Uterine perforation, infection, device expulsion; Bayer paid $12 million in settlements. Ketek (Telithromycin) - Liver damage, blindness, heart failure; $75 million in settlements. Vaginal Mesh Implants - Organ perforation, chronic pain, incontinence; Johnson & Johnson paid $2.4 billion in settlements. Avandia (Rosiglitazone) - Heart attack, stroke, death; GlaxoSmithKline paid $3 billion in settlements. Elmiron (Pentosan Polysulfate) - Retinal damage, vision loss; Lawsuits are ongoing, settlements unclear. Actemra (Tocilizumab) - Liver damage, heart failure, death; No large settlements yet, ongoing litigation. Januvia (Sitagliptin) - Pancreatitis, pancreatic cancer, kidney damage; Ongoing lawsuits, settlements unknown. Propecia (Finasteride) - Sexual dysfunction, depression, suicide; Merck faced legal actions, settlements undisclosed. Haldol (Haloperidol) - Tardive dyskinesia, neurological damage; No significant settlements but ongoing lawsuits. Fosamax (Alendronate) - Jaw necrosis, bone fractures, musculoskeletal pain; Merck paid over $27 million in settlements. Plavix (Clopidogrel) - Bleeding, heart attacks, stroke; Ongoing lawsuits, settlements unclear. Topamax (Topiramate) - Birth defects, cognitive issues, kidney stones; $500 million settlement. Norplant (Contraceptive Implant) - Scarring, excessive bleeding, device migration; $80 million settlement. Zantac (Ranitidine) - Cancer (due to NDMA contamination); Lawsuits settled for over $1 billion. Hydrochlorothiazide - Kidney damage, dehydration, blood pressure issues; Legal actions ongoing, settlements unclear. Valium (Diazepam) - Addiction, overdose, withdrawal symptoms; Ongoing litigation, settlements unclear. Varenicline (Chantix) - Suicidal thoughts, heart problems, addiction; Pfizer paid $2.3 billion in settlements. Zostavax (Shingles Vaccine) - Nerve damage, shingles reactivation, pain; Merck faced lawsuits, settlements unclear. Sibutramine (Meridia) - Heart attack, stroke, death; Abbott Laboratories settled for $600 million. Zofran (Ondansetron) - Birth defects (cleft palate), heart problems, serotonin syndrome; Ongoing lawsuits, settlements unclear. Compazine (Prochlorperazine) - Tardive dyskinesia, neurological damage, dizziness; Ongoing litigation, settlements unclear. Pradaxa (Dabigatran) - Bleeding, stroke, death; $650 million in legal settlements. Invokana (Canagliflozin) - Amputation, kidney failure, diabetic ketoacidosis; Janssen settled for $100 million. Gadolinium-Based Contrast Agents (e.g., Omniscan) - Nephrogenic systemic fibrosis (NSF), kidney damage; Multiple lawsuits, settlements unclear. Prilosec (Omeprazole) - Kidney damage, heart problems, bone fractures; Lawsuits ongoing, settlements unclear. Tysabri (Natalizumab) - Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML), brain infection; Biogen and Elan faced lawsuits, settlements unclear. Ranitidine (Zantac) - Cancer risk due to NDMA contamination; Ongoing litigation and settlements approaching $1 billion. Benzene in Medications - Leukemia, lymphoma; Legal actions, but no widespread settlements yet. Sildenafil (Viagra) - Vision loss, hearing loss, heart attacks; No large settlements, but ongoing lawsuits. Enbrel (Etanercept) - Serious infections, cancer, heart failure; Amgen faces lawsuits, settlements unclear. Vytorin (Ezetimibe/Simvastatin) - Muscle damage, liver problems, increased risk of cancer; Merck and Schering-Plough faced lawsuits. Actonel (Risedronate) - Jaw necrosis, bone fractures, muscle pain; Ongoing litigation, settlements unclear. Soma (Carisoprodol) - Addiction, overdose, death; Ongoing lawsuits, settlements unclear. Lexapro (Escitalopram) - Birth defects, suicide risk, withdrawal symptoms; Ongoing litigation, settlements unclear. Tegretol (Carbamazepine) - Birth defects, suicidal thoughts, liver damage; Ongoing lawsuits with no clear settlements. Lariam (Mefloquine) - Neuropsychiatric issues (anxiety, hallucinations), death; Lawsuits pending with settlements unclear. Levothyroxine (Synthroid) - Heart issues, thyroid damage; Legal actions filed due to contamination, settlements unclear. Hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil) - Retinal damage, heart issues; Ongoing lawsuits, settlements unclear. Duloxetine (Cymbalta) - Withdrawal symptoms, suicidal ideation, liver damage; Lawsuits pending with no settlements announced.

