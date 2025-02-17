It’s almost unbelievable that no murder charges have ever been filed against Big Pharma, despite the overwhelming evidence of corporate misconduct that has directly led to thousands of deaths. Pharmaceutical companies like Purdue Pharma, Merck, and Johnson & Johnson have been caught red-handed pushing dangerous drugs while hiding critical safety data, leading to widespread harm and loss of life. Yet, these companies have consistently avoided murder charges through a combination of legal loopholes, aggressive defense tactics, and the sheer complexity of proving intent in corporate wrongdoing. Instead of facing criminal charges, they’ve settled civil lawsuits for billions, focusing on product liability and negligence, while intentionally avoiding any acknowledgment of malicious intent. By framing these cases as accidents or failures in regulation, Big Pharma has successfully shielded itself from the ultimate legal accountability, murder charges, while continuing to profit from the very drugs and vaccines that caused these deaths. The fact that these companies have escaped with settlements rather than criminal convictions for what can only be described as gross negligence, if not outright corporate indifference to human life, shows just how deeply flawed and skewed the legal system is when it comes to holding powerful corporations accountable for preventable deaths.

The Pharmaceutical Industry’s Deadly Contradiction

Pharmaceutical companies have been linked to numerous deaths through negligence and fraud. Despite overwhelming evidence, murder charges have rarely been pursued. Here’s a breakdown of major cases where these companies contributed to deaths and avoided murder charges:

1. Purdue Pharma: Opioid Crisis

Deaths : 450,000+ from opioid overdoses linked to OxyContin.

Murder Avoided: Purdue faced fraud and negligence charges, settling through bankruptcy proceedings instead of facing murder charges.

2. Merck: Vioxx

Deaths : 60,000+ from heart attacks and strokes linked to Vioxx.

Murder Avoided: Merck faced civil lawsuits and settlements, with no murder charges filed due to lack of proven intent.

3. Johnson & Johnson: Talcum Powder

Deaths : Thousands linked to ovarian cancer and mesothelioma from asbestos-contaminated powder.

Murder Avoided: Focus on product liability and fraud, avoiding murder charges despite the deaths.

4. Takeda Pharmaceuticals: Actos

Deaths : Numerous deaths from bladder cancer linked to Actos.

Murder Avoided: Takeda settled fraud and product liability cases, with no murder charges filed.

5. Bayer/Monsanto: Roundup

Deaths : Thousands linked to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma from glyphosate in Roundup.

Murder Avoided: Monsanto faced lawsuits and paid a $10.9 billion settlement, but no murder charges were filed.

Creating Cancer for Profit

Pharmaceutical companies that profit from cancer treatments have been caught pushing drugs that cause cancer. Here’s a quick overview:

Zantac (Ranitidine) : Contained carcinogen NDMA, leading to billions in settlements.

Asbestos in Talcum Powder (J&J) : Caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, resulting in settlements.

Roundup (Bayer/Monsanto) : Glyphosate linked to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, with a $10.9 billion settlement.

Actos (Takeda) : Linked to bladder cancer, with billions in lawsuits.

Vioxx (Merck) : Linked to heart attacks and deaths, resulting in billions in settlements.

Prempro (Wyeth/Pfizer): Linked to breast cancer, with a $1.4 billion settlement.

How can we trust an industry that profits from "treating" cancer while its products contribute to the epidemic they claim to fight?

Cases Involving Big Pharma Causing Cancer

Zantac (Ranitidine) Litigation - Pfizer : Settlement – Up to $250 million, Catalyst – Allegations that Zantac contained NDMA, a carcinogen, leading to cancer.

Zantac Settlement - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) : Settlement – $2.2 billion, Catalyst – Allegations that Zantac caused cancer due to NDMA contamination.

Diethylstilbestrol (DES) – UCB Pharma : Settlement – Varies, Catalyst – Cancer linked to DES, a synthetic estrogen taken during pregnancy.

Asbestos - Johnson & Johnson : Settlement – $4.7 billion, Catalyst – Asbestos contamination in talcum powder products, leading to cancer.

Roundup - Bayer/Monsanto : Settlement – $10.9 billion, Catalyst – Claims that glyphosate in Roundup caused non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Actos - Takeda Pharmaceutical : Settlement – $2.37 billion, Catalyst – Allegations that Actos caused bladder cancer.

Vioxx - Merck & Co. : Settlement – $4.85 billion, Catalyst – Allegations that Vioxx increased the risk of heart attacks and cancer.

Prempro - Wyeth (Pfizer) : Settlement – $1.4 billion, Catalyst – Claims that Prempro, a hormone replacement therapy, caused breast cancer.

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPI) - AstraZeneca : Settlement – $105 million, Catalyst – Allegations that long-term use of PPIs caused gastric cancer.

Thalidomide - Chemie Grünenthal: Settlement – Varies, Catalyst – Claims that Thalidomide, originally used for morning sickness, caused cancer in children exposed to it.

Cases Involving Big Pharma Concealing Safety Data

GlaxoSmithKline : Settlement – $3 billion, Catalyst – Failure to report safety data for various drugs

Johnson & Johnson : Settlement – $2.2 billion, Catalyst – Failure to disclose safety data and illegal promotion

Merck & Co. : Settlement – $950 million, Catalyst – Concealment of safety data regarding Vioxx

Pfizer : Settlement – $2.3 billion, Catalyst – Failure to disclose safety data for several drugs

AstraZeneca : Settlement – $520 million, Catalyst – Concealing safety data on drug risks

Bristol-Myers Squibb : Settlement – $2.3 billion, Catalyst – Concealed safety data related to drugs

Amgen Inc. : Settlement – $762 million, Catalyst – Concealing safety data for certain drugs

Eli Lilly and Company : Settlement – $1.415 billion, Catalyst – Failure to disclose safety data for Zyprexa

Novartis : Settlement – $390 million, Catalyst – Hiding safety data related to drug risks

Takeda Pharmaceutical: Settlement – $800 million, Catalyst – Concealing safety data related to Actos and its cancer risks

Cases Involving Big Pharma Fraud

Pfizer : Settlement – $2.3 billion, Catalyst – Fraudulent marketing and off-label promotion

GlaxoSmithKline : Settlement – $3 billion, Catalyst – Fraudulent marketing and failure to report safety data

Johnson & Johnson : Settlement – $2.2 billion, Catalyst – Fraudulent marketing and kickbacks

Abbott Laboratories : Settlement – $1.5 billion, Catalyst – Fraudulent marketing of Depakote

Merck & Co. : Settlement – $950 million, Catalyst – Fraudulent marketing and Vioxx safety data manipulation

Eli Lilly and Company : Settlement – $1.415 billion, Catalyst – Fraudulent off-label promotion of Zyprexa

Amgen Inc. : Settlement – $762 million, Catalyst – Fraudulent marketing and false claims

TAP Pharmaceutical Products : Settlement – $875 million, Catalyst – Fraudulent pricing and marketing practices

Bristol-Myers Squibb : Settlement – $2.3 billion, Catalyst – Fraudulent pricing and kickbacks

Teva Pharmaceuticals: Settlement – $519 million, Catalyst – Fraudulent marketing and kickbacks

RECOGNIZE ANYONE - R.I.P 2022

80 DEAD Canadian Following COVID Vaxx Doctors »

Glossary of 1200+ Pfizer Covid Vaccine Side Effects »

Cases/Settlements Involving Vaccine Injuries & Deaths

DTP Vaccine (1980s) : Settlement – Varies, Catalyst – Claims of deaths or severe reactions following the DTP vaccine, leading to compensation under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP)

Gardasil (HPV Vaccine) : Lawsuits – Ongoing, Catalyst – Claims of severe injuries, including death, blood clots, and neurological disorders, linked to the Gardasil vaccine

Flu Vaccine (Guillain-Barré Syndrome, 1976) : Settlement – Varies, Catalyst – Claims linking Guillain-Barré Syndrome to the swine flu vaccine, resulting in compensations under the VICP

COVID-19 Vaccines : Lawsuits – Ongoing, Catalyst – Claims of deaths or severe reactions following COVID-19 vaccinations, reviewed by the VICP

MMR Vaccine (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) : Settlement – Varies, Catalyst – Claims of severe reactions or death following MMR vaccination, resulting in compensation under VICP

Polio Vaccine (1950s-60s) : Lawsuit – Multiple, Catalyst – Lawsuits involving deaths or severe injuries following polio vaccinations, some of which led to compensation claims under the VICP

H1N1 Vaccine (2009) : Settlement – Varies, Catalyst – Cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome and other severe reactions following H1N1 vaccination, compensated under the VICP

Tetanus Vaccine : Lawsuit – Multiple, Catalyst – Claims of death or injury following the tetanus vaccine, with some cases resulting in compensation

Hepatitis B Vaccine : Settlement – Varies, Catalyst – Claims linking the hepatitis B vaccine to severe neurological reactions or death, with compensation under VICP

DTP Vaccine (1990s): Lawsuit – Multiple, Catalyst – Continued claims regarding DTP vaccine injuries or deaths, leading to legal settlements and compensation via VICP

Cases Involving Big Pharma Bribery/Influencing Regulators

Johnson & Johnson : Settlement – $2.2 billion, Catalyst – Bribery of doctors and kickbacks to promote drugs like Risperdal and other medications.

GlaxoSmithKline : Settlement – $3 billion, Catalyst – Bribery of doctors and regulators to promote drugs and suppress safety data.

Novartis : Settlement – $390 million, Catalyst – Bribery of doctors to prescribe certain drugs, leading to kickback schemes.

Pfizer : Settlement – $2.3 billion, Catalyst – Bribery and kickbacks to healthcare professionals for promoting the off-label use of drugs.

AbbVie : Settlement – $1.6 billion, Catalyst – Bribery of doctors and health officials to promote Humira and other drugs.

Roche : Settlement – $447 million, Catalyst – Bribery of doctors and pharmacists to increase sales of drugs, including cancer medications.

Eli Lilly and Company : Settlement – $1.42 billion, Catalyst – Offering kickbacks to doctors and falsifying safety data for Zyprexa.

Merck & Co. : Settlement – $950 million, Catalyst – Bribery of doctors to promote the sale of Vioxx and other drugs, as well as suppressing safety data.

AstraZeneca : Settlement – $520 million, Catalyst – Kickbacks to doctors and healthcare providers to promote off-label use of drugs.

Sandoz (Novartis subsidiary): Settlement – $230 million, Catalyst – Bribing doctors and healthcare professionals to push certain medications.

Cases Involving Big Pharma and Witness Tampering

Purdue Pharma : Settlement – $8.344 billion, Catalyst – Alleged witness tampering in relation to the opioid crisis, where key individuals were pressured to downplay the company's role in promoting addictive drugs.

Johnson & Johnson : Settlement – $2.2 billion, Catalyst – Alleged witness intimidation and suppression of evidence during trials related to opioid sales and safety data manipulation.

Merck & Co. : Settlement – $4.85 billion, Catalyst – Allegations of witness tampering during trials concerning Vioxx, where individuals were pressured to downplay the drug's risks.

GlaxoSmithKline : Settlement – $3 billion, Catalyst – Allegations of witness tampering to prevent the disclosure of adverse drug effects and safety issues, particularly in relation to Paxil.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals : Settlement – $2.37 billion, Catalyst – Alleged attempts to intimidate witnesses in lawsuits over the cancer risks linked to Actos, aimed at preventing testimony about the drug’s dangers.

Eli Lilly and Company : Settlement – $1.42 billion, Catalyst – Alleged witness manipulation and intimidation during the Zyprexa lawsuits, where key testimonies about the drug’s risks were suppressed.

AstraZeneca : Settlement – $520 million, Catalyst – Alleged witness tampering in legal cases involving the off-label promotion of drugs, particularly in cancer and mental health treatments.

Bristol-Myers Squibb : Settlement – $2.3 billion, Catalyst – Claims of witness intimidation in cases involving fraud and the downplaying of the risks associated with the blood-thinning drug Plavix.

Novartis : Settlement – $390 million, Catalyst – Allegations of witness tampering and manipulation during the legal defense of their pain management drugs, including bribing experts to alter their testimony.

Sandoz (Novartis subsidiary): Settlement – $230 million, Catalyst – Allegations of tampering with witnesses to suppress key evidence during trials related to drug pricing and distribution.

Legal cases reveal a pattern of fraud, deceit, and manipulation, where companies hide safety data, bribe doctors and regulators, and push harmful products for profit. With lawsuits exposing high-profile cases of witness tampering and falsified data, the corruption within Big Pharma is undeniable. It’s a deliberate pattern of behavior with devastating consequences for patients.

Share

Leave a comment