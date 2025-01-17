TALKnet Articles
Big Pharma Lawsuits for Deaths, Fraud, Cancer, Bribery & Jury Tampering
Censored Studies Prove: Virus Myth, 5G Flu, Vaxx Sickness/Death/Cancer
Court Case - Canadian Government / Crown could not prove there is/was a virus
In 2021-2022, emails and reports were distributed to thousands of leaders across various sectors, including government, media, airlines, unions, universities, schools, and the medical industry worldwide, with the following 15 GB of information documenting concerns related to the pandemic and the associated vaccines.
» 15 GB Shared, Mega folder for download - They knew the truth EMAILS / ALL