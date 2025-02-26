Globalists use four stages of ideological subversion: demoralization, destabilization, crisis and normalization to manipulate societies into accepting a dictatorship, to feel safe, by creating and exploiting crises, such as the COVID-19/Climate change/open borders/politics, to instil fear/instability/survival-mentality/polarity-division/hate, which lowers conscious awareness.

The Mechanisms of Control

Globalists control centralized systems, such as big tech, media and government to wield tactical control/repetition across platforms that normalize messages, appeal to authority and bypass skepticism.

Fear-based manipulation creates urgency, pushing compliance without full understanding. Social proof fosters conformity by showing “everyone is doing it,”. Emotional appeals build trust to frame actions as morally necessary.

Consensus is manufactured by labeling alternative viewpoints as irrational conspiracy theories, so people are “too smart” to look. This strategy normalizes compliance, diminishes critical thinking and fuels dependency, making resistance increasingly difficult.

Brainwashing Global Society

Demoralization – National identities and sovereignty are weakened through media and education, promoting globalist ideas like climate change and open borders, making global governance appear desirable. Destabilization – Economic, social, and political instability is created to make the status quo seem unsustainable. Globalist solutions, like universal basic income and global taxation, are then presented as necessary responses to these crises. Crisis – A manufactured crisis, such as a pandemic or economic collapse, justifies global governance. COVID-19, for example, disrupted societies and reinforced calls for centralized global solutions like the WEF’s Great Reset. Normalization – After the crisis, governments normalize changes, such as global governance and surveillance under the guise of safety, with the WEF’s 2030 Agenda promoting these shifts as essential for long-term survival, gradually diminishing individual freedoms.

How Globalist Agendas Align with Ideological Subversion

The Great Reset – Demoralization – Shifting perceptions to accept global solutions over national sovereignty, restructuring global power dynamics, shifting wealth, and pushing for a global government, giving control to global elites.

Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals – Destabilization – Eroding trust in national systems to push for a global authority, centralizing governance under the UN to impose regulations that override national policies and control all aspects of society.

Paris Climate Agreement – Crisis – Creating urgency around climate change to justify global regulation, redistributing wealth, enforcing global policies that harm national economies and setting the stage for control over energy and industry.

COVID-19/Vaax – Crisis – Exploiting a global emergency to expand government power, normalizing surveillance through health passports and lockdowns, limiting freedom and establishing control for future crises.

Universal Basic Income – Normalization – Centralizing power by making dependency the norm, reducing incentives to work, limiting autonomy and consolidating power in the hands of global government to ensure compliance.

Open Borders and Mass Migration – Destabilization – Creating tension/division to make global solutions more appealing, destabilizing cultures, economies and identities to weaken national sovereignty and impose global governance.

Smart Cities and Surveillance – Normalization – Accepting surveillance and control as part of modern living, with digital IDs and constant monitoring, sacrificing privacy for sustainability and security, allowing globalists to track every move.

The Green New Deal – Crisis – Justifying economic restructuring for climate emergencies, redistributing wealth, implementing global regulations on energy use and industry, restricting local industries,and creating dependency on centralized solutions.

Digital Identity and Centralized Control Systems – Normalization – Slowly implementing a totalitarian system disguised as convenience, centralizing control over personal and financial data, creating a surveillance state under the guise of safety.

The WHO – Crisis – Exploiting a global emergency to fast-track global governance measures, gaining control over national healthcare systems and dictating domestic health priorities, undermining national sovereignty.

Final Message

In a world of instant global communication between everyone, there are no more secrets… the truth is coming out - all of it!

Share

Leave a comment