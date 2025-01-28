Intro…

Globalism, once seen as the future of economic and political stability, is now unraveling. This article explores how the decline of global trade, the financial struggles of elites, and the global population shift are signaling the collapse of centralized systems. As the world experiences rising nationalism, protectionism, and decentralization, globalist institutions are losing their grip. This transformation, while unsettling, marks the rise of sovereignty and a new era of local power. In this article, we’ll examine the key factors driving this change and how it points to a more decentralized, independent future.

Globalism, which once promised a world of interconnected economies, seamless trade, and centralized control, is now on the decline. The evidence of this collapse is both undeniable and widespread. From the plummeting fortunes of tech moguls to the rise of protectionism and nationalism, the global systems of centralized power are showing signs of severe stress.

In 2022, the global economy took a major hit, with the world’s tech giants losing hundreds of billions in market value. Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk, among others, suffered losses that revealed the fragility of centralized corporate power. Companies like Amazon, Meta, and Disney saw their market values shrink dramatically, reflecting the broader decline in global trade. The World Trade Organization (WTO) reported a 15% drop in global merchandise trade, and foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by 20%. These financial losses, coupled with a global slowdown in supply chains and trade, signal that globalism’s era of dominance is over.

Moreover, geopolitical and social shifts are contributing to the unraveling of globalism. The rise of protectionist policies, which increased by 20% in 2024, reflects nations prioritizing their own industries over global collaboration. With the decline of international trade agreements and the rise of regional deals like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world is moving towards more localized, self-sustaining economies. The decline in the value of the US dollar as a global reserve currency and the rise of alternatives such as the Chinese yuan further undermine the power of globalist systems.

Adding to the global economic instability is the population decline. The world’s population is shrinking, with birth rates dropping and excess mortality rates increasing. By 2024, estimates suggest that the actual global population is likely closer to 5.9 billion rather than the reported 7.9 billion. Declining birth rates (-1.5% per year) and excess mortality rates (~0.05% per year since 2020) are contributing to an aging and shrinking global population. As nations face demographic challenges, their reliance on globalist systems is diminishing. This demographic shift, combined with health crises like the pandemic and rising mortality rates, is compounding the decline of centralized global control. Excess Mortality - 2030 Population to 3 billion…

The effects of these demographic changes are especially visible in post-2020 excess mortality data. Many countries have reported higher-than-expected deaths, often linked to the pandemic but also coinciding with the widespread rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Increased mortality in certain age groups, alongside a rise in conditions like myocarditis, sudden deaths, and fertility complications, has only intensified the sense of instability. While not conclusively tied to the vaccines, these factors highlight the fragility of the global health system and the strain it has placed on both the economy and society. Additionally, the widespread psychological stress from the pandemic and vaccine rollout has exacerbated the mental health crisis, contributing to a further increase in mortality rates.

Despite the challenges and the chaos that often accompanies such massive systemic shifts, the fall of globalism represents a crucial turning point. Decentralization, nationalism, and regionalization are beginning to replace the old globalist paradigm. People around the world are waking up to the reality that centralized systems, whether corporate or governmental, are no longer viable in their current form. The rise of local sovereignty, alternative currencies, and regional alliances signals a shift towards a more independent, self-reliant global structure.

Banking: Cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance enable peer-to-peer control.

Energy: New tech, solar panels and microgrids decentralize energy production.

Healthcare: Telemedicine, health-sharing cooperatives reduce centralized control.

Education: Homeschooling, online learning offer independent education options.

Governance: Local governance and DAOs challenge centralized authority.

Media: Blockchain/independent media break corporate control of information.

Finance: Decentralized exchanges and blockchain disrupt traditional finance.

Legal System: Blockchain arbitration, community justice offer alternatives courts.

Manufacturing: Local production, 3D printing reduce supply chain dependence.

Data Storage: Blockchain and peer-to-peer platforms decentralize data storage.

Security: Private security, blockchain-based safety replace government control.

Currency: Cryptocurrencies bypass traditional banks and fiat currencies.

Intellectual Property: Open-source/blockchain-based systems vs IP regulation.

The globalist system, with its unsustainable economic practices and over-reliance on centralized power, is failing, but this collapse marks the beginning of a new era of sovereignty, self-determination, and local empowerment. As global systems fracture, individuals and nations are increasingly embracing decentralized control, signaling a shift towards a world that prioritizes local autonomy over global dominance.

While the fall of globalism may seem daunting, it is actually a precursor to a more decentralized, sovereign world where new systems based on independence, local sovereignty, and decentralized governance are rising. This global shift is not only inevitable but necessary, and those who recognize it will be best positioned to thrive in the emerging world order.

