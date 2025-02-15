I took this pic when Tims centralized production for par-baking.

I don’t plan on publishing much more. I may from time to time, but I've shared 70 timely, cutting-edge articles that dive into the truth of what's happening today and explore the future of society, tech, economy, health, industry, and humanity in this current shift of consciousness…

I stated in the About Me section that I am not from this timeline - it’s true. I’m not selling anything here. I advise making use of the information, because you won’t find most of it anywhere else.

On with something more grounded - Hidden inflation caught my interest today and fits another post about taxing the $ more than a $, further enslaving humanity.

Governments hide inflation by focusing on core inflation (which excludes food and energy), using substitution bias (assumes people switch to cheaper items), and revising inflation data to downplay price increases. Companies use shrinkflation (reduce size/quantity but keep same price), packaging changes to look bigger, and price anchoring (introduce higher-priced versions to make others seem cheaper) to hide price hikes. Economies adjust GDP figures, manipulate exchange rates and apply subsidies/price controls to mask rising costs. Lower interest rates and selective pricing reports downplay inflation, too.

100 Shrinking Products

Purell Hand Sanitizer: Sz change: 8 oz → 7.5 oz, Sz ↓ 6.3%, Pr: $2.75 Schweppes Tonic Water: Sz change: 2-liter → 1.75-liter, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $1.75 Tropicana Pure Premium Juice: Sz change: 59 oz → 56 oz, Sz ↓ 5.1%, Pr: $4.00 Frito-Lay Classic Mix: Sz change: 14.5 oz → 13 oz, Sz ↓ 10.3%, Pr: $4.00 Hershey’s Syrup: Sz change: 24 oz → 21 oz, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $3.50 Peet’s Coffee: Sz change: 12 oz → 10.5 oz, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $8.50 Folgers Coffee: Sz change: 30.5 oz → 27.5 oz, Sz ↓ 9.8%, Pr: $6.75 Cinnamon Toast Crunch: Sz change: 18.4 oz → 16.5 oz, Sz ↓ 10.3%, Pr: $3.50 Taco Bell Taco Kit: Sz change: 12 oz → 10 oz, Sz ↓ 16.7%, Pr: $3.75 Hunt’s Ketchup: Sz change: 32 oz → 30 oz, Sz ↓ 6.3%, Pr: $3.25 Smucker’s Jelly: Sz change: 32 oz → 28 oz, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $4.00 Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce: Sz change: 16 oz → 14 oz, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $2.00 Angel Soft Toilet Paper: Sz change: 24 rolls → 20 rolls, Sz ↓ 16.7%, Pr: $10.50 Starkist Tuna: Sz change: 6 oz → 5 oz, Sz ↓ 16.7%, Pr: $1.50 Hellmann’s Mayonnaise: Sz change: 30 oz → 25 oz, Sz ↓ 16.7%, Pr: $4.50 Breyers Ice Cream: Sz change: 48 oz → 46 oz, Sz ↓ 4.2%, Pr: $4.75 Pepsi: Sz change: 2-liter → 1.75-liter, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $1.75 Coca-Cola: Sz change: 2-liter → 1.75-liter, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $1.75 Sunkist Canned Soda: Sz change: 12 oz → 10.5 oz, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $3.00 Clorox Bleach: Sz change: 121 oz → 114 oz, Sz ↓ 5.8%, Pr: $3.75 Crisco Cooking Oil: Sz change: 48 oz → 46 oz, Sz ↓ 4.2%, Pr: $4.50 Windex: Sz change: 26 oz → 23 oz, Sz ↓ 11.5%, Pr: $3.75 Ziploc Bags: Sz change: 120-count → 100-count, Sz ↓ 16.7%, Pr: $4.00 Glad Trash Bags: Sz change: 100-count → 90-count, Sz ↓ 10%, Pr: $11.00 Charmin Essentials: Sz change: 308 sheets → 280 sheets, Sz ↓ 9.1%, Pr: $7.50 Gatorade: Sz change: 32 oz → 28 oz, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $2.00 Tropicana Orange Juice: Sz change: 64 oz → 59 oz, Sz ↓ 7.8%, Pr: $4.50 Olay Body Wash: Sz change: 24 oz → 22 oz, Sz ↓ 8.3%, Pr: $5.50 Head & Shoulders Shampoo: Sz change: 13.5 oz → 12 oz, Sz ↓ 11.1%, Pr: $5.50 Gillette Razor Cartridges: Sz change: 5-pack → 4-pack, Sz ↓ 20%, Pr: $20.00 Schick Razor Cartridges: Sz change: 5-pack → 4-pack, Sz ↓ 20%, Pr: $20.00 Bounty Paper Towels: Sz change: 12-roll pack → 11-roll pack, Sz ↓ 8.3%, Pr: $15.00 Pampers Diapers: Sz change: 96 count → 92 count, Sz ↓ 4.2%, Pr: $28.00 Huggies Diapers: Sz change: 96 count → 92 count, Sz ↓ 4.2%, Pr: $28.00 Lysol Disinfecting Wipes: Sz change: 80-count → 75-count, Sz ↓ 6.3%, Pr: $3.75 Nestlé Toll House Choc Chips: Sz change: 12 oz → 11.5 oz, Sz ↓ 4.2%, Pr: $3.75 Tuna Fish (Chicken of the Sea): Sz change: 5 oz → 4.5 oz, Sz ↓ 10%, Pr: $1.25 Peanut Butter (Skippy): Sz change: 40 oz → 37 oz, Sz ↓ 7.5%, Pr: $4.50 Nutella: Sz change: 13 oz → 11 oz, Sz ↓ 15.4%, Pr: $3.75 Coconut Oil (Nutiva): Sz change: 15 oz → 14 oz, Sz ↓ 6.7%, Pr: $6.50 Mott’s Apple Sauce: Sz change: 46 oz → 42 oz, Sz ↓ 8.7%, Pr: $3.50 Canned Soups (Campbell’s): Sz change: 19 oz → 18.6 oz, Sz ↓ 2.1%, Pr: $1.50 Green Giant Frozen Veggies: Sz change: 16 oz → 14 oz, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $2.25 Dole Frozen Fruit: Sz change: 16 oz → 14 oz, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $4.25 Minute Maid Orange Juice: Sz change: 59 oz → 56 oz, Sz ↓ 5.1%, Pr: $4.00 Kerrygold Butter: Sz change: 8 oz → 7.5 oz, Sz ↓ 6.3%, Pr: $4.50 Chobani Yogurt: Sz change: 6 oz → 5.3 oz, Sz ↓ 11.7%, Pr: $1.25 Oikos Greek Yogurt: Sz change: 5.3 oz → 5 oz, Sz ↓ 5.7%, Pr: $1.00 Tropicana Smoothie: Sz change: 16 oz → 14 oz, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $3.25 Kraft Mac & Cheese: Sz change: 7.25 oz → 6.75 oz, Sz ↓ 6.9%, Pr: $1.25 Green Giant Canned Corn: Sz change: 15.25 oz → 14.5 oz, Sz ↓ 5.2%, Pr: $1.00 Annie’s Mac & Cheese: Sz change: 6 oz → 5.5 oz, Sz ↓ 8.3%, Pr: $1.25 V8 Juice: Sz change: 64 oz → 59 oz, Sz ↓ 7.8%, Pr: $4.00 Coca-Cola 12-Pack Cans: Sz change: 12 oz → 10.5 oz, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $6.50 Pepsi 12-Pack Cans: Sz change: 12 oz → 10.5 oz, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $6.50 Arizona Iced Tea: Sz change: 23 oz → 20 oz, Sz ↓ 13%, Pr: $1.25 Betty Crocker Cake Mix: Sz change: 18.25 oz → 15.25 oz, Sz ↓ 16.5%, Pr: $1.50 Jell-O Pudding: Sz change: 6 oz → 5.5 oz, Sz ↓ 8.3%, Pr: $1.25 Nature Valley Granola Bars: Sz change: 12 bars → 10 bars, Sz ↓ 16.7%, Pr: $3.50 Kellogg’s Rice Krispies: Sz change: 12 oz → 11.4 oz, Sz ↓ 5%, Pr: $3.25 Pop-Tarts: Sz change: 8-count → 6-count, Sz ↓ 25%, Pr: $2.75 Quaker Oats: Sz change: 42 oz → 39 oz, Sz ↓ 7.1%, Pr: $4.00 Crisco Shortening: Sz change: 48 oz → 46 oz, Sz ↓ 4.2%, Pr: $4.25 Ziplock Sandwich Bags: Sz change: 100-count → 90-count, Sz ↓ 10%, Pr: $4.00 Heinz Ketchup: Sz change: 32 oz → 30 oz, Sz ↓ 6.3%, Pr: $3.50 Dove Soap Bars: Sz change: 3 bars → 2 bars, Sz ↓ 33.3%, Pr: $5.00 Nabisco Oreo Cookies: Sz change: 14.3 oz → 13.1 oz, Sz ↓ 8.4%, Pr: $4.25 Goldfish Crackers: Sz change: 200-count → 170-count, Sz ↓ 15%, Pr: $5.00 Saran Wrap: Sz change: 200 sq ft → 150 sq ft, Sz ↓ 25%, Pr: $4.00 Scotch Tape: Sz change: 3-pack → 2-pack, Sz ↓ 33.3%, Pr: $3.00 Jif Peanut Butter: Sz change: 40 oz → 37 oz, Sz ↓ 7.5%, Pr: $4.50 Fisher Nuts: Sz change: 12 oz → 10 oz, Sz ↓ 16.7%, Pr: $5.00 Oroweat Bread: Sz change: 24 oz → 22 oz, Sz ↓ 8.3%, Pr: $3.50 Stonyfield Organic Yogurt: Sz change: 6 oz → 5.3 oz, Sz ↓ 11.7%, Pr: $1.50 L’Oreal Shampoo: Sz change: 12 oz → 11 oz, Sz ↓ 8.3%, Pr: $5.50 Old Spice Deodorant: Sz change: 3 oz → 2.6 oz, Sz ↓ 13.3%, Pr: $4.00 Cascade Dish Detergent: Sz change: 90 oz → 85 oz, Sz ↓ 5.6%, Pr: $7.25 Swiffer WetJet: Sz change: 42 oz → 40 oz, Sz ↓ 4.8%, Pr: $8.00 Tide Pods: Sz change: 32-count → 28-count, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $11.00 Bounty Select-A-Size: Sz change: 154 sheets → 144 sheets, Sz ↓ 6.5%, Pr: $13.00 OxiClean MaxForce: Sz change: 16 oz → 14 oz, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $4.50 Nature’s Own Bread: Sz change: 24 oz → 20 oz, Sz ↓ 16.7%, Pr: $3.50 SunChips: Sz change: 8 oz → 7.5 oz, Sz ↓ 6.3%, Pr: $3.50 M&M’s: Sz change: 9.9 oz → 8.3 oz, Sz ↓ 16.2%, Pr: $3.50 Cheerios: Sz change: 18 oz → 16.6 oz, Sz ↓ 7.8%, Pr: $3.50 Coca-Cola Diet 12-Pack: Sz change: 12 oz → 10.5 oz, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $6.50 Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes: Sz change: 15.6 oz → 14.1 oz, Sz ↓ 9.6%, Pr: $3.75 Betty Crocker Frosting: Sz change: 16 oz → 14 oz, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $2.50 Bigelow Tea: Sz change: 20 bags → 18 bags, Sz ↓ 10%, Pr: $3.00 Ziploc Freezer Bags: Sz change: 100-count → 90-count, Sz ↓ 10%, Pr: $5.50 Red Bull: Sz change: 8.4 oz → 8 oz, Sz ↓ 4.8%, Pr: $2.75 Apple Jacks: Sz change: 18 oz → 16 oz, Sz ↓ 11.1%, Pr: $3.50 Coca-Cola Zero Sugar: Sz change: 12 oz → 10.5 oz, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $6.50 Gatorade G2: Sz change: 32 oz → 28 oz, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $2.25 Lay’s Potato Chips: Sz change: 10.5 oz → 9 oz, Sz ↓ 14.3%, Pr: $3.50 Heinz Baked Beans: Sz change: 28 oz → 26 oz, Sz ↓ 7.1%, Pr: $2.50 Ghirardelli Chocolate: Sz change: 4 oz → 3.5 oz, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $3.25 Coca-Cola Cherry: Sz change: 2-liter → 1.75-liter, Sz ↓ 12.5%, Pr: $1.75 Chobani Flip Yogurt: Sz change: 5.3 oz → 4.7 oz, Sz ↓ 11.3%, Pr: $1.50 Pillsbury Crescent Rolls: Sz change: 8 oz → 7.4 oz, Sz ↓ 7.5%, Pr: $2.50

Share

Leave a comment