This list includes major food companies, beverages, and even toothpaste manufacturers implicated in serious contamination incidents where employees intentionally contaminated products with feces or urine.

Kellogg’s

Incident: In 2017, an employee at a Kellogg’s factory was accused of contaminating products with bodily fluids, but no confirmed cases were reported.

Domino’s Pizza

Incident: In 2009, two employees filmed themselves contaminating pizza with bodily fluids (saliva and urine), which they delivered to customers.

Wendy’s

Incident: In 2004, a worker was caught urinating on food in the kitchen.

KFC

Incident: A 2008 report mentioned an employee intentionally contaminating food by urinating on it.

Jack in the Box

Incident: A 1998 case where an employee allegedly contaminated food by urinating on it, leading to a lawsuit.

Arby’s

Incident: In 2010, an employee was arrested for allegedly urinating on food at an Arby’s location.

Dairy Queen

Incident: A case in 2013 where an employee was caught on video urinating in the food preparation area, with the intent of contaminating food.

Five Guys

Incident: In 2016, an employee allegedly defecated on food items in the preparation area.

Sonic Drive-In

Incident: In 2015, an employee at a Sonic restaurant in Texas was caught contaminating food with human feces.

Whataburger

Incident: A 2016 case where an employee allegedly defecated on food in the preparation area.

McDonald’s

Incident: In some isolated reports, McDonald's employees have been accused of urinating in food preparation areas, though no widespread contamination was proven.

Taco Bell

Incident: In a 2007 case, a Taco Bell employee was caught urinating on food.

Chipotle

Incident: There were speculations about possible contamination linked to employee misconduct, but no confirmed cases of feces or urine being used in food prep.

Pizza Hut

Incident: A 2013 case where an employee was reported to have urinated on food during preparation.

Burger King

Incident: In 2000, an employee was caught defecating on food..

Hardee's

Incident: In 2010, a Hardee’s employee was accused of urinating on food. The contamination was allegedly done intentionally.

In-N-Out Burger

Incident : In 2014, an employee allegedly urinated on food items in the kitchen.

Outcome: The employee was dismissed, and no evidence that the contaminated food reached customers.

Panda Express

Incident: A 2017 report of an employee intentionally contaminating food with bodily fluids in the kitchen.

Culver’s

Incident : A 2015 case where a worker was accused of contaminating food with bodily fluids, specifically urine.

Outcome: No direct evidence food was served to customers, but legal consequences followed.

Chick-fil-A

Incident: A 2012 case where a worker was accused of contaminating food with urine on purpose.

Hormel Foods

Incident: A 2016 report from a former employee claimed that human waste had been used to intentionally contaminate products in the factory.

Hershey’s

Incident: Reports surfaced in 2009 about workers in Pennsylvania allegedly urinating in storage areas.

Tyson Foods

Incident: A 2017 lawsuit accused Tyson workers of intentionally contaminating meat with bodily fluids during production.

Coca-Cola

Incident: In 2009, workers in a Coca-Cola bottling plant in the U.S. were accused of urinating in the production area.

PepsiCo

Incident: In 2010, there was an incident where workers in a PepsiCo factory were accused of urinating in the production lines.

Nestlé

Incident: A 2013 report emerged of employees allegedly defecating near food products during production in a factory.

Unilever

Incident: In 2012, an employee was reported to have contaminated food products with bodily fluids at a Unilever factory.

Campbell’s Soup

Incident: A 2014 case reported an employee at a Campbell’s factory intentionally contaminating food with bodily fluids.

General Mills

Incident: In 2015, an employee allegedly urinated on food products during processing at a General Mills facility.

Colgate-Palmolive (Toothpaste)

Incident: In 2008, a case arose where an employee was accused of contaminating toothpaste with bodily fluids at a Colgate factory.

T oxic Ingredients

These ingredients are linked to various serious health issues and are found in many processed foods and beverages.

High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) – Obesity, Type 2 Diabetes, Fatty Liver Disease

Aspartame – Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Headaches

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) – Obesity, Allergic Reactions, Asthma

Artificial Food Coloring (Red 40, Yellow 5, etc.) – Hyperactivity, Allergies, Cancer

Partially Hydrogenated Oils (Trans Fats) – Heart Disease, Stroke, Type 2 Diabetes

Sodium Nitrite/Nitrate – Cancer, Heart Disease

BHA (Butylated Hydroxyanisole) – Cancer, Liver Damage

BHT (Butylated HydroxyToluene) – Cancer, Hormonal Disruption

Propylene Glycol – Kidney Damage, Skin Irritation, Neurological Effects

Sodium Benzoate – Cancer (when combined with Vitamin C), Hyperactivity

Caramel Color (4-MEI) – Cancer

Acesulfame Potassium (Ace-K) – Cancer, Metabolic Disruption

Sucralose (Splenda) – Cancer, Digestive Issues, Gut Flora Disruption

Calcium Propionate – Asthma, Behavioral Problems in Children

Artificial Flavors – Allergic Reactions, Hormonal Disruption

Phosphoric Acid – Osteoporosis, Kidney Disease, Tooth Erosion

Soy Lecithin – Hormonal Disruption (due to soy phytoestrogens)

Azodicarbonamide – Asthma, Cancer (as a byproduct)

Cornstarch – Obesity, Blood Sugar Imbalances

Sodium Aluminum Phosphate – Alzheimer's Disease, Kidney Damage

Artificial Sweeteners (Cyclamate, Saccharin) – Cancer (Cyclamate), Bladder Cancer (Saccharin)

Tertiary Butylhydroquinone (TBHQ) – Cancer, Liver Damage

Potassium Bromate – Cancer, Kidney Damage

Dipotassium Phosphate – Kidney Damage, Digestive Issues

Carmine (Red Dye from Cochineal Insects) – Allergic Reactions, Skin Irritations

