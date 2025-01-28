This list includes major food companies, beverages, and even toothpaste manufacturers implicated in serious contamination incidents where employees intentionally contaminated products with feces or urine.
Kellogg’s
Incident: In 2017, an employee at a Kellogg’s factory was accused of contaminating products with bodily fluids, but no confirmed cases were reported.
Domino’s Pizza
Incident: In 2009, two employees filmed themselves contaminating pizza with bodily fluids (saliva and urine), which they delivered to customers.
Wendy’s
Incident: In 2004, a worker was caught urinating on food in the kitchen.
KFC
Incident: A 2008 report mentioned an employee intentionally contaminating food by urinating on it.
Jack in the Box
Incident: A 1998 case where an employee allegedly contaminated food by urinating on it, leading to a lawsuit.
Arby’s
Incident: In 2010, an employee was arrested for allegedly urinating on food at an Arby’s location.
Dairy Queen
Incident: A case in 2013 where an employee was caught on video urinating in the food preparation area, with the intent of contaminating food.
Five Guys
Incident: In 2016, an employee allegedly defecated on food items in the preparation area.
Sonic Drive-In
Incident: In 2015, an employee at a Sonic restaurant in Texas was caught contaminating food with human feces.
Whataburger
Incident: A 2016 case where an employee allegedly defecated on food in the preparation area.
McDonald’s
Incident: In some isolated reports, McDonald's employees have been accused of urinating in food preparation areas, though no widespread contamination was proven.
Taco Bell
Incident: In a 2007 case, a Taco Bell employee was caught urinating on food.
Chipotle
Incident: There were speculations about possible contamination linked to employee misconduct, but no confirmed cases of feces or urine being used in food prep.
Pizza Hut
Incident: A 2013 case where an employee was reported to have urinated on food during preparation.
Burger King
Incident: In 2000, an employee was caught defecating on food..
Hardee's
Incident: In 2010, a Hardee’s employee was accused of urinating on food. The contamination was allegedly done intentionally.
In-N-Out Burger
Incident: In 2014, an employee allegedly urinated on food items in the kitchen.
Outcome: The employee was dismissed, and no evidence that the contaminated food reached customers.
Panda Express
Incident: A 2017 report of an employee intentionally contaminating food with bodily fluids in the kitchen.
Culver’s
Incident: A 2015 case where a worker was accused of contaminating food with bodily fluids, specifically urine.
Outcome: No direct evidence food was served to customers, but legal consequences followed.
Chick-fil-A
Incident: A 2012 case where a worker was accused of contaminating food with urine on purpose.
Hormel Foods
Incident: A 2016 report from a former employee claimed that human waste had been used to intentionally contaminate products in the factory.
Hershey’s
Incident: Reports surfaced in 2009 about workers in Pennsylvania allegedly urinating in storage areas.
Tyson Foods
Incident: A 2017 lawsuit accused Tyson workers of intentionally contaminating meat with bodily fluids during production.
Coca-Cola
Incident: In 2009, workers in a Coca-Cola bottling plant in the U.S. were accused of urinating in the production area.
PepsiCo
Incident: In 2010, there was an incident where workers in a PepsiCo factory were accused of urinating in the production lines.
Nestlé
Incident: A 2013 report emerged of employees allegedly defecating near food products during production in a factory.
Unilever
Incident: In 2012, an employee was reported to have contaminated food products with bodily fluids at a Unilever factory.
Campbell’s Soup
Incident: A 2014 case reported an employee at a Campbell’s factory intentionally contaminating food with bodily fluids.
General Mills
Incident: In 2015, an employee allegedly urinated on food products during processing at a General Mills facility.
Colgate-Palmolive (Toothpaste)
Incident: In 2008, a case arose where an employee was accused of contaminating toothpaste with bodily fluids at a Colgate factory.
Toxic Ingredients
These ingredients are linked to various serious health issues and are found in many processed foods and beverages.
High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) – Obesity, Type 2 Diabetes, Fatty Liver Disease
Aspartame – Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Headaches
Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) – Obesity, Allergic Reactions, Asthma
Artificial Food Coloring (Red 40, Yellow 5, etc.) – Hyperactivity, Allergies, Cancer
Partially Hydrogenated Oils (Trans Fats) – Heart Disease, Stroke, Type 2 Diabetes
Sodium Nitrite/Nitrate – Cancer, Heart Disease
BHA (Butylated Hydroxyanisole) – Cancer, Liver Damage
BHT (Butylated HydroxyToluene) – Cancer, Hormonal Disruption
Propylene Glycol – Kidney Damage, Skin Irritation, Neurological Effects
Sodium Benzoate – Cancer (when combined with Vitamin C), Hyperactivity
Caramel Color (4-MEI) – Cancer
Acesulfame Potassium (Ace-K) – Cancer, Metabolic Disruption
Sucralose (Splenda) – Cancer, Digestive Issues, Gut Flora Disruption
Calcium Propionate – Asthma, Behavioral Problems in Children
Artificial Flavors – Allergic Reactions, Hormonal Disruption
Phosphoric Acid – Osteoporosis, Kidney Disease, Tooth Erosion
Soy Lecithin – Hormonal Disruption (due to soy phytoestrogens)
Azodicarbonamide – Asthma, Cancer (as a byproduct)
Cornstarch – Obesity, Blood Sugar Imbalances
Sodium Aluminum Phosphate – Alzheimer's Disease, Kidney Damage
Artificial Sweeteners (Cyclamate, Saccharin) – Cancer (Cyclamate), Bladder Cancer (Saccharin)
Tertiary Butylhydroquinone (TBHQ) – Cancer, Liver Damage
Potassium Bromate – Cancer, Kidney Damage
Dipotassium Phosphate – Kidney Damage, Digestive Issues
Carmine (Red Dye from Cochineal Insects) – Allergic Reactions, Skin Irritations