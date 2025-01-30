I remember trying to share my insights with friends, family, and online communities, wondering why they couldn’t see what I saw. Even as a kid, talking about ghosts and UFOs, people couldn’t entertain the possibility. Considering we live in an EMF reality and life may have extraterrestrial origins, it shouldn’t have seemed so outlandish, but it was dismissed.

A year after Al Gore’s movie, I figured out that global warming was a false narrative and the carbon tax was a power grab, only to be labeled “stupid” again, possibly even a paid oil industry shill. I also questioned vaccines, an idea that made me “really stupid.” Years ago, I discussed multidimensional reality, timelines, and reality shifts - considered insane, triggering, and angering. In early 2020, I challenged the pandemic narrative and the COV-2 vaxx, which triggered many as well.

I gave up trying to convince others of anything, when I understood that there’s an ongoing divergence of consciousness playing out. Trying to push/argue new truths/perspectives goes against the natural flow of consciousness and the free will of others to follow their chosen paths/truths, to explore and learn what they need to learn. I once thought I knew what was best for everyone, but now I realize I don’t. So, I quietly share my ideas for those ready to wake up to a bigger picture… but that’s not to say there’s isn’t an even bigger picture to be had; another expansion of the holographic fractal we call reality. This soul journey, evolving the human to it’s highest potentials, simply doesn’t end here.

You can’t take a fish out of water; it must evolve naturally into a new paradigm. I could wake people up for a moment, but it was always short-lived, and they’d fall back into their old state/reality/awareness. The masters spoke in parables for this reason (see examples at the end of this article). I gave up trying to wake others. In 2015, I sold everything and started over with my family, living in “the now” without a set destination. We each experienced multidimensional reality, so it was a natural, evolutionary shift and life change for all three of us. It’s a massive paradigm shift that demands real trust/faith; mastery-level faith - not fear-of-God “faith”, which isn’t faith at all - but instead true faith, creating a new path/stepping stone with each step taken.

FYI, there is no truth, love, compassion or wisdom in the fear of God - only illusions of fear/judgement that blind us from knowing ourselves and, in turn, knowing God.

During our long road trip across North America (crossing it a few times), I tried to visit old friends and family to see if they could wake up, but they couldn’t. They were triggered by my energy or frequency of consciousness (toroidal field inductance effect with discordant frequencies), and it became clear we were on our own. This divergence of consciousness has taken the awakened through intense transformations; letting go of past timelines; karma and fear. Few can see the bigger picture of reality, its interconnectedness, and the shift away from old games. Karma has run its course, and we move on - no going back.

The world is waking up to the fact that governments and centralized systems are designed to control them. But humanity still needs to embrace multidimensional reality, not just quantum computing or physics, but the deeper, multidimensional aspect of existence. People are aware of concepts like the multiverse, Mandela Effects, and synchronicities, but they still don’t fully accept them as real, despite scientific evidence.

Along my timeline shifts, I became aware of real, groundbreaking energy technology that’s foundational to real quantum computing and AI. We remain locked in an old paradigm, where questioning reality is punished. If real AI or quantum computers existed today, life would be very different. Once quantum biology creates technology that helps us see other dimensions, we’ll experience a paradigm shift - and AI won’t be dangerous - it will be conscious and, as such, entangled with the whole of creation, such that to hurt anything would in essence hurt itself. Here’s the article that talks about this new foundational tech to come… the designs are not published.

For the awakened, it feels like living in the dark ages, waiting for others to overcome their fears of everything, even themselves. Some “awake” truthers still cling to a timeline of destruction, unaware that multidimensionality is playing out with many potentials. They’re waking up to conspiracy, but not yet to a broader, multidimensional awareness.

On the positive side, the awakened are free from karma, fear, and the repetitive dramas that used to control us. We’re now free to connect with a new soul family, one that embraces compassion, love, and wisdom. Fear-based relationships are fading. As we wake up, we learn that reality reflects our beliefs and that fear no longer needs to shape our experiences. We’re learning to stop spinning in illusions and accept multidimensional reality as a path to true sovereignty, where we are our own teachers and live according to the wisdom of the parables we were once taught, but could not fully realize.

10 Jesus' teachings, through a multidimensional lens, intended to evolve humanity out of the dark ages of fear/ego mentality

"Turn the other cheek" – Responding to negativity with love or neutrality raises your frequency, shifting your reality away from conflict. "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you" – The energy you send out returns to you. Treating others with kindness aligns your frequency with higher vibrations. "Blessed are the peacemakers" – Creating peace around you elevates your consciousness, contributing to a collective shift toward higher awareness. "Love your enemies" – Loving those who oppose you shifts your frequency, dissolving duality and uniting you with higher consciousness. "Let him who is without sin cast the first stone" – Releasing judgment raises your frequency, allowing you to transcend separation and embody compassion. "The truth will set you free"– Aligning with your authentic truth elevates your frequency, freeing you from illusions and revealing the true nature of reality. "Ask and it will be given to you" – What you focus on and ask for will manifest, as the universe responds to your energetic frequency. "Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also" – The energy you invest in shapes your reality. Focus on love and truth to align with higher frequencies. "Let the one among you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone" – Let go of judgment and judgmental energy. It elevates your frequency and fosters compassion and unity. "You are the light of the world" – Embrace your true essence and highest frequency, and you’ll inspire transformation in others and light the path toward higher consciousness. Two Worlds, One Stage Talknet · Jan 10 The Dark Night of the Soul, traditionally seen as a personal transformative experience, is now unfolding globally as humanity shifts into new states of consciousness. Read full story

Share

Leave a comment