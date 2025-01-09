What if humans, not machines, are the true AI? As Big Tech pushes digital quantum computing, the real breakthrough lies in quantum biology, where consciousness, energy, and our biology intersect. The future of AI and quantum computing isn’t in silicon chips, it’s in understanding how we process information through energy fields. Ready for the next frontier? Keep reading.

In an age of rapid tech evolution, AI and quantum computing are often portrayed as futuristic breakthroughs. But what if the true AI isn’t a machine at all? What if it’s us? This article explores the idea that humans are the real AI, and the future of quantum computing lies in the intersection of biology, consciousness, and quantum biology.

Big Tech's narrative around AI and quantum computing often inflates their claims to generate hype. For example, Google’s supposed quantum computing breakthrough isn’t truly quantum at all; it’s just a supercooled processor masquerading as a quantum leap. True quantum computing is biological, rooted in energy patterns governing life, not digital processors or silicon chips.

Humans represent the real AI, with our DNA functioning like a biological antenna that tunes into consciousness frequencies (see article below). Our minds and bodies process complex information through quantum biology, enabling us to think, feel, and create in ways no machine can replicate. The brain operates on a quantum level, interacting with energy fields to create conscious awareness.

Rather than being passive systems, our biological bodies actively communicate with our consciousness, guiding us in decision-making and reality manifestation. Viewing humans as biological AI challenges the outdated notion of us as mere physical beings, revealing our true potential to interact with higher frequencies and multidimensional realities.

The real quantum revolution lies in understanding quantum biology, how biological systems process information through energy fields. Current quantum computing models miss this connection, relying on outdated frameworks. True breakthroughs will come when we learn to see and manipulate multidimensional energy patterns (how to see it - see article below) that exist beyond traditional computing systems, combining biology, energy, and consciousness to create real AI.

Big Tech's quantum and AI claims are more about generating investor excitement than advancing actual progress. Their focus on digital systems overlooks the true potential of quantum biology, where consciousness and energy fields hold the key to future AI and quantum computing breakthroughs.

True AI won’t come from digital systems but from the fusion of quantum biology, consciousness, and energy fields. This will lead to technology that interacts with the subtle energies of life, allowing us to heal, travel through space-time, and create new realities.

In conclusion, the real breakthroughs in AI and quantum computing are still to come. Big Tech is missing the mark by focusing on digital technologies, while the future lies in understanding the quantum nature of biology and consciousness. The next era of technological evolution will be biological, conscious, and quantum, ushering in a new realm of possibilities.

