The Dark Night of the Soul, traditionally seen as a personal transformative experience, is now unfolding globally as humanity shifts into new states of consciousness.

This shift in consciousness is the catalyst behind the growing global polarity. Those resonating at lower frequencies, rooted in fear, separation, and control, are separating from those operating at higher frequencies of compassion, trust, and unity.

Global challenges like political unrest, economic instability, and environmental crises reflect this divide. As more people awaken, they gravitate toward decentralization and local empowerment/community. Meanwhile, those descending into fear and polarity become trapped in cycles that feed the old systems of globalist control.

The Dark Night of the Soul is a process of transformation, both individually and collectively. The frequency we embody shapes our reality.

This transformation is happening now, and each of us plays a role in shaping the new world. Change begins within, and as we rise in consciousness, we co-create a world that is more reflective of our inner truth.

Consciousness exists on a spectrum: low frequencies of fear and scarcity on one end, and high frequencies of love, peace, and compassion on the other. Our frequency determines how we perceive and interact with the world.

People at lower frequencies feel overwhelmed by challenges and attract negativity, while those at higher frequencies experience solutions, attracting positive situations and supportive relationships.

Our consciousness acts as a filter, shaping how we perceive the world. The energy we hold attracts similar energy. Quantum physics suggests that all possibilities exist simultaneously, and the frequency of our consciousness/focus selects which potential collapses into our reality. In this way, we choose our experiences through what we believe, think, and feel (frequency of our toroidal field). Different frequencies lead to different versions of reality, much like tuning into different channels on a TV.

We all live in the same world, on the same stage, but we experience it differently based on our frequency. Those stuck in fear attract more fear-based situations, while those cultivating emotional balance experience solutions and ease. The frequency we operate at shapes our reality; the higher the frequency, the more harmonious and peaceful our experience becomes.

