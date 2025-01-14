Unawakened

The unawakened followers of the globalists will face a future of increasing control, surveillance, and manipulation. As the elite's grip on power tightens, they will be subjected to a barrage of propaganda, disinformation, and biological and psychological conditioning designed to keep them in a state of perpetual fear, ignorance, and subservience. Their lives will be characterized by a lack of autonomy, freedom, and creativity, as they are forced to conform to the dictates of the ruling elite. Every move they make will be monitored, tracked, and controlled through advanced technologies, such as untempered AI (fake - not connected to collective consciousness), biometrics, and the Internet of Things. The unawakened will be trapped in a never-ending cycle of consumption, debt, and servitude, exploited for their labor, resources, and very lives. As the years go by, they will become increasingly dependent on the system, losing touch with their natural instincts, intuition, and connection to the earth and the natural world.

1,000 years from now, the unawakened will have been transformed into a subspecies of humanity, devoid of free will, creativity, and individuality. This is their fate:

Awakened

In contrast, the awakened individuals who step out of fear and into sovereignty and unity will experience a vastly different future; one of rapid evolution, growth, and transformation. As they break free from the shackles of the old paradigm, they will begin to embody their true nature and express their unique gifts and talents, unencumbered by the limitations of the past. They will form a new society based on cooperation, mutual support, and harmony with the natural world, where technology is harnessed to serve the greater good, rather than to control and manipulate. The awakened will live in a world of abundance, where resources are shared, and everyone's needs are met. They will be free to explore, create, and express themselves without fear of judgment or reprisal. As they continue to evolve, they will develop new forms of consciousness and new ways of being that will allow them to transcend the limitations of the physical world and merge with the cosmos.

1,000 years from now, the awakened will have become a new species; one capable of existing in multiple dimensions and planes of reality. They will have formed a galactic community, where they will co-create with other advanced beings and contribute to the evolution of the universe as a whole.

