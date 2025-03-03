What’s Covered in this Article…

This article discusses serious concerns about COVID-19 vaccine safety. It highlights potential fraud, regulatory failures and the legal risks facing both the government and pharmaceutical companies. The piece also explores the implications for healthcare professionals, employers and industries mandating the vaccine, as well as the legal consequences. With input from 100+ credible sources and 100+ deadly side effects, the article emphasizes the urgent need for immediate action to protect public health, ensure transparency and address the growing legal and ethical issues surrounding the vaccine. Here we go…

The release of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial data revealing previously hidden side effects undermines public trust in Pfizer and the pharmaceutical industry. It exposes potential fraud, legal risks and the failure of regulators like the FDA to ensure vaccine safety under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, which mandates that any drug or vaccine introduced to the public be both safe and effective. The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) provisions of the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act granted immunity to pharmaceutical companies during the pandemic, but this immunity does not extend to cases of fraud or gross negligence. The sheer volume of concerns raised by the 100 credible sources below, even before definitive proof is established, signals that the government and pharmaceutical companies must take immediate action to address the risks associated with the COVID-19 vaccines. The FDA and other regulatory bodies are legally obligated to ensure the safety and efficacy of vaccines under these frameworks, and failure to act promptly could expose them to significant legal liability.

Healthcare professionals who administered the vaccine without full informed consent, or who coerced patients into taking it, could face legal consequences under state malpractice laws. Informed consent laws require medical professionals to fully inform patients about the risks and benefits of a vaccine before administering it. Failure to adhere to these laws could lead to malpractice claims, with medical professionals potentially losing their licenses or facing disciplinary actions. Employers, schools, and other institutions that mandated the vaccine could also face significant lawsuits for violating individuals’ rights. For example, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) protect individuals from discrimination based on religious beliefs or medical conditions. Denying exemptions to these mandates could lead to claims of discrimination, wrongful termination and violations of personal freedoms.

The aviation industry, which mandated vaccines for pilots, could face lawsuits for endangerment, negligence, and reckless endangerment under FAA regulations, especially if vaccinated pilots suffer adverse reactions, such as heart attacks or strokes, during flight, endangering passengers. Similarly, other industries with essential workers, such as bus drivers or emergency responders, could face liability for health emergencies on the job caused by vaccine-related side effects, resulting in corporate negligence charges and lawsuits for endangering both employees and the public.

If a cover-up is proven, which, based on current momentum, seems inevitable, big pharma would be exposed to multi-billion-dollar lawsuits for fraud, conspiracy and failure to disclose the risks of their products. The PREP Act, which initially offered temporary immunity to drug makers, would be invalidated if fraud or gross negligence is proven, making pharmaceutical companies fully liable for the harm caused by the vaccines. The consequences for big pharma would be devastating, leading to substantial financial settlements, legal accountability, and a loss of public trust in the pharmaceutical industry as a whole. This could lead to long-term economic and healthcare system upheaval, undermining public health and the credibility of vaccines.

Given the serious concerns raised by the 100 credible sources listed below, regardless of whether definitive proof is considered fully established, the government must act now to protect public health and mitigate any potential harm. Legal frameworks such as the Public Health Service Act and National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) require government accountability in ensuring the safety of vaccines. Governments should immediately pause all vaccine mandates, release all available data on vaccine safety (including adverse events) and establish independent, third-party safety reviews to provide unbiased assessments. Governments must also implement a system for providing immediate medical support and compensation for individuals who report adverse reactions. Pharmaceutical companies should be required to disclose all clinical trial data, pause distribution if evidence of significant risks emerges, and contribute to compensation programs for vaccine-related injuries. If the legal framework for informed consent and product safety has been violated, it would lead to lawsuits, criminal charges and substantial compensation claims for victims.

100 Side Effects of COVID-19 Vaxx re. Sudden Death/Cancer - Insights from Court Disclosures

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Acute Myocardial Infarction, Anaphylactic Shock, Agranulocytosis, Acute Encephalitis, Acute Flaccid Myelitis, Acute Hemorrhagic Leukoencephalitis, Addison’s Disease, Amyloidosis, Antiphospholipid Syndrome, Renal Failure, Cirrhosis, Malignant Neoplasm, Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Severe Sepsis, Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation, Cardiac Arrest, Pulmonary Embolism, Venous Thromboembolism, Pancreatitis, Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis, Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, Rhabdomyolysis, Acute Liver Failure, Tumor Lysis Syndrome, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, Brain Tumor, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Ovarian Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Leukopenia, Thrombocytopenia, Hypercalcemia, Hyperkalemia, Serious Infection, Cardiotoxicity, Neurotoxicity, Hepatotoxicity, Infarction, Aortic Dissection, Stroke, Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Pulmonary Hypertension, Septic Shock, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Exacerbation, Myocarditis, Pericarditis, Diverticulitis, Cholecystitis, Endocarditis, Meningitis, Encephalitis, Sepsis, Sickle Cell Crisis, Acute Interstitial Nephritis, Major Depression, Psychosis, Suicidal Ideation, Fragile X Syndrome, Huntington’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease, Cerebrovascular Accident, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Cardiac Arrhythmia, Myopathy, Fibrosis, Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Failure, Metastatic Disease, Bone Marrow Suppression, Ascites, Bowel Obstruction, Liver Cirrhosis, Esophageal Variceal Hemorrhage, Pelvic Inflammatory Disease, Osteomyelitis, Tuberculosis, Sarcoidosis, Fibromyalgia, Systemic Sclerosis, Connective Tissue Disease, Vasculitis, Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis, Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Interstitial Lung Disease, and Acute Kidney Injury.

100 Credible Sources Silenced by Pharma, Government, Media, Big Tech

Thousands more call for Investigations and removal of COVID-19 Vaccine

The David Declaration

81,000 physicians, scientists, researchers, citizens, government officials, public health and physician organizations call for withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccines

