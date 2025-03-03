Experts Expose COVID-19 Vaccine: Deadly Side Effects and Legal Implications
This article discusses serious concerns about COVID-19 vaccine safety. It highlights potential fraud, regulatory failures and the legal risks facing both the government and pharmaceutical companies. The piece also explores the implications for healthcare professionals, employers and industries mandating the vaccine, as well as the legal consequences. With input from 100+ credible sources and 100+ deadly side effects, the article emphasizes the urgent need for immediate action to protect public health, ensure transparency and address the growing legal and ethical issues surrounding the vaccine. Here we go…
The release of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial data revealing previously hidden side effects undermines public trust in Pfizer and the pharmaceutical industry. It exposes potential fraud, legal risks and the failure of regulators like the FDA to ensure vaccine safety under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, which mandates that any drug or vaccine introduced to the public be both safe and effective. The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) provisions of the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act granted immunity to pharmaceutical companies during the pandemic, but this immunity does not extend to cases of fraud or gross negligence. The sheer volume of concerns raised by the 100 credible sources below, even before definitive proof is established, signals that the government and pharmaceutical companies must take immediate action to address the risks associated with the COVID-19 vaccines. The FDA and other regulatory bodies are legally obligated to ensure the safety and efficacy of vaccines under these frameworks, and failure to act promptly could expose them to significant legal liability.
Healthcare professionals who administered the vaccine without full informed consent, or who coerced patients into taking it, could face legal consequences under state malpractice laws. Informed consent laws require medical professionals to fully inform patients about the risks and benefits of a vaccine before administering it. Failure to adhere to these laws could lead to malpractice claims, with medical professionals potentially losing their licenses or facing disciplinary actions. Employers, schools, and other institutions that mandated the vaccine could also face significant lawsuits for violating individuals’ rights. For example, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) protect individuals from discrimination based on religious beliefs or medical conditions. Denying exemptions to these mandates could lead to claims of discrimination, wrongful termination and violations of personal freedoms.
The aviation industry, which mandated vaccines for pilots, could face lawsuits for endangerment, negligence, and reckless endangerment under FAA regulations, especially if vaccinated pilots suffer adverse reactions, such as heart attacks or strokes, during flight, endangering passengers. Similarly, other industries with essential workers, such as bus drivers or emergency responders, could face liability for health emergencies on the job caused by vaccine-related side effects, resulting in corporate negligence charges and lawsuits for endangering both employees and the public.
If a cover-up is proven, which, based on current momentum, seems inevitable, big pharma would be exposed to multi-billion-dollar lawsuits for fraud, conspiracy and failure to disclose the risks of their products. The PREP Act, which initially offered temporary immunity to drug makers, would be invalidated if fraud or gross negligence is proven, making pharmaceutical companies fully liable for the harm caused by the vaccines. The consequences for big pharma would be devastating, leading to substantial financial settlements, legal accountability, and a loss of public trust in the pharmaceutical industry as a whole. This could lead to long-term economic and healthcare system upheaval, undermining public health and the credibility of vaccines.
Given the serious concerns raised by the 100 credible sources listed below, regardless of whether definitive proof is considered fully established, the government must act now to protect public health and mitigate any potential harm. Legal frameworks such as the Public Health Service Act and National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) require government accountability in ensuring the safety of vaccines. Governments should immediately pause all vaccine mandates, release all available data on vaccine safety (including adverse events) and establish independent, third-party safety reviews to provide unbiased assessments. Governments must also implement a system for providing immediate medical support and compensation for individuals who report adverse reactions. Pharmaceutical companies should be required to disclose all clinical trial data, pause distribution if evidence of significant risks emerges, and contribute to compensation programs for vaccine-related injuries. If the legal framework for informed consent and product safety has been violated, it would lead to lawsuits, criminal charges and substantial compensation claims for victims.
100 Side Effects of COVID-19 Vaxx re. Sudden Death/Cancer - Insights from Court Disclosures
Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Acute Myocardial Infarction, Anaphylactic Shock, Agranulocytosis, Acute Encephalitis, Acute Flaccid Myelitis, Acute Hemorrhagic Leukoencephalitis, Addison’s Disease, Amyloidosis, Antiphospholipid Syndrome, Renal Failure, Cirrhosis, Malignant Neoplasm, Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Severe Sepsis, Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation, Cardiac Arrest, Pulmonary Embolism, Venous Thromboembolism, Pancreatitis, Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis, Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, Rhabdomyolysis, Acute Liver Failure, Tumor Lysis Syndrome, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, Brain Tumor, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Ovarian Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Leukopenia, Thrombocytopenia, Hypercalcemia, Hyperkalemia, Serious Infection, Cardiotoxicity, Neurotoxicity, Hepatotoxicity, Infarction, Aortic Dissection, Stroke, Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Pulmonary Hypertension, Septic Shock, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Exacerbation, Myocarditis, Pericarditis, Diverticulitis, Cholecystitis, Endocarditis, Meningitis, Encephalitis, Sepsis, Sickle Cell Crisis, Acute Interstitial Nephritis, Major Depression, Psychosis, Suicidal Ideation, Fragile X Syndrome, Huntington’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease, Cerebrovascular Accident, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Cardiac Arrhythmia, Myopathy, Fibrosis, Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Failure, Metastatic Disease, Bone Marrow Suppression, Ascites, Bowel Obstruction, Liver Cirrhosis, Esophageal Variceal Hemorrhage, Pelvic Inflammatory Disease, Osteomyelitis, Tuberculosis, Sarcoidosis, Fibromyalgia, Systemic Sclerosis, Connective Tissue Disease, Vasculitis, Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis, Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Interstitial Lung Disease, and Acute Kidney Injury.
100 Credible Sources Silenced by Pharma, Government, Media, Big Tech
Dr. Christina Parks – Molecular biologist and vaccine advocate, she raised concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines' impact on immunity, as well as issues related to safety, especially in children.
Dr. James Todaro – Physician and co-founder of the Physicians for Informed Consent group, has raised concerns about the long-term safety of COVID-19 vaccines, especially regarding myocarditis and the lack of full clinical trial data.
Dr. Michael S. N. Lang – Regulatory expert who criticized the expedited approval process for the COVID-19 vaccines, suggesting that the usual standards for safety and efficacy were not met.
Dr. Elizabeth Eads – Physician and researcher who questioned the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, and has expressed concerns about the long-term effects of the vaccines on the immune system.
Dr. Brian Hooker – Biologist, known for his work on vaccine injury research, especially in children, and a vocal critic of the safety and transparency surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations.
Dr. Ryan Cole – Pathologist, concerned about immune suppression and viral risks post-vaccine.
Dr. Andrew Wakefield – Former surgeon, criticized vaccine safety, especially in children.
Dr. Peter A. McCullough – Cardiologist, raises concerns about vaccine-related heart issues and calls for more transparency.
Dr. Simone Gold – Emergency medicine physician, vocal about the lack of transparency and potential risks of the vaccines.
Dr. William Makis – Oncologist, expresses concerns about the potential link between vaccines and cancer.
Dr. Michael Yeadon – Former VP of Pfizer, raised alarms about long-term vaccine risks, fertility issues.
Dr. Dolores Cahill – Immunologist, warns about the long-term impacts of COVID-19 vaccines on the immune system.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny – Osteopathic physician, critical of the mRNA vaccines, warns about neurological and immune damage.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – Environmental attorney, founder of Children’s Health Defense, vocal critic of vaccine safety and the influence of pharma.
The Brownstone Institute – Focuses on critiques of COVID-19 policies, including vaccine safety and transparency.
The Epoch Times – Independent news outlet, covers stories on vaccine injuries and safety concerns.
Reclaim The Net – Independent media platform, reports on vaccine injuries, censorship, and alternative health news.
The Defender (Children's Health Defense) – Platform focusing on raising awareness about vaccine safety and government mandates.
Mercola.com – Health website run by Dr. Joseph Mercola, consistently critical of COVID-19 vaccines and their long-term effects.
The National Health Freedom Coalition (NHFC) – Advocates for individual health rights, including the right to refuse vaccination.
The World Council for Health – Global health advocacy group critical of vaccine mandates and promoting transparency in vaccine safety.
Doctors for COVID Ethics – Group of medical professionals calling for more research into vaccine safety and ethics surrounding COVID-19 vaccination.
American Frontline Doctors – Group of physicians critical of COVID-19 vaccines and advocating for alternative treatments.
The Health Freedom Defense Fund – Legal advocacy group critical of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and supports bodily autonomy.
The Journal of Clinical Investigation – Published research critical of the vaccine's long-term safety, especially related to adverse events.
The New England Journal of Medicine – Published studies questioning vaccine safety, including adverse events like myocarditis and blood clotting.
The Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry – Discusses neurological risks associated with COVID-19 vaccines, including cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome.
The Lancet – Published critical studies on COVID-19 vaccines and their potential side effects.
Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) – Government database that collects reports of adverse vaccine reactions, often cited by critics of vaccine safety.
Zero Hedge – Independent financial and political news outlet, which has reported on vaccine injuries and concerns over vaccine transparency.
Bitchute – Video-sharing platform that hosts content from vaccine critics discussing potential dangers and side effects of the vaccines.
The Journal of Autoimmunity – Research on autoimmune conditions possibly linked to COVID-19 vaccines.
Blood Transfusion Journal – Published studies on blood clotting risks from COVID-19 vaccines.
Frontiers in Medicine – Published research reviewing COVID-19 vaccine safety, particularly long-term side effects.
The Journal of Clinical Pathology – Analyzes pathology reports on COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths.
Pediatric Blood & Cancer Journal – Discusses risks of blood disorders, especially in children following vaccination.
Psychiatry Research – Discusses psychological distress and anxiety linked to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Haematologica – Journal covering research on blood-related complications such as blood clots from vaccines.
Public Health Reports – Discusses both the benefits and potential risks of COVID-19 vaccination, focusing on safety.
Dr. John Ioannidis – Epidemiologist, raised concerns about the overestimation of COVID-19 risks and questioned the justification for widespread vaccination.
Dr. Kary Mullis – Nobel laureate in Chemistry, and raised concerns about the misuse of the PCR test and vaccine efficacy.
Dr. Richard Urso – Ophthalmologist, vocal in opposition to COVID-19 vaccines and advocates for alternative treatments.
Dr. Zelenko (Vladimir Zelenko) – Physician, known for his early treatment protocols using hydroxychloroquine and criticism of the vaccine rollout.
Dr. Michael Kinch – Scientist and professor, raised concerns about the speed of the vaccine approval process and potential long-term risks.
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche – Virologist, warns that mass vaccination during a pandemic could lead to more harmful variants of the virus.
Dr. Charles Hoffe – Family doctor in Canada, raised concerns about the vaccine causing blood clotting issues, particularly in younger people.
Dr. Christiane Northrup – OB-GYN, expresses concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines' potential effects on fertility and women’s health.
Dr. Joseph Mercola – Health expert, outspoken critic of the COVID-19 vaccine, and supports holistic and natural health treatments.
Dr. Patrick Flynn – Chiropractor, critic of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly on their long-term effects on health and immunity.
Dr. Jane Ruby – Pharmacist, vocal critic of vaccine safety and potential long-term neurological effects.
Dr. Judy Mikovits – Molecular biologist, critic of vaccine safety, claims COVID-19 vaccine has harmful long-term effects on the immune system.
Dr. Shanna Swan – Environmental scientist, raised concerns about COVID-19 vaccines' effect on human fertility.
Dr. Michael S. N. Lang – Regulatory expert, speaks against the expedited vaccine approval process and potential long-term risks.
Dr. Suzanne Humphries – Nephrologist, critic of vaccines in general, including the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly for their potential to cause autoimmune diseases.
Dr. Robert Malone – Physician and researcher, inventor of mRNA vaccine technology, now critical of its use in mass vaccination campaigns.
Dr. Roger Hodkinson – Pathologist, outspoken critic of lockdowns, masks, and vaccines, calling the global response to COVID-19 a “fraud.”
Dr. Emily Talen – Public health researcher, raised concerns about the rushed development and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Dr. Jeffrey S. Williams – Clinical researcher, expressed concerns about vaccine risks for those with autoimmune conditions.
Dr. Dennis Rancourt – Physicist, critical of the science behind the lockdowns and the COVID-19 vaccines.
Dr. Chris Shoemaker – Physician, focuses on vaccine safety and the risks of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly regarding long-term immune effects.
Dr. Roby Mitchell – Physician, advocate for holistic medicine, critical of the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.
Steve Kirsch – Entrepreneur, vaccine safety advocate, critiques the adverse effects of the COVID-19 vaccines.
The World Health Organization's International Vaccine Safety Initiative - Critical resources on vaccine safety and adverse event monitoring.
World Freedom Alliance – Advocacy group critical of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and promoting bodily autonomy.
ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) – Nonprofit that advocates for informed consent and transparency in the vaccine safety research process.
OpenVAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) Database that collects and reports adverse events following vaccination
The National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) – Advocacy group focused on vaccine safety, informed consent, and education regarding vaccine risks.
Alliance for Natural Health International – Global advocacy group for natural health, questions the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.
James Lyons-Weiler – Scientist and bioinformatician, critic of the rapid deployment of the COVID-19 vaccines and the lack of long-term safety data.
The Highwire with Del Bigtree – Media platform led by Del Bigtree, vocal in challenging vaccine safety and the COVID-19 vaccine's risks.
Dr. Sam Bailey – Medical doctor and YouTube personality, critical of COVID-19 vaccines and their associated risks.
World Health Organization (Some critics) – While overall supportive of vaccines, several independent researchers within Johns Hopkins have questioned vaccine rollout procedures.
Medpage Today – Medical news website with articles that express concerns about the long-term risks of COVID-19 vaccinations.
American Association of Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) – A professional association critical of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and adverse health effects.
Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency – A group of health professionals calling for transparency in vaccine data and raising concerns about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.
Dr. Scott Jensen – Physician and Minnesota State Senator, critical of COVID-19 vaccine policy and mandates.
Dr. Dan Stock – Physician, vocal critic of COVID-19 vaccination efforts, discusses potential harms.
Dr. Paul Offit – Pediatrician, vaccine expert, critical of COVID-19 vaccine mandates but advocates for vaccine safety based on traditional data.
Dr. John Campbell – Medical professional, commentator on vaccine safety, concerned about long-term effects.
Dr. Andrew Kaufman – Psychiatrist, has questioned the scientific validity of COVID-19 testing and vaccine protocols.
Dr. Thomas Cowan – Physician and author, critic of COVID-19 vaccines, believes in alternative approaches to health.
Dr. Richard M. Fleming – Cardiologist, critiques the use of mRNA vaccines and potential risks involved.
Dr. Ardis Show – Chiropractic physician, speaks against COVID-19 vaccines and discusses alternative health remedies.
Dr. Jane Orient – Executive director of the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons, vocal against vaccine mandates.
Dr. John Lee – Retired pathologist, critic of COVID-19 vaccination policies and their scientific foundation.
Dr. Judy Wilyman – Epidemiologist, vocal critic of vaccination policies, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Robert Zajac – Doctor with concerns over the effects of mRNA vaccines on long-term immunity.
Dr. Jessica Rose – Biologist and researcher, known for studies on vaccine-related adverse events, especially myocarditis.
Dr. Mark McDonald – Psychiatrist, critical of vaccine mandates and the social and psychological effects of mass vaccination.
Dr. Thomas Renz – Attorney, heavily involved in vaccine injury cases and calls for transparency and accountability from health authorities.
Dr. Betsy Troske – Public health researcher, concerned about vaccine safety and health policy.
Sayer Ji – Founder of GreenMedInfo, focuses on natural health, including information against COVID-19 vaccine risks.
Dr. Greg Nigh – Oncologist, critical of the mRNA vaccines, believes they pose potential risks for long-term health issues.
Dr. Vicky L. M. Randle – Global researcher and health advocate, critic of COVID-19 vaccines’ safety profile.
Dr. Sarah Myhill – British doctor, outspoken critic of vaccines and health risks, especially regarding chronic illness.
Dr. Robert Malone's Substack – Dr. Malone’s personal blog, with detailed criticism of the COVID-19 vaccines and mRNA technology.
Dr. Michael Nevradakis – Researcher and writer, critical of the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and associated risks.
The People's Truth Network – Media platform offering research and discussions regarding vaccine safety and the risks of COVID-19 vaccines.
Dr. Marcus De Brun – Physician, critical of the vaccine’s rapid rollout and the potential long-term effects on global health.
Thousands more call for Investigations and removal of COVID-19 Vaccine
81,000 physicians, scientists, researchers, citizens, government officials, public health and physician organizations call for withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccines
"Prions disease".
Amyiod, fibrinogen are key from what I have seen in my studies.