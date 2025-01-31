I can feel the energy of intense frustration building. We're at a turning point where those who have felt shielded while acting out of integrity are realizing they no longer have the same protection and support they once did. Now, more and more, they’re being forced to take responsibility and justify their actions.

It’s a powerful shift, and I felt it really shift today - a turning point - A good example is with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nomination to be the Secretary of Health and Human Services, where he is currently standing in his truth/power, facing a corrupt, big-pharma-funded Senate.

As an intuitive, I sense the overall energy and frequency around me; it's an empath thing. For the good-hearted, there’s a newfound courage to speak their truth without fear and it hit a new level today… I saw this meme today on Substack and decided to write Coke to see what they think - Oddly enough they continue to grow their sales…

Dear Coca-Cola Corporate Communications Team,

I am writing to express my serious concerns about Coca-Cola Diversity Training, "Be Less White" campaign, which continues to generate attention across social media (see below). Despite attempts to distance Coca-Cola from this initiative, its existence and the divisive message it promotes are still a point of contention for many consumers, including myself.

Beyond this issue, I am deeply concerned about the health implications of several ingredients found in your products, particularly artificial sweeteners. The use of these sweeteners in products like Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has raised alarms, with growing evidence suggesting a link between artificial sweeteners, such as aspartame and sucralose, and an increased risk of cancer. The National Toxicology Program (NTP) has raised concerns over aspartame, citing studies that show it may cause cancer in lab animals. Additionally, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified aspartame as possibly carcinogenic to humans, adding to the growing body of evidence that suggests long-term consumption of artificial sweeteners could have significant health risks.

Moreover, ingredients like High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS), Phosphoric Acid, and Caramel Color are also linked to serious health issues, including obesity, diabetes, osteoporosis, and even potential cancer risks due to the contaminants in caramel color. These ingredients are not only harmful to individual health but also contribute to the broader public health crisis.

Given these health concerns, I must ask: what are you doing to address these potentially harmful ingredients and the racial discrimination coming out of your company? Additionally, what is Coca-Cola’s response to the increasing demand for healthier products, and how do you plan to address the growing health concerns surrounding artificial sweeteners and other ingredients in your beverages? The public’s growing awareness of these health risks is something I suspect your brand cannot afford to ignore.

Study Summaries regarding the ingredients used in your products

Aspartame and Cancer Risk

National Toxicology Program (NTP) Study: Research shows that high doses of aspartame in lab animals caused an increase in lymphoma and leukemia rates. This raised concerns about aspartame's potential carcinogenic effects.

IARC (International Agency for Research on Cancer): Aspartame was classified as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" (Group 2B), based on studies linking its consumption to cancer risk, particularly in relation to certain types of leukemia and lymphoma.

Sucralose and Cancer Risk

Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health (2017): Long-term exposure to sucralose, commonly used in diet sodas like Coca-Cola Zero, was shown to potentially increase the risk of bladder cancer in rats. The study indicated that sucralose may contribute to carcinogenic effects at high consumption levels over time.

High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) and Obesity, Diabetes, and Cancer

American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2004): This study linked HFCS consumption with increased obesity rates and higher risks of developing metabolic disorders, which are precursors to several types of cancer.

Princeton University Study (2010): Rats consuming HFCS gained more weight and showed higher liver fat accumulation compared to other sugar diets, suggesting that HFCS contributes to liver diseases, insulin resistance, and potentially cancer.

Phosphoric Acid and Bone Health

American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2006): Phosphoric acid in sodas like Coca-Cola was linked to lower bone density, increasing the risk of osteoporosis. It was found that phosphoric acid disrupts calcium metabolism, weakening bones over time.

Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism (2009): This study highlighted that high phosphoric acid consumption is associated with reduced bone mineral density in women, pointing to its role in osteoporosis development.

Caramel Color and Cancer Risk (4-MEI)

Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy (2013): Traces of mercury were found in high-fructose corn syrup and caramel color, both used in Coca-Cola, linking the compounds to cancer risks due to mercury's toxic effects.

International Journal of Toxicology (2007): A study found that certain types of caramel color contain 4-Methylimidazole (4-MEI), a carcinogenic compound linked to cancer in animal studies. Prolonged exposure to 4-MEI in food products may increase cancer risk.

Artificial Sweeteners and Metabolic Syndrome

Current Diabetes Reviews (2010): HFCS and artificial sweeteners, including aspartame, contribute to metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and cancer.

HFCS and Cardiovascular Disease

Journal of the American College of Cardiology (2012): This study linked excessive consumption of HFCS to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, which are also associated with cancer risks due to inflammation and metabolic dysfunction.

Caramel Color and DNA Damage

Environmental Health Perspectives (2010): This study found that 4-MEI, present in caramel color, has the potential to cause DNA damage in human cells, suggesting a pathway by which it could contribute to cancer development.

Phosphoric Acid and Kidney Damage

Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (2009): High consumption of phosphoric acid, a key ingredient in Coca-Cola, has been linked to an increased risk of kidney disease, which is associated with a higher risk of cancer, particularly kidney cancer.

Artificial Sweeteners and Weight Gain

American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2008): Studies have shown that artificial sweeteners, such as those used in diet sodas, may lead to weight gain and an increase in body fat. Over time, this can contribute to a higher risk of obesity-related cancers, such as colorectal cancer.

5 Reports Showing Links to Cancer:

National Toxicology Program (NTP): Found that aspartame is linked to lymphoma and leukemia in lab animals, raising concerns about its carcinogenic potential in humans. IARC (International Agency for Research on Cancer): Classified aspartame as a possible human carcinogen (Group 2B), due to its link to lymphoma and leukemia. International Journal of Toxicology (2007): Found that 4-MEI in caramel color was linked to cancer in laboratory animals, suggesting a potential cancer risk for consumers. Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy (2013): Reported traces of mercury in high-fructose corn syrup and caramel color, with mercury being a known carcinogen. Environmental Health Perspectives (2010): Linked 4-MEI, a byproduct in caramel color, to DNA damage and a potential increase in cancer risk.

These studies show the harmful health effects associated with Coca-Cola's ingredients, particularly concerning their potential links to cancer and other serious diseases.

Thank you for your attention. I look forward to your prompt response.

FYI - Yes, I sent this email to Coca-Cola - ContactUs@CokeCanada.com

Share

Leave a comment