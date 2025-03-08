This article looks at how economic, political and social systems were engineered to centralize power and erode individual autonomy. Rising costs, taxes, stagnant wages and increasing reliance on government/corporate systems led to a cycle of dependence. As automation/AI replace jobs, and financial independence becomes increasingly unattainable, the elite continue to consolidate wealth/power. The globalist vision of a world where people will "own nothing and be happy" is on the table, but emerging decentralized technologies and movements are challenging this control, offering a path towards greater individual autonomy and empowerment.

The Evidence

In 1973, the median household income was $12,000, which would be roughly equivalent to $75,000 today when adjusted for inflation. However, today’s median income of $70,000 is only equivalent to about $46,900 in 1973 terms. This means the purchasing power of today’s median income is roughly 38% lower than it was in 1973.

Adjusted for Inflation, 70s vs 90s Price/Income (not incl. shrinkage)

Big Mac - 1975: $0.65 vs 2025: $5.69 - 1.6 x more

Car - 1970: $3,000 vs 2025: $35,000 - 67% more

Tuition - 1975: $2,500 vs 2025: $20,000 - 67% more

Rent - 1970: $125/mo vs 2025: $1,400/mo - 64% more

Movie Ticket - 1970: $1.50 vs 2025: $15.00 - 50% more

The Big Picture

Today, many people work longer hours just to afford basic necessities such as food, rent, clothing, education and entertainment. With both parents often working full-time, children are raised in daycare and the state takes on more responsibility for their education, distancing parents from their children's upbringing.

Rising costs are part of a broader economic trend that squeezes the working class, shifting wealth and power to the elite. The education system promotes conformity and globalist ideals, discouraging critical thinking and prioritizing rote memorization over creativity. Standardized testing reinforces this, fostering a generation more likely to accept the status quo. Meanwhile, a tax system that burdens working professionals more than the wealthy (corporate and executive tax rates have dropped 47% since the '70s, while taxes on the working class have risen), further entrenches this dynamic, creating a compliant workforce less likely to challenge the growing concentration of power.

Decades of economic, political and social engineering have fueled the rise of globalism and centralized control. As wages stagnate and costs soar, families become trapped in cycles of debt and increasingly reliant on state-run services. The full-time work of both parents deepens this reliance on government-run education, healthcare and childcare, normalizing the idea that these systems, not individuals or local communities, should address life’s challenges.

The erosion of individual autonomy parallels the rise of global capitalism, where multinational corporations consolidate wealth and power, with policies increasingly favoring them over local businesses. This makes financial independence harder to achieve. The spread of automation and AI further entrenches this trend, replacing traditional jobs and turning people into consumers in a system that extracts wealth instead of creating it. As automation continues to take over, many people are left without the skills to adapt, deepening their dependence on systems beyond their control.

This shift aligns with the globalist vision of a world where “you will own nothing and be happy.” As financial independence becomes unattainable, individuals are funneled into a system where corporations and governments control consumption, employment and daily life. Accelerated by automation, this vision consolidates wealth in the hands of a small elite, while the state, once neutral, now serves to maintain global control, fostering greater compliance and dependence among the population.

At the same time, vaxx-induced declining birth rates and rising mortality suggest a future population more manageable for global governance. With fewer workers needed to maintain global economic systems, this reduction in population may be seen as a method of control: fewer people to manage and fewer resources to divide. Globalists may envision a population drop to around 3 billion, eventually reaching 500 million as the optimal size for maintaining control over resources and power, with a highly stratified elite overseeing a compliant, dependent majority.

Awakening and Decentralization

The exposure of these dynamics and the decentralization of power are beginning to challenge the status quo. Technological advances like decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain and grassroots movements against corporate monopolies are offering alternatives to the centralized systems of control. These movements are gaining momentum as people push back against the corporate-government stranglehold. With AI and automation accelerating, many are calling for universal basic income (UBI) and retraining programs to counter job displacement, signaling a shift towards greater individual autonomy and empowerment.

As technology and decentralized systems continue to grow, the once-solid grip of centralization begins to show cracks. The emerging shift toward individual empowerment and autonomy presents a challenge to the globalist vision, suggesting that the future is not set in stone and will evolve toward a decentralized, self-sufficient world that values community, home and family over the polarized, deranged, corrupt mess we see today.

Let’s get a little personal…

Are you old enough to remember the coherence of communities in the 70s? I am… I’m the kid on the very right, to the back of the car. I was living with a family in PEI, Canada, who’s son is on the very left, to the front of the car. All the kids were neighbourhood friends… I still remember their names. Below that is my home town, in the Yukon, in 1973. We took the picture of the Rendezvous parade from the window of our first apartment.. it was about -40 when we arrived - I was pushing 6 years old.

VS… 15 Min Globalist City

Share

Leave a comment