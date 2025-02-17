Subscribe
Big Pharma Lawsuits for Deaths, Fraud, Cancer, Bribery & Jury Tampering
Why would anyone trust Big Pharma?
Feb 17
Talknet

50 Studies: EMF + Toxins = Virus-Flu Pandemic
Exploring the Role of Toxins and Electromagnetic Fields in the Emergence of Virus-like Symptoms
Feb 17
Talknet

Hidden Inflation - 100 Shrinking Products
100 Shrinking Product Sizes and Rising Prices
Feb 15
Talknet

Update: 144,000, New Kids, Global Shift
Awake 25% / Unawake 60% / 15% awakening
Feb 5
Talknet

Bot Chats me up to Accept Paid Subs
How to know if you are engaging with a chat bot or human
Feb 4
Talknet

Hero's Journey: DNA, Ether, Consciousness
The archetypal hero's journey exemplifies humanities transformative process.
Feb 1
Talknet

Imagination Shapes Reality
Power of imagination and the Focus of Consciousness
Feb 1
Talknet

January 2025
Vibe up with Memes on Substack
Jan 31
Talknet

Vaxx-Induced Global Population Collapse
How COVID-19 was Just the Flu and Excess Deaths Came after the Vaxx Rollout
Jan 31
Talknet

Embracing Collective Transformation
Humanity is currently undergoing a profound evolutionary shift in consciousness
Jan 31
Talknet

Letter to Coca-Cola - Toxic Culture & Ingredients
It's time to speak your truth and be the change you want to see!
Jan 31
Talknet

See Beyond the Chaos to the Big Picture
The world is waking up to governments and centralized systems designed to control/enslave, but still not awake to the big picture and new paradigm
Jan 30
Talknet

