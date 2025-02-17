TALKnet

Big Pharma Lawsuits for Deaths, Fraud, Cancer, Bribery & Jury Tampering
Why would anyone trust Big Pharma?
  
Talknet
47
50 Studies: EMF + Toxins = Virus-Flu Pandemic
Exploring the Role of Toxins and Electromagnetic Fields in the Emergence of Virus-like Symptoms
  
Talknet
Hidden Inflation - 100 Shrinking Products
100 Shrinking Product Sizes and Rising Prices
  
Talknet
10
Update: 144,000, New Kids, Global Shift
Awake 25% / Unawake 60% / 15% awakening
  
Talknet
2
Bot Chats me up to Accept Paid Subs
How to know if you are engaging with a chat bot or human
  
Talknet
15
Hero's Journey: DNA, Ether, Consciousness
The archetypal hero's journey exemplifies humanities transformative process.
  
Talknet
2
Imagination Shapes Reality
Power of imagination and the Focus of Consciousness
  
Talknet

January 2025

Vibe up with Memes on Substack
  
Talknet
Vaxx-Induced Global Population Collapse
How COVID-19 was Just the Flu and Excess Deaths Came after the Vaxx Rollout
  
Talknet
Embracing Collective Transformation
Humanity is currently undergoing a profound evolutionary shift in consciousness
  
Talknet
1
Letter to Coca-Cola - Toxic Culture & Ingredients
It's time to speak your truth and be the change you want to see!
  
Talknet
1
See Beyond the Chaos to the Big Picture
The world is waking up to governments and centralized systems designed to control/enslave, but still not awake to the big picture and new paradigm
  
Talknet
2
