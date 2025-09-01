TALKnet

Fryderyk Niecki
21h

One clean sentence:

The post-COVID data now say what actuarial tables have always whispered: a population shrinking at both ends—too few arriving through the birth gate, too many departing through the sickness gate—***means the old promise of endless growth has quietly expired***.

