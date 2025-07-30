We know governments publish stats to hide the truth and shape perception. From temperature to population, the only thing we can trust is that the government publishes fake data to justify their existence, overreach, corruption and cost-benefit ratio.

In light of this we’ll look at industry supply and demand stats to gauge the real population, which suggest the true number of vaxx deaths is massive.

We can extrapolate to see what 2030 might look like, in a rudimentary way, by using average annual decline of supply and demand since 2020, because the trend of “Died Suddenly” isn’t slowing down.

2020 to 2025 - World Population Declined Significantly

Excess Mortality - About 936 million more people died than usual, 10-12% higher than normal, based on data from health organizations and life insurance companies.

This trend is also reflected in the global shipments of cars, smartphones and fashion items, which also dropped 10-12%, representing 884 million to 1.153 billion people.

Key Industries - Decline in Shipments, Sales and Population

Auto

Annual Drop Since 2020 = 3-4%

Extrapolated Decline by 2030 = 30-35%

Projected Decline of 2.34 to 2.73 billion consumers

Smartphone

Annual Drop Since 2020 = 3-4%

Extrapolated Decline by 2030 = 30-35%

Projected Decline of 2.34 to 2.73 billion consumers

Fashion & Apparel

Annual Drop Since 2020 = 2-3%

Extrapolated Decline by 2030 = 20-25%

Projected Decline of 1.56 to 1.95 billion consumers

Real Estate

Annual Drop Since 2020 = 2-3%

Extrapolated Decline by 2030 = 15-20%

Projected Decline of 1.17 to 1.56 billion consumers

Consumer Electronics

Annual Drop Since 2020 = 3-5%

Extrapolated Decline by 2030 = 30-40%

Projected Decline of 2.34 to 3.12 billion consumers

Hospitality & Travel

Annual Drop Since 2020 = 2-4%

Extrapolated Decline by 2030 = 20-25%

Projected Decline of 1.56 to 1.95 billion consumers

Print Media & Traditional Advertising

Annual Drop Since 2020 = 4-6%

Extrapolated Decline by 2030 = 35-45%

Projected Decline of 2.73 to 3.51 billion consumers

Fast Food & Processed Food

Annual Drop Since 2020 = 1-2%

Extrapolated Decline by 2030 = 10-15%

Projected Decline of 780 million to 1.17 billion consumers

Traditional Banking & Physical Retail

Annual Drop Since 2020 = 2-3%

Extrapolated Decline by 2030 = 15-20%

Projected Decline of 1.17 to 1.56 billion consumers

Tobacco Products

Annual Drop Since 2020 = 2-4%

Extrapolated Decline by 2030 = 15-25%

Projected Decline of 1.17 to 1.95 billion consumers

By 2030

By 2030, the average population loss is projected to be approximately 2.21 billion.

Global Fertility Rate

This is from my previous research, but the source has been “adjusted”, so I can no longer confirm the numbers anymore:

Fertility Crisis - In addition to excess mortality, there has been a striking decline in fertility rates following the vaccine rollout. As of 2023, global fertility rates have dropped by 1.5% annually, with countries like Italy and Japan seeing rates as low as 1.2%. Early data from fertility clinics showed a 30% decrease in successful pregnancies following vaccination, accompanied by rising miscarriage rates and menstrual irregularities, which have been directly linked to vaccine-induced immune responses. This demographic crisis is compounded by the rising mortality rate in younger age groups, further reducing the reproductive pool and exacerbating the long-term trend of declining birth rates.

Vaxx-Induced Mortality

If all excess mortality is attributed solely to the vaxx, approx. 31% of those vaxxed will die from vaxx-related effects by 2030. This projection assumes that vaxx-related mortality continues each year at the same rate, which it may not - we don’t know - based on reported adverse events like myocarditis and thrombosis or the 1200+ other adverse events disclosed in court.

