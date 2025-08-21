I see lots of talk/vids about Canadian politics - It’s OVER - You can’t fix it or vote your way out of it. The system is decentralizing and dying, and the provinces want to break free ASAP.

Globalists need economic collapse to trigger a crisis that locks in global governance over trade, energy/resources and finance (everything), promising recovery and peace in exchange.

The big political parties are infiltrated/controlled by WEF-approved politicians. Elections are controlled, while government-funded media pumps out propaganda pretending Canadians couldn’t be happier. Meanwhile, dissenting voices on the internet are censored, and those who oppose the narrative are dealt with accordingly: IE the Freedom Truckers.

Elbows-up is a disgusting example of propaganda. You have to be economically illiterate to have bought into it. Any politician initiating a trade war with the US, which accounts for 70-75% of Canada's import-exports, is looking to cripple the economy. A trade conflict with the US will lead to a 5-6% contraction in Canada's GDP over 6 to 12 months. Inflation and the multiplier effect will exacerbate economic chaos, leading to a severe recession.

Canada is now facing tariffs, AI job losses and rising interest rates. A 35% tariff on non-CUSMA goods could raise prices by 4-6%. The real estate market has already fallen 3.7% year-over-year, (it will crash hard IMO), and variable-rate mortgage holders may face foreclosures. AI will replace 50% white-collar jobs. With a 2.75% Bank of Canada rate, borrowing costs will stay high. By late 2025, Canada will shrink 2-4% in GDP, lose 600,000+ jobs and face recession, prolonged inflation, and rising unemployment; families will struggle with higher costs, debt and job insecurity.

Taxes at all levels, along with sales taxes, consume roughly $1 of every $1 that moves through the supply chain, from farm to consumer. Government borrowing shifts wealth to bondholders, with interest paid by future generations, compounding the system’s drain. This ongoing cycle concentrates wealth upward, creating a modern form of servitude - Self-kept Canadian Slaves, where workers fund their own debt and inflation, benefiting the few at the expense of the many.

FYI - I expect mass uprisings to grow across the globe - billions of people, so there is a fix, but it’s community driven in a decentralized way - Organic and unstoppable.

Ottawa Wants Economic Crises

The Intent is Clear…

Carbon Taxes – Increased costs for businesses without environmental benefit.

Strained Healthcare System – Overload by population growth from immigration.

Housing Inflation – Policies drove up prices/homelessness, homes unaffordable.

Unsustainable Immigration Levels – Strained public services and infrastructure.

Lack of Infrastructure Planning – Fail to keep pace with immigration demands.

Excessive Regulation – Bureaucratic red tape stifling business growth.

Increased Social Welfare – Promote government dependency over self-sufficiency.

Brain Drain – Educated professionals leaving due to high taxes and cost of living.

Trade Dependency – Over-reliance on international markets, risking vulnerability.

Energy Policy Uncertainty – Delays in pipeline projects, discouraging investment.

Uncompetitive Business Environment – High taxes/regs deter entrepreneurship.

Labour Market Mismatches – Skills gap not addressed causing underemployment.

Low Productivity Growth – Focus on consumption vs productivity-policies.

Over-Dependence on Real Estate – Housing speculation becomes real estate crisis.

Increased Debt Load – Rising national debt due to unbalanced spending.

Incentivizing Unskilled Immigration – Overloading social services.

Lack of Innovation Incentives – Policies don’t prioritize R&D/tech development.

Overtaxation of the Middle Class – Disincentivizing investment and savings.

Ottawa Actions Hurt Provinces

Policies favor Toronto/Montreal elites over resource provinces.

Energy revenues redirected east, restricting Western jobs/industries.

Tightened regs, cancels pipelines, taxes hurting Alberta/Sask oil/gas.

Controling immigration in Quebec, impacting cultural/economic sovereignty.

Silences Western voices in Ottawa’s central system, causing alienation.

Promoting green/left policies conflicting with Western pragmatism & fossil fuels.

Uses legal/bureaucratic tools to delay or block Western independence.

Carney dismisses/threatens Western/Quebec sovereignty, warning chaos.

System seen as serving urban elites over provinces’ interests.

Provinces Rebel to Break Free

Western Provinces (Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Manitoba):

Announced binding referendums next year on independence from Ottawa.

Coordinated separation strategy, including a June 18 joint caucus in Lloyd.

Lowered signature threshold from 600K to 170K to trigger referendums.

Plan to give 12-18 months for provinces to decide their fate.

Alberta’s Premier Smith promotes a referendum on sovereignty.

Over 240K signatures support Alberta independence, surpassing 177K needed.

Alberta Prosperity Project leads efforts for an independence vote.

Wexit (Western exit) movement gaining momentum.

Western leaders cite resources, power, and respect as secession reasons.

Provinces feel exploited economically, ignored politically, dismissed culturally.

Support among Albertans for secession is 30%, rising with worsening policies.

Independence votes have high turnout, often above regular elections (ie Brexit).

Disenfranchised low/no prop voters support independence - unpredictable results.

Quebec

Announced new sovereignty referendum, targeting a 2030 vote.

Young Quebecers (18-34) support independence nearly 60%, highest since 1995.

Parti Québécois leads polls, actively campaigning for independence.

Youth mobilize via TikTok, Instagram and social media.

Legault shares legal, constitutional, referendum plans with other provinces.

Support driven by concerns over cultural identity and immigration.

Other Provinces (British Columbia, Manitoba)

Expressing interest and showing support for independence efforts.

Formal coordination with Alberta and Saskatchewan- broader Western movement.

Additional Context

Western and Quebec independence organized, sharing strategies and timelines.

Driven by economic grievances, political alienation, and cultural divides.

West emphasizes resource control, economic independence, conservative values.

Quebec focuses on cultural identity, sovereignty, and immigration control.

These movements pose the biggest threat to Canadian unity since Confederation.

Major changes to Canada’s political system and power balance are near, even if full separation doesn’t happen.

FYI - Canada Real Estate Report - Aug 20/2025

The Canadian housing market is experiencing a sharp decline, with homeowners facing massive losses, some up to 33% in just one year. Properties once considered solid investments are now being foreclosed, especially in areas like Parkdale, Calgary, and Strathmore Alberta, where losses exceed $500,000 in some cases. The market has shifted from its once-promoted status as a "foolproof" asset to a volatile and risky one, with stagnant or dropping prices in many regions, including places like High River where there's been no appreciation for 17 years. Speculative home-flipping has also backfired, leaving many investors with significant losses. On top of this, a wave of mortgage renewals is expected to further strain homeowners, especially those who took out short-term variable-rate mortgages. With the Bank of Canada focused on inflation control and offering no immediate interest rate relief, the housing correction is likely to drag on. Meanwhile, job market reports show sluggish growth, with rising unemployment in some sectors, further complicating the economic outlook for homeowners. This confluence of high debt, declining real estate values and a shaky job market has created a perfect storm for economic distress in the housing sector. More here.

Share