People who report childhood contact with extraterrestrial or interdimensional beings often describe a variety of experiences. These include sightings of unusual lights or craft in the sky, as well as direct encounters with intergalactics, sometimes during sleep or in isolated moments. Many experience missing time, where they lose track of periods they cannot explain, and telepathic communication, where they receive thoughts, images or messages from higher-dimensional entities. Some recall being physically abducted or examined aboard craft, often during sleep, while others describe vivid dreams or visions involving beings or ships that feel real and meaningful. Additionally, sensations like static, tingling or energy shifts are commonly reported before/after encounters. For many, these childhood experiences are profound and formative, shaping spiritual awareness, empathy and sense of purpose, leading them to eventually see themselves as part of a hybrid or higher consciousness connection.

Spiritual Awakening, Compassion and Intergalactic Contact

In recent years, there has been growing speculation in spiritual and metaphysical communities about the presence of hybrid beings living among us; individuals who have DNA that is part human and part intergalactic. Some claim hybrids have special abilities, heightened spiritual awareness and a profound sense of compassion and empathy. Could it be that these people, who make up approximately 20%-30% of the population, are the very hybrids that psychics and spiritual guides have referred to? Moreover, is there a connection between compassion, empathy, spiritual awakening and multidimensional experiences such as the Mandela Effect/timeline shifts?

Who Are These Compassionate Individuals?

Compassion, defined as the ability to empathize with the suffering of others and a strong desire to help, is a core value shared by some people. While exact numbers vary, studies on human empathy suggest that 20%-30% of the global population possess deep compassion and empathy (empathics) as part of their personality or spiritual makeup. These individuals often feel a strong sense of connection to others, particularly when it comes to alleviating suffering and promoting peace.

The Role of Compassion in Intergalactic Contact

Many individuals who report contact with intergalactics (beings from other dimensions) describe themselves as feeling different, spiritually awake, empathetic and intuitive. Anecdotal evidence suggests that hybrids are deeply compassionate people who feel called to help others and engage in healing or service-based work. These experiences foster a heightened sense of empathy and emotional sensitivity, with compassion enhancing their ability to receive intergalactic contact and communicate with higher-dimensional beings.

Hybrids possess spiritual gifts such as the ability to channel, sense other dimensions and experience non-physical forms of communication. These gifts are linked to compassion/empathy and an emotional resonance that allows them to connect with other beings on a profound level. In this context, compassionate individuals are naturally more open and capable of intergalactic contact.

Spiritual Awakening and Compassion

A key characteristic of those who claim intergalactic encounters is a spiritual awakening that often follows these experiences. This awakening is marked by a deepened sense of interconnectedness, empathy and a newfound commitment to service. The more compassionate an individual is, the more likely they are to experience a spiritual transformation that aligns them with higher energies or multidimensional consciousness.

The Mandela Effect and Multidimensional Awareness

One phenomenon that has gained attention in recent years is the Mandela Effect, a term coined to describe the collective memory of an event or fact that has changed over time, despite many people recalling it differently. For example, numerous individuals remember the Berenstain Bears being spelled as Berenstein Bears, or recall Nelson Mandela dying in the 1980s when, in this timeline, he passed away in 2013. Some spiritual communities believe that these discrepancies are a sign of timeline shifts or alternate realities, pointing to a potential multiverse where timelines diverge.

Interestingly, many individuals who report experiencing the Mandela Effect also describe themselves as highly compassionate and spiritually awake. These individuals often feel an intuitive understanding that reality is not as fixed as it seems, and they have a heightened awareness of timeline shifts, an ability to sense when the fabric of reality has changed.

Could it be that compassionate individuals, those who are spiritually aware and attuned to the energy of the universe, are more likely to notice these subtle shifts in timelines, realities, or memory? Is there a correlation between heightened spiritual awakening and intergalactic contact that makes compassionate people more aware of the Mandela Effect or multidimensional shifts?

Compassion, Spiritual Awareness and Timeline Shifts

Anecdotal evidence suggests that individuals who are compassionate are often more sensitive to changes in their reality. They notice inconsistencies, or experience timeline shifts that others do not. These shifts might manifest as discrepancies in personal memories or historical events, as well as inexplicable changes in their perception of time and space.

Those who claim contact with intergalactics often describe feeling out of sync with the world around them, experiencing a deeper understanding of multiple realities or nonlinear time. These experiences often come with a spiritual awakening, a heightened sense of love, and an increase in compassion. In fact, many hybrids claim that their intergalactic experiences have transformed their ability to empathize with others, motivating them to help and heal those around them.

Compassion as a Gateway to Multidimensional Awareness

While the idea that compassionate individuals are hybridized beings in contact with intergalactics remains speculative and anecdotal, there are intriguing patterns that suggest a link between compassion, spiritual awakening and multidimensional experiences such as the Mandela Effect. If compassionate individuals are indeed more open to spiritual awakening and intergalactic contact, it might explain why they are attuned to the subtle shifts in reality.

Whether or not these individuals are hybrids in the strictest sense, their experiences suggest that there is a deeper connection between compassion, spiritual awareness and the ability to perceive and navigate multiple realities/dimensions. As more individuals awaken to these experiences, we will come to understand how compassion serves as a gateway to intergalactic wisdom, multidimensional awareness and the unfolding of a new, interconnected reality.

Bashar says that hybrids, those with a mix of human and intergalactic DNA, are already among us and are playing a key role in the spiritual and evolutionary shift happening on Earth. They are here to help humanity awaken, guide the planet through its ascension, and facilitate our understanding of a broader interdimensional reality. My observation, outlined in this article, is that the hybrids are often more compassionate, spiritually attuned and energetically sensitive, making them well-positioned to support the collective awakening process. In this video Bashar’s teachings reveal that channeling is a natural state accessible to all, and that physical reality is a projection of our beliefs and interconnected consciousness. He uncovers humanity’s extraterrestrial origins, the benevolent ET presence among us, and the upcoming shift toward open contact. Discover how fear and limiting beliefs shape our experience, and how trusting our inner guidance can unlock our highest potential. From this Podcast:

Note to the Compassionate and Awakened

For compassionate and spiritually awakened individuals, realizing you are part of the 20-30% of the population who embody these qualities can offer profound emotional and spiritual relief. This statistic validates your experiences if you have felt isolated or misunderstood. Recognizing you belong to a meaningful, conscious minority can provide a sense of community, purpose and hope. It reinforces the idea that your compassion and spiritual awakening are not only personal journeys but part of a larger collective shift; one that is accelerating human evolution and interdimensional connectivity.

This 20-30% estimate (referenced in psychological and social research) challenges the notion of widespread compassion, suggesting that true empathy is a rare and vital trait, central to higher consciousness and multidimensional awareness. Empathy, a deeper form of compassion, involves understanding and sharing others’ feelings, fostering profound connections. This heightened awareness unlocks abilities such as telepathy “telempathy”, channeling and spiritual awakening, as it expands consciousness into multidimensional awareness and higher states of interconnectedness.

This understanding can act as a “lightbulb” moment, offering validation and reaffirming a sense of purpose. It underscores the importance of nurturing compassion, knowing compassionate/empathic people are contributing to a global awakening, and reinforcing the value of their empathy in shaping a more interconnected, higher-dimensional reality.

Final Note

Embrace your unique sensitivity and compassion as powerful gifts that connect you to a greater purpose. Your experiences are part of a global spiritual awakening. Trust your intuition, continue your inner growth and trust yourself. Cultivate self-compassion (important). Not everyone will be on the same level of awareness; it's important to set healthy boundaries to protect your emotional state of being (energy). Align with people who nurture compassion and spiritual growth. Take care of yourself and stay grounded. Your consciousness energy field is your “Merkaba”, and via induction it positively affects other (vibes them up - speeds up the angular momentum of their field of consciousness (totoidal field/Merkaba), like one magnet charging up another - it’s how the masters heal people via induction, and it was likely a catalyst in your awakening - did you spend any time with a high vibe person/stranger/intergalactic? Reality reflects inner truth and frequency of consciousness, so stay emotionally balanced at times when it’s difficult to do that.

The old playbook of the dark ages, where compassion is considered weakness, is over. That world is falling apart now. It’s frequency is too low to make this evolutionary shift of humanity. Find emotional balance in the wake of the collapse of the old systems and centralizations of power/industry, and maintain emotional balance, taking one step at a time, holding your focus of consciousness in the higher potential now.

