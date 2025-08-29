In short, traditional antibiotics (penicillin, amoxicillin, tetracycline, etc.) are much safer, more affordable and proven, with decades of safety data behind them. Newer ones (tigecycline, plazomicin, Avycaz, Zerbaxa, etc.) are priced 10-50x higher. Despite being marketed as more advanced/targeted, many newer antibiotics offer no proven benefit over older ones but come with much greater toxicity risks, higher costs and long-term negative health impacts.

In recent years, I’ve noticed a trend, where antibiotics are prescribed for 3 to 5 days, rather than the traditional 7 to 14. This much shorter duration is common practice now, but infections often don’t fully resolve, so many people end up needing a second round, introducing more toxins into the body, increasing the risk of antibiotic resistance, delaying recovery and ultimately driving more revenue to big pharma.

It’s hard not to see this as part of a broader “sickness-for-profit” model. Rather than prioritizing long-term health, pharma appears focused on disease as a recurring revenue opportunity, not just by treating it, but by causing complications down the line. It's like a dishonest mechanic: tighten one thing, loosen another.

Studies consistently reveal that many newer, so-called “specialized” antibiotics come with high risk profiles, uncertain long-term efficacy, and no clear benefit over older drugs, especially when factoring in resistance and toxicity. It seems like the system took something that worked, made it more toxic, rebranded it as more targeted, cut the prescription time in half, doubled the short-term bill, and created potential for long-term health issues to be “treated” for profit.

Interestingly, the shift in antibiotic durations parallels changes in post-op eye drops after cataract or LASIK surgery. These were once prescribed short-term to reduce inflammation and infection, but have since been extended for weeks to months. This prolonged use is linked to steroid-induced glaucoma, secondary cataracts, fungal infections and permanent dry eye caused by BAK preservatives (benzalkonium chloride), a $5–7 billion annual revenue stream for pharma. More on that here.

Newer antibiotics have been linked to treatment failures, serious side effects and superinfections. Despite FDA approval, (captured by pharma), clinical trials and real-world data show they are frequently less effective and more harmful than older alternatives (Yahav et al., 2011; BMJ; Real-world data, 2023–2025). Drugs like plazomicin and sulbactam/durlobactam have caused kidney injury in nearly 20% of patients (PMID: 12299473). Even common non-antibiotics such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen contribute to antibiotic resistance when used concurrently (Emerging research, 2022), revealing a broader systemic issue. Marketed as designer solutions for resistant pathogens, many newer antibiotics are more toxic, no more effective and rely on questionable claims, recycling medical risk under new branding with higher costs and no proven benefits (Systematic Review, 2025).

In contrast, traditional antibiotics such as penicillin, amoxicillin and tetracycline have decades of proven effectiveness and predictable, mostly mild side effects such as allergic reactions, upset stomach, diarrhea, yeast infections and sunlight sensitivity (Decades of safety data). While resistance exists for both old and new drugs, older antibiotics remain effective when used properly, whereas newer agents can face resistance even before widespread use (WHO data). Newer antibiotics also cause greater gut microbiome disruption and higher rates of C. difficile infection (Lancet ID Meta-analysis, 2011). They show no consistent safety or efficacy advantage, often carrying unforeseen toxicities due to limited approval data, including kidney injury rates up to 19.6% (Tigecycline post-market reviews; FDA warning, 2010; PMID: 12299473). Long-term complications and unpredictable real-world outcomes are more common with newer antibiotics (BMJ; Real-world data, 2023–2025).

Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional. The information provided here is food for thought and should not be taken as medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare provider for medical concerns. And do your own research!!!

