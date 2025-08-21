Another woke story and broke company in the making… According to online reports, Cracker Barrel’s CEO is "modernizing" the company, by removing the iconic image of a man sitting on a barrel from the logo, sponsoring Pride events, removing Christian music and emphasizing diversity and inclusion.

As a result, Cracker Barrel’s conservative customer base is boycotting, online backlash is ramping up, and the company is facing serious problems, incl. America First Legal accusing them of discriminatory practices related to its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, for favoring Black and Hispanic/Latino employees while disadvantaging heterosexual, white and male employees.

For reference, Cracker Barrel’s stock dropped 7.2% today (August 21, 2025), losing nearly $94 million in market value after unveiling the new logo. Shares fell $4.22 to $54.80, hitting a low of $50.27 earlier, with the company's market cap shrinking by almost $200 billion.

The Big Three Investment Firms & Their "Woke Agenda"

The “Big Three”, BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street, control vast stakes in thousands of companies across major industries, pushing a globalist Woke Agenda. Their influence allows them to shape corporate behavior, steer global policies and impact the global economy through financial power.

Key Strategies Driving the "Woke Agenda"

The Big Three “encouraged” companies to adopt vaccine mandates and back global health initiatives in line with government policies. They support open borders and mass migration to build a global labor force. They also push businesses to implement DEI programs, prioritizing diversity and social equity over profits. In media, they promote politically correct content and inclusive representation (Disney, Warner Bros.), focusing on LGBTQ+ rights and gender equality. They advocate for sustainability and carbon neutrality, pushing companies to align with environmental and social goals. Additionally, they back woke marketing campaigns, such as Nike’s Kaepernick ad and Gillette’s toxic masculinity commercial, to push social justice messages. They encouraged tech giants (Meta, Twitter, Google etc.) to enforce content moderation and political correctness on their platforms, and fund/promote initiatives such as Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ through corporate giving/campaigns.

Big Three Strategy Vs. Risk to Companies

Companies the Big Three leverage to push their agendas face significant risks, including financial losses, shrinking market share, alienated customers, damaged brand loyalty and declining revenues from the backlash. These strategies incur short-term losses for long-term dominance, by reshaping industries to control economic policies, corporate leadership and global governance.

Influence Through Corporate Control

The Big Three hold voting power in thousands of companies, allowing them to influence executive decisions, corporate strategies and policy direction. They use their control to push ESG mandates, steering corporations toward sustainability, diversity and social equity initiatives. By controlling major corporations and shaping policy through organizations like the WEF, they aim to steer markets and policies in ways that align with their globalist agenda, ensuring long-term market dominance and economic integration.

Evidence

SEC filings and shareholder reports confirm the Big Three’s voting power in major companies, showing their ability to influence corporate decisions.

Public statements from BlackRock and Vanguard push ESG investing, aligning their strategies with social and environmental objectives.

Lobbying efforts and political contributions align the Big Three with progressive causes such as DEI, mass migration and inclusive capitalism.

The Big Three’s involvement in the WEF is well-documented, with their investment strategies closely aligning with WEF’s globalist policies on sustainability and stakeholder capitalism.

Woke Financial Losses

Many big companies/industries are leveraged into financial losses for global control

Bud Light : $1.4B lost due to boycotts (Forbes)

Kellogg’s : $700M-1.2B lost from backlash (Reuters)

Goodyear : $1.3B lost (Earnings Report)

Gillette (P&G) : $600M-900M lost from woke ads (Wall Street Journal)

Nike : $5B lost from activism backlash (Business Insider)

Disney : $12B+ lost from political backlash (Variety)

Starbucks : $300M-500M lost from boycotts and closures (Forbes)

Target : $150M-350M lost from diversity backlash (MarketWatch)

Adidas : $350M-650M lost over woke marketing (Adidas Financials)

Peacock : Significant losses from streaming issues (2023)

Warner Bros. Discovery : $9.1B impairment on linear networks (Q2 2024)

Meta (Facebook) : $70B lost from woke/censorship controversies (TechCrunch)

Nvidia : $140B lost, down nearly a third from Jan 2025 (March 2025)

Apple : $174B lost (March 2025)

Microsoft : $98B lost (March 2025)

Google (Alphabet) : $95B lost (March 2025)

Amazon : $50B lost (March 2025)

Intel : 15% decline in 2025 (2025 Estimates)

Adobe : 10% decline early 2025 (2025 Estimates)

Levi’s : $100M-250M lost (Levi's Financial Report 2023)

Ben & Jerry’s: $50M-100M lost (Unilever Annual Report)

What They Can Do to Companies That Don’t "Listen"

Leverage voting power to remove executives, change corporate policies, or block mergers that conflict with their goals.

Divest from companies resisting ESG mandates, significantly impacting stock prices.

Their influence extends across all industries, allowing them to lobby governments for policies that align with their globalist agenda, including carbon taxes, climate regulations and centralization of power.

Final Note…

The Big Three established centralized control across all industries, leveraging influence to shape markets, from food to pharma, in a way that promotes a "sickness-for-profit" business model, creating dependency and consolidating power, stifling competition and discouraging innovation, while fostering a climate of exclusion for entrepreneurs and opposition. As a result, their influence extends into industries, governments and countries, contributing to the consolidation of power on a global scale. However, a global push for decentralization is gaining momentum, fueled by rising opposition to this concentration of control, by shifting toward local governance, alternative investment models and decentralized financial systems such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies that reduce the Big Three's dominance. Key to this transformation are grassroots movements, regulatory reforms and growing public awareness that motivates people across the globe to rise up and take back their sovereignty and freedom, as industries continue to decentralize and communities become self-sufficient once again.

