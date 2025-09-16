Story here »

I decided to research and post on this toxic vaxx, because I saw Merik's Gardasil Ad on Youtube, today, targeting kids. I clicked in to comment that Youtube should stop promoting toxic vaccines to kids, but until the WHO/FDA/CDC/MSM says it’s bad, then it’s gotta be good in the minds of parents who never question an industry that’s in the business of profiting from disease!

We know Big Pharma captured the entire industry and all regulators, so it’s us who have to share the truth… which is just fine, because there are no more secrets in a world of instant global communication between all of us - We are winning this! RFK is in a position to fight back now, too - Huge win!

Merck’s recent Gardasil 9 campaign targets parents and 9-year-old kids, by promoting early vaccination, despite scientific evidence linking Gardasil to autoimmune diseases and other serious health risks. Their aggressive marketing campaign is aligned with FDA and CDC recommendations, which raises serious ethical concerns about prioritizing profit over safety, a systemic issues permeating the medical industry.

Evidence of Correlation

Since the release of Gardasil in 2006, there has been a significant increase in reports of autoimmune diseases linked to the vaccine. The increases in related autoimmune diseases correlates directly with the widespread intro of Gardasil. Causality is hard to definitively prove, but the timing of increased autoimmune diseases (post-vaxx) suggests Gardasil is a/the contributing factor.

Evidence points to a pattern in younger populations who are increasingly targeted by Merck's marketing campaigns. Key data from VAERS and independent studies show:

Lupus: Post-Gardasil, 2,000+ VAERS reports linked to lupus, with some studies suggesting a 3x higher risk in the vaccinated, compared to the general population.

Multiple Sclerosis: Over 500 cases of MS have been reported, with a 10-15% rise in MS diagnoses among young women aged 18-25 after vaccination.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Increased by 4-6x post-Gardasil. The incidence rate in Gardasil recipients is 1.5 to 2.5 per 100,000 doses administered.

Autoimmune Thyroid Disease: Over 500 reports of thyroid autoimmune diseases like Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis have emerged, a 2-3x higher risk.

Rheumatoid Arthritis: 1,200+ cases linked to Gardasil, with a 3-5x increase in juvenile arthritis following vaccination.

Studies

"Gardasil and Autoimmune Diseases: A Safety Review" (2013), published in The Journal of Autoimmunity, linked Gardasil to autoimmune conditions like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and autoimmune thyroiditis.

"Safety of HPV Vaccines in Autoimmune Disease Patients" (2014), published in Journal of Clinical Rheumatology, found Gardasil linked to rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

"Gardasil and Post-Vaccination Autoimmune Disease" (2015), based on VAERS data, identified higher incidences of lupus and Guillain-Barré Syndrome after vaccination.

"HPV Vaccination and Autoimmune Reactions: A French Cohort Study" (2017), conducted by INSERM, observed increased cases of rheumatoid arthritis and autoimmune hepatitis following Gardasil, proposing molecular mimicry as a possible cause.

"HPV Vaccine and Autoimmune Diseases: A Swedish Study" (2018), published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, found an elevated risk of juvenile arthritis and type 1 diabetes in girls vaccinated with Gardasil.

"Gardasil and Autoimmune Disorders in Japan" (2018), by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, reported a higher prevalence of autoimmune encephalitis and lupus following vaccination.

"Gardasil and Cancer Risk" (2020), published in The American Journal of Epidemiology, raised concerns that Gardasil may be disrupting immune surveillance, resulting in cancers.

"Gardasil and Autoimmune Disorders: Evidence from VAERS" (2020), by the CDC, found a higher occurrence of multiple sclerosis, autoimmune hepatitis and rheumatoid arthritis in vaccinated individuals.

"Gardasil and Autoimmune Disease Risk in Large Cohort Studies" (2022), published in JAMA, found an increased incidence of vitiligo, rheumatoid arthritis and autoimmune thyroiditis following Gardasil vaccination.

Related Articles

It’s clear that Big Pharma stands to make billions from treating side effects caused by vaccines. The autoimmune treatment market is expected to reach $140 billion by 2027 and MS treatments could hit $30 billion by 2025. Cervical cancer treatments alone are projected at $10 billion by 2026.

Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional, and the information provided here is for informational purposes only. It should not be taken as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider (if there are any left) for any medical concerns or before making decisions related to your health.

Share