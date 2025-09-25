I saw this stat today, so I decided to write this quick article on the corruption of it: Health insurance is Bankrupting 200,000 families/year.

In short… BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street profit by controlling both the insurance and pharma sectors. When insurance companies pay hospitals and pharma for treatments and medications, the money flows back to the investment firms behind both industries. These firms hold large stakes in both pharma and insurance companies, so when insurance premiums go up to cover higher treatment and drug costs, and pharma raises drug prices, the increased profits come straight back to the investors. It’s a cycle: insurance pays more to pharma and hospitals, those sectors boost prices, and the money flows back to the investors in the form of stock growth and dividends. The result? Consumers end up paying more while the investment firms like BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street profit from both sides of the equation.

How Investment Firms Control Pharma and Insurance

The Big Reveal - Investment firms such as BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street benefit from rising healthcare costs because they control big pharma and insurance industries. By holding large stakes in both sectors, these firms push up prices across the board, ensuring that both industries thrive at the expense of the consumer.

How This Strategy Works

Insurance and Pharma Working Together to Raise Prices

Insurance companies pay out huge sums for medications and treatments. To cover these rising costs, they increase premiums for consumers. Pharma companies raise drug prices because they know insurance companies will pay for them, no matter how high the costs go. Hospitals and healthcare providers benefit from this rising cost structure by inflating their prices, knowing insurers will cover it.

The result? Insurance premiums and drug prices keep going up, creating a cycle where both insurance and pharma benefit, while the consumer gets stuck paying more.

How Investment Firms Benefit from This Cycle

BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street hold major shares in both insurance companies (IE UnitedHealth and Anthem) and pharma companies (IE Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson).

With these massive investments, they profit as both sectors raise prices. When drug prices and premiums increase, the stock prices of both insurance and pharma go up, which makes the investors (IE BlackRock) a lot of money.

Win-Win for Insurance and Pharma

Insurance co. raise premiums to cover higher costs of treatment and drugs.

Pharma raises prices of drugs, knowing insurers will pay the higher rates, which keeps profits high for both.

Investors in both industries get rich because stock prices rise as a result of the price increases.

The Consumer Pays the Price

Consumers are the ones left with higher premiums and expensive drugs, while insurance, pharma and investment firms profit as hard as they can squeeze us.

Both industries remain highly profitable due to the cycle of rising costs fueled by investment firms, which use their influence to pass money back and forth between insurance and healthcare, ultimately directing the profits to financial giants.

Final Note

BlackRock and other investment firms played a key role in pushing vaccine mandates across thousands of companies, aligning corporate strategies with public health policies that benefited pharma sales and boosted insurance revenue… and now benefiting from all the sickness/disease the vaxx created. With their large shareholdings, these firms have significant sway over corporate decisions. While they didn’t directly mandate vaccines, their influence through corporate governance, shareholder voting, and alignment with public health policies “encouraged” many companies to adopt vaccine mandates and ESG/DEI initiatives.

