TheyLied
3d

Thanks for this article.

Drs. Mark and Sam Bailey ...

Viruses Don’t Exist and Why It Matters:

https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/viruses-dont-exist-and-why-it-matters/

.

Sober Christian Gentleman
2d

My 3 part covid truth series podcast reminds people of what happened, so we do not forget and never fall for it again. They are trying to do it again with different fake flus right now, if they think people will go for it they will pull the trigger again with the laws already on the books. Hundreds of millions of chickens are getting killed right now, destroying the food supply because, government agents are using the fake PCR tests on the chickens giving false positive results, and the farmers do not resist the corrupt federal government for fear of what the government will do to them.

Part 1:

https://soberchristiangentlemanpodcast.substack.com/p/s1-ep-1-of-3-fake-covid-20-special

Part 2:

https://soberchristiangentlemanpodcast.substack.com/p/s1-ep-2-of-3-covid-fraud-20-why-would

Part 3:

https://soberchristiangentlemanpodcast.substack.com/p/s1-ep-3-of-3-covid-20

