The mainstream narrative claims viruses cause diseases such as influenza, COVID-19, polio and AIDS. However, growing scientific evidence, historical patterns and biological observations challenge this antiquated view. Instead, immune dysregulation from environmental toxins, electromagnetic fields (EMF), toxic vaccines and medications are the true drivers of disease. When toxins are injected directly into the bloodstream, they bypass detox processes, triggering inflammatory reactions to manifest as chronic inflammation, autoimmune diseases and neurological symptoms. The “immune system” is better defined as a cellular detox process.

1. Science Does Not Back Up The Existence Of Viruses

Too Small to See Clearly - Viruses are below resolution of standard microscopes; electron microscopy is ambiguous too.

Sample Contamination - Preparations include cell debris or exosomes mistaken for viruses.

Lack of Pure Evidence - Truly isolated, uncontaminated virus samples are impossible to obtain.

No Direct Observation - No definitive "photograph" of a virus in its natural, unaltered state exists.

Reproducibility Failures - Many supposed virus isolations cannot be independently verified.

Correlation Not Causation - Detecting particles and waste material in sick individuals doesn't prove viruses exist to cause disease.

Alternative Explanations - Symptoms attributed to viruses are proven to result from toxins, immune responses and environmental factors.

2. No Conclusive Proof Viruses Cause Outbreaks

Many supposed viral pathogens, including COVID-19 and influenza, have not been conclusively isolated or proven to cause disease in healthy, controlled environments. Recovery from these illnesses correlates with detoxification, nutritional support and reduction of environmental stressors, rather than antiviral action.

3. Seasonal / Geographical Disease Patterns Impossible for a Virus

Statistically, viruses simply cannot alternate between hemispheres, like clockwork, each winter for the last 100 years as claimed. This pattern correlates with seasonal, geomagnetic (EMF) fluctuations.

4. Earth's Magnetic Cycles Drive Disease

During geomagnetic minima, immune regulation falters, cytokines surge and flu-like symptoms appear sequentially in hemispheres as magnetic activity shifts. The equator faces mostly continuous, low-level EMF exposure, leading to persistent immune dysregulation and chronic inflammation, which explains its year-round high incidences of flu-like symptoms.

5. Electromagnetic Fields (EMF) Disrupt Immunity - Cause Inflammation

EMF from 3G, 4G and 5G wireless technologies increases oxidative stress, suppresses immune responses and causes systemic inflammation. These fields impair cellular signaling, DNA repair and detox pathways, leading to symptoms attributed to viruses.

6. Environmental Toxins Fuel Immune Dysfunction

Toxins such as lead, mercury, arsenic and industrial chemicals weaken immune defenses, impair detoxification and promote chronic inflammation. Historically, outbreaks such as polio, Spanish flu and Black Plague coincided with high environmental toxin exposure, including arsenic and chemical warfare agents.

7. Key Historical Outbreaks Correlate with EMF and Toxins

Researchers suggest that influenza pandemics correlate with major shifts in anthropogenic electromagnetic environments. For example, historical pandemics in 1889, 1918, 1957 and 1968 coincided with the introduction of large-scale electrical and wireless technologies, leading to hypotheses that EMF exposure acts as an environmental trigger for wide-spread symptoms of diseases attributed to viruses. Theories propose that solar radiation and electromagnetic disturbances serve as non-contagious triggers for simultaneous global outbreaks, challenging conventional models of viral transmission.

Black Plague (1347-1351): Environmental toxins such as arsenic and pollution, rather than the bacterium, were the primary contributors.

Spanish Flu (1918): The widespread use of chemical warfare agents and industrial pollution coincided with the outbreak.

Polio (1916-1950s): Associated with high exposure to lead, mercury, pesticides and toxic vaccine ingredients. The vaccine contributed to vaccine-derived polio.

SARS (2002-2003): Emerged shortly after the rollout of 3G technology, which is known to impair immune function.

COVID-19 (2019-Present): Coincided with global rollout of 5G. Symptoms and immune suppression relate to EMF exposure and toxic vaxx/booster ingredients.

8. Vaccines Cause Autoimmune Diseases

Toxic ingredients such as aluminum, mercury and formaldehyde in vaccines cause immune dysregulation, autoimmune diseases and neurological damage. Post-vaccination flu symptoms are common from detox responses to the toxins in the vaccines. FYI - Side effects of COVID-19 vaxx disclosed in court.

9. EMF and Toxins Drive Disease Patterns

Disease outbreaks, both past and present, align with changes in electromagnetic field (EMF) exposure and environmental toxins rather than viral transmission. During geomagnetic minima (weak geomagnetic activity), immune regulation falters, causing chronic inflammation and flu symptoms. The rise of wireless technologies (3G, 4G, 5G) further exacerbates immune dysfunction, impairing cellular communication and weakening immune responses. This creates symptoms similar to viral diseases, such as fatigue, fever and respiratory issues, without the presence of viruses.

10. The True Causes of Pandemics and Disease Outbreaks

Outbreaks consistently align with environmental toxins and EMF exposure, rather than viral transmission. The viral paradigm ignores the role of environmental and electromagnetic factors in causing systemic inflammation, immune suppression and symptoms commonly attributed to viral infections.

Top 10 Toxic Ingredients used in Vaccines

Aluminum – Neurotoxin - Alzheimer's and autoimmune diseases. Mercury (Thimerosal) – Neurotoxin - developmental issues and autism. Formaldehyde – Cancer and respiratory issues. Glutaraldehyde – Allergic reaction and toxicity. Polysorbate 80 – Allergic reactions, neurotoxicity and infertility. Antibiotics (e.g., Neomycin) – Allergic reaction - disrupt gut microbiota. Egg Protein – Allergic reactions and respiratory issues Gelatin – Derived from animal tissues - allergic reaction. MSG (Monosodium Glutamate) – Headaches, migraines, neurotoxicity. Human DNA (from fetal cells) – Autoimmune responses/inflammatory disorders.

$500–600 Billion /Yr. Generated From Treating These Diseases

Alzheimer’s disease $5–6B

Autism spectrum disorder $2B

Cancer $200–250B

Autoimmune diseases $150–180B

Neurological disorders $40–50B

Allergic reactions and hypersensitivity disorders $30–40B

Infertility $6–8B

Respiratory issues $50–60B

When it’s determined viruses don’t exist, it will trigger catastrophic financial losses of $1+ trillion, legal chaos, and a complete overhaul of the pharma industry, thus the massive effort in maintaining this antiquated paradigm, at the expense of our health.

Studies / Evidence

Hagens et al. Research. 2002

Found the link between geomagnetic activity and disease outbreaks, showing that periods of decreased geomagnetic activity are associated with increased numbers of infections and deaths during pandemics, such as COVID-19, while short-term increases in activity during heliogeophysical disturbances also correlate with increased infections and deaths, indicating a complex biological effect of geomagnetic changes on human health.

Tracy et al., Scientific Reports, 2022

Found that increased solar and geomagnetic activity (higher Kp index, solar wind) was associated with lower white blood cell, neutrophil and basophil counts in humans over 13 years, suggesting mild immune suppression during periods of heightened geomagnetic activity.

Stoupel et al., Journal of Basic and Clinical Physiology and Pharmacology, 2006

Reported that daily geomagnetic activity levels correlated with changes in blood pressure, heart rate,and immune-related hospital admissions, with more cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events during geomagnetic storms, possibly linked to autonomic and immune dysregulation.

Cornélissen et al., Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy, 2002

Showed that geomagnetic storms were associated with increased mortality from cardiovascular and neurological causes, with evidence suggesting melatonin disruption and oxidative stress as potential mechanisms affecting immune and circadian function.

Gmitrov & Ohkubo, Bioelectromagnetics, 2002

Demonstrated that geomagnetic activity modulates autonomic nervous system activity, which is closely tied to immune regulation, suggesting an indirect pathway by which EMF shifts could influence immune responses.

Merkel et al., Life Sciences in Space Research, 2021

Reviewed evidence that space weather (solar flares, geomagnetic storms) affects human physiology, including immune markers and proposed that chronic exposure to fluctuating EMF environments may impair immune resilience, especially in sensitive individuals.

Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional, and the information provided here is for informational purposes only. It should not be taken as medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare provider, for any medical concerns or before making decisions related to your health.

