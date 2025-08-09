Sunglasses Lead to Macular Degeneration

Humans evolved under natural sunlight for millions of years, and our eyes developed mechanisms to protect themselves from the sun's harmful effects. The pupil constricts in bright light to reduce exposure, and melanin in the iris absorbs UV light, preventing damage to the retina. UV exposure also triggers vitamin D production, which plays a protective role in the eye’s defense system. The eye’s lens naturally filters out some UV light, while the retina adapts to handle light intensity. Over millions of years, our eyes evolved to handle sunlight exposure and maintain eye health without overwhelming the retina. In short, the eye’s design allows it to protect itself under normal sun exposure, balancing the need for vitamin D and light protection. Wearing sunglasses interferes with the eye’s natural protective processes by blocking UV light. This prevents the eye from activating its built-in defenses, such as producing vitamin D and triggering antioxidant mechanisms that protect the retina from oxidative stress. When sunglasses cause pupil dilation, more light, including infrared and visible wavelengths, enters the eye without the protective response that would normally occur from UV exposure. This leads to increased retinal damage and oxidative stress, leaving the eyes more vulnerable to long-term conditions like macular degeneration and cataracts. Essentially, manipulating the natural light exposure with sunglasses reduces the eye's ability to self-regulate and protect itself, putting it at risk of greater harm from other light sources.

I don’t wear sunglasses. I want my pupils dilating based on the EMF/radiation coming into my eyes. Sunglasses cause pupils to dilate, allowing extra IR-A radiation to reach the eyes. I’m not an eye Dr. so do your own research!

Eye Drops Leads to Permanent Dry Eye

Cataract surgery leads to permanent dry eye syndrome due to preservative-containing, post-op eye drops such as Vigamox, Nevanac and Pred Fort, which contain Benzalkonium chloride (BAK). BAK damages the eye's surface, increasing dryness and irritation. Prolonged use (more than 7-10 days) significantly raises the risk of developing permanent dry eye syndrome. Big Pharma earns billions annually from treating dry eyes, often resulting from these very post-op eye drops. Studies show that short-term use (7-10 days) of anti-inflammatory drops after cataract surgery is just as effective as prolonged use, 30+ days as suggested by misinformed Doctors, but with fewer side effects. Research supports that shorter treatments reduce the risk of chronic dry eye and other complications such as secondary cataracts and glaucoma. To avoid long-term eye damage, preservative-free eye drops are the safer option. Do your research; this includes everyday moisturizing eye drops, which have BAK and cause the same problem they address - funny how that works! Big Pharma Exposed.

I did my research and this is what I found when I needed cataract surgery early in life, which was likely linked to pharma meds that I took when I was younger, which I researched to find are linked to early on-set cataracts.

Sun Screen Leads to Skin Cancer

Many chemical sunscreens contain harmful ingredients that cause skin cancer. Oxybenzone disrupts hormones and impairs the skin’s ability to repair UV damage, whch leads to cancer. Octinoxate affects thyroid hormones, which are essential for DNA repair. Octocrylene generates free radicals that accelerate skin damage. Homosalate disrupts hormonal balance, making skin vulnerable to cancer. Retinyl palmitate (Vitamin A) speeds up tumor formation when exposed to sunlight. Studies show that chemicals such as oxybenzone and octinoxate are absorbed into the bloodstream at unsafe levels, disrupting hormones and increasing cancer risk. Research also shows that these ingredients hinder skin repair after UV exposure, contributing to tumor growth. Personally, I never use sun screen. We evolved under the sun for millions of years - I think I’m safe by now!

I know people who died of skin cancer and they were avid users of sunscreen, so I had my suspicions from an early age.

Dentistry - Grossly Overpriced & Serious Health Risks

Dental procedures are extremely overpriced and carry serious health risks. Fluoride, a common ingredient in dental care, has been linked to serious health issues like cognitive impairments, thyroid dysfunction and even cancer. Similarly, mercury-based fillings raise concerns due to their neurotoxic effects, especially in children, with studies showing cognitive decline and memory issues from mercury exposure. Root canals, despite being a common procedure, face growing criticism due to the risk of systemic infections and chronic illnesses. Research show bacteria and toxins trapped in treated teeth contribute to conditions like heart disease and arthritis. Additionally, dental X-rays, frequently used during routine visits, are linked to thyroid and brain cancers, particularly with frequent exposure, which has become the norm now.

I’m not a Dr., Dentist or med specialist, but then again, I’m not a pharma-rep lured by big $$ to ignore the bloody obvious!

I Barely Survived the Pandemic…

It was touch and go and I probably got that virus with no symptoms a bunch of times and maybe even came close to death without realizing it. Should have PCR’d myself to make sure I wasn’t going to die. God knows how many near-death experiences I had, totally oblivious to them. I can’t believe I survived… I’m so lucky… My whole family is lucky. None of us got the vaxx and never wore masks, and we all probably came to the edge of death many times. It’s a miracle we are alive to tell the tale. I’ll be more careful about the next deadly, invisible, symptomless virus that attacks within 5’11 inches of others (vaxxed and unvaxxed) - super smart (not a living thing, but so, so smart) It’s so smart that the flu version, for aeons, every year, attacks us in the northern hemisphere and then the southern hemisphere, like clockwork, statistically impossible, but so, so smart that it can do that and also attack people in equator zone all year long… It’s so smart that it’s exactly aligned to the seasonal EMF shifts of earth and tilt of the hemispheres towards the sun, with year-long intensity along the equator where it’s a year-long flu season… just a coincidence for sure, because although we know radiation poisoning and EMF tech trigger flu symptoms, they are not like super smart viruses that move like surgical geniuses and hide so well that not even scientists can isolate them to finally identify our invisible attacker. Anyway, I’m alive and I’ll never be that stupid again… It’s far, far better to take an experimental vaxx from a industry in the business of treating any side effects, such as heart damage, turbo cancer, autoimmune and sudden death… well not sudden death, but excess mortality was on’y 40%… better that than get that damn virus and not even know it… so, so lucky!

When I see comments standing up for big pharma, defending vaccines and viruses, I think to myself, it’s a self-solving problem. If it were not for the kids, I would sit back quietly and let nature take its course!

Hey Martha, Johnny’s suddenly dead, better get Sally in for that booster sooner than later… Hey Martha, I got that damn COVID again, I need another booster. Shit, Martha, I got that “Long Covid” now. I don’t know what’s goin’ on. I got all the boosters for Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron, Omicron BA.1, 2, 4, 5 and XBB, and the new EG.5 and BQ.1. Dammit I missed the Moronicron booster - Shit Martha EMERGENCY. I need that new Booster ASAP, the moron one… And dammit, PCR that rotisserie again - CNN says the bird flu is spreadin’ to all the eatin’ birds and eggs. Martha, skip the rotisserie and call the ambulance, this Long Covid is killin’ me, I need my booster - You better anal-swab me too, Martha, I think my ass is sick. Martha, is your bubble zipped up good - How come I keep getting COVID. It’s your fault; it has to be. Thank got we’re vaxxed or it could be so much worse…. Get my good mask before the paramedics show up, Martha - Not that one, the triple layer that keeps the air out and CO2 in - The CNN-recommended one - It relaxes me…. Self-solving problem if it were not for little Johnny and Sally.

Viruses - The Trillion $ Lie

There is significant research challenging the conventional virus-centric view of disease. It suggests that symptoms attributed to viruses, such as colds, flu and pandemics, stem from seasonal shifts in Earth's electromagnetic fields (EMFs), which, via inductance, triggers our cellular detox process that results in “the flu” symptoms as the body detoxifies/purges accumulated toxins that were ingested or injected - hence the post-vaxx and post-booster flu symptoms. How did people not figure this out???

Exposure to pollutants, heavy metals, pesticides and new EMF technologies, such as cell towers and Wi-Fi, impairs immune function, induces inflammation and cause cellular damage, leading to detox/flu symptoms. What is interpreted as a viral infection is the body's response to environmental stressors and toxins, rather than an actual infectious agent.

Additionally, there is so much evidence questioning the existence of isolated viruses, which still have not been found [Reward for proof of SARS-COV-2 virus and Here] suggesting that so-called viruses are cellular debris, such as exosomes, created in the purging process of toxins.

By recognizing environmental toxins and EMFs as primary contributors to illness, the focus can shift from vaccines and pharma drugs to supporting the body's natural detox systems through diet, sunlight, and toxin reduction to promote health.

Historical outbreaks of disease have often coincided with the introduction of new EMF technologies, further suggesting a link between EMF exposure and pandemics.

Telegraph (1840s-1850s): Cholera pandemic coincided with the rapid spread of the telegraph across Europe and North America.

Electricity (Late 1800s): Diphtheria outbreaks aligned with the expansion of electric grids in Europe and North America.

X-Rays (1895): Tuberculosis spread alongside the introduction of X-rays in Europe and North America.

Radio (1917-1920): Spanish flu coincided with the rapid adoption of radio in Europe, North America, and Australia.

Wireless Telephony (1920s): Spanish flu spread globally while wireless telephony emerged in Europe and North America.

Radar (1940s-1950s): Polio outbreaks occurred alongside the widespread use of radar in Europe, North America, and Asia. The Polio Hoax (caused by toxins, such as arsenic, rather than a viral infection)

Microwave Radiation (1940s-1950s): Influenza outbreaks increased with the rise of radar technology in Europe, North America, and Asia.

Television (1950s-1960s): The Hong Kong flu spread globally while television became widely adopted in Europe, North America, and Australia.

3G Cellular Networks (2001): SARS outbreaks coincided with the rollout of 3G networks in Europe, North America, and Asia.

Wi-Fi (2000s): H1N1 pandemic spread globally with rapid Wi-Fi adoption in North America, Europe, and Asia.

5G Cellular Networks (2019): COVID-19 emerged as 5G networks were introduced globally, especially in Asia, North America, and Europe.

Censored Studies - Viruses Do Not Exist

Aluminum Health Risks

Long-term exposure to aluminum poses significant health risks, killing us slowly/methodically with aluminum-wrapped foods like butter, chocolate and processed meals, antacids, vaccines and antiperspirants (15-25% aluminum), drinking sodas from cans, and cooking with aluminum pots. The body typically eliminates small amounts of aluminum, but when intake is chronic, the buildup overwhelms the detox systems (organs). The accumulation of aluminum is linked to neurotoxicity, cognitive decline (Alzheimer's), as well as kidney damage and bone disorders. Try zinc cream or salt deodorant, ceramic or stainless cookware, don’t inject aluminum, mercury, formaldehyde and other toxins into your body or your child’s body, which is… insane, really - what else can you call it? There will be no outcome where injecting heavy metals and other toxins in the body will result in anything more than disease and lifelong disability.

Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional. This information is for general purposes only. Consult a qualified healthcare provider for medical advice.

