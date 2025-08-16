Folic Acid Back Story and Danger

1992 - CDC started recommending folic acid supplementation for women planning to conceive.

1998 - US mandated folic acid fortification in grain products to ensure women of childbearing age received enough.

Since 1992, the year when the U.S. Public Health Service and CDC issued their official recommendation for women of childbearing age to take folic acid, the observed and reported rates of emotional and developmental issues in children have reportedly increased approx. 30-40%, according to various studies and surveys.

While direct survey data pinpoint 1992 as the start, most epidemiological evidence tracks increases from the late 1990s onward. CDC ADDM, NIMH, Surgeon General and NSCH surveys indicate that childhood developmental and emotional issues increased since the early 1990s.

Studies link the industry standard dose of 1,000 mcg/day of folic acid during pregnancy to neurological and developmental issues, autism spectrum disorder, cognitive delays, behavioral problems, impaired brain development, emotional dysregulation, delayed motor skills and language development. Studies show 400 mcg (the lowest recommended daily dose for pregnant women) are also linked to these risks, when taken consistently.

Pharma's Messaging is Crafted and Sold by Doctors as Follows

"Folic acid is very important for preventing neural tube defects like spina bifida, especially in the early stages of pregnancy. It's best to start taking it before you even conceive and continue through the first 12 weeks. I recommend a prenatal vitamin with 400-800 mcg of folic acid every day. If you've had a previous pregnancy with a neural tube defect or have certain medical conditions, you might need a higher dose. It's also good to get some folate from foods like leafy greens, beans and citrus fruits, but supplements are important to make sure you're getting the right amount. Let me know if you have any questions or if you're experiencing any side effects from your vitamins."

Big Pharma Captured FDA

Big Pharma formulates folic acid at 1,000 mcg. FDA sets 1,000 mcg as the safe upper limit for supplementation, even though synthetic folic acid is more easily absorbed than natural sources, and independent studies link that dose to neurological and developmental risks in children.

Evidence shows Big Pharma and Big Food captured FDA and CDC.

A quick search of major online retailers shows major brands typically sell 1,000 mcg tablets: Jamieson, Equate, Nature's Bounty, Spring Valley, Solgar, NOW Foods, Pure Encapsulations, Kirkland Signature, Webber Naturals, Garden of Life, Nature Made, Vitafusion, New Chapter, MegaFood and Lifesource; many of which have been acquired by large pharmaceutical companies, such as Nestlé and Otsuka Pharmaceutical.

Comparing Health & Lifespan, Early 20th Century to Today

Humanity has been having healthy babies for millions of years. Since big pharma has stepped in, this is no longer true.

People lived long lives 100-125 years ago. In the early 20th century, many individuals lived into their 80s, 90s and even 100s, and these people were not exceptions but rather part of a broader population of long-lived individuals who had never been dosed or vaccinated - barring malnutrition, sanitation/hygiene, work safety etc.

People from the early 20th century had the same potential lifespan as people today, without a 50% increase in chronic health issues.

Chronic Diseases

Early 20th Century: 10-15% (Heart disease, stroke, hypertension)

Today: 60-70% (Heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, chronic kidney disease)

Mental Health & Suicide

Early 20th Century: <1% (Mental health not widely recognized)

Today: 5-10% (Depression, suicide, substance abuse, anxiety disorders)

Developmental, emotional and behavioral disorders

Increased 200-300% over the past few decades.

Studies Link Folic Acid to Developmental Issues

Studies indicate that the threshold for "high" doses of folic acid generally starts at 1,000 mcg/day or more, but some studies also show that doses slightly above 400 mcg (the lower standard recommended daily dose for pregnant women) are linked to risks, especially when taken consistently or in excess.

Developmental Issues from Folic Acid During Pregnancy

Maternal Folic Acid Supplementation and Risk of Autism Spectrum Disorders in Children - JAMA Psychiatry, 2018 - High doses (1,000 mcg or more) of folic acid linked to increased autism risk. Folic Acid Supplementation in Pregnancy and Its Impact on Childhood Cognitive Development - Environmental Health Perspectives, 2015 - Excessive folic acid (1,000 mcg/day or more) linked to lower cognitive performance and delays. Folic Acid and Neural Tube Defects: A Review of the Risk of Over-Supplementation - American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 2016 - High doses (1,000 mcg or more) of folic acid may impair brain development. Prenatal Folic Acid and Child Behavioral Development

Pediatrics, 2020 - High folic acid intake (1,000 mcg/day or more) associated with hyperactivity and emotional dysregulation in children. Prenatal Folic Acid Use and Risk of Autism in the Offspring: A Systematic Review - Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders, 2021 - Folic acid over 1,000 mcg/day increased ASD risk in offspring. The Effect of High-Dose Folic Acid Supplementation During Pregnancy on Child Neurodevelopment - Pediatric Research, 2014 - High folic acid (greater than 1,000 mcg/day) linked to slower cognitive and motor development in children. Folic Acid and Childhood Emotional Development: A 5-Year Study

Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, 2019 - High folic acid intake (1,000 mcg/day or more) linked to increased anxiety and irritability in children. High Folic Acid Intake in Pregnancy and the Risk of Behavioral Disorders

European Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, 2020 - High doses (1,000 mcg or more) linked to behavioral disorders in children. The Role of Maternal Folic Acid in Autism and Other Developmental Disorders

Autism Research, 2018 - Excessive folic acid (1,000 mcg/day or more) linked to ASD and neurodevelopmental disorders. Folic Acid Supplementation and Child Neurodevelopment: A Dose-Response Analysis - Neurotoxicology, 2016 - Excessive folic acid (1,000 mcg/day or more) linked to delayed neurodevelopment and neurobehavioral issues in children.

Final Note

On average, a typical diet provides around 200 to 300 mcg of natural folic acid per day. This combination of food-sourced folic acid and 1000 mcg of high-absorption, synthetic, folic supplements puts women firmly in the danger zone for harming their baby, creating yet another example of big pharma’s Sickness-for-Profit business model.

Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional. This information is for general purposes only. Consult a qualified healthcare provider for medical advice.

