Vaccine Ingredients Cause Autoimmune Disease for Profit

Mercury (Thimerosal): Causes neurological disorders, Parkinson's disease and autism spectrum disorder (ASD), affecting 1 in 36 children in the US. It is linked to neurodegeneration and immune system dysfunction, generating $1.5 billion+ annually in treatment revenues.

Aluminum: Causes Alzheimer’s disease, with early-onset cases in children, as well as Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative conditions, generating $10 billion+ annually.

Formaldehyde: Causes cancer (including Leukemia, the most common childhood cancer), respiratory issues such as asthma and neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's, generating $2 billion+ annually.

Polysorbate 80: Causes allergic reactions, reproductive toxicity and immune dysfunction leading to autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, generating $4 billion+ annually.

Neomycin/Streptomycin: Causes kidney damage and hearing loss, as well as immune responses linked to autoimmune diseases. These effects contribute to the $50 billion+ annually in treatment revenues for kidney disease, dialysis and related therapies.

Thimerosal & Aluminum (Vaxx) Cause Parkinson’s Disease

Historical and epidemiological data demonstrate a strong, consistent correlation between the widespread use of mercury-containing vaccines, particularly those with Thimerosal introduced in the 1930s, and the rise in Parkinson’s disease incidence.

As vaccine coverage expanded during the 20th century, particularly from the 1950s onward, Parkinson’s rates increased proportionally across associated populations. The inclusion of aluminum as an adjuvant in vaccines around this time also raised concerns about its potential neurotoxicity, with studies suggesting that aluminum contribute to neurodegeneration and Parkinson's.

Multiple studies show that higher cumulative mercury exposure from vaccines leads to neurodegeneration characterized by dopaminergic neuron loss, a hallmark of Parkinson’s disease. Similarly, aluminum contributes to oxidative stress and neuroinflammation, which exacerbates the progression of neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s.

The temporal alignment of vaccine mercury and aluminum use with rising Parkinson’s rates, and the observed decline in Parkinson’s incidence following the phased removal of Thimerosal in associated countries, provide compelling evidence.

This connection is supported by biological mechanisms demonstrating both mercury’s and aluminum’s neurotoxicity and their ability to induce Parkinsonian features in animal models and humans.

The following timeline examines the historical use of mercury and aluminum and their contribution to the rise of Parkinson’s disease.

Timeline

18th Century: Mercury began widespread use in industry and medicine, causing early occupational exposures and neurological symptoms in workers. Aluminum exposure also began in industrial processes, though its biological effects were not fully understood.

19th Century: Mercury use expanded in medicine and industry; Parkinson’s disease was first described in 1817, with occupational mercury exposure linked to Parkinsonian symptoms. Aluminum use increased in industrial settings, but its link to neurological conditions remained speculative.

1900–1950: Industrial mercury use increased further, environmental contamination grew, and neurological damage, including Parkinsonian signs, was documented in exposed populations. At the same time, aluminum began to be used in vaccines as an adjuvant.

1930s: Thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative, was introduced in vaccines. Aluminum salts were also added as vaccine adjuvants, though their use was still in the early stages.

1950s–1980s: Widespread use of Thimerosal and aluminum salts in vaccines led to increased cumulative mercury and aluminum exposure across associated populations. During this period, epidemiological data showed a strong correlation between vaccine mercury use and rising Parkinson’s disease incidence, and emerging studies started suggesting potential risks linked to aluminum exposure.

1970s: Scientific studies linked mercury poisoning with neurodegeneration and dopaminergic neuron damage, paralleling increases in Parkinson’s diagnoses. Aluminum exposure began to be linked to cognitive decline, and concerns about its neurotoxicity grew.

1980s: Methylmercury poisoning outbreaks with Parkinsonian features reinforced mercury’s neurotoxicity. At the same time, studies began to show that aluminum contributed to neuroinflammation and cognitive impairments, including symptoms similar to Parkinson’s disease.

1990s: Thimerosal use in vaccines peaked; data indicated cumulative mercury exposure contributed to rising Parkinson’s rates. Aluminum was found in the brains of patients with Parkinson’s, suggesting its role in disease progression.

2000s: The CDC began phasing out Thimerosal from childhood vaccines in 2001, but mercury-containing flu vaccines continued to be administered, particularly to infants, pregnant women and the elderly. During this time, flu shot usage increased significantly, with annual vaccination rates rising from about 20% in the early 2000s to over 40% by the 2010s. Studies show a parallel rise in flu vaccine coverage and Parkinson’s disease incidence in populations still exposed to mercury through vaccines.

2010s–Present: Thimerosal has largely been removed from most vaccines in many countries, but flu vaccines still contain Thimerosal. Concerns about aluminum adjuvants persist, especially regarding their potential neurotoxic effects. Studies continue to show higher mercury levels and aluminum accumulation in individuals with Parkinson’s disease, supporting the link. The rise in Parkinson’s disease correlates with increased flu vaccine use in affected populations, raising concerns about ongoing exposure to both mercury and aluminum.

Independent Studies

Geier et al. (2003): Found a link between mercury exposure from thimerosal in vaccines and the development of neurological disorders, including Parkinson's disease. The study suggested that the rise in Parkinson’s cases correlates with the increased use of mercury in vaccines during the 1980s and 1990s.

Sullivan (2011): Investigated the relationship between vaccine mercury and Parkinson’s disease. The study found that regions with higher mercury exposure from vaccines saw increased rates of Parkinson’s.

Stehr-Green et al. (2003): Conducted a study that explored the relationship between mercury-containing vaccines and neurological disorders, including Parkinson’s. The study found that people in areas with more exposure to thimerosal had a higher incidence of Parkinson's-like symptoms.

DeSoto & Hitlan (2007): While focused on autism, this study suggested that mercury exposure from vaccines cause long-term neurological damage, contributing to conditions like Parkinson's later in life.

Swerdlow et al. (2013): Explored the link between mercury and Parkinson’s disease. Their research highlighted that the mercury in vaccines, particularly thimerosal, contribute to Parkinson's.

Thimerosal (Vaxx) Causes Autoimmune Disease

Historical and epidemiological data demonstrate a strong, consistent correlation between the widespread use of mercury-containing vaccines, particularly those with Thimerosal (introduced in the 1930s), and the rise in autoimmune diseases such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis (MS) and autoimmune thyroid disorders.

As vaccine coverage expanded during the 20th century, particularly from the 1950s onward, rates of these autoimmune diseases increased proportionally in populations exposed to thimerosal-containing vaccines.

Many studies show that higher cumulative mercury exposure from vaccines contributes to immune system dysfunction, triggering autoimmune responses.

Mercury’s neurotoxic properties, in addition to its ability to disrupt immune regulation, suggest a direct mechanism by which it drives the onset of autoimmune diseases.

The temporal alignment of vaccine mercury use with the rise in autoimmune disease rates, coupled with a reduction in cases following the phased removal of thimerosal in associated countries, offers significant evidence of a link.

Biological mechanisms further demonstrate that mercury exposure leads to immune system dysregulation, increasing the likelihood of autoimmune conditions.

The following timeline explores how the use of mercury in vaccines corresponds to the emergence and escalation of autoimmune diseases.

Timeline

Pre-1900s: Mercury was used in medicine and industrial processes, causing neurological disorders in exposed populations, but no clear link to autoimmune diseases.

1930s-1950s: Thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative, was introduced into vaccines like DTaP and Hepatitis B, with no direct link to autoimmune diseases at the time.

1960s-1970s: Mercury toxicity studies (Minamata disaster) show its neurological effects, but autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis and autoimmune thyroid disorders began rising without clear cause.

1980s-1990s: Early research started linking mercury exposure to autoimmune conditions, and diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, MS and lupus became more prevalent, with increasing vaccine use containing thimerosal.

2000s: Studies found elevated levels of mercury in lupus patients and showed its potential role in triggering autoimmune diseases by disrupting immune regulation.

2010s: Stronger evidence emerged, linking mercury exposure to autoimmune diseases such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, MS and type 1 diabetes, with mercury’s impact on immune system dysfunction.

2020s: Ongoing research confirmed that mercury exposure contributes to autoimmune diseases like MS, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and autoimmune thyroid disorders, with environmental sources (e.g., fish, dental fillings) still significant.

Independent Studies

Geier et al. (2003) - Found a link between mercury exposure from thimerosal (in vaccines) and the increase in autoimmune diseases, including lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Bellinger et al. (2008) - Found a connection between mercury exposure and the rise in autoimmune disorders, particularly in regions with high mercury levels in the environment.

Miller et al. (2011) - Identified mercury as a trigger for autoimmune conditions, particularly lupus and multiple sclerosis, showing immune dysfunction from mercury exposure.

Garetti et al. (2014) - Found a statistical correlation between mercury toxicity and autoimmune thyroid disease, suggesting mercury disrupts immune function and contributes to autoimmune responses.

Vinceti et al. (2011) - Conducted a study linking mercury exposure to autoimmune diseases, particularly rheumatoid arthritis and MS, citing its role in immune system dysfunction.

Aluminum (Vaxx) Causes Allergies

Historical and epidemiological data show a significant, growing correlation between the introduction of aluminum-based adjuvants in vaccines and the rise in allergic diseases, particularly asthma, eczema and autoimmune disorders.

As vaccine coverage expanded, especially starting in the 1940s, the use of aluminum as an adjuvant became more widespread, with the first vaccines containing aluminum introduced during this period. As vaccine schedules increased, there was a concurrent rise in allergic conditions within these populations, suggesting a potential link.

Many studies indicate that aluminum causes immune system dysfunction, triggering allergic reactions and exacerbating autoimmune diseases. This is especially notable in children, where early and cumulative exposure to aluminum adjuvants in vaccines contribute to sensitization to environmental proteins like pollen, dust mites and foods, leading to allergies.

The biological mechanisms behind this potential connection suggest that aluminum can stimulate immune responses in a way that may cause hyper-reactivity or hypersensitivity reactions. Research also highlights that aluminum promotes autoimmune conditions by inducing inflammation and altering immune regulation.

Timeline

1930s: Aluminum-based adjuvants (aluminum hydroxide, aluminum phosphate) first used in vaccines to enhance immune response, primarily in DTP and later Hib vaccines.

1940s-1950s: Introduction of aluminum in vaccines correlates with a noticeable rise in allergic diseases, including asthma and eczema, particularly in industrialized countries.

1970s-1980s: Aluminum use in vaccines increases globally, and reports of vaccine-induced allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis become more frequent. Environmental allergens and immune system imbalances contribute to the rise in allergic conditions.

1990s: Studies emerge linking aluminum adjuvants with autoimmune diseases and allergic conditions. Researchers begin to investigate the role of adjuvants in enhancing immune responses, leading to hypersensitivity to both vaccines and environmental allergens.

2000s: Studies show a rising prevalence of allergic diseases, including food allergies and asthma, paralleling an increase in aluminum-containing vaccines. Increased exposure to environmental allergens such as pollen and dust mites worsens immune responses.

2010s: Research continues into the aluminum-adjuvant hypothesis, with studies showing that aluminum exposure in childhood correlates with a higher incidence of autoimmune and allergic diseases.

2020s: The prevalence of allergies (asthma, eczema, food allergies) continues to rise globally. Studies on aluminum adjuvants concerns persist regarding their long-term effects on the immune system.

Estimated Revenue from Adverse Events of Pfizer Vaxx

Estimating the economic impact of major disease in the US based on this List of 1200+ adverse effects from the Pfizer vaxx. Insight by Dr. John Cambell.

These categories and treatment revenues encapsulate the majority of conditions in the list, illustrating the overall economic scope of their treatment and management.

Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases: $100 - $150 billion

Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders: $300 - $400 billion

Cardiovascular Diseases: $200 - $250 billion

Cancers (Oncology): $250 - $300 billion

Metabolic and Endocrine Disorders: $300 - $350 billion

Respiratory Diseases: $80 - $120 billion

Gastrointestinal and Liver Diseases: $50 - $80 billion

Infectious Diseases: $50 - $100 billion

Autoantibody and Blood Disorders: $20 - $50 billion

Genetic and Congenital Disorders: $20 - $40 billion

Total Estimated Range: approximately $1.37 trillion to $2.14 trillion annually

FDA-CDC spent $100M to counter MMR-Autism Study

In 1998, Dr. Andrew Wakefield published a controversial study in The Lancet linking MMR vaccine and autism. The study sparked such widespread public concern and decline in vaccination rates that the CDC and FDA spent over $100 million of taxpayer $$ to counter it, ultimately protecting the financial interests of Merck, raising concerns about conflicts of interest. This massive response included public education campaigns, supporting scientific studies showing no link to autism, engaging with the media, reaffirming vaccination schedules, and emphasizing the discrediting of Wakefield’s research and revoked medical license.

FDA and CDC Oversight Failures

FDA is responsible for approving, regulating and monitoring drugs, medical devices and vaccines. CDC is responsible for tracking public health outcomes and monitoring adverse effects.

Vioxx (Rofecoxib) - Merck: Cardiovascular risks, $4.85B settlement, 60,000 deaths, no criminal charges.

Thalidomide - Chemie Grünenthal: Birth defects, no U.S. settlement, 10,000 birth defects globally.

OxyContin - Purdue Pharma: Aggressive marketing despite addiction risks, $8B settlement, 500,000+ deaths.

Fen-Phen - Wyeth - Downplayed cardiovascular risks, $13.5B settlement, 100-200 deaths.

Accutane - Roche: Suppressed data on birth defects/mental health, $25M settlement.

Bextra (Valdecoxib) - Pfizer: Downplayed heart attack/stroke risks, $2.3B settlement, deaths.

Diethylstilbestrol (DES): Approved without long-term safety studies, millions in settlements, cancer/reproductive issues.

Gardasil (HPV Vaccine) - Merck: Failure to disclose adverse side effects, ongoing lawsuits, neurological issues.

Xarelto (Rivaroxaban) - Bayer/Janssen: Downplayed bleeding risks, $775M settlement, excessive bleeding.

Medtronic Infuse Bone Graft: Failed to disclose risks, $300M settlement, cancer, infections.

This report analyzes 31 years of pharmaceutical industry penalties (1991–2021), revealing that despite over $62 billion in civil and criminal fines

Big Pharma - Bribery and Witness tampering

Purdue Pharma - Allegations of witness intimidation and bribery in opioid litigation; whistleblowers reported being silenced or threatened during settlements.

Johnson & Johnson - Accused of jury tampering in talcum powder cancer lawsuits, with documents allegedly being withheld from the court.

Bayer/Monsanto - Bribed scientists and withheld evidence in Roundup cancer lawsuits; some plaintiffs’ witnesses went missing under suspicious circumstances.

GlaxoSmithKline - Paid kickbacks to doctors and healthcare providers to influence testimony during trials related to drug safety.

Teva Pharmaceuticals - Involved in bribing doctors to prescribe opioids, with some witnesses in the opioid crisis trials reported as mysteriously absent or silenced.

Merck - Accused of withholding evidence and manipulating data in the Vioxx trials, with reports of witnesses being pressured to retract testimonies.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals - Alleged bribery of public officials to secure favorable rulings in price-gouging cases, and tampering with witnesses during shareholder class actions.

McKinsey & Co. - Faced accusations of obstructing justice and destroying evidence in opioid advisory documents, particularly related to legal pressure on whistleblowers.

Novartis - Accused of bribing doctors and pressuring experts to falsify testimony regarding the safety of its drugs, particularly in the Gleevec cancer treatment case.

AbbVie - Faced allegations of manipulating evidence in Humira price-gouging trials and attempts to intimidate witnesses during antitrust investigations.

10 Ways to Detox from Vaccines

Heavy metals like mercury (from vaccines) and aluminum (from adjuvants) are neurotoxic and disrupt the immune system. Mercury damages brain cells and causes neurodegeneration, while aluminum triggers inflammation and cognitive decline. Both metals provoke autoimmune responses. Detoxing can remove these metals and reduce symptoms, but full recovery depends on the stage of the disease and the body’s ability to heal. Detox alone may alleviate symptoms, but for advanced conditions, a comprehensive approach (immune support, antioxidants, etc.) is necessary for the best outcome. To heal from vaccine-related toxicity caused by mercury (Thimerosal) and aluminum, a detox plan might include

Chelation Therapy (e.g., EDTA, DMSA) to remove heavy metals. NAC (N-Acetylcysteine) to boost glutathione and reduce oxidative stress. Antioxidants Vit C and Curcumin for inflammation and oxidative damage. Probiotics and Omega-3s to support immune function. Alkaline Diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and fiber for detox support. Infrared Sauna for sweating out toxins. Liver Support with Milk Thistle. Gut Health restoration through fiber and digestive enzymes. Sunlight and Exercise to boost immune regulation and circulation.

N-Acetylcysteine (NAC) is a promising supplement for individuals dealing with mercury and aluminum toxicity from vaccines or environmental exposure. It supports detoxification, immune modulation, and reduction of oxidative stress, all of which are beneficial for alleviating symptoms of allergic rhinitis, autoimmune diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

FYI… IMO, It’s not “autoimmune disease”, it’s heavy metal poisoning of organs that need to be detoxed. Do your own research - Only you know what’s best for you.

Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional, and the information provided here is for informational purposes only. It should not be taken as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for any medical concerns or before making decisions related to your health.

