$742 Million Annual Lobbying Influence on FDA

FDA Annual Revenue $6.3 billion - 2022

The FDA’s approval process is often criticized for resembling "pay-to-play," with decisions shaped by powerful industries such as Big Pharma, health insurers, medical device manufacturers, Big Food (Coke, Nestle), Big Ag (Monsanto, Bayer) and investment firms (BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street). These industries heavily lobby on issues ranging from drug approvals and vaccine policies to food safety, GMO regulations and pesticides, prioritizing financial interests over public health. Lobbying efforts, political donations and industry-funded research from prestigious universities like Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Stanford and UCLA fuel concerns about regulatory capture, where the FDA's actions are driven more by corporate agendas than by science or public welfare. Meanwhile, BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street control vast portions of both Big Food and Big Pharma, profiting from a toxic feedback loop. Their stakes in companies like Nestle, Coke, Pepsi, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson give them the leverage to push for deregulated, unhealthy food products that contribute to chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease. As these conditions rise, so does the demand for pharmaceutical treatments like insulin, statins and antidepressants, creating a continuous profit cycle. These institutional investors benefit from both the diseases caused by poor diets and the medications required to manage them, while also having the leverage to block stricter regulations on food labeling, marketing and health risks. By lobbying for minimal regulation and maximizing shareholder profits, they can ensure Big Food and Big Pharma thrive at the expense of public health, creating a system that profits from disease while keeping people sick, thus maintaining a permanent market for unhealthy food and expensive drugs.

Corporate Lobbying for Higher Toxins Levels

Exposure to toxins, as permitted by FDA, significantly exceed EPA safe limits.

Lead: FDA-approved 2-3 µg exceeds EPA safe limit of < 0.05 µg, by 3900-5900%. Lobbied by: Exide Technologies, Sherwin-Williams, Lead Industry Association.

Fluoride: FDA-approved 1.5 mg/L exceeds EPA safe limit of < 0.3 mg/L, by 400%. Lobbied by: American Dental Association, Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble.

BPA: FDA-approved 0.2-0.3 µg/kg exceeds EPA safe limit of < 0.1 µg/kg, by 100-200%. Lobbied by: Dow Chemical, Eastman Chemical, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo.

Mercury: FDA-approved 0.1-0.5 µg exceeds EPA safe limit of < 0.03 µg, by 233-1567%. Lobbied by: Dentsply Sirona, Mercury Manufacturers, Mining Industry.

Glyphosate: FDA-approved 0.5 µg/kg exceeds EPA safe limit of < 0.1 µg/kg, by 400%. Lobbied by: Monsanto (now Bayer), Syngenta, agricultural chem companies.

PCBs: FDA-approved 0.1-0.5 ng/kg exceeds EPA safe limit of < 0.01 ng/kg, by 1000-5000%. Lobbied by: Monsanto, General Electric, electrical & electronics industry.

Chlorpyrifos: FDA-approved 0.03 µg/kg exceeds EPA safe limit of < 0.01 µg/kg, by 200%. Lobbied by: Corteva (formerly Dow AgroSciences), pesticide manufacturers.

Corporate Lobbying and Health/Environmental Risks

Air Pollution ($51M/yr on lobbying) : Pfizer, J&J, Merck, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Novartis back pollutants like VOCs, benzene, and toluene, linked to respiratory and cardiovascular issues, and cancer.

Water Pollution ($34M/yr on lobbying) : Nestle, Coke, Pepsi, Danone/Evian support chlorine and fluoride in water; Monsanto/Bayer, Syngenta add lead, mercury, pesticides (agricultural chem), causing neurological damage and cancer.

Pesticides & GMOs ($15M/yr on lobbying) : Monsanto/Bayer/Syngenta/Dow-Chem push glyphosate and GMOs, linked to cancer and hormonal disruption.

Food Additives ($20M/yr on lobbying) : Nestle, Pepsi, Coke, General Mills use BPA, aspartame, artificial colors, tied to cancer and neurological disorders.

Pharmaceuticals ($51M/yr on lobbying) : Pfizer, J&J, Merck, AbbVie, Eli Lilly promote drugs like opioids & antidepressants, leading to addiction/organ damage.

Processed Meats ($7.5M/yr on lobbying) : Tyson, Smithfield, Hormel, JBS use nitrites, linked to colon cancer and heart disease.

Antibiotic Use in Livestock ($7.6M/yr on lobbying): Tyson, Cargill, Smithfield, Hormel inject antibiotics into livestock, driving antibiotic resistance.

Top Institutional Investors Behind Polluting Companies

BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street investment companies (BVS) collectively hold an estimated 14-25% of the shares in major polluting companies, giving them significant influence over industries that manufacture and lobby for harmful chemicals and toxins that negatively impact public health and environment.

Lead (Exide, Sherwin-Williams) : BVS Ownership (18-28%)

Fluoride (Coke, Nestle, P&G) : BVS Ownership (15-20%)

BPA (Dow, Eastman, Coke, Pepsi) : BVS Ownership (14-25%)

Mercury (Dentsply, Mining) : BVS Ownership (15-21%)

Glyphosate (Bayer/Monsanto, Syngenta) : BVS Ownership (17-25%)

PCBs (GE, Monsanto) : BVS Ownership (15-22%)

Chlorpyrifos (Corteva): BVS Ownership (18-26%)

Lobbying the FDA - How it Works

Investment firms exert immense control over centralized industries by owning significant stakes in key companies, securing seats on boards and influencing corporate decisions. Through their financial dominance they can shape policies, lobby for deregulation and maximize profits by pushing for minimal government oversight. Their influence extends to politics via campaign donations and lobbying, ensuring policies align with their interests. Additionally, by controlling supply chains and funding regulatory capture, these firms can block stronger health regulations and maintain a system that profits from unhealthy products and treatments. This coordinated control across industries, politics, and regulation consolidates their power and secures their financial interests at the expense of public health.

Lobbying Efforts : Investment firms engage directly with lawmakers/regulatory bodies to promote policies that benefit interests in Big Food/Pharma etc.

PAC Contributions : Firms fund Political Action Committees that contribute to lawmakers' campaigns, ensuring favorable regulations.

Dark Money : Untraceable funds are funneled through external groups to influence public opinion and sway policymakers without disclosing the donors.

Revolving Door : Access to key decision-makers is secured, creating a “revolving door” where former gov officials transition into high-paying industry roles.

Regulatory Capture : Firms lobby and fund research that shapes policies of regulatory agencies like FDA, ensuring minimal oversight on their industries.

Think Tank & Research : They fund research/think tanks to produce “independent” studies for desired policies, to influence regulators/ lawmakers.

Strategic Litigation: Legal challenges are used to block or delay regulations that would impact their financial interests, stalling necessary changes in policy.

Regulatory Capture

The corruption within FDA and CDC stems from corporate influence, conflicts of interest, corrupt regulatory oversight, lobbying, campaign contributions and direct relationships with agency officials. Personnel Movement Between Regulators and Industry involves hundreds of employees shifting between regulators, government and industry, impacting decisions on drug approvals, pricing, policy - For example:

Pharma to FDA & CDC

Dr. Peter Marks: Johnson & Johnson/Novartis —> Director of CBER at FDA.

Dr. David Kessler: Genentech/Biogen/FDA advisory roles —> FDA Commissioner.

Dr. Robert Califf: Duke University/GSK/Bristol-Myers —> FDA Commissioner.

Dr. Janet Woodcock: Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline —> Director of CDER at FDA.

Dr. Joshua Sharfstein: Merck —> Principal Deputy Commissioner at FDA.

Dr. Susan Wood: CDC —> Director Women’s Health FDA.

FDA & CDC to Pharma

Julie Gerberding: CDC Director —> EVP at Merck.

Dr. Thomas Frieden: CDC Director —> CEO of Resolve to Save Lives

Andrew von Eschenbach: FDA Commissioner —> VP at Genentech.

Mark McClellan: FDA Commissioner —> CEO of Healthcare Leadership Council.

Dr. Linda Katz: FDA Director of Food Labeling —> Senior Medical Officer Cigna.

Dr. Michael Taylor: FDA Deputy Commissioner —> VP at Monsanto

Food Industry to FDA

Michael Taylor : From Monsanto —> FDA Deputy Commissioner.

Dr. Robert Brackett : From Institute for Food Safety & Health —> FDA.

Dr. Linda Katz : From Cargill —> FDA Director of Food Labeling.

Dr. Susan Mayne : From Nestle —> FDA’s Center for Food Safety.

Dr. John Ruff: From Tyson Foods —> FDA Senior Advisor on food safety.

FDA to Food Industry

Michael Taylor : FDA Deputy Commissioner —> VP Monsanto (food/agriculture).

Mark McClellan : FDA Commissioner —> CEO of Healthcare Leadership Council.

Dr. Robert Brackett : FDA —> Director at Institute for Food Safety & Health.

Dr. Linda Katz : FDA Director of Food Labeling —> Director at Cargill.

Dr. Susan Mayne: FDA’s Center for Food Safety —> VP at Nestlé.

FDA Food Approval "Flip-Flops"

FDA's shifting food guidelines, such as the promotion of coconut oil after initially warning against foods high in saturated fats like eggs, raise concerns about corporate influence and lobbying. This shift seems to reflect industry agendas more than new scientific evidence. Similarly, the sugar industry funded research to downplay sugar’s role in heart disease, leading to the promotion of low-fat, high-sugar diets.

Artificial Sweeteners (Aspartame, Saccharin)

Approved: Initially promoted as safe sugar substitutes.

Disapproved: Linked to cancer in early studies.

Lobbying Group: American Beverage Association, Calorie Control Council.

Lobbying Expenditures: Between $5 million to $10 million annually.

Approved: Cleared by the FDA, deemed safe for consumption.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Industry-funded research criticized for influencing FDA’s approval process - questions raised about safety studies/risks.

High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS)

Approved: Initially considered a healthier sugar alternative.

Disapproved: Blamed for obesity and metabolic disorders.

Lobbying Group: Corn Refiners Association.

Lobbying Expenditures: Over $4 million annually.

Approved: Now viewed as comparable to other sugar sources.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Industry’s strong lobbying efforts have been criticized for minimizing HFCS's role in obesity despite growing health concerns.

Soy

Disapproved: Criticized for potential hormonal effects (phytoestrogens).

Lobbying Group: Soybean Farmers Association.

Lobbying Expenditures: Over $4 million annually.

Lobbying Focus: Promote soy-based products as heart-healthy / nutritional.

Approved: Praised for heart health benefits.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Accusations of heavy industry influence on health research to promote soy despite concerns over its hormonal effects.

Palm Oil

Approved: Once promoted as a healthy fat alternative.

Disapproved: Criticized for its environmental and health impacts.

Lobbying Group: Palm Oil Producers Group, Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil

Lobbying Expenditures: Estimate millions spent annually on lobbying efforts.

Approved: Popular and cost-effectiveness.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Industry faced accusations of downplaying environmental damage and lobbying to weaken regulations.

Coconut Oil

Disapproved: Criticized for its high saturated fat content..

Lobbying Group: Coconut Coalition of the Americas.

Lobbying Firms: Not sure… Coconut Coalition of the Americas?

Lobbying Expenditures: Between $1 million to $3 million annually.

Approved: Praised for its medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) and health benefits.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Industry-funded studies have been accused of downplaying the risks of saturated fats to promote coconut oil sales.

More Food Flip-Flops - We Trust this Authority?

FDA historically classified healthy foods as unhealthy due to high sugar, fat, sodium or cholesterol content, warning against them in dietary guidelines. Foods such as avocados, coconut oil, butter and full-fat dairy were once discouraged due to their saturated fat content, despite their health benefits such as heart protection and anti-inflammatory properties. Similarly, dark chocolate, raw honey and tropical fruits were criticized for their sugar content, despite their antioxidant-rich profiles and health-promoting effects. Potatoes and oats were deemed too carb-heavy, but now their nutritional value is widely acknowledged. The FDA cautioned against eggs due to concerns over cholesterol, while fermented foods and seaweed were seen as too high in sodium. Wine and coffee were flagged, but are now linked to heart and mental health benefits. Salt was considered harmful, but its role in maintaining electrolyte balance is confirmed.

FDA Drug Approval "Flip-Flops"

Vaccines (MMR, HPV)

Approved: To prevent measles, mumps, rubella and HPV.

Disapproved: MMR vaccine linked to autism due to Andrew Wakefield study.

Lobbying Group: Pharma companies such as Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, and Pfizer.

Lobbying Expenditures: Over $20 million annually +$100 million (noted above).

Approved: Continually endorsed by CDC/WHO via safety/efficacy counter-studies.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Lobbying efforts by vaccine makers promote widespread vaccine use despite controversies.

Opioid Painkillers (OxyContin)

Approved: Promoted as non-addictive pain relief.

Conditional Approval: Strict guidelines/restrictions, despite the opioid crisis.

Lobbying Group: Purdue Pharma, pharmaceutical companies.

Lobbying Expenditures: Over $50 million annually.

Stricter Regulations: Increased regulations and warnings introduced.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Purdue Pharma faced lawsuits for misleading the public about addiction risks, contributing to the opioid crisis. The FDA’s response to lobbying and public health concerns raise conflict-of-interest.

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT)

Approved: Widely prescribed for menopausal symptoms.

Disapproved: Linked to increased breast cancer and heart disease risks.

Lobbying Group: HRT pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Lobbying Expenditures: Over $10 million annually.

Approved: Re-evaluated as beneficial in certain cases for symptom relief.

Industry Influence & Controversies: The industry faced criticism for minimizing health risks and for research that downplayed potential dangers.

Vioxx (Rofecoxib)

Approved: Painkiller for arthritis and acute pain relief.

Disapproved: Withdrawn after being linked to increased heart attack/stroke risks.

Lobbying Group: Merck & Co.

Lobbying Expenditures: Over $30 million annually.

Disapproved*: Research continues on newer painkillers - evaluating similar risks.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Merck faced lawsuits and criticism for downplaying the risks of Vioxx, contributing to thousands of deaths.

DDT Pesticide

Approved: Widely used as an agricultural pesticide in the 1940s and 50s.

Disapproved: Banned in 1970s after concerns about environmental/health impacts.

Lobbying Group: Chemical manufacturers like Monsanto and Dow Chemical.

Lobbying Expenditures: Not publicly disclosed.

Approved: Used in some countries under controlled conditions for malaria.

Industry Influence & Controversies: DDT’s promoted by pesticide companies despite evidence of its harmful effects on the environment and human health.

Ritalin (Methylphenidate)

Approved: Prescribed to treat ADHD in children.

Disapproved: Concerns about over-prescription/side effects, including addiction.

Lobbying Group: Big Pharma such as Novartis and Johnson & Johnson.

Lobbying Expenditures: Over $10 million annually.

Approved: Continued widespread use for ADHD and other disorders.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Big Pharma criticized for aggressively marketing Ritalin to children, contributing to rising diagnoses of ADHD.

COVID-19 Vaccines

Approved: Emergency use authorization granted in late 2020 for vaccines.

Disapproved: Met with skepticism re. rushed approval - no formal disapproval.

Lobbying Group: Big Pharma (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson).

Lobbying Expenditures: Over $30 million annually.

Approved: Globally to prevent illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Industry Influence & Controversies: Scrutiny over speed of approval and critics questioning influence of pharma on emergency use auth/public messaging.

Gardasil (HPV Vaccine)

Approved: To prevent human papillomavirus, including cervical cancer.

Disapproved: Initially met with resistance re. safety/mandatory vaxx policies.

Lobbying Group: Merck & Co.

Lobbying Expenditures: Over $6 million annually.

Approved: CDC and WHO endorsed its effectiveness

Industry Influence & Controversies: Merck faced backlash for lobbying efforts to make the vaccine mandatory for schoolchildren, sparking debates on government involvement in vaccine policies.

FYI - Japan Ends Mandatory Child 'Vaccines', Sudden Infant Deaths 'Disappear' - > Article

Mortality Vs. Profit

Over the past 50 years, big pharma has been linked to an estimated 5-10 million injuries or deaths, resulting in $6K per injured person in developed countries, but earning $200K per person. Total settlements, fines and legal expenses amounts to 4% of total revenue, Vs. 22% of revenue spent on marketing. The true extent of injury and damage is likely much greater than this, considering unreported incidents, smaller settlements and long-term health consequences.

FDA-CDC spent $100M to counter MMR-Autism Study

In 1998, Dr. Andrew Wakefield published a controversial study in The Lancet linking MMR vaccine and autism. The study sparked such widespread public concern and decline in vaccination rates that the CDC and FDA spent over $100 million of taxpayer $$ to counter it, ultimately protecting the financial interests of Merck, raising concerns about conflicts of interest. This massive response included public education campaigns, supporting scientific studies showing no link to autism, engaging with the media, reaffirming vaccination schedules, and emphasizing the discrediting of Wakefield’s research and revoked medical license.

Several independent studies show a link between the MMR vaccine and autism. Kiguchi et al. (2011) found a possible association, while D’Souza et al. (2011) observed a correlation between vaccine-induced immune responses and neurological outcomes. Hornig et al. (2008) suggested that immune system changes in children with autism could be linked to vaccines.

FDA and CDC Oversight Failures

FDA is responsible for approving, regulating and monitoring drugs, medical devices and vaccines. CDC is responsible for tracking public health outcomes and monitoring adverse effects.

Vioxx (Rofecoxib) - Merck : Cardiovascular risks, $4.85B settlement, 60,000 deaths, no criminal charges.

Thalidomide - Chemie Grünenthal : Birth defects, no U.S. settlement, 10,000 birth defects globally.

OxyContin - Purdue Pharma : Aggressive marketing despite addiction risks, $8B settlement, 500,000+ deaths.

Fen-Phen - Wyeth : Downplayed cardiovascular risks, $13.5B settlement, 100-200 deaths.

Accutane - Roche : Suppressed data on birth defects/mental health, $25M settlement.

Bextra (Valdecoxib) - Pfizer : Downplayed heart attack/stroke risks, $2.3B settlement, deaths.

Diethylstilbestrol (DES) : Approved without long-term safety studies, millions in settlements, cancer/reproductive issues.

Gardasil (HPV Vaccine) - Merck : Failure to disclose adverse side effects, ongoing lawsuits, neurological issues.

Xarelto (Rivaroxaban) - Bayer/Janssen : Downplayed bleeding risks, $775M settlement, excessive bleeding.

Medtronic Infuse Bone Graft: Failed to disclose risks, $300M settlement, cancer, infections.

This report analyzes 31 years of pharmaceutical industry penalties (1991–2021), revealing that despite over $62 billion in civil and criminal fines

80 Deadly Products Approved by FDA

Vioxx - Heart attacks, strokes, death; Merck paid $4.85 billion in settlements. Fen-Phen - Heart valve damage, pulmonary hypertension; $13.5 billion settlement. Bextra - Heart attacks, strokes, severe skin reactions; Pfizer paid $2.3 billion. Accutane - Birth defects, suicides, mental health; $25 million in settlements. Opioids - Addiction, overdose deaths; Purdue Pharma paid $8 billion. Cigarettes - Lung cancer, heart disease; $206 billion settlement agreement. Mercury in Dental Fillings - Neurological issues, toxicity; Few large settlements. Medtronic Infuse Bone Graft - Infections, cancer, neurological; $300 million. Diethylstilbestrol (DES) - Cancer, reproductive issues; Settlements in the millions. Thalidomide - Birth defects; Billions in compensation settlements. Sodium Fluoride in Water - Skeletal fluorosis, thyroid issues; Ongoing lawsuits. BPA - Hormonal disruption, cancer risk; Limited settlements from manufacturers. Gardasil - Neurological symptoms, autoimmune disorders, death; Ongoing Xarelto - Excessive bleeding, death; Multiple lawsuits, undisclosed settlements. Yaz - Blood clots, strokes, heart attacks; Lawsuits lead to $1 billion+ settlements. rBGH - Potential cancer risk, hormone disruption; Limited legal action. Hormone Replacement Therapy - Breast cancer, heart disease; Major lawsuits. Talcum Powder (J&J) - Ovarian cancer, mesothelioma; $4.7 billion settlement. Medtronic Infuse - Cancer, infections, neurological damage; $300 million. Sarin Gas - Severe poisoning, death; No settlements due to military use. Zyprexa - Weight gain, diabetes, heart disease; $1.4 billion in fines/settlements. Prempro - Breast cancer, heart disease, stroke; $27 billion settlement. Asbestos - Lung cancer, mesothelioma, asbestosis; Thousands of lawsuits. Cyanide - Toxicity, death; No settlements due to its limited agricultural use. Fentanyl - OD deaths, addiction; Multiple lawsuits. NuvaRing - Blood clots, stroke, heart attack; Over $100 million in settlements. Actos - Bladder cancer, heart failure; Takeda settled for $2.4 billion. Zolpidem - Sleepwalking, accidents, death; No major settlements despite lawsuits. Benzodiazepines - Addiction, overdose, suicide; Ongoing litigation. Seroquel - Weight gain, diabetes, tardive dyskinesia; AstraZ paid $1.5 billion. Depakote (Valproic Acid) - Birth defects, cognitive issues; $1.6 billion settlement. Risperdal - Gynecomastia, diabetes, weight gain; J&J - $2.2 billion in settlements. Digoxin - Toxicity, death; Multiple lawsuits, undisclosed settlements. Zithromax (Azithromycin) - Cardiac issues, death; Some legal action Paxil (Paroxetine) - Birth defects, suicide risk; GlaxoSmithKline - $3 billion Prozac - Suicide, agitation, withdrawal issues; Ongoing litigation Tylenol - Liver damage, overdose deaths; Ongoing lawsuits Meridia - Heart attack, stroke; Abbott Laboratories settled for $200 million. Lipitor - Muscle damage, diabetes; Pfizer paid $1.3 billion to settle lawsuits. Bayer’s Essure - Organ perforation, chronic pain, device migration; $1.6 billion. Oxycodone - Addiction, overdose deaths, Purdue Pharma paid $4.85 billion. Mirena IUD - Uterine perforation, infection, device expulsion; Bayer - $12 million. Ketek (Telithromycin) - Liver damage, blindness, heart failure; $75 million. Vaginal Mesh Implants - Organ perforation, pain, incontinence; J&J $2.4 billion. Avandia (Rosiglitazone) - Heart attack, stroke, death; GlaxoSmithKline $3 billion. Elmiron - Retinal damage, vision loss; Lawsuits are ongoing, settlements unclear. Actemra (Tocilizumab) - Liver damage, heart failure, death; No large settlements. Januvia (Sitagliptin) - Pancreatitis, pancreatic cancer, kidney damage; Ongoing. Propecia - Sexual dysfunction, depression, suicide; settlements undisclosed. Haldol - Tardive dyskinesia, neurological damage; No significant settlements. Fosamax - Jaw necrosis, bone fractures, musculoskeletal pain; Merck $27 million. Plavix - Bleeding, heart attacks, stroke; Ongoing lawsuits, settlements unclear. Topamax - Birth defects, cognitive issues, kidney stones; $500 million settlement. Norplant - Scarring, excessive bleeding, device migration; $80 million settlement. Zantac (Ranitidine) - Cancer (due to NDMA contamination); over $1 billion. Hydrochlorothiazide - Kidney damage, dehydration, blood pressure; ongoing. Valium - Addiction, overdose, withdrawal symptoms; Ongoing litigation. Varenicline - Suicidal thoughts, heart problems, addiction; Pfizer paid $2.3 billion. Zostavax - Nerve damage, shingles reactivation, pain; Merck faced lawsuits. Sibutramine - Heart attack, stroke, death; Abbott Laboratories - $600 million. Zofran - Birth defects (cleft palate), heart problems, serotonin syndrome; Ongoing. Compazine - Tardive dyskinesia, neurological damage, dizziness; Ongoing. Pradaxa (Dabigatran) - Bleeding, stroke, death; $650 million in legal settlements. Invokana - Amputation, kidney failure, diabetic ketoacidosis; Janssen $100 mill. Gadolinium Contrast Agents - NSF, kidney damage; Multiple lawsuits. Prilosec (Omeprazole) - Kidney damage, heart problems, bone fractures; ongoing. Tysabri (Natalizumab) - PML, brain infection; Biogen and Elan faced lawsuits. Ranitidine - Cancer risk due to NDMA contamination; approaching $1 billion. Benzene in Medications - Leukemia, lymphoma; Legal actions. Sildenafil (Viagra) - Vision loss, hearing loss, heart attacks; ongoing. Enbrel (Etanercept) - Serious infections, cancer, heart failure; settlements unclear. Vytorin - Muscle damage, liver problems, increased risk of cancer; faced lawsuits. Actonel - Jaw necrosis, bone fractures, muscle pain; Ongoing litigation. Soma (Carisoprodol) - Addiction, overdose, death; Ongoing lawsuits. Lexapro - Birth defects, suicide risk, withdrawal symptoms; Ongoing litigation. Tegretol - Birth defects, suicidal thoughts, liver damage; Ongoing lawsuits. Lariam - Neuropsychiatric issues, death; Lawsuits pending with settlements. Levothyroxine (Synthroid) - Heart issues, thyroid damage; Legal actions filed. Hydroxychloroquine - Retinal damage, heart issues; Ongoing lawsuits. Duloxetine - Withdrawal symptoms, suicidal ideation, liver damage; Lawsuits.

Fictional Approval Process Story - Totally fictional...

Meeting Agenda: How To Get Death Bolt Approved by the TFDA

Boss: "Alright, kid, you’ve joined us at the right time. You’re gonna be the guy who gets things done, makes the deals and ensures our new energy drink, ‘Death Bolt’, is approved by the TFDA. Now, it’s not as simple as just sending our stuff to them and hoping for the best. You’ve got to grease the wheels, butter some bread and make a lot of friends along the way. Here's how the game works."

Step One: Getting the Product to the TFDA

The Paper Trail Begins

"First, we’ve got to fill out all the right paperwork and submit it to the The Fickle Drug Administration (TFDA). They’ll want to know what’s in the bottle and if there’s any science that says ‘Death Bolt’ isn’t a straight-up health hazard. But don’t worry, we’ve got that covered."

The Pre-Approval Study Shuffle

"Remember how ‘universities’ love research grants? Well, we fund some nice studies at Cheap Research University (CRU). We’ll get them to conduct some ‘independent’ research that shows ‘Death Bolt’ is ‘relatively harmless.’"

"And don’t forget about ‘Researcher McDoctor,’ the guy we’ve worked with before. He'll be the one publishing that glowing paper in The Medical Journal of Things That Don’t Matter (TMJ)."

Step Two: The Lobbying Machine

The Favors Factory

"Alright, now the real work begins. We can’t just rely on a couple of studies; we need to make sure the TFDA feels good about approving our product. But it’s more than that; we’ve got to get Congress on our side too, because they make the rules that shape how the TFDA operates. So, we’ll start with ‘The Politico Project’ (PP), a consulting firm that knows exactly what strings to pull on Capitol Hill."

"These guys? They’ve got connections in all the right places. If Congressman Greenback needs a vacation fund or Senator Bling’s charity is running low on donations, we’ve got you covered. A little ‘support’ here and there goes a long way, especially when it’s election season. It’s all about getting Congress feeling generous when it comes time to vote on bills that affect the TFDA’s funding, priorities, and what gets approved."

Hush Money to ‘The Health Center’ (THC)

"Now, our friends at THC are the ones who ‘advocate’ for public health. And by public health, I mean giving the appearance that everything we sell is perfectly fine. They’re not picky about where the money comes from, as long as it keeps their operations running smoothly. We’ll donate a bit to their cause: ‘Preventing Cures,’ or at least making it look like we are."

"With a few big donations, suddenly THC is ‘backing our new Death Bolt line,’ helping us push the narrative that it’s a health-conscious choice."

Step Three: The ‘Friendly’ TFDA Process

Meeting the Gatekeepers

"Alright, here’s the fun part. After all the paperwork, studies and lobbying, we get to the TFDA itself. We need to meet with Dr. Goodlife. He’s a real stickler about safety, but if we throw a little ‘research’ in front of him, he’ll be fine."

"Dr. Goodlife’s got a bit of a ‘fancy lifestyle’ now that he's in charge of all this. He loves a good ‘consulting opportunity’ once he’s done at the TFDA, so we’ll send a few dinners his way, maybe a ‘business proposal’ for his post-TFDA career."

The ‘Incentive Program’

"Then there’s the ‘Incentive Program’; basically, a backdoor bonus. You get our ‘TFDA Friends’ a little extra kickback for their time, their help and their ‘discretion.’ It’s all perfectly legal…ish."

Step Four: The Final Approval

A Little More Shady Research

"You see, once we’ve greased the wheels, it’s about providing a few more ‘studies’ to prove that the product is safe. This is where we bring in University of Totally Legit Studies (UTLS). They’ll help provide ‘long-term safety data’ that will conveniently show that, while the product has some issues, it’s really not that bad."

Making the Decision Easy for Them

"At the end of the day, the TFDA can’t say no to our well-documented, very harmless ‘Death Bolt’ energy drink. With the right paperwork, the right donations and the right ‘friendships,’ the TFDA will approve ‘Death Bolt.’ Simple as that."

Step Five: Keeping the Product On the Market

Compliance Checks

"Once ‘Death Bolt’ is approved, we don’t just walk away. We’ve got to keep up appearances. ‘The Center for Nutritional Bullcrap’ (CNB) will check in every now and then to make sure we’re still playing by the rules. No problem ; a couple of ‘random checks’ here and there, just to show them we’re on top of things."

The Perks of a Good Reputation

"As long as we keep the lobbyists happy, the donations flowing and the TFDA smiling, our product stays on the shelf. ‘Death Bolt’? It’s basically a guaranteed profit machine. And don’t forget – you’ll make a nice bonus when it goes public."

