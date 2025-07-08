Pricing

Filling : Real cost: $20 - $50 | Retail cost: $200 - $500

Crown : Real cost: $50 - $100 | Retail cost: $1,000 - $2,500

Root Canal : Real cost: $100 - $200 | Retail cost: $1,500 - $3,000

Extraction : Real cost: $20 - $50 | Retail cost: $150 - $500

Implant : Real cost: $500 - $1,000 | Retail cost: $3,000 - $6,000

Dental Cleaning : Real cost: $10 - $20 | Retail cost: $75 - $200

Whitening : Real cost: $20 - $50 | Retail cost: $200 - $1,000

Veneers : Real cost: $100 - $200 | Retail cost: $1,500 - $3,000

Bridge : Real cost: $200 - $500 | Retail cost: $2,000 - $5,000

Denture : Real cost: $100 - $300 | Retail cost: $1,000 - $3,000

Gum Graft : Real cost: $50 - $100 | Retail cost: $500 - $1,500

Bone Graft : Real cost: $100 - $200 | Retail cost: $1,000 - $3,000

Sinus Lift : Real cost: $200 - $500 | Retail cost: $2,000 - $5,000

TMJ Treatment : Real cost: $50 - $100 | Retail cost: $500 - $1,500

Night Guard : Real cost: $20 - $50 | Retail cost: $200 - $500

Invisalign : Real cost: $500 - $1,000 | Retail cost: $3,000 - $6,000

Dental X-rays : Real cost: $5 - $10 | Retail cost: $50 - $200

Fluoride Treatment : Real cost: $10 - $20 | Retail cost: $50 - $100

Sealant : Real cost: $10 - $20 | Retail cost: $50 - $100

Gum Disease Treatment: Real cost: $50 - $100 | Retail cost: $500 - $1,500

The fluoride debate highlights not only its minimal impact on cavity prevention but also its serious health risks. While fluoride has been touted for its ability to reduce cavities, the reality is that factors like proper diet and good oral hygiene play a far more significant role in maintaining oral health. In fact, evidence increasingly shows that fluoride exposure leads to a variety of dangerous health issues, including cognitive impairments, thyroid dysfunction, skeletal fluorosis and even cancer. Studies link high fluoride levels in drinking water to lower IQs and developmental delays in children, and it’s also been shown to damage the thyroid, bones, and kidneys. Fluoride is a known endocrine disruptor that may impair brain function, memory and learning abilities, with some research suggesting a potential link to Alzheimer’s disease. It’s also been connected to male infertility, liver damage and disrupted melatonin production, not to mention an increased risk of bone fractures in older adults. With mounting evidence against its safety, the question remains: why continue using fluoride when safer, more effective alternatives exist, and when it’s clear that proper diet and dental care are far more effective at preventing tooth decay? I brush with a few sprays of 3% grocery-store peroxide, 2-ce a day for 1-min, then rinse my mouth - no abrasive toothpaste - no cavities for 20 years. It’s suggested to reduce that 3% to 1.5% (mix in 50% water). I never bothered, but it may be a good idea.

Studies highlight the potential for permanent damage from braces, including root resorption, enamel demineralization, gum recession and bone loss. Research shows that excessive orthodontic force can lead to permanent root shortening, causing tooth instability and loss. Poor oral hygiene during treatment can result in irreversible enamel damage, white spots and cavities. Constant pressure from braces can also cause gum recession, exposing tooth roots and increasing sensitivity. Long-term bone loss and increased tooth mobility have been linked to orthodontic pressure, weakening the supporting structures. Additionally, untreated gum disease during treatment can cause permanent damage, while improper pressure may lead to permanent root and bone damage. These complications emphasize the risks of orthodontic treatments, particularly when proper care and maintenance are neglected. If complications arise from braces, such as root resorption, gum recession, tooth loss and TMJ issues, the costs can escalate significantly: $8,000 to $40,000 depending on severity and long-term treatments. This includes initial braces treatment, maintenance and corrective procedures.

The dental industry has been rocked by lawsuits exposing unethical practices and corporate influence. In 2016, A Florida dentist was convicted for performing unnecessary root canals, fillings and crowns, defrauding insurers of $20 million and receiving a 30-year prison sentence. A 2017 whistleblower lawsuit revealed that dental professionals were incentivized to push unnecessary treatments, leading to a $10 million settlement. Concerns over the safety of mercury-based dental amalgam fillings have also been raised, with patients claiming neurological harm due to mercury exposure. Despite a 2008 class-action lawsuit being dismissed, and additional lawsuits in 2012, studies show that dental amalgam releases mercury vapor into the body, potentially posing long-term health risks, particularly to children.

Several studies have raised concerns about the cognitive and neuropsychological effects of mercury exposure from dental amalgam fillings. Research has shown that children with higher levels of mercury from dental amalgams experience cognitive impairments, including lower IQ, memory deficits and attention issues. Adults with more mercury-containing fillings have also been found to exhibit signs of cognitive decline, particularly in memory recall, attention and executive function. Long-term studies suggest that prolonged exposure to mercury leads to neurological damage, affecting brain function and potentially causing developmental issues. These findings highlight the potential risks of mercury accumulation in the body, especially in individuals with numerous amalgam fillings.

Root canal therapy, a $1.01 billion industry, faces growing scrutiny due to concerns about its potential to cause systemic health issues. Several studies have raised alarms, including Hal Huggins' research, which links root canals to diseases like cancer and heart disease, though lacking peer-reviewed validation. Dr. Weston Price's early 20th-century theories on focal infections suggested that root canal-treated teeth could harbor bacteria that spread, leading to chronic conditions such as arthritis and heart disease. Modern studies, like Siqueira & Rôças (2009), highlight persistent bacterial presence in treated teeth, raising questions about the procedure's long-term success. Research by Dr. Boyd Haley (2000s) and others warned that chemicals used in root canal treatments may have neurotoxic effects. Dr. George Meinig’s "Root Canal Cover-Up" (1993) and studies published in journals like The Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine (2004) suggest that bacteria and toxins from root canal-treated teeth could trigger inflammation and contribute to autoimmune diseases or systemic illnesses. Despite these concerns, the American Dental Association maintains that while rare, complications from root canals, such as chronic infection, can occur, though they do not outright condemn the procedure. While some argue that root canals may lead to low-grade infections and toxin release, no consensus has been reached in the scientific community regarding the extent of the risks associated with this treatment.

Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional, just a free thinker who realized every centralized industry is corrupt to the core. This information is for general purposes only. Consult a qualified healthcare provider for medical advice; hopefully one who realized the same thing and left the industry to do good work.

