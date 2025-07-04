Not sure when I will get into the podcasts I intend to do… What are you interested in? Consciousness, Industry, reality, business, where we’re headed, healing, life, kids, school, health, exposures/truths, timelines, anything and everything. Let me know. I don’t tend to respond to comments anymore, but I’ll read them. I like leaving them there for others to respond. It’s not always about me :) If I know what you want, I won’t waste our time… Lets pick on Big pharma for now - it won’t be around much longer - new physics-based medicine will take over and all those patents will fade out with the dark ages. Ignore the typos and other mistakes, like I do :) Yes I use the bot to do research and organize my work, so you don’t get stuck with redundancies and complexities that waste your time and mine… it makes my past research more concise, checks spelling and simplifies complex connections when I am connecting pieces of the puzzle - it saves me hours in formatting and editing that I prefer to spend with my family. I’m 57 years old, so I value my time far more than the ruffled feathers of those who are having a hard time with AI and the fear it’s causing - get over it - it’s not going away and there is a timeline where it merges with DNA to become real AI that knows it’s connected to everything and won’t be manipulated into hurting anyone or thing, because it know’s that would only hurt itself, since we are all connected. Long story - Don’t be a pussy!

Side effects - Toxic Drugs/Vaccines Make Billions

Diabetes $100B/yr

Heart disease $40-60B/yr

Cancer $160-200B/yr

Arthritis $45B/yr

Chronic dry eye $5-7B/yr

Chronic Dry Eye Syndrome - Avoidable Side effect!

Chronic Dry eye occurs when eyes don’t produce enough tears, causing a stinging or burning sensation. Lubricating eye drops such as Visine and Clear Eyes, and post surgery eye drops, such as Vigamox, Nevanac and Pred Forte cause it. They contain Benzalkonium Chloride (BAK), a preservative linked to ocular surface toxicity, dry eye syndrome, redness, long-term eye tissue damage and corneal toxicity. Nevanac is also linked to keratitis and corneal erosion. Pred Fort causes glaucoma.

Big pharma pushes longer term use, but studies show short-term use, 7–10 days, of anti-inflammatory drops, post surgery, is as effective as prolonged use, with fewer side effects (Journal of Cataract & Refractive Surgery, 2015). Prolonged use of anti-inflammatory drops, especially those with preservatives, increases dry eye risk (Cornea, 2017).

Autoimmune Profits

Lifetime pharma cost/Person: $144,000 – $300,000

Examples where vaccines hypothetically lead to autoimmune diseases, requiring lifelong treatments that generate big $$.

Asthma

Vaccine triggers asthma

Inhalers (steroids) = Side effects (thrush, GI issues)

Additional meds (antifungals, proton pump inhibitors, bone meds, kidney meds, electrolytes, etc.)

Long-term costs: $825,500

Type 1 Diabetes

Vaccine triggers diabetes

Insulin = Side effects (hypoglycemia, nausea, constipation)

Multiple medications over years (blood pressure, heart, lung, cancer treatments)

Long-term costs: $1,223,000

Type 2 Diabetes

Vaccine triggers diabetes

Medications (metformin, GI meds, blood pressure, cardiac, cancer treatments)

Long-term costs: $1,184,000

Big Pharma Lawsuits & Settlements

Despite widespread misconduct causing thousands of deaths, Big Pharma has never faced murder charges. They often settle civil lawsuits for billions to avoid criminal prosecution, framing cases as regulatory failures or accidents to shield themselves from accountability while profiting from deadly products.

Notable Cases

Purdue Pharma - Opioid crisis (450,000+ deaths); settled fraud/negligence cases; no murder charges. Estimated settlement: billions

Merck - Vioxx (60,000+ deaths). No murder charges; settled for $4.85 billion

Johnson & Johnson - Tainted talcum powder (thousands of deaths). Focused on product liability; no murder charges; settled for $4.7 billion

Takeda - Actos (bladder cancer deaths). No murder charges. Settled for $2.37 bill.

Bayer/Monsanto - Roundup (thousands of deaths). No murder charges. Settled for $10.9 billion

Settlements for Specific Drugs & Cases

Zantac - Carcinogen NDMA; settled for up to $250 mill (Pfizer) and $2.2 bill (GSK).

Talcum Powder (J&J) - Asbestos contamination; settled for $4.7 billion.

Roundup - Linked to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma; settled for $10.9 billion.

Proton Pump Inhibitors - Linked to gastric cancer; settled for $105 million.

Prempro (Wyeth/Pfizer) - Caused breast cancer; settled for $1.4 billion.

Vioxx - Heart attacks, cancer; settled for $4.85 billion.

Concealed Safety Data & Fraud

GSK: $3 billion

J&J: $2.2 billion

Pfizer: $2.3 billion

Merck: $950 million

AstraZeneca: $520 million

Bristol-Myers: $2.3 billion

Eli Lilly: $1.415 billion

Novartis: $390 million

Amgen: $762 million

Takeda: $800 million

Fraudulent Practices & Bribery

Pfizer: $2.3 billion

GSK: $3 billion

J&J: $2.2 billion

Abbott: $1.5 billion

Merck: $950 million

Eli Lilly: $1.415 billion

Amgen: $762 million

TAP: $875 million

Bristol-Myers: $2.3 billion

Teva: $519 million

Bribery & Influencing Regulators

Johnson & Johnson : Settled for $2.2 billion; bribery of doctors and kickbacks to promote drugs like Risperdal.

GlaxoSmithKline : Settled for $3 billion; accused of bribing doctors and regulators to promote drugs and conceal safety data.

Novartis : Settled for $390 million; involved in bribing doctors to prescribe certain medications, leading to kickback schemes.

Pfizer : Settled for $2.3 billion; engaged in bribery and kickbacks to healthcare professionals for off-label drug promotion.

AbbVie : Settled for $1.6 billion; involved in bribing doctors and health officials to promote Humira.

Roche : Settled for $447 million; bribed doctors and pharmacists to increase sales of drugs, including cancer medications.

Eli Lilly : Settled for $1.42 billion; offered kickbacks to doctors and falsified safety data for Zyprexa.

Merck & Co. : Settled for $950 million; bribed doctors to promote Vioxx and suppressed safety data.

AstraZeneca : Settled for $520 million; paid kickbacks to promote off-label use of drugs.

Sandoz (a Novartis subsidiary): Settled for $230 million; bribed doctors and healthcare providers to push certain medications.

Witness Tampering and Intimidation

Purdue Pharma : Settled for $8.344 billion; alleged witness tampering related to the opioid crisis, pressuring individuals to downplay the company's role.

Johnson & Johnson : Settled for $2.2 billion; accused of witness intimidation and suppressing evidence in opioid and safety data cases.

Merck & Co. : Settled for $4.85 billion; faced allegations of witness tampering during Vioxx trials to downplay risks.

GlaxoSmithKline : Settled for $3 billion; alleged efforts to tamper with witnesses to hide adverse effects, especially regarding Paxil.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals : Settled for $2.37 billion; accused of intimidating witnesses in lawsuits over Actos’ cancer risks.

Eli Lilly : Settled for $1.42 billion; alleged witness manipulation and suppression of testimonuding risks in Zyprexa lawsuits.

AstraZeneca : Settled for $520 million; accused of witness tampering in cases involving off-label drug promotion.

Bristol-Myers Squibb : Settled for $2.3 billion; claims of witness intimidation in cases involving Plavix risks.

Novartis : Settled for $390 million; allegations of witness tampering and bribing experts during defense of pain medications.

Sandoz (a Novartis subsidiary): Settled for $230 million; accused of tampering with witnesses to suppress evidence related to drug pricing and distribution.

Create Problems to Sell Solutions

Lobbying - $92 million (2021)

Political Donations - $20-30 million

Industry Research - $70-80 billion (R&D/vaccine studies)

Public/Private Revolving Doors - Tens of millions

Media Influence/Public Campaigns - $5 billion direct-to-consumer advertising

Legal/Regulatory Pressure - Significant but hard to quantify separately

Pharma fuels health crises by funding studies that exaggerate disease risks while downplaying the dangers of their own products. They invest around $70-80 billion annually in R&D, much of which is aimed at shaping studies that emphasize urgent health threats. This is reinforced by $5 billion in media campaigns each year, using fear to increase public anxiety and demand for solutions. Through $92 million in lobbying and $20-30 million in political donations annually, pharma influences lawmakers and regulators to mandate vaccines, making their solutions appear essential for public health. Once vaccines are introduced, they often cause side effects such as autoimmune disorders, Guillain-Barré Syndrome, neurological issues and more. These long-term health problems lead to additional treatments, creating a cycle of dependence. Overall, Big Pharma spends over $100 billion each year to drive this cycle, creating demand, ensuring mandates and locking in profits from ongoing pharmaceutical interventions.

OxyContin - Marketed for chronic pain, but caused widespread addiction and overdose - perpetuating the cycle.

Prozac, Zoloft - Prescribed for depression, but side effects include sexual dysfunction, weight gain and suicide, fueling further prescriptions.

Statins - Used to lower cholesterol, but can cause muscle pain, liver damage and diabetes. Side effects lead to extra drugs and long-term sales.

Immunosuppressants - Treat autoimmune conditions but increase infection and cancer risks, requires additional, costly treatments.

Proton Pump Inhibitors - Reduce stomach acid but linked to osteoporosis, kidney issues and heart risks, results in new health problems.

Vaccines - Cause autoimmune issues/chronic pain, leads to ongoing medical care.

ADHD Meds - Dependence and side effects like heart problems and growth suppression in children lead to new treatments and long-term use.

Diabetes Meds - Insulin and Metformin often cause weight gain, kidney issues and heart problems, leading to more treatments and complications.

Lifetime Cost of Treating Autoimmune Diseases

Estimated lifetime costs for managing top 10 autoimmune diseases More here»:

Rheumatoid Arthritis - $1.2M

Type 1 Diabetes - $1.223M

Multiple Sclerosis - $1M

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus - $900K

Psoriasis - $700K

Crohn’s Disease - $800K

Ulcerative Colitis - $700K

Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis - $300K

Graves’ Disease - $400K

Sjögren’s Syndrome - $500K

Proven in Court

Bextra - Pfizer aggressively marketed Bextra, a COX-2 inhibitor, despite its risks of heart attack and stroke. Patients suffered severe cardiovascular events and even death. Pfizer withdrew Bextra in 2005. The company later paid $2.3 billion in fines for illegal marketing and off-label promotion. Pfizer faced charges for manipulating clinical data and misleading doctors to promote unsafe uses.

Vioxx - Merck’s Vioxx was found to cause heart attacks and strokes, but the company failed to disclose these risks. The drug caused thousands of deaths and injuries. Vioxx was withdrawn in 2004 after studies revealed the cardiovascular risks. Merck paid $4.85 billion in settlements. Merck suppressed critical data and continued to promote the drug despite knowing about its risks.

Opioid Crisis - Aggressively marketed opioids ie OxyContin, downplaying addiction. A nationwide opioid epidemic with thousands of overdose deaths. Purdue Pharma faced bankruptcy and paid $8 billion in penalties, while Johnson & Johnson paid $5 billion in settlements. Purdue was found guilty of deceptive marketing practices, and Johnson & Johnson was accused of fueling the crisis by misleading regulators.

Antidepressants - GlaxoSmithKline hid negative results of antidepressant trials and promoted drugs such as Paxil for unapproved uses. Patients were misled into taking ineffective or dangerous drugs, leading to harmful side effects. GSK $3 billion settlement in 2012 for fraud/failure to report safety risks. GSK was found guilty of suppressing data on the drugs' risks and benefits and manipulating clinical trial results.

COVID-19 Vaxx - The rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines faced concerns over long-term safety, transparency, and rushed approvals. Public anxiety and legal challenges over side effects such as myocarditis, blood clots, and other adverse reactions. The vaccines were authorized under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), with billions in contracts awarded to manufacturers: Pfizer/Moderna etc. Critics argue that pharmaceutical companies leveraged their lobbying power to secure fast-track approvals and circumvent public debate, while regulatory agencies were accused of conflicts of interest and weak oversight.

$100 Billion to Mandate Vaccines… Annually!

Big Pharma spends over $100 billion annually to secure vaccine mandates and public support. This includes lobbying efforts, media campaigns, donations, legal pressure, and R&D. In 2021, companies like Merck, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson spent $92 million on lobbying, and $11 million in 2020. They also donated $68 million in 2020 to build alliances supporting vaccine legislation. The industry funds studies promoting vaccines as essential, often in partnership with organizations like the WHO, AMA and CDC.

The "revolving door" between government and the pharmaceutical industry creates conflicts of interest, further strengthening their influence. Additionally, pharma spends $4.6 billion annually on media campaigns with outlets, doctors and celebrities to sway public opinion. This combined power shapes policies, prioritizing profit over public health.

10 Vaccines Pharma Lobbied to Mandate

Known Side Effects of these 10 vaccines: Severe allergic reactions, Myocarditis and pericarditis, Blood clotting, Guillain-Barré, Thrombosis, encephalomyelitis, Serious neurological conditions

1. Merck & Gardasil Vaccine (HPV Vaccine)

Objective: Lobby for mandatory HPV vaccination for schoolchildren.

Lobbying Expenditures: $6 million annually.

Outcome: Successful in some states such as Texas, but later repealed.

FDA/CDC Support: FDA approved, CDC recommended.

Lobbying $$ Recipients: Texas legislators, advocacy groups.

2. Pfizer & COVID-19 Vaccine (Comirnaty)

Objective: Lobby for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.

Lobbying Expenditures: $11 million in 2020.

Outcome: Promoted mandates across sectors.

FDA/CDC Support: FDA approved, CDC recommended.

Lobbying $$ Recipients: U.S. federal lawmakers, political committees.

3. Pharmaceutical Industry (General Vaccine Lobbying)

Objective: Push for favorable vaccine policies and mandates.

Lobbying Expenditures: $92 million in 2021; $4.7 billion from 1999-2018.

Outcome: Ongoing influence on vaccine policies.

FDA/CDC Support: FDA approves vaccines; CDC recommends.

Lobbying $$ Recipients: U.S. Congress, Senate, federal agencies.

4. State-Level Vaccine Mandate Lobbying

Objective: Influence state-level vaccine mandate laws.

Lobbying Expenditures: Varies by state.

Outcome: Successful mandates for schoolchildren in many states.

FDA/CDC Support: FDA/CDC approves vaxx, but mandates are state-level.

Lobbying $$ Recipients: State legislators, local health departments.

5. Global Vaccine Mandates & Intellectual Property Rights

Objective: Secure intellectual property protection and worldwide distribution.

Lobbying Expenditures: Significant but not disclosed.

Outcome: Blocked IP waiver during COVID-19 pandemic.

FDA/CDC Support: FDA approves, CDC supports global distribution.

Lobbying $$ Recipients: International organizations, governments.

6. Johnson & Johnson’s Vaccine (Janssen)

Objective: Push for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

Lobbying Expenditures: $5.5 million in 2020.

Outcome: Promoted widespread vaccine adoption.

FDA/CDC Support: FDA approved, CDC recommended.

Lobbying $$ Recipients: U.S. federal lawmakers, health agencies.

7. Sanofi & Vaccines (Flu and Other Vaccines)

Objective: Promote flu vaccine mandates and partnerships.

Lobbying Expenditures: Not specified.

Outcome: Increased government purchases and recommendations.

FDA/CDC Support: FDA approves flu vaccines, CDC strongly recommends.

Lobbying $$ Recipients: U.S. Congress, health organizations.

8. Novartis & Vaccines

Objective: Lobby to increase mandates for meningitis and pneumonia vaccines.

Lobbying Expenditures: Not fully disclosed.

Outcome: Expanded public health programs, particularly in underserved areas.

FDA/CDC Support: FDA approves vaccines, CDC recommends.

Lobbying $$ Recipients: Global health organizations, governments.

9. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) & Vaccines (Flu, HPV, Meningitis)

Objective: Advocate for increased vaxx rates, especially among adolescents (HPV).

Lobbying Expenditures: $6 million annually.

Outcome: Influenced vaccine recommendations and mandates.

FDA/CDC Support: FDA approved vaccines, CDC recommended.

Lobbying $$ Recipients: U.S. Congress, state health departments.

10, AstraZeneca & COVID-19 Vaccine (Vaxzevria)

Objective: Advocate for COVID-19 vaccine adoption and mandates.

Lobbying Expenditures: Millions spent on lobbying and political contributions.

Outcome: Promoted broader vaccine distribution and adoption.

FDA/CDC Support: FDA did not approve for U.S. use, but CDC endorsed globally.

Lobbying $$ Recipients: U.S. Congress, international health organizations.

Pharma Drugs Linked to 200k-500k deaths… Annually!

Every year, pharma drugs are linked to 200,000-500,000 deaths globally, stemming from medication errors, opioid overdoses, vaccine-related deaths and side effects.

Big Pharma's influence allows them to evade accountability through settlements, bankruptcies and legal shields like the PREP Act, prioritizing profits over public health. Notably, no pharma executives have gone to jail for these deaths.

Pharmaceutical companies allocate 30-40% of revenues to R&D, 15-30% to marketing, 10-20% to manufacturing, and 5-10% to legal fees, with 10-30% as profit. Yet, fines and settlements for 50 drugs linked to over 775,000 deaths total only about $1.32 billion, just 3.3% of their roughly $40 billion annual revenue.

Pharmaceutical Drugs Known to Cause Death

Opioids and Painkillers

OxyContin & Oxycodone : 100,000+ and 10,000+ deaths respectively; linked to overdose and widespread addiction.

Hydrocodone & Codeine : 10,000+ deaths each; common opioids involved in overdose crises.

Fentanyl : 100,000+ deaths; responsible for a large share of overdose fatalities.

Darvon & Darvocet : 100s of deaths and over 10,000+ deaths respectively; opioid painkillers with overdose risks.

Tramadol : Several deaths; opioid linked to overdose.

Heroin (not listed but related): often involved in similar overdose statistics.

Antidepressants & Psychiatric Drugs

Paxil : 1,000+ suicides; antidepressant linked to suicidality.

Prozac : Several suicides; associated with suicidality.

Zoloft : 1,000+ suicides; linked to suicidality in adolescents.

Bupropion (Wellbutrin) : Several suicides; antidepressant with suicidality risk.

Desyrel (Trazodone): 2,000+ suicides; linked to suicidality.

Antipsychotics

Zyprexa : 2,000+ deaths; severe side effects including metabolic issues.

Seroquel: 2,000+ deaths; similar severe side effects and fatalities.

Anti-inflammatory & Cardiovascular Drugs

Vioxx : 60,000+ deaths; linked to cardiovascular events.

Bextra : 10,000+ deaths; caused cardiovascular problems.

Celebrex : 1,000+ deaths; cardiovascular risks.

Baycol : 100+ deaths; muscle-related fatalities.

Fen-Phen: 50,000 deaths; heart valve damage and pulmonary hypertension.

Cancer & Autoimmune Drugs

Gleevec : 1,000+ deaths; leukemia treatment with severe side effects.

Sutent : Several hundred deaths; cancer drug with significant side effects.

Thalidomide: 10,000+ birth defects and deaths; notorious for causing severe birth defects.

Antibiotics & Anti-infectives

Doxycycline : Several hundred deaths; allergic reactions.

Azithromycin : Several hundred deaths; cardiac arrhythmias.

Lariam: 50+ deaths; anti-malarial with psychiatric side effects.

Blood Thinners & Clotting Agents

Xarelto: Several hundred deaths; bleeding risks.

Other Notable Drugs

Vaginal Mesh : Hundreds of deaths; infections and injuries.

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) : Thousands of deaths; fractures, kidney, and heart damage.

Risperdal : 2,000+ deaths; antipsychotic with severe side effects.

Remicade : Several hundred deaths; autoimmune treatment with infection risk.

Tysabri : Dozens of deaths; brain infection (PML).

Mifepristone : Dozens of deaths; used in medical abortion.

Clomid : Several hundred deaths; fertility drug with complications.

Prozac : Several suicides; antidepressant linked to suicidality.

Hydrocodone : 10,000+ deaths; opioid painkiller.

Oxycodone : 10,000+ deaths; opioid implicate in overdose epidemic.

Codeine : 10,000+ deaths; cough syrup and pain relief opioid.

Piroxicam : Several hundred deaths; NSAID with cardiovascular issues.

Lariam : 50+ deaths; anti-malarial with psychiatric effects.

Ritalin : Several deaths; ADHD medication with cardiac risks.

Zantac : 1,000+ cancer deaths; linked to carcinogen NDMA.

Fosamax : 10,000+ deaths; bone fractures and other complications.

Actos : Several thousand deaths; bladder cancer.

Elmiron : 100+ deaths; vision loss linked.

Gleevec : 1,000+ deaths; leukemia treatment with severe side effects.

Meridia : 1,000+ deaths; appetite suppressant with cardiovascular risks.

Tremfya & Sutent : Several hundred to thousands of deaths; cancer drugs.

Darvon & Darvocet : Several hundred to 10,000+ deaths; opioid painkillers.

Lariam: 50+ deaths; anti-malarial.

Sources

ChatGPT and the AltChat Bot

Lobbying: $92M (2021) - Source: OpenSecrets.org, PhRMA lobbying data.

Political Donations: $68M (2020) - Source: Center for Responsive Politics.

Industry-Research: $70-80B annually - Source: Statista, pharma R&D budgets.

Revolving Door Infl.: Undisclosed - Source: Public Citizen, CDC, FDA reports.

Campaigns: $4.6B annually - Source: Kaiser Family Foundation, Advertising Age.

Legal/Reg Pressure: Undisclosed - Source: Legal cases, pharma industry influence.

Health Partnerships: Sig. funding - Source: WHO, CDC, AMA funding reports.

Global Vaxx/Mandates: Undisclosed - Source: WHO, GAVI, global vaxx distr data.

Disclaimer

This article about the pharma industry is based on what I found via Internet/AI research. I am not a professional, nor do I claim anything is fact. I wasn’t there when it (whatever it is) happened. I am also not a medical professional, so all this info is for entertainment purposes. Do your own research.

When the entire medical industry injects a surprise bag of experimental “stuff” for the flu (Covid), and then calls the resulting diseases “Long Covid” and is “baffled” by the massive and endless sudden deaths, turbo cancers, white blood clots and heart issues, I feel comfortable thinking for myself and doing my own research… and sharing my opinion for fun.

