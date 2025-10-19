In September 1977, the writer Philip K. Dick, creator of works such as Minority Report, Blade Runner, and Total Recall, addressed an audience of fans in Metz, France. While they expected a discussion on science fiction, his lecture also delved into religion and philosophy, which he saw as deeply interconnected. The title of his address was “If you find this world bad, you should see some of the others.”

Reality is bigger than most of us know (of course it is), but many people are waking up to something bigger. If you simply discount this perspective because it’s not mainstream, you are missing out on an evolutionary shift of humanity that is happening right now. The current global shift/polarity is an attribute of this shift. It’s your choice to look or not. Many people are still “too smart” to look. I see it. Many others see it. We live it. It’s profound and there’s a lot of evidence from a lot of credible sources to explore. Phillip K Dick is one of them. Carl Sagan is another, on my Rumble channel. At the end of this article, I’ll provide links to related articles that I’ve written. Okay, let’s get on with Phillip’s biggest story!

Philip K. Dick was a pioneering science fiction writer whose work explored themes of reality, perception, and control. In a revealing speech, Dick described how he believed reality is systematically manipulated through hidden control systems and manufactured worlds, with his own experiences aligning with these ideas. Throughout the 1970s, he reported surveillance, strange visions and downloads of knowledge (similar to some of today’s channellers), experiences he believed were evidence of a larger, cosmic system at work. Dick theorized that reality is a simulation or a program, with multiple potential timelines (navigated by consciousness), and that phenomena like déjà vu and the Mandela Effect are clues to these lateral shifts. He suggested that consciousness interacts with this evolving system, and that understanding these patterns could enable us to consciously participate in shaping reality. March 2, 1982, at the age of 53. Phillip “died suddenly” from a stroke, just a few months before the release of the film Blade Runner.

Here is a short interview clip that he did in France - full clips are on Youtube.

The following is a transcript summary of this video, about about Phillip’s experience waking up to a larger reality…

Picture this: March 1970, in France. Science fiction fans packed an auditorium expecting stories from Philip K. Dick, the mind behind Blade Runner, Times, and Total Recall. Instead, they witnessed something far more unsettling. Dick stepped to the podium, his voice trembling with fear. “I was asked to cut two-thirds of this speech,” he began. “What I’m about to tell you, they don’t want you to hear.” What followed wasn’t fiction. It was Dick’s confession that reality was being systematically manipulated, that the worlds he wrote about weren’t imagination but documentary. He spoke of hidden control systems, manufactured realities, and technologies that could alter perception on a mass scale. The audience shifted uncomfortably; this wasn’t entertainment.

Within months, Dick was under CIA and FBI surveillance. The sci-fi writer had crossed a line, transforming from storyteller to someone who knew too much. By the end of this, you’ll understand why intelligence agencies took such a keen interest in him. In 1974, everything in Dick’s world shifted. The paranoid themes in his novels, surveillance states, reality manipulation, unseen watchers, became his lived experience. And he wasn’t losing his mind; he was right. Dick confirmed this in his 1977 speech, claiming he had seen his FBI file, held physical evidence, and that the CIA was opening his mail.

The harassment escalated. In March 1974, Dick came home to find his house ransacked, nothing stolen, just a systematic violation. Broken windows, scattered papers, rifled manuscripts. The message was clear: they could reach him anywhere, anytime. This violation had a profound psychological impact. Imagine that your deepest fears, the ones you embedded in your stories, were actually happening. The realities he explored in novels like The Man in the High Castle and Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep were unfolding in his life. The watchers were real, and the manipulation was real. The question of what constitutes authentic reality became his daily concern.

Why target Dick? The answer lies in his work. His novels consistently featured false realities, memory manipulation, and government mind control, topics he explored decades before they became public. His 1962 novel, The Man in the High Castle, depicted alternate realities and malleable history. Palmer Eldrich dealt with drug-induced reality shifts, and Ubik questioned the nature of existence. These themes closely matched real government projects like MK Ultra and Operation Mockingbird, which explored mind control and information manipulation.

Did Dick receive inside information, or was he simply intuitive? Government surveillance programs and their cultural manipulation run far deeper than publicly known. The pattern emerging is clear: when fiction becomes too close to truth, the writer becomes a target. Dick’s work was revealing mechanisms of control, surveillance, perception, reality itself, and thus, he was monitored.

Throughout the 1970s, Dick reported strange phone calls, mysterious visitors, and feeling constantly watched. His mail was intercepted; his movements tracked. The man who wrote about surveillance found himself living it. The psychological toll was immense. He began experiencing visions and revelations, which critics dismissed as mental breakdowns but he saw as breakthroughs. He believed he was receiving information about the true nature of reality and the systems of control behind it. These experiences formed the basis of his later theories.

In his final years, Dick tried to decode what he had experienced. He filled volumes analyzing the connections between his fiction and the surveillance state. Then, in March 1982, just months before the release of Blade Runner, he died suddenly of a stroke at age 53. The timing raises questions: was his silence insured as his most important ideas were about to reach millions? Or had he already planted seeds of awareness?

This pattern, writers exposing truths and then disappearing, suggests that the line between fiction and fact is thinner than we think. Imagine February 1974: Dick, groggy from dental surgery, waits for a prescription. A young delivery girl hands him medication, and sunlight hits her necklace at just the right angle. An intense pink beam strikes his face, like being hit by lightning made of information. He describes a massive download flooding his consciousness, knowledge about physics, history, his son’s undiagnosed hernia, precise details that saved his son’s life.

This pink light experience wasn’t isolated. Over months, Dick experienced dual consciousness, living in both 1974 and 1st-century Rome, where he experienced life as an early Christian slave named Thomas. He claimed to access Thomas’s memories, languages, and societal knowledge. This led him to develop the theory of time folding: that linear time is an illusion, and all periods exist simultaneously in parallel tracks. The pink light, he believed, allowed him to perceive multiple layers of time at once. He called this the Val system, a cosmic intelligence monitoring humanity, responsible for religious revelations and historical insights.

Dick realized his novels weren’t just fiction, they were subliminal memories of actual realities bleeding into his consciousness. His work was a form of intelligence, and the government’s interest was because he was accessing classified information. He theorized Val had used him as a conduit, and the pink light made this process conscious. His books mapped these alternate realities, and he believed some writers might be channeling information from these timelines, glimpses of futures or parallel worlds.

His visions align with themes that later became reality: surveillance, AI, memory manipulation, and questions about the nature of existence. They suggest entertainment may be a collective system revealing hidden truths, channels for information we don’t consciously possess. If so, current fiction might be glimpses of tomorrow’s reality. Dick believed reality operates like a feedback loop, future events influencing the present, creating echoes across time.

The most unsettling idea is that we’re not passive observers. If entertainment predicts futures, and we accept those stories, are we shaping those futures with our attention? Recognizing these patterns may be key to understanding our role in this cosmic process. When you experience deja vu or feel something shift, it could be a lateral upgrade, your consciousness catching glimpses of the universe refining itself.

In 1977, Dick made a profound statement: “We are living in a computer-programmed reality, and the only clue we have is when some variable is changed.” He wasn’t talking about some distant simulation; he believed reality was an active, evolving system, constantly updating itself. Moments when reality feels off, shared false memories, uncanny predictions, are signs of these underlying updates.

He saw the divine behind this as a benevolent programmer, working through iterative updates, each version learning and improving. When reality shifts laterally, we’re witnessing these updates. His evidence was personal: knowledge downloads, government surveillance, shared false memories. If reality is a programmed system, free will isn’t eliminated; it’s expanded. We can learn to work with the system, becoming collaborators rather than victims.

His death in 1982, just before Blade Runner introduced his ideas to a wider audience, leaves a haunting question: was his silence insured, or had he already planted seeds? The pattern persists, writers exposing truths often disappear or are silenced. His experience shows the line between fiction and fact is thinner than we think.

Imagine February 1974 again: Dick, groggy, waiting for medication, sees sunlight hit a necklace, and a pink beam floods his mind, like lightning of pure information. He describes knowledge about physics, health, and history, details that saved his son’s life. Over time, he experienced dual consciousness, living in different eras, accessing memories he shouldn’t have known. He developed the theory of lateral time, reality shifting sideways, creating better versions of itself, recycling and upgrading the universe.

This idea also explains phenomena like the Mandela Effect, shared false memories, traces of previous versions embedded in our subconscious. Dick believed these weren’t errors but evidence of reality being edited at a cosmic level. Our memories, he thought, carry remnants of earlier versions, and our awareness of these glitches might be increasing as reality itself evolves.

In essence, the universe is learning to perfect itself through lateral shifts, each iteration refining reality. Our awareness of these processes might be what allows us to participate consciously in shaping the future. Recognizing patterns like entertainment prophecies, reality glitches, and shared memories could be the first step toward understanding our role in this grand cosmic game.

In 1977, Dick declared that we live in a reality that’s actively being programmed and updated. He believed the divine intelligence behind it was benevolent, working through iterative improvements, each version better than the last. Moments of reality glitches aren’t random, they’re signs of the system’s ongoing updates. If we understand this, we can begin to participate consciously, choosing the realities we want to experience, rather than being passive users of a system we don’t understand.

His final insight remains profound: reality is an active process, and consciousness is the interface. The more we notice these shifts, the more we can influence the evolution of our universe, one lateral shift at a time.

