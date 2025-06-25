I decided to post one all-encompassing update article - what I see coming - before I get into more personal audio recordings (Substack podcast) about life, purpose, adapting to change, moving into the new communities to come, whatever comes up, Q/A if you want, live chats/discussions. It takes too long to do these, so it’s just this one!

There won’t be a nuclear war, but we’ll see chaos within countries, global uprisings, and industry decentralizations that take us back to community, with many catalysts along the way, as addressed below.

Since 2020, the world has seen a dramatic collapse. Global smartphone shipments dropped over 13%, digital streaming subscriptions fell 20–30%, and credit card subscribers declined 10–15%. This means a billion people are missing, dead, incapacitated or otherwise removed from the global economy… a staggering loss that signals a deep, ongoing collapse of society and economic participation.

Birth rates plunged 10–15% (40 to 60 million fewer babies), plus declining fertility says humanity is systematically being purged. In Canada, Dr. William Makis recorded 1,638 physician deaths between 2019–2022, with sudden deaths among doctors under 30 spiking 5-8 times after the vaxx rollout.

As AI wipes out roughly 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs across tech, finance, media, and administration, communities worldwide are decentralizing out of necessity. Food sovereignty is rising through permaculture, seed-saving and local co-ops; off-grid energy systems are replacing dependency on national grids. Crypto economies and peer-to-peer finance are enabling borderless trade via crypto and local barter networks. Education is shifting to homeschooling and AI-assisted peer learning. Open-source manufacturing, using 3D printers and CNC machines (automated fabrication), is rebuilding local industry, while natural medicine, energy healing and terrain-based care are filling in for failing health systems. Communities are creating their own security protocols, media networks and privacy tech using encryption and blockchain ID. Housing is being reimagined through regenerative design and village-based living. These aren’t trends; they’re survival responses to the collapse of centralized control. Each system is emerging from necessity, not idealism, as centralized systems fail to meet basic human needs.

The Ring of Fire is bringing earthquakes, tsunamis an atmospheric instability that will destabilize global infrastructure. At the same time, our understanding of "disease" is being shattered. From flu and colds to COVID and autoimmune disease, these are not viral infections but toxin-induced responses. No virus has ever been found/isolated/purified or proven to exist; it’s a computational model, not a real pathogen. What we call “flu” is cellular detox triggered by toxic overload (from toxic vaccines, drugs and foods) and seasonal electromagnetic shifts. It follows a precise hemisphere-by-hemisphere cycle, never simultaneous, something no so-called virus could orchestrate, but consistent with Earth’s EMF rhythms. Cells, weakly magnetic, respond like wireless receivers. This explains why equatorial regions detox year-round due to constant, natural EMF exposure. Radiation flu from radar, Wi‑Fi and 5G, documented for decades, cause identical symptoms: fever, inflammation, fatigue. This isn’t contagion; it’s biological reaction.

Major epidemics line up with toxic exposure/EMF triggers:

• Smallpox in arsenic- and lead-polluted cities

• 1918 “Spanish Flu” with WWI military radio rollout

• Polio after DDT spraying

• Hong Kong/Asian flus with televisions and satellites

• SARS after 3G

• H1N1 alongside smartphones

• COVID-19 from 5G launched in Wuhan, followed by toxic vaxx/boosters

It’s not nature attacking. It’s bodies responding to an engineered, toxic environment, with so-called viruses as the smokescreen to introduce dystopian systems of control, not unlike how fake global warming is used to hijack global economies, sovereignty and freedom. During natural sun cycles, increased solar activity warms the oceans and soil, causing them to release CO₂. The ideal gas laws demonstrate that as temperature rises and gases expand, the increased CO₂ in the atmosphere contributes to cooling by facilitating heat redistribution. This forms a self-regulating climate system that balances temperature changes… Thus the lack of warming and the increased cooling we are facing right now - mini ice age!

Since vaccine rollouts, autoimmune diseases spiked globally, their incidence and burden sharply increased post-2019, with studies/reports finding a correlation between vaccination levels and autoimmune incidence. For example, vaccinated individuals showed 18–80% higher risk for autoimmune disease compared to unvaccinated cohorts… Ask an Amish community, who don’t vaxx their kids. A 1% increase in vaccination corresponded to 680 more Autism Spectrum Disorder cases per state. Independent data documenting a 175% rise in U.S. ASD among children aged 5–8 between 2011–2022 confirm this troubling trend.

This weave of EMF-induced detox, rampant “autoimmune” activation, skyrocketing autism, sudden deaths, collapsing infrastructure, vanishing economies and population shrinkage forms a hardcore awakening narrative. Humanity is detoxing, not dying by virus, but rebelling against engineered control. What emerges from the ashes is decentralized, sovereign resurgence. Centralized control is not just collapsing, but being actively dismantled by humanity itself.

Opinion Forecast… 2025–2030

Looking ahead, I expect a billion people across the globe to rise up in coordinated, decentralized waves to challenge, and in many cases abolish, centralized governments, technocratic institutions and globalist control structures. These uprisings are not mere protests; they are mass withdrawals of consent, economic non-compliance and direct reclaiming of land, data, health and decision-making power.

This transformation isn’t led by parties or ideologies; it’s leaderless, cellular and grassroots, fueled by betrayal, survival instinct and spiritual awakening. What replaces fallen states is not chaos, but decentralized self-organization creating strong, healthy communities. There are no more secrets in a world of instant global communication between all of us. The truth is coming out - all of it. Millions refuse to return to systems that poisoned, surveilled and lied to them.

Total excess deaths and disability will reach billions. The Deagel stats align with observed trends of excess mortality, collapsing birth rates, vanishing subscribers, economic disappearance, accumulated damage from vaccines, EMF exposure, food and water toxins, sterilization campaigns, fragile food supply chains and infrastructure failures. These converging data streams, technical and biological collapse all match the report’s prediction of western depop/contraction, mass scale.

What happens to centralized industries such as real estate, auto, tourism, medicine, food, tech, big pharma, big media, etc.? According to industry professionals on YouTube, they’re facing a perfect storm. They don’t know why exactly, but they are seeing it unfold. The hidden vaxx deaths (supply/demand) is a big factor here. Based on available data and projections for 2025, global layoffs across major industries are estimated to range between 10–15% of total workforces, which is reflected in social media posts.

Governments promote the idea of industries rebalancing, but looking at the elbows-up/tariff propaganda in Canada, in light of the trade imbalance, with Canada relying on the U.S. for 75% of exports and 62% of imports, the government is obviously actively undermining Canadians, to destroy the economy and establish a system of dependence on global government for survival - it’s a global takeover strategy.

From coast to coast, Canadian truckers were protesting the Liberal government, and Canadians were throwing rocks at their campaign buses, but they somehow still “won” the election. The good news is that the collapse of centralized systems/hierarchies is accelerating liberation. In Canada, we’ll soon see the separation of Alberta, followed by Saskatchewan and BC.

By 2030, dozens of countries will fragment and decentralize entirely, starting with those under deep economic stress or with authoritarian overreach. Many governments collapse under citizen strikes, cyber disruptions, defections from military and police forces, and mass refusal to pay taxes or comply. The UN, WHO, IMF and WEF are and will continue to lose legitimacy and enforcement capacity as member states exit and funding disappears. Mainstream media will report their propaganda from the safety of guarded studios, without the support of big pharma ad revenue, while big pharma drowns in lawsuits.

Local agriculture will supply food in sovereign communities; regenerative farming and seed banks will restore food freedom. Energy independence will serve millions through microgrids and off-grid systems. Health autonomy will replace failed institutions with natural, frequency-based care. Education becomes tribal and skill-driven, guided by AI, elders and peers. Open-source tools and 3D printing close supply gaps, while crypto and barter replace fiat control.

This mini ice age will bring month-long ice storms to northern/eastern Canada/US… The grid/wires won’t be repaired fast enough (ice buildup) to reliably supply power. On-time delivery will fail (icy roads impossible to navigate). Wood stoves fill in the gap. Don’t be fooled by reports of heat waves; there are hot AND cold spots for now that settle into long winters and short summers, for the next 80 years. Dry areas get wetter and wet areas get dry. Africa is looking good. China is imploding and will fall behind Africa, when new decentralized power systems come online (further down the line), which I posted about this in the past (free energy from new-tech generators that use EM field manipulation to change polarity and mass). It also drives people to return home where there is more opportunity from energy independance; as such, Africa becomes a global food supplier.

A global reawakening is unfolding; ancestral wisdom, sacred rhythms and land stewardship return. With parasitic systems collapsed, humanity aligns with natural law. The next five years won’t just bring collapse, they’ll ignite revolution. In soil, spirit and systems - the age of empires ends as the age of sovereign humans begins. Half will awaken; the rest will remain in their dystopian illusions of fear and division, in their own timelines - many of you will understand what that means.

If I have any text updates (they will be short), I’ll put them in the activity note section.

