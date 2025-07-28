You’re going through a big shift right now (so is the collective), a transformation that feels like you’re stepping away from everything you once knew, caught between worlds, where what you used to rely on is falling apart and what’s ahead is unclear. This can feel disorienting, like you're "losing touch" with reality.

The awakened will feel like they are vanishing to those who once knew them, and to their old life, as they step into a different state/frequency of consciousness, much like Jesus did during his “dark night of the soul” in the desert.

In the desert, Jesus faced challenges that forced him to let go of everything he once held onto. It wasn’t just about surviving; it was about letting go of his old self, the ego, the past, everything that no longer fits who he was becoming; shedding old layers of identity, fears, attachments and ways of thinking.

The Masters would say this is a spiritual ascension (of frequency). It’s uncomfortable, but necessary for your soul’s evolution. The disconnection and confusion you’re feeling are part of your death and rebirth, how you see yourself and the world.

Like Jesus, we confront our deepest fears, doubts and inner truth, to release what holds us back from our full potential. We come out of the desert (limbo/void/isolation) stronger, emotionally balanced and free of fears that anchor us to repeating lessons/timelines. The struggle and confusion are temporary, as we clear the path for something more aligned and coherent with our higher self and purpose.

You might feel alone in this, like no one understands what you're going through. But this time of separation is important for you to align with the bigger picture. It’s a spiritual evolution, a shift in consciousness, a shedding of everything that isn’t you, as we move through the eye of the needle.

As you let go of the old you, you make space for a new version of yourself; one that’s more connected to your true purpose. It’s not about returning to the past or holding onto old identities. There is no going back to the old you or old earth. The road ahead is about living in the now and trusting the process, even when it’s uncomfortable.

You’re learning to surrender to the unknown; knowing that what’s on the other side is a new life that operates in coherence with a diverging collective that’s headed into a much bigger and brighter future. This transformation will lead you to a place where you feel whole and emotionally balanced, renewed and aligned with your higher self.

Consider everything happening in the world today: political upheaval, fall of centralization, rise of decentralized systems and communities, unveiling of truth, massive financial and industry shifts, supply chain disruptions, global polarization, geological changes and AI advancements transforming the job market. This is not an environment that can be navigated by intellect alone

Since 2020, global supply and demand data shows hundreds of millions of people “suddenly” missing from the economy, creating an unstable world. It’s part of the divergence of consciousness between emotional balance and imbalance; asleep vs awakened. Our inner truth is choosing our future - each of us - right now!

If you align with the flow, trust your intuition and surrender to life in the moment, you’ll find your way through this chaos with greater ease. Allow life to shape your path in a symbiotic relationship, as though you’re creating it and responding to it at the same time. It’s too complicated to navigate by logic alone - we need our intuition.

I can feel the chaos, but I don’t feel caught up in it. I’m in a bubble, observing it from a detached state of being. The world is unpredictable, so I’m navigating it differently, not forcing things, but flowing with what comes, adapting, letting go of illusions of fear and control. I am trusting that life is taking me where I need to go, when I’m ready, and when the destination is ready, such that the move can be sustained via coherence and harmony I hold within.

Share