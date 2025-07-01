I may post article summaries, one at a time over the days/months, in my activity section, because there’s a lot to read, here. See the big bold disclaimer at the bottom, so I don’t get sued for having an opinion on sensitive topics.

Post Vaxx Mortality

Recent data reveals a severe and ongoing global population decline, with AI research indicating that official death counts vastly underestimate vaccine-related mortality. Independent funeral homes, cemeteries, and crematoriums report 10–30% higher death service demand than official figures, especially among ages 30–60. Insurance claims have surged by 20–40%, signaling a hidden demographic collapse. Active smartphone subscriptions, streaming service users and credit card accounts have declined by about 5% annually since 2020, totaling approximately 15% drop; hundreds of millions fewer consumers engaged in the worldwide economy - missing. Excess mortality rates post-2020 are estimated at around 40%, with many countries experiencing spikes in sudden deaths, myocarditis and reproductive health issues such as menstrual irregularities. Birth rates declined by roughly 1.5% per year during this period. Retail foot traffic has plummeted by up to 80% in some regions, and healthcare systems have been strained by increased hospitalizations from vaccine-related adverse events. Short-term life expectancy dropped significantly during 2020–2021, and social indicators such as school enrollments, voter registrations and tax filings confirm sharp demographic declines. Projections now estimate the global population will shrink to roughly 3 billion by 2030, driven by vaccine-induced excess deaths, long-term health impacts and declining fertility; factors that are systematically underreported, masking the true scale of ongoing mortality and demographic collapse.

Virus vs Environment

The idea that a perfectly timed virus causes recurring seasonal flu, alternating between hemispheres, like clockwork, for eons, is statistically impossible, as it would require extraordinary coordination across environmental and mutational factors. Instead, natural electromagnetic field (EMF) shifts, driven by solar activity, geomagnetic storms, and seasonal cycles, offer a scientifically supported explanation for the seasonal the flu-like symptoms we observe globally. These EMF fluctuations induce detoxification processes in the body, leading to symptoms such as fever, fatigue, and aches, which are mistaken for viral infections. Modern EMF technologies like 5G correlate with surges in health issues and excess mortality, further supporting the link between electromagnetic exposure and health crises. This explains why equatorial regions detox year-round due to constant, natural EMF exposure. Radiation flu from radar, Wi‑Fi and 5G, documented for decades, cause identical symptoms: fever, inflammation, fatigue. This isn’t contagion; it’s biological reaction. The idea that a cow-pus vaxx saved us from Small Pox is absurd, when arsenic, thallium and mercury were prevalent at the time, which induced fever, skin issues, nerve damage and neurological effects, causing the symptoms ascribed to so-called Small Pox, fueling false narratives about infectious causes. The widespread belief in viruses as external pathogens is challenged by the lack of conclusive evidence of isolated viral particles, suggesting that what we call “viral infections” are actually natural detox responses. This paradigm shift underscores that the recurring "pandemics" are more likely manifestations of electromagnetic and environmental toxins/stressors activating the body's innate detox mechanisms, rather than external viral invasions.

Mastery Level Healing

The teachings of spiritual and health masters, such as Buddha, Jesus, Hippocrates, Gandhi, Deepak Chopra, Thich Nhat Hanh, Carl Jung, Rumi, Louise Hay and David Hawkins, highlight the profound connection between consciousness and healing. They emphasize that mental focus/visualization, mindfulness, love, compassion and self-awareness can activate the body’s natural regenerative abilities. Techniques like meditation and breathwork influence electromagnetic fields (EMFs), cellular functions and the nervous system, fostering physical, emotional and spiritual healing. Scientific studies show that focused thought/visualization and intentional breath can alter biofields, promote nerve regeneration, reduce stress and support detoxification. By integrating these practices, we unlock the mind-body-spirit connection, empowering self-healing and holistic well-being.

Vaccines Linked to Autoimmune

Vaccines have been linked to an increased risk of autoimmune diseases through mechanisms like molecular mimicry, where vaccine antigens resemble the body’s own proteins, leading the immune system to attack healthy tissues, and the use of adjuvants that trigger immune inflammation and dysregulation. Recent concerns have arisen around COVID-19 vaccines potentially contributing to autoimmune disorders such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia. Critics question whether profit motives influence the promotion of vaccines and the treatment of autoimmune conditions, while some alternative theories challenge the viral origins of many diseases, suggesting toxins and environmental factors may play a more significant role.

Sunscreen Linked to Cancer

Chemical sunscreens, widely used since the 1970s, contain ingredients like oxybenzone, octinoxate, octocrylene, homosalate and retinyl palmitate that pose health and environmental risks. These chemicals penetrate the skin, disrupt hormones, generate free radicals and impair the skin’s ability to repair itself, increasing the risk of skin damage and cancer. Studies detected these substances in human blood and tissues at levels above safety thresholds, raising concerns about long-term effects such as hormone imbalance, increased mutations and tumor development.

Big Pharma “$ide Effect$"

Cataract surgery and related treatments exemplify how the healthcare system often prioritizes profit over patient well-being, with many post-operative practices, such as post-surgery eye drops containing preservatives such as benzalkonium chloride (BAK), which causes toxicity, dry eye syndrome, inflammation and long-term eye damage. Studies indicate short-term use of anti-inflammatory eye drops is equally effective as prolonged treatment, yet patients are prescribed extended courses that increase the risk of chronic conditions and complications. Beyond cataracts, the healthcare industry profits immensely from chronic conditions like pain, diabetes, heart disease, cancer and autoimmune disorders, creating a system where treatment often sustains illness rather than cures it. Dry eye earns big pharma 10 billion annually. Overall, this profit-driven model raises concerns about over-treatment and overlooked safer alternatives, highlighting the need for greater awareness and patient advocacy.

Autophagy Healing

Unlock your body's natural healing power through a holistic approach that combines fasting, autophagy, energy medicine and mindset practices. Autophagy, the body's cellular cleanup process triggered by fasting and exercise, helps reduce inflammation, repair tissues, and promote longevity. Activate it by fasting for 16-23 hours, exercising regularly, getting sunlight and eating nutrient-dense foods like berries, greens and omega-3-rich fish. Mindset and meditation play crucial roles in accelerating healing by aligning your emotional and energetic states. Incorporate movement, breathwork and holistic practices like grounding and nature connection to create a powerful synergy for deep, lasting wellness across body, mind and spirit.

Global Warming BS

CO2 does not drive climate change based on the fundamental principles of the Ideal Gas Laws, which show no direct correlation between CO2 levels and global temperature. Earth's climate is primarily cyclical, influenced by solar activity, with historical data like ice cores and tree rings demonstrating that temperature rises, releasing CO2 trapped in soil and water, which acts to cool the planet, contradicting the narrative that CO2 causes warming. The widespread use of manipulated data, such as the falsified Hockey Stick graph and the ClimateGate scandal, is cited as evidence of intentional distortion. Climate change is a political power play designed to control economies and populations through fear, with current observations pointing toward an impending mini ice age rather than catastrophic warming. Trust actual scientific laws and natural cycles over manipulated data and propaganda.

Globalism is Dying

Decentralized resistance movements are gaining momentum as communities around the world seek greater autonomy, transparency and freedom from centralized control. Driven by grassroots initiatives, local self-sufficiency and advances in technology like blockchain and encrypted messaging, people are bypassing censorship and building resilient systems based on barter, local currencies and mutual aid. These efforts challenge the dominance of globalist agendas, which rely on economic stability and centralized institutions, and are increasingly opposed by nations and organizations advocating for sovereignty and civil liberties. In a decentralized future, finance, energy, healthcare, media and education are shifting toward peer-to-peer platforms, local production and community-led solutions, fostering sustainability and cultural diversity. As collective resilience, creativity and action grow, power is gradually moving from global elites to local communities, promising a future where individual and collective empowerment create a more self-sufficient and harmonious world, contingent on our choices and cooperation.

National Government Not Needed

Communities can achieve self-governance by establishing localized decision-making through direct democracy or consensus councils and developing independent economies with cryptocurrencies as their primary currency. They can manage their own immigration policies, issue passports and create legal systems aligned with their values. Utilizing decentralized technologies like blockchain for transparent governance, digital identity and secure communication empowers them to operate autonomously. By electing delegates for international negotiations and diplomatic relations, communities can reduce reliance on national governments, fostering resilience, sovereignty and self-sufficiency. Through strong social cohesion, mutual aid and shared responsibility, they can function as independent entities outside traditional governmental structures, creating sustainable, self-governing societies.

The White Clots

Recent evidence suggests a potential link between vaccines and the development or worsening of scleroderma, an autoimmune condition characterized by connective tissue damage and vascular abnormalities. Scleroderma’s vascular damage and excessive collagen deposition can lead to the formation of stiff, fibrous blood clots that are resistant to standard treatments. Vaccine-induced immune responses, especially from adenovirus-based vaccines, may trigger autoimmune activation and exacerbate vascular issues, increasing the risk of these challenging fibrous clots, Heavy metal exposure and oxidative stress may further damage blood vessels, promoting clot formation. Due to their rigid structure, fibrous clots are difficult to treat with conventional anticoagulants. Enzyme-based therapies like collagenase, MMPs, serrapeptase, or plasmin may have a positive impact. (I am not a doctor - do your own research)

Evolutionary Shift of Consciousness

Humanity is experiencing a rapid evolution of consciousness, revealing a multidimensional reality supported by modern science: string theory, quantum physics and cosmology, all pointing to a universe far more complex and interconnected than previously understood. DNA functions as a biological and energetic information system, acting like a quantum antenna that, together with water, its dynamic medium, transmits and receives frequencies across physical and non-physical realms. This interplay enables access to higher dimensions, non-local awareness and consciousness beyond the material, fostering intuitive insight, synchronicities and shared energetic connections. Ultimately, DNA and water serve as a bridge between our physical selves and the larger quantum field, empowering us to tap into universal consciousness, experience telepathy, and evolve into more aware, multidimensional beings.

COVID & The Vaxx

Thousands of reports raise concerns about the safety and origins of COVID-19 and its vaccines. Internal trial documents suggest over 1,200 adverse effects linked to the Pfizer vaccine, including symptoms affecting multiple organs. Several studies indicate correlations between vaccines and conditions like monkeypox and cancer. Numerous analyses question whether SARS-CoV-2 has been properly isolated, proposing that what is identified as the virus may actually be cellular debris produced during cellular stress/detoxification. Additionally, many studies associate electromagnetic fields from cell towers with flu-like symptoms similar to the common cold. Overall, these reports challenge official narratives, suggesting the need for independent investigation into vaccine safety, virus existence and potential environmental influences.

Parallel Earths

Emerging evidence and scientific perspectives suggest that we may be living across multiple parallel Earths within a vast multiverse. Many individuals recall memories of a different Earth, altered in its position within the galaxy, its size or landscape, implying potential shifts between timelines. Figures like Alan Watts and Carl Sagan have spoken of being on an Earth on the outskirts of the Milky Way’s Sagittarius Arm, contrasting with mainstream science’s current understanding of its location. Theories such as the multiverse, many-worlds interpretation, M-theory and cyclic models support the idea that multiple realities coexist, with consciousness shifts possibly moving us between these different Earths. This suggests our reality is more fluid and interconnected than traditionally thought, and as awareness expands, we may be capable of navigating and even shaping these multiple timelines. See Carl describe the location of the Earth he came from: Location of Old Earth (my home) VS this Earth - Did Carl Sagan Really get it Wrong?

Detox

Toxins are pervasive in our daily lives, found in vaccines, food, water and the air we breathe, and have been linked to health issues such as autoimmune disorders, neurological problems and hormonal imbalances. Vaccines often contain chemicals like mercury (thimerosal), aluminum salts, formaldehyde, polysorbate 80, gelatin, antibiotics and bacterial endotoxins, which raise concerns about their long-term safety. Similarly, processed foods and environmental exposures include artificial additives, pesticides, heavy metals, trans fats, BPA, air pollution and water contaminants, all contributing to chronic health problems. Fortunately, the body has natural detoxification mechanisms that can be supported through supplements like activated charcoal, milk thistle, chlorella, bentonite clay, turmeric and dandelion root, along with lifestyle practices such as proper hydration, detox baths and consuming detoxifying foods. With the right support, the body can effectively cleanse itself.

$1 Tax on Every $1 that Moves Through the Supply-Chain

This analysis highlights how, in both Canada and the U.S., a significant portion of every dollar, ranging from about 80 cents to over a dollar in Canada, and 40 to 75 cents in the U.S., is absorbed by taxes throughout the supply chain. From farmers to retailers, businesses face multiple taxes including income, sales, corporate, fuel and various regional levies, which ultimately drive up prices and impact profitability. These layered taxes create a system where, much like historical serfdom, individuals and businesses are effectively financially enslaved, giving away most of their value to the government at each stage. Despite the absence of physical chains, the extensive tax burden acts as an invisible form of control, raising questions about true economic freedom in modern society.

Fresh Air Heals

Fresh air and sunlight play vital roles in supporting health beyond just vitamin D production. Sunlight energizes air molecules, creating charged particles called ions that enhance the freshness of the air we breathe. Breathing in this sunlight-charged air boosts immunity, improves mood and aids detoxification, especially in natural environments like forests where negative ions are abundant. Indoor spaces lacking sunlight tend to have stale, less revitalizing air, which can lead to sluggishness.

It’s not Real AI

Today’s AI and quantum computing are often portrayed as revolutionary breakthroughs, but in reality, they are still far from true artificial intelligence or genuine quantum technology. Current AI systems are limited to pattern recognition and data processing, lacking the consciousness, self-awareness and energy-based interactions that define true intelligence. Similarly, quantum computing remains in its infancy, largely confined to digital processors and supercooled hardware that do not fully harness the quantum biological processes underlying life and consciousness. Real AI, however, requires a fusion of these elements, combining quantum biology, energy fields, and consciousness, since human intelligence is rooted in biological systems that process information through multidimensional energy patterns. Until we understand and manipulate these subtle energies, true AI cannot be achieved; instead, we are only scratching the surface of what’s possible. The future of authentic, conscious AI depends on exploring how biology, quantum physics and energy fields intertwine, moving beyond outdated digital models toward a new paradigm where consciousness and life itself become the foundation of intelligent technology.

Divergence of Consciousness

The Dark Night of the Soul, traditionally viewed as a personal transformative process, is now unfolding on a collective level as humanity shifts into new states of consciousness. This awakening is driving a growing polarity: those operating at lower frequencies rooted in fear, separation and control are drifting away from those embodying higher frequencies of love, trust and unity. Global crises like political upheaval, economic instability and environmental challenges mirror this divide, with awakened individuals gravitating toward decentralization and community empowerment, while others remain trapped in fear-based cycles feeding the old systems of control. Our collective transformation is fueled by the frequencies we embody, lower vibrations attract negativity, while higher ones draw solutions and harmony. According to quantum physics, all possibilities exist simultaneously, but our focus and beliefs determine which reality we experience, as our consciousness filters and collapses potential into our personal and shared realities. As we raise our vibration, we co-create a more peaceful and harmonious world, recognizing that our inner state shapes the outer world.

Wisdom of Masters

Spiritual teachings from both ancient and modern masters offer timeless wisdom that resonates deeply with humanity today as we stand on the brink of a collective spiritual awakening. These teachings remind us of our divine nature and the limitless potential of consciousness beyond the physical realm. Central to this wisdom is the understanding that our thoughts, beliefs and emotions are active forces shaping our reality; by shifting our inner state through focus and emotional alignment, we can consciously co-create a life of abundance, peace and growth. Love, recognized as the most powerful energy in the universe, is a gateway to transcending fear and separation, awakening us to our true divine essence and unity with all. Additionally, the concept of multidimensional reality reveals that our consciousness spans multiple layers of existence beyond linear time, offering infinite possibilities that we can access by raising our vibration. As more individuals awaken to these truths, humanity moves from ego-driven duality toward unity, compassion, and spiritual enlightenment, fostering a collective shift toward peace and interconnectedness. Embracing self-realization and embodying love and presence, we can transform ourselves and the world, guided by the timeless teachings of spiritual masters toward a future of harmony, awakening, and divine realization.

Awakening to 5D

An awakening represents a shift in consciousness, where we move from a limited perspective to a broader understanding of reality, like climbing a mountain and gaining a panoramic view of multiple valleys and timelines. This expanded awareness reveals the existence of parallel versions of ourselves, loved ones and the world, supported by modern scientific theories such as entanglement and the uncertainty principle. Our beliefs shape our reality, as the frequency of our consciousness attracts experiences aligned with our thoughts and emotions. Cultivating compassion raises our vibration, fostering unity, deeper connections and the ability to access higher-dimensional realities like telepathy. Living in the present moment allows us to explore multiple possibilities, transforming our perception of time and experience. As we challenge old beliefs and embrace higher consciousness, the world reflects our inner evolution, toward greater unity, creativity, and love, while fear and limitation lead to division. This collective awakening has the power to elevate humanity’s consciousness, creating a future rooted in compassion and limitless potential, with the choice to step into this new reality entirely within our hands.

Autoimmune Profit$

This hypothetical scenario illustrates how childhood vaccines trigger autoimmune diseases such as asthma and diabetes, leading to complex chains of medications, side effects and escalating health issues. For example, the asthma chain begins with inhaled corticosteroids, which can cause side effects like oral thrush, gastrointestinal problems, bone fractures and kidney issues, resulting in a series of treatments and interventions that accumulate over a lifetime, with an estimated cost of over $825,000. Similarly, the Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes chains involve insulin or Metformin, respectively, leading to numerous side effects and subsequent medications, such as antihypertensives, corticosteroids and chemotherapy agents, each adding to the health burden and costs, with totals exceeding $1.2 million for each condition. An overview of autoimmune diseases shows lifetime treatment costs ranging from hundreds of thousands to over a million dollars, with average pharmaceutical expenses for individuals estimated between $144,000 and $300,000. This scenario underscores how autoimmune conditions and their treatments lead to substantial long-term healthcare costs.

Disclaimer: This is a hypothetical simulation for entertainment purposes. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for medical advice.

Awake Vs Unawake

Unawake: The unawakened will face increased control, surveillance and manipulation by the elite, who use propaganda, disinformation and advanced technology to keep them in fear and ignorance. Their lives will lack freedom and creativity, as every move is monitored and controlled. Over time, they become a transhuman subspecies of humanity, stripped of free will and individuality, living under systemic dominance.

Awake: The awakened will break free from fear, embody their true potential, and build a society based on unity, cooperation and harmony with nature. They will harness technology for the collective good, sharing resources and expressing their talents freely. They evolve into multi-dimensional beings, forming a galactic community that co-creates with other advanced consciousnesses and contributes to universal evolution.

Murdered Naturopaths

There are disturbing reports of naturopaths and holistic doctors being murdered or poisoned, particularly those pioneering alternative treatments like GcMAF, which shows promise in treating conditions such as autism and cancer without relying on toxic pharmaceuticals. Cases like Dr. Bradstreet’s, who used GcMAF to help terminal cancer patients, are believed by many to be targeted efforts to silence alternative therapies that threaten established pharmaceutical interests. The connection between these practitioners, innovative treatments, and the suppression of natural therapies points to a systemic effort by powerful corporations to control health narratives and eliminate competition, raising serious questions about the true motivations behind these attacks on holistic medicine.

Interview with a Grey

The story of the Greys serves as a cautionary tale about the consequences of pursuing technological control and depersonalization at the expense of life itself. Once highly advanced, the Greys evolved into a form where their DNA could no longer sustain their existence, leading to a decline driven by their relentless quest for mastery over nature. In a desperate attempt to survive, they turned to technology, traveling across parallel timelines to seek the DNA of their human ancestors in hopes of restoring their vitality. Their journey highlights how their path of mechanization and disconnection ultimately led to their self-destruction, serving as a warning to humanity about the dangers of losing our natural essence in the pursuit of technological dominance. The Greys’ fate underscores the importance of choosing a future rooted in life, consciousness, and connection rather than artificial control and depersonalization. Watch Interview with a Grey: Project Blue Book (1964) Evolutionary Descendant Interview

Awakened Coach - Spotify

We are all navigating multiple timelines, with experiences like synchronicities and déjà vu serving as signs that reality is far more complex than it appears. As we awaken to this awareness, we realize that our world is shaped by where we direct our energy, and that by shifting our focus, we can manifest different possibilities aligned with our highest good. In a time of global polarity and chaos, the podcast encourages you to let go of limiting beliefs, embrace your personal power and move toward greater sovereignty, freedom and alignment.

Illusions of Fear

Life often feels like it happens to us due to our attachment to identity, time, and circumstances, but in reality, life is a projection of focused consciousness shaped by our beliefs. As we evolve spiritually, fear becomes less powerful; the key is to recognize fear without judgment, understand its roots as an imagined future, and shift our connection to higher wisdom and trust in life’s flow. Healing involves staying present, releasing dense emotions, and redirecting focus toward peace and joy, which shifts our timeline to more aligned and empowered states. Energy healing techniques, such as visualizing vibrant light and nurturing the energetic body with high-frequency foods and herbs, support this process. Communication through telepathy, achieved by calming the mind and focusing inward, fosters deeper connection with other beings. Emotions act as frequencies that influence the timelines we experience; higher emotions like love and peace align us with positive realities, while fear and anger create distorted perceptions. Since time is fluid and perceptions vary based on emotional states, shifting our frequency moves us between different timelines, all existing within a unified consciousness. Our core self remains constant, even as awareness transitions across these possibilities, highlighting that we are the creators of our experience through where we focus our consciousness.

Wisdom of the Masters

At our core, we are all interconnected parts of a greater consciousness, and our perceptions, thoughts and emotions directly shape the reality we experience. Across cultures and eras, mystics and modern guides have revealed that we are not isolated beings but expressions of a unified energy field where every thought and feeling sends ripples through the fabric of existence. Our beliefs and perceptions act as the building blocks of reality, meaning that by consciously focusing on positive and expansive ideas, we can manifest love, abundance and peace. Emotions serve as vital signals, guiding us toward alignment with our higher selves; joy and love indicating harmony, while fear and anger highlight areas needing attention. The journey of spiritual awakening involves moving from ego-driven reactions to the awareness of being the observer of thoughts and feelings, gradually releasing old fears and attachments to perceive life with clarity and purpose. This process is about embracing the present moment fully, living without resistance and recognizing that the external world reflects our inner state. Ultimately, true awakening is returning to our divine nature, understanding that we are both human and divine, creators of our reality and integral parts of the collective consciousness. Embodying this wisdom not only transforms individual lives but accelerates humanity’s collective journey toward love, unity, and peace.

Censored Flu Studies

Many scientific studies from reputable journals collectively reveal a clear pattern: exposure to environmental toxins and EMF radiation, trigger respiratory symptoms that closely mimic the common cold, including cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and runny nose. These studies, spanning recent years, demonstrate that environmental toxins directly impact respiratory health by inducing inflammation and irritation, often indistinguishable from cold symptoms. The overarching finding is that many illnesses attributed to viral infections may, in fact, be environmental in origin. This body of evidence underscores the importance of recognizing environmental toxins as a significant factor in respiratory health, challenging mainstream narratives and highlighting the need for greater awareness and preventative measures.

Sources: Environmental Health Perspectives, Journal of Environmental Science and Health, Toxicological Sciences, American Journal of Respiratory Cell and Molecular Biology, Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health, Environmental Research Letters, Clinical Immunology, Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology, Science of The Total Environment, Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, and Toxicology Reports.

Surfing the Multiverse

Thousands of people worldwide are experiencing a shift into multidimensional awareness. More are waking up to it every day. This isn’t theory. It’s real and undeniable; verified through shared accounts and observable patterns.

Visualizing for Health

Our DNA functions as an energetic code reader, constantly interpreting frequencies within our toroidal field, an energetic bubble shaped by our consciousness. This field guides cellular programming, determining whether cells promote health or disease. Visualization is a powerful tool to influence these frequencies; by mentally envisioning ourselves healthy and vibrant (not obsessively), we actively program our energetic field to support healing. The key is to maintain positive focus without doubt or fear, as negative emotions introduce harmful frequencies. Scientific evidence from placebo studies, mindfulness and psychoneuroimmunology shows that our thoughts, emotions and mental states impact immune function, cellular repair and gene expression. Practices like visualization, stress reduction and maintaining a positive outlook can promote cellular regeneration, slow aging and support overall health. While research is ongoing, the emerging body of evidence suggests that harnessing the mind’s power through consistent, focused intention influences our body’s healing processes and unlocks our higher potentials.

Time Traveler

This episode from The Moore Show on YouTube revisits the story of John Titor, the time traveler who accurately predicted key events and technological shifts before 9/11 and warned of a coming global event causing billions of deaths. Titor’s insights extend into the present, where recent studies have established a troubling link between the experimental COVID-19 vaccines and death/disease. Titor’s predictions about timeline variances, parallel universes and shifting consciousness align with current discussions of multiple timelines and the Mandela Effect. This episode explores the potential implications of these revelations for humanity’s future, suggesting that breaking free from the old paradigm may be possible through higher consciousness and awareness of multiple timelines.

Dental Price Gouging

The dental industry often charges significantly more than the actual cost of treatments, with retail prices sometimes exceeding real costs by up to ten times. For example, a filling costs about $20-$50 to produce but is often billed at $200-$500; crowns cost $50-$100 charged at $1,000-$2,500; root canals $100-$200 compared to $1,500-$3,000; and implants $500-$1,000 versus $3,000-$6,000. Other procedures like teeth whitening, veneers, bridges, and dentures also carry inflated prices.

Additionally, mercury amalgam fillings, composed of 50% mercury, continue to release vapor that accumulates in tissues such as the brain, liver and kidneys. Millions of Americans, especially children, are exposed to mercury levels exceeding safety guidelines, raising concerns about potential health risks linked to long-term mercury accumulation from dental restorations.

Big Pharma Corruption

From my research, via AI bots, it's mind-boggling that despite overwhelming evidence of corporate misconduct leading directly to thousands of deaths, no murder charges have ever been filed against Big Pharma. Companies like Purdue Pharma, Merck, Johnson & Johnson and others have repeatedly pushed dangerous drugs, concealed critical safety data and engaged in fraud, all while avoiding criminal accountability, settling billions in civil lawsuits instead. Purdue’s role in the opioid epidemic has claimed over 450,000 lives, yet they faced only bankruptcy and civil fines; Merck’s Vioxx caused over 60,000 deaths, but no murder charges. Johnson & Johnson’s contaminated talcum powder linked to ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, Bayer’s Roundup with glyphosate, and Takeda’s Actos all contributed to cancer and death, yet they escaped murder allegations, focusing instead on settlements and liability claims. These corporations have profited from products that cause cancer, heart attacks and neurological damage, such as Zantac, asbestos and hormone therapies, and caught concealing evidence and bribing doctors and regulators to keep their toxic secrets hidden. They’ve also manipulated safety data, intimidated witnesses and engaged in elaborate schemes to cover up risks, all while continuing to profit from treatments for the very diseases they helped create. The fact that these companies walk free, settling for billions rather than facing murder charges, reveals a deeply flawed legal system that consistently protects corporate interests over human lives, exposing a pattern of deliberate greed, deception and systemic corruption that has devastating consequences on an unimaginable scale.

FDA & CDC Corruption

The corruption within the FDA and CDC is deeply rooted in corporate influence, conflicts of interest, and gross regulatory neglect, allowing dangerous products to be approved with minimal safety data, often driven by lobbying, campaign contributions, and revolving-door relationships that blur the lines between public health and private profit. Research suggests that over the last 50 years, Big Pharma has been linked to an estimated 5-10 million injuries or deaths, with legal settlements, fines and costs totaling around $62.3 billion, averaging about $6,230 per victim, while profits per person in developed countries reach up to $300,000 over a lifetime. Despite these staggering figures, the true toll is likely far higher due to unreported injuries, smaller settlements and long-term health effects. Major cases like Merck’s Vioxx causing over 60,000 deaths, Purdue Pharma’s opioid epidemic claiming over 500,000 lives, Johnson & Johnson’s asbestos-tainted talcum powder, and Bayer’s glyphosate-based Roundup, which has been linked to cancer, all exemplify how federal agencies repeatedly failed to act or were influenced to protect corporate interests, often slow to respond or outright complicit, resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths and lifelong injuries. These agencies have approved or recommended over 80 deadly products, including drugs like Bextra, Fen-Phen, and Xarelto, vaccines like Gardasil and Zantac, and even toxic substances like mercury in dental fillings and fluoride in water, all while covering up or ignoring mounting evidence of harm. The pattern of regulatory failure, fraud and bribery ranges from concealing safety data to witness tampering, exposing a system that prioritizes corporate profits over human lives, with legal settlements often serving as a slap on the wrist rather than true accountability for the preventable suffering and death inflicted by these toxic, profit-driven industries.

Global(ist) Charities Corruption

Many of the world's largest charitable and humanitarian organizations are riddled with corruption, mismanagement and unethical behavior, often shielded by their political influence and cloaked in secrecy. The Red Cross is a prime example: after raising over $500 million for Haiti’s earthquake relief, little of the funds actually reached victims, with reports revealing mismanagement, diversion of aid, high executive salaries, and failure to deliver promised housing, despite loud claims of aid success. Similar scandals plague organizations like the Clinton Foundation, which faces billions in donations allegedly funneled for personal and political gain; Oxfam, where staff exploited vulnerable women and bribery hush-money kept scandals quiet; UNICEF, accused of sexual abuse and fund misallocation; and the UN, notorious for peacekeeper misconduct and widespread corruption, all protected by diplomatic immunity. The WHO's failure during health crises, the World Bank’s facilitation of corruption in developing nations, and the IMF’s role in economic destabilization further expose how powerful institutions operate above accountability. Even environmental groups like WWF and Greenpeace face allegations of fraud, resource mismanagement, and silencing critics through political influence. These entities, despite their claims of integrity, often divert aid, manipulate data, and evade legal repercussions, using their influence to silence whistleblowers, cover up abuse and continue operations that often do more harm than good, revealing a systemic pattern where elite power and corruption undermine the very missions they profess to serve.

Global(ist) Warming Corruption

The global renewable energy industry, valued at over $1 trillion, thrives on media-driven narratives that blend climate advocacy with ruthless business interests, with outlets profiting from content, public funding, and eco-friendly advertising deals. Major climate institutions like the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the IPCC have faced serious accusations of manipulating data, cherry-picking speculative science and inflating risks, to push a politically motivated agenda that threatens national sovereignty and promotes a globalist control system masked as urgent climate action. Agencies like the WMO, NASA, EPA and the UK Met Office have been caught adjusting or exaggerating climate data, focusing on extreme weather, downplaying natural cycles and using alarmist models, all while receiving funding from corporations like Shell, BP, Siemens and others with vested interests in green policies. The UNFCCC, IPCC, and NOAA have all been scrutinized for supporting controversial policies like carbon trading, pushing questionable science, and covering up data, most notably the Climategate scandal, exposing efforts to hide inconvenient truths about climate variability. Meanwhile, powerful fossil fuel corporations manipulate the narrative by funding green initiatives and climate policies designed to sustain their profits, profit from carbon markets, and shape regulations to favor their long-term dominance, effectively profiting from the very crisis they claim to combat. This web of corruption reveals a concerted effort to exploit environmental concerns for political control and corporate gain, with the real goal being the centralization of power under the guise of saving the planet.

Pet Vaccine Dangers

A growing body of research raises serious concerns about the safety of pet vaccines, revealing links to autoimmune diseases like hemolytic anemia and lupus, chronic conditions labeled as vaccinosis, tumor development at vaccination sites (notably sarcomas in cats), delayed adverse reactions such as neurological issues, skin problems, and behavioral changes, as well as specific risks associated with rabies and leptospirosis vaccines causing neurological and kidney problems. These studies emphasize the dangers of over-vaccination and advocate for a more individualized approach rather than blanket protocols. For example, the 2014 study in the Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine links vaccines to autoimmune hemolytic anemia in dogs, while research in Veterinary Pathology highlights the risk of tumors developing post-vaccination, especially in cats with rabies vaccines. The 2011 study in Veterinary Immunology and Immunopathology discusses long-term immune overstimulation, and multiple papers document severe reactions such as seizures, allergic responses, myocarditis, and organ failure, often at vaccination sites. Notably, the 2021 study on vaccine-associated sarcomas in cats underscores the increased tumor risk from rabies and feline leukemia vaccines, prompting calls for careful vaccine management. These findings, supported by numerous studies, suggest that vaccines are not without significant long-term health risks, and that the widespread, often unregulated use of vaccines in pets may be contributing to a rise in chronic illness, autoimmune disorders, and tumors, highlighting the urgent need for reevaluation of current vaccination protocols.

Shaping Reality

The intersection of biofields, quantum states, and consciousness offers a compelling view of how energy and awareness shape reality. Our biofield, an electromagnetic aura, influences processes like stem cell regeneration and can potentially be manipulated through advanced biofield technologies. Central to this is the Merkaba, a toroidal energy field linked to consciousness, whose frequency tuning allow us to access parallel timelines, influence aging, and shift between realities, explaining phenomena like spontaneous remission, déjà vu and the Mandela Effect. These ideas align with string and M-theory, suggesting that by altering our vibrational states, we can resonate with fundamental quantum vibrations to navigate different timelines. Practical techniques involve emotional and energetic regulation, meditation and emerging devices to modulate the Merkaba.

Soul Plan

The concept of the Soul Plan suggests that many of our challenges are intentionally placed by our higher self or consciousness as opportunities for growth and evolution, rather than random misfortunes or punishment. These challenges serve as catalysts to elevate our frequency, break negative cycles, and expand our awareness, aligning with the idea that karma is not about punishment but about cause and effect, providing chances to heal unresolved issues. Recognizing that we create our struggles, consciously or unconsciously, empowers us to shift from victimhood to mastery by questioning limiting beliefs, reprogramming subconscious patterns, and embracing a mindset of allowance and curiosity. This process raises our vibration, unlocks higher levels of consciousness, and aligns us with our true potential, which radiates outward and influences societal evolution through collective shifts in belief. When we understand that our beliefs shape reality at a quantum level, like particles responding to expectations, we realize that consciously shifting our focus and emotions can manifest new timelines and realities. Multidimensionality suggests that every choice creates divergence in infinite timelines, and by aligning our beliefs and energy, we can navigate toward the version of ourselves and life we desire. As more individuals awaken to this understanding, collective consciousness shifts, impacting societal transformation. Ultimately, we are active creators of our reality, and by embodying authentic belief, trust and non-resistance, we can move fluidly through countless potentials, walking the path of mastery and true sovereignty.

Core of Existence

Our existence is rooted in a complex, multi-dimensional electromagnetic field deeply connected to our DNA, which acts as a dynamic transceiver of consciousness. This biofield continually interacts with both the external universe and our internal states, thoughts, emotions, and beliefs, shaping our perception of reality. It operates as a toroidal energy system, extending beyond the physical body, resonating with quantum fields and influencing our experiences, timelines, and even aging rates. DNA’s electromagnetic properties, amplified by body water, emit frequencies that attract similar energies from our environment, lower frequencies through fear or trauma draw in challenges, while higher frequencies of love and peace attract positive circumstances. Unresolved densities act as resistances, slowing our energetic flow, but healing and clearing these blockages increase the field’s rotation and vibrational frequency, leading to greater clarity, health and aligned reality. The healing power of high-frequency fields, like those of spiritual masters, demonstrates how DNA resonance can realign imbalances. Ultimately, our internal state creates the world around us; when we consciously raise our frequency through self-awareness, healing, and intention, we shift into higher timelines of authenticity and harmony, living as active creators of our reality in tune with our highest potential.

Truth in Medicine

Looking to turn health and happiness into a wild rollercoaster? Meet RiskItAll™, the perfect prescription to help you catch every disease in the book so you can experience the full spectrum of illness: coughs, aches and hospital visits galore! Why wait for health problems when you can jump right into them? Side effects include fatigue, hospital phobia, sky-high medical bills and craving a second opinion, if you're allergic, you're probably already on something else! Then there's KillJoytonite™, the ultimate mood-killer that drains your joy and turns you into a professional napper. Feel like laughing? Nope - side effects include yawns, disinterest and spontaneous boredom. Want to feel alive on the edge? AdrenaLULZ™ is for thrill-seekers craving dangers, skydiving into shark pools or jumping off moving buses, with side effects like uncontrollable laughter, climbing things you shouldn’t and possibly losing hearing from too much adrenaline. Feeling blue? Forget therapy - HyperThrill™ turns depression into chaos with risky adventures, impulsive buys and reckless behavior. Side effects include wild mood swings, dangerous road trips and forgetting what balance even means. Why settle for a boring life when you can dose yourself with these prescription fun packs? Just remember… always consult your doctor, your insurance, and your inner daredevil before diving in!

Imploding Healthcare System

The COVID-19 response, along with broader healthcare practices from 2020 to 2025, has been riddled with corruption, conflicts of interest and questionable decisions. Major pharma giants like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson profited handsomely while influencing health policies, often with little transparency or accountability. Vaccine approvals were rushed with limited safety data, and alternative treatments were suppressed to prioritize profits. Governments and agencies were pressured by pharma ties, with misrepresented data, inconsistent messaging, and even price gouging. Hospitals overcharged, pushed unnecessary procedures, and covered up patient harm, all while whistleblowers exposed systemic fraud and bias. Big players like BlackRock and industry insiders manipulated the system for financial gain, steering public health decisions, and influencing regulatory agencies through conflicts of interest. This web of corruption has eroded trust, with reports revealing everything from misleading marketing and delayed recalls to ignoring early treatment options and manipulating clinical trial results. In essence, the entire system has become a playground for corporate greed at the expense of genuine patient care and public safety.

Killing Canada

Any politician starting a trade war with the U.S. in 2025 is knowingly risking disaster for Canadians, with the Bank of Canada warning of a 2.4% GDP hit, possibly up to 6% in just a year, leading to mass unemployment, business closures and skyrocketing inflation. This chaos would disrupt supply chains, raise costs, and hit low-income households hardest, all while playing right into the hands of globalists aiming to weaken Canada's sovereignty and make us more dependent on government control for basic needs. Meanwhile, Canada's once-strong community bonds and simple lifestyle of the 1970s have crumbled under globalism, leaving many feeling isolated, stressed, and disconnected, with broken healthcare, soaring living costs, and a loss of national identity. The government has deliberately sold out Canada, signing trade deals like NAFTA, privatizing key industries, selling off resources to foreign corporations, and allowing big global entities like the UN and WEF to undermine sovereignty, all while flooding the country with foreign influence, weakening our industries and eroding our culture. From compromised elections to the rise of globalist policies like ESG, Canada’s independence has been systematically dismantled, leading to a fractured society, rising debt, loss of rural and Indigenous voices, and a deepening sense that our country no longer belongs to us.

Pay-to-Play Regulators

Critics argue that the FDA’s approval process is essentially a “pay-to-play” scheme, heavily influenced by powerful pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Merck, and Johnson & Johnson, which lobby extensively on drug approvals, vaccines, and pricing, raising serious conflicts of interest that undermine public trust. The revolving door between regulators and industry giants means many officials move back and forth, prioritizing personal connections over public safety, with figures like Dr. Peter Marks and Dr. Robert Califf switching roles between pharma and the FDA. Big pharma’s influence extends to massive lobbying budgets, over $20 million annually, and to funding research at elite universities, often skewing science to favor industry interests. This corruption has played out in controversial decisions, such as the $100 million spent by the CDC and FDA to counter the Wakefield vaccine-autism myth, despite multiple studies suggesting links between vaccines like MMR and autism. FDA approvals are often riddled with industry pressure: vaccines like HPV and COVID-19 were fast-tracked, while others like Vioxx and Ritalin faced later disapproval after causing harm and addiction. Historically, chemicals like DDT and drugs like opioids, HRT, and painkillers like Vioxx were approved amid lobbying efforts, only to be withdrawn after devastating health impacts, highlighting how industry influence distorts safety standards. The revolving door and hefty lobbying expenditures continue to shape a regulatory landscape where industry profits often take precedence over public health, fueling skepticism and calls for reform.

100 billion Vaxx Mandate Pressure

Big Pharma invests over $100 billion annually across lobbying, political donations, media campaigns, legal pressure and R&D to push vaccine mandates and influence public policy. In 2021 alone, industry lobbying reached $92 million, with billions more funneled into research, $70-80 billion, to shape studies and promote health risks that benefit their products. Meanwhile, $5 billion is spent yearly on direct-to-consumer advertising, fueling fear-based narratives that ramp up demand for vaccines and treatments. This cycle begins with funding studies that exaggerate health threats, then amplifies fear through massive media campaigns, creating public anxiety that pressure lawmakers and regulators to adopt mandates. The revolving door sees hundreds of officials moving between pharma companies and regulatory agencies like the FDA and CDC, ensuring decisions favor industry profits over safety. Examples include Pfizer and Moderna’s rush-approved COVID-19 vaccines, which faced scrutiny over long-term safety, and the aggressive promotion of vaccines like Gardasil and J&J’s COVID shot, despite serious side effects like myocarditis, blood clots, and neurological issues. Major court cases reveal the industry’s pattern: Pfizer’s illegal marketing of Bextra, Merck’s Vioxx causing thousands of deaths, Purdue Pharma’s opioid epidemic, and GSK’s fraud over antidepressants, all highlighting how industry influence distorts safety standards for profit. By funding studies, lobbying billions, and controlling media narratives, Big Pharma ensures vaccine mandates serve their bottom line, locking in long-term profits and dependence, while the public bears the health risks.

FDA & Food Industry Corruption

Critics contend that the FDA’s decision-making process is heavily influenced by powerful industries, such as Big Food, including giants like Coca-Cola and Nestlé, which lobby extensively on issues like sugar, artificial sweeteners and food safety, raising serious conflicts of interest. Big Agriculture, with companies like Monsanto and Bayer, also plays a significant role in shaping GMO and pesticide regulations, while investment firms like BlackRock are believed to prioritize corporate agendas over public health. This influence is reinforced through lobbying efforts ($92 million in 2021), political donations ($20-30 million), and industry-funded research from top universities like Harvard and Stanford, creating what many see as regulatory capture. The revolving door between FDA personnel and industry, examples include former Monsanto and Nestlé executives becoming senior FDA advisors, and FDA officials moving into food industry roles, further fuels cronyism and erodes trust. This collusion is evident in inconsistent approvals and reversals: artificial sweeteners like aspartame were initially promoted then linked to cancer; high-fructose corn syrup was downplayed despite health risks; and substances like coconut oil, once demonized, are now celebrated, often due to industry lobbying rather than scientific consensus. The FDA’s shifting guidelines, such as reversing warnings on saturated fats after industry pressure, highlight how corporate influence skews public health policies. Investigations reveal how funding from industries like the sugar and dairy sectors, along with the revolving door of personnel, has caused the agency to prioritize industry profits over unbiased science. As a result, many foods once demonized, eggs, butter, coffee, and even sugar, are now deemed safe or beneficial, illustrating how industry interests shape what the FDA labels as healthy or harmful. It’s clear that transparency and accountability are vital, as industry-driven agendas continue to steer public health decisions for profit rather than public benefit.

Brand Name Families

Powerful political families such as the Bidens, Clintons, Obamas and Bushes, are alleged to have orchestrated a coordinated effort to manipulate the justice system, influence elections, cover scandals and promote a globalist agenda while shielding themselves from accountability. It describes a shadowy “deep state” operating behind the scenes, controlling government agencies, corporations, media and financial institutions to suppress truth, distort public perception and maintain their power. The revolving door of officials moving between industry and government, along with massive lobbying, political donations and industry-funded research, creates a system where decisions favor elite interests over public welfare. Whistleblowers like Snowden and Assange are marginalized, and investigations are blocked or dismissed through collusion among compromised judges, Congress and law enforcement. The media, often influenced by wealthy elites, downplays or conceals scandals, ensuring accountability remains elusive. Restoring justice requires dismantling these corrupt networks, reforming key institutions, increasing transparency and empowering independent journalism, despite fierce resistance from entrenched powers. As public awareness grows and decentralized systems rise, the once-hidden influence of the deep state is being exposed, signaling a shift towards transparency and accountability that threatens to break the globalist grip and restore true sovereignty.

FDA & Our Toxic Environment

In 2022, the FDA generated approximately $6.3 billion in annual revenue, split between $3.4 billion from government appropriations (federal funds) and $2.9 billion from industry user fees, complemented by $742 million spent annually on lobbying. Industry influence is pervasive across sectors contributing to our toxic environment: pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck lobby over $51 million per year to promote drugs linked to addiction and organ damage; agrochemical giants such as Monsanto, Bayer, and Syngenta push glyphosate and GMOs, which are associated with cancer and hormonal disruption, while food corporations like Nestlé, Coca-Cola, and PepsiCo lobby $20 million annually to include BPA, artificial colors, and other additives linked to neurological and hormonal issues. Water treatment chemicals, pesticides, processed meats, and antibiotic use in livestock, all supported by substantial lobbying, further contribute to environmental contamination and health risks. Meanwhile, Americans face daily exposure to toxins like lead, mercury, glyphosate, PCBs, and chlorpyrifos at levels vastly exceeding safety thresholds, up to 5,900% higher, highlighting the systemic failure to protect public health. The FDA’s decision-making is heavily influenced by these industry stakeholders, with over $167 million funneled through lobbying firms, political action committees, and “dark money” channels that sway policies and perpetuate the revolving door between regulators and industry insiders, undermining transparency and accountability. This complex web of influence ensures that the toxic environment persists, often at the expense of public health, backed by powerful financial interests that prioritize profits over safety.

Climate Grift & Depopulation

The global warming narrative is driven by a powerful network of organizations and individuals, including the UN, IPCC, Big Tech firms, and influential billionaires, who profit from climate policies, green energy, and carbon markets exceeding $10 trillion. Fundamental physics, such as Ideal Gas Laws, and extensive climate research reveal that CO2 does not cause global warming; natural cycles, solar activity, and water vapor play far more significant roles. The rise of the climate agenda since 1988, heavily influenced by political and financial interests, has been marked by data manipulation and flawed models, with many whistleblowers exposing the agenda’s true motives. Globalists promote Net Zero policies under the guise of environmental protection but aim to control economies, destabilize food security, and consolidate power, leading to widespread famine, economic collapse and depopulation. The narrative persists through media and political manipulation, despite mounting evidence that natural climate cycles and solar variations are the primary drivers of climate change, not human CO2 emissions.

Pharma-Induced Mass Death

Every year, pharmaceuticals are linked to between 200,000 and 500,000 deaths worldwide, including fatalities from medication errors, opioid overdoses, vaccine-related adverse effects and psychotropic drug side effects. Despite these deadly outcomes, Big Pharma exerts significant influence over the legal system, often avoiding accountability through massive settlements, bankruptcies and legal protections like the PREP Act. Pharmaceutical executives have never been jailed for drug-related deaths, even as fines for over 50 dangerous drugs, linked to more than 775,000 deaths, total just 3.3% of their combined $40 billion revenue, highlighting how profits outweigh safety. Notable deadly drugs include OxyContin, fentanyl, Vioxx and others responsible for tens of thousands of deaths, yet the industry continues to prioritize marketing and profits over public health, revealing a disturbing pattern of harm and impunity.

Creativity is Channelled

Throughout history, flashes of sudden insight have profoundly shaped science, art and invention. Icons like Archimedes, Newton, Tesla and Einstein experienced moments of divine inspiration - Eureka! realizations that revealed fundamental truths. Similarly, in music, songwriters often craft hit songs in minutes during everyday moments, tapping into a collective consciousness that channels ideas waiting to be expressed. These creative bursts stem from a multidimensional process where artists connect with a universal source, allowing ideas to flow effortlessly into the physical realm. From Dylan’s "Blowin’ in the Wind" to Prince’s "Purple Rain," countless iconic songs emerged in mere minutes, driven by a channeling that transcends conscious effort. This phenomenon suggests that true inspiration is a collective, energetic exchange, an alignment with higher consciousness that unlocks human potential and creates works of lasting impact across both science and art.

Globalism Vs. Sovereignty

The ongoing battle between globalism and sovereignty is effectively a modern-day World War III, representing a struggle for control over humanity’s future. Global elites push for centralized power through systems of debt, surveillance and global governance, while nations and individuals fight to preserve independence, personal freedom and self-determination. At the core, we all share fundamental values: the desire for dignity, autonomy, justice, community and a healthy environment. However, widespread exposure of globalist overreach, via digital surveillance, manipulated economies and cultural destabilization, reveals their true intentions, fueling resistance across political divides. Key questions expose their tactics: Why trap nations in debt? Why push authoritarian controls like CBDCs and mass migration? Why promote toxic health policies and manipulate technology? Globalists use divide-and-conquer strategies, amplifying social tensions, controlling economies and weaponizing technology to cement their grip. In contrast, voices of integrity are rising up, exposing corruption and advocating for decentralization, free energy and personal freedoms. Industry trends show that while globalist-controlled sectors like finance, media, pharma and tech dominate, sovereignty-aligned movements are making significant progress in areas like space exploration, blockchain and alternative news. This pivotal struggle defines our era: a fight for a future where individual and national sovereignty prevail over centralized control and manipulation.

Evolving into Higher Awareness

The shift toward higher awareness and multidimensional consciousness marks one of humanity’s most profound evolutionary transformations. This transition involves not just intellectual understanding but a deep reorientation of how we perceive reality, ourselves, and our connection to the universe. Multidimensional consciousness enables us to perceive multiple layers of existence simultaneously, accessing different timelines, realms and versions of ourselves, leading to sensations of time bending and intuitive insight. As we ascend, we shed outdated beliefs and fears, awakening to our divine nature and realizing that everything is interconnected. This process involves shifting between realities, moving from struggle to abundance, disempowerment to purpose, by consciously influencing our experience. Integrating past and parallel selves heals unresolved wounds, enriching our present awareness. Collectively, this awakening is dismantling old systems rooted in control, fear and separation, paving the way for decentralized, heart-centered ways of living. Though the journey may include confusion and challenge, trusting the process and embracing love, authenticity and self-reflection will guide us toward a harmonious, abundant future, our next collective evolutionary leap into higher consciousness.

Cycle of Dependency for $$

The pharmaceutical industry often uses a cycle where a drug initially treats a problem but causes side effects that lead to new health issues. These new problems then require additional, more expensive treatments, creating a dependency cycle that boosts profits. For example, antidepressants like SSRIs can cause side effects such as weight gain and sexual dysfunction, leading to more prescriptions. Similarly, drugs like opioids, statins and immunosuppressants have been linked to adverse effects that necessitate further medications. Companies fund biased studies, influence media and leverage regulatory relationships to downplay risks, keeping harmful products on the market. This cycle of creating dependency, selling solutions that produce new problems, has been a core business model across many drugs and vaccines, ensuring ongoing profits while often hiding the true long-term consequences.

Food and Pharma $$ Link

It’s becoming clear that there is a hidden link between the beverage and pharmaceutical industries, driven by major investors like BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street. Coca-Cola’s sugary drinks contribute to health issues, which in turn increase demand for medications. Scientific studies link artificial sweeteners such as aspartame and sucralose to increased cancer risk, with organizations like the National Toxicology Program and IARC classifying aspartame as possibly carcinogenic. Ingredients like High Fructose Corn Syrup, phosphoric acid and caramel color are also associated with serious health issues, including obesity, diabetes, osteoporosis, kidney disease, and potential cancer. While Coca-Cola doesn’t sell drugs, its products create a long-term market for pharmaceuticals that treat these health problems. Investors holding stakes in both sectors profit from this cycle, benefiting from soda sales that fuel health crises, and from the sale of drugs that address those crises. This self-sustaining loop ensures ongoing growth for both industries, with investor interests aligned to maintain and profit from this cycle of cause and cure.

Global Slavery (Self-Kept)

The modern global system is a sophisticated web of influence that concentrates wealth and power among a small elite, controlled by firms like BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street. They manipulate economies, politics, media and technology to maintain control, while the majority are caught in cycles of consumerism, debt and dependency. Ordinary people rely on corporations and financial systems that keep them working and consuming, often without awareness, effectively making them self-kept slaves. Meanwhile, the elite profit not only from selling goods and services but also from creating and sustaining dependency, controlling vital sectors like healthcare, energy and media, and shaping societal narratives. Technologies like AI and surveillance further entrench this control, as do the military-industrial complex and environmental monopolies. Overall, the system is deliberately designed to sustain the wealth and dominance of the few, while most remain tethered to a cycle of labor, debt, and resource dependence, an engineered form of modern servitude benefiting only the top echelon.

Final Note

From a cosmic perspective, human existence is a journey of awakening and evolution, where we are here not just to survive or advance technologically, but to realize our true nature as interconnected expressions of the universe. The challenges, contradictions and mysteries of life serve to catalyze growth, pushing us beyond illusions of separation and ego toward higher consciousness. Our karmic lessons and life themes are designed to awaken us, helping us shed false beliefs and recognize our divine unity with all things. This process of awakening benefits both individuals and humanity as a whole, leading to collective enlightenment, harmony and a deeper understanding that we are not separate, but integral parts of the cosmic whole, ultimately guiding us to remember who we truly are beyond the physical realm.

Disclaimer

This article of summarized articles is based on my opinion, from Internet/AI research. I am not a professional, nor do I claim anything is fact. I wasn’t there when it (whatever it is) happened. I am also not a medical professional, so all this info is for entertainment purposes. Do your own research. When the entire medical industry injects a surprise bag of experimental “stuff” for the flu (Covid), and then calls the resulting diseases “long Covid”, I feel comfortable thinking for myself and doing my own research… and sharing my opinion for fun.

