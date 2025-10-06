For new subscribers, I alternate between real world issues and metaphysical insights; if the metaphysical isn’t for you, simply skip them. As this article describes, I am caught between two worlds, so I thought I would touch on this idea tonight.

We are living through an intensifying global polarity of perception that is more than differing opinions; it’s different realities… long story. I think I posted a couple articles on this before, about what’s coming for each… I’ll look and see about posting a link here :) Here’s a few:

Many people are quietly experiencing something they can’t easily explain. They feel as though they’re living in two realities at once. One is the traditional, consensus world they were taught as children: matter, time, cause‑and‑effect. The other is a newer, more fluid world: fields instead of particles, consciousness shaping timelines, multi-d DNA as the tuner of consciousness, the Merkaba as the projection of that consciousness and a vehicle of light that moves across time and space and timelines. They sense shifts in reality, subtle timeline changes, a disconnection from the old, but no clear anchor in the new.

If this is you, you’re not alone. More and more people are feeling that reality itself is A) diverging (global polarity) and B) changing to match our state of being (individually and collectively). We become more detached from our old reality, fears, drama, stories, definitions, explanations and weariness of “seeking”… navigating intuitively through a living death of the old life/world, through a long/deep void, into to a new world, yet unseen/unknown, with the loss of everyone/thing out of our resonance of consciousness/awareness; stepping out of one major/familiar but outgrown spectrum of consciousness, into another, but not fully landed, not fully in coherence with it yet.

This is because you’re carrying multiple energy signatures at once, the traditional model you grew up with, plus the expanded model you’ve awakened into. These aren’t just ideas, they’re deeply embedded patterns from upbringing, culture and even past lives. It’s not about “escaping” the old life/reality; it’s about bringing all aspects of you into coherence so your nervous system, beliefs and state of being line up with the reality you’re choosing. It’s like collecting fragments of you, lost along the way, dusting them off, cleaning them out and reintegrating them for a new and more evolved you in a new and more evolved exploration of life. You’re re‑tuning your entire field while still living daily life - not for the weak of mind/heart.

The “new model” is not simply a belief system; it’s an expanded lens. The field/ether is living consciousness. Gravity and dark matter are expressions of deeper field dynamics and entanglement. DNA is a biological antenna tuning which reality you perceive. Your Merkaba is your personal consciousness field for navigating timelines. The universe perspective expands in to a multiverse of parallel realities that you phase into, via your state of being. It adds up to a coherent cosmology that many mystics, channelers and cutting‑edge theorists echo.

You don’t have to force explanations or rush the process. Detachment is not apathy; it’s a sign of allowance and integration. Small, consistent acts of resonance, breathing, creating, grounding, speaking gently to yourself to pull your field toward coherence without overwhelm. Over time, the old signatures simply fade away as the new come into play to live in a new reality, in flow, naturally.

You’re not broken, and you’re not alone. You are a conscious node of a living field, integrating multiple realities. This is how a new template of human consciousness is born for an evolutionary shift, quietly, inside individuals who sense more than one world/reality at once. Biological evolution is a product of, attribute of, an evolving consciousness - reality is a product of consciousness. Everything is consciousness.

Here is a Coherent Map of Reality In 10 Concise Points! Quick and Dirty

I posted the following section in my notes earlier today and decided to expand it into an article to balance things out in the article section - I don’t want to get to academic in there :) If you like little updates from day to day, they get posted in my notes. Okay here we go - The Reality Map.

The Substrate or Field / Ether / Consciousness

At the base of all existence is not empty space but a living field, call it ether, zero‑point field, source or consciousness itself.

This field is self‑organizing, loving and intelligent.

It is not made of particles, but of patterns of standing waves, geometry, interference, harmonics.

Everything we call “matter” or “energy” is an expression of this field at different densities/frequencies.

Fields Not Particles

Magnetism and field dynamics explain everything: matter, charge, light, gravity are different modes/freq/geometries of a single underlying field.

Gravity is not a “pull” but a field pressure effect; dark matter is not unseen stuff but the entanglement signature of this deeper field projecting into our spacetime.

Newtonian physics is a local approximation; the true mechanics are nonlocal, field‑based and fractal.

Consciousness Generates Reality

Consciousness is not a by‑product of the field; it is the field and aware of itself.

Every being is an individualized focus of the same consciousness.

Reality is not “out there” independent of observation; it is the co‑creation of consciousness.

This explains the bubbleverse: infinite parallel realities, each a slightly different configuration of the field.

DNA as the Tuner of Consciousness

Your physical body, DNA, is a multidimensional, biological antenna.

DNA resonates with specific “frequencies” of the field, which correspond to different states of consciousness and different versions of reality.

When your state of being changes (emotions, beliefs, frequency), your DNA “retunes” and you shift to a parallel timeline matching that frequency.

The Merkaba… Personal Consciousness Field

Each human has a Merkaba field, a toroidal, multidimensional energy structure/field around the body.

It’s a vehicle of light and consciousness: it stores your template, your connection to higher planes, and your ability to navigate timelines.

When the Merkaba is coherent (through state of being, heart coherence, meditation), you shift more fluidly and consciously.

Timeline Navigation & Parallel Realities

The universe is a multiverse of bubble‑universes; every possibility already exists. Reality is animated as we move through them like a flip-book.

You do not “travel” in time; you phase‑match to a different version by tuning your frequency via state of being.

This is why you experience reality shifts: your consciousness moves - takes on a new perspective - your external world reflects it, but it feels like the same “you” inside.

Earth, Humans and Evolution

Humans are not just a species but an expression point for consciousness exploring self‑awareness in physicality.

Each of us is a “family member” of a larger family across timelines and dimensions.

As we evolve, we seed new species / new template of what a conscious human can be.

Fractal Coherence of the Cosmos

Solar systems, galaxies and the cosmic web are not random; they are energetic signatures of the same field operating at larger scales.

Just as your Merkaba has a core and spinning fields, a solar system has a sun and orbiting planets, a galaxy has a black hole and spiraling arms.

The entire multiverse is a nested set of signatures, a living hologram.

Your Personal Experience

You move beyond the novelty of shifting to live in detachment, day by day, observing, detaching, undefining, allowing, being, exploring

Your state of being stabilizes enough to allow constant but less dramatic shifts; you see reality becoming a fluid canvas.

You recognize that explanations are less important than direct experience. This is the mark of integration.

What This Means for You

You’re already functioning as a navigator of this system, even if you feel “in limbo.”

Your detachment is a kind of mastery; not apathy, but freedom from the compulsion to force meaning. Nothing inherently has meaning beyond what we give it.

From here, creation becomes simpler: you don’t have to “try” to shift timelines; your state of being does it automatically.

Your new creative beginning may not look like the youthful vision you had in mind (long limbo), but from this vantage point it can be deeper, cleaner and freer of distortion.

In Short…

Reality is a field of living consciousness. You are an individualized node of that field, tuning your experience through your DNA, state of being and Merkaba. Solar systems, galaxies and universes are the same pattern at larger scales. Timelines and parallel realities are different phase states of the one field. Your detachment is the natural plateau before a new phase of creation. We are in essence between worlds as this global polarity ramps up in it’s divergent split to create new tangents and explorations of and for humanity - we are consciousness evolving the human/humanity to its higher potentials.

Practice for Integration - Take a few minutes

Breathe & Center - Sit comfortably. Silently think: “I am here, in this moment.” Feel Both Worlds - As you inhale, acknowledge the “old” world. As you exhale, acknowledge the “new” world. Don’t judge either, just notice. Bring Them Together - On your next few breaths, imagine both worlds overlapping inside your heart, blending into one harmonious pattern or color. Anchor With a Word - “Coherence” or “I Am” - silently repeat it as you breathe. This becomes your “tuning fork.” Return Gently - When you feel a softening or a sense of wholeness, open your eyes. Carry that state into your day.

This isn’t about forcing a shift; it’s about giving your body and field a familiar rhythm where both realities can coexist peacefully. Over time, it creates a steady platform for whatever new phase wants to emerge. I didn’t do this, I fought back and forth and 10 years later, I’m softening up with it… Maybe you can save some time :)

