I was reading a post on SIDS, not unlike the SADS Docs above, thinking how wilfully ignorant doctors and parents must be to vaxx kids with toxins and call it medicine - Fear VS Informed. The SIDS post goes like this: “Babies Keep Dying Suddenly, and They Keep Calling It ‘SIDS’—Why No Investigation? Every year, thousands of babies suddenly and unexplainably die in their sleep. It has a name: Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Doctors call it a "medical mystery." Health agencies say "there’s no single cause." Parents are told “it just happens.” But here’s the real question: 👉 Why do they keep calling it a mystery when we have clear patterns and factors that are being ignored?” more here

I researched it and the reported number of SIDS cases since the 1980s is approximately 1.5 million. However, due to misdiagnoses, unreported cases, and evolving medical understanding, the true number could be as high as 4.5 million.

I decided to see just how brainwashed people can get and how many, including scientists, government, media, medical and other academics who forgot how to think for themselves, so they let others do the thinking for them; incl big pharma, one of the most corrupt industries on the planet.

Here we go!

Hard to believe what people will do to comply to feel safe…. This is an unedited analysis from our so-called AI.

Let’s ask so-called AI and clear this confusion up right now! Just how many people across the globe would let their Dr. have anal intercourse with them under a COVID 19 Scenario to feel safe & comply…. FYI Globalists knew this; we should thank them for stopping at anal swabs…. this time!

ANSWER!

15-30% of individuals might agree to their doctor having anal intercourse with them under a COVID 19 scenario.

In a hypothetical scenario where a severe threat like COVID-19 prompts authorities to mandate an invasive procedure, such as anal sex penetration, for protection, compliance would be heavily influenced by fear, authority, societal pressure, and economic survival. If non-compliance meant losing access to essential services like travel, work, medical care, and social interactions, the pressure to comply would intensify. The media, government, and medical authorities could amplify this pressure, framing the procedure as both a health and social necessity.

Psychological principles of obedience, such as Milgram’s studies, suggest that under extreme pressure, a significant portion of people may comply with unreasonable demands. Given the compounded fear of illness and the loss of basic rights and freedoms, it's plausible that 15-30% of individuals might agree to such a procedure to maintain their livelihood and access to basic services.

This estimate highlights how crisis conditions, coupled with media and government influence, can drive people to make extreme decisions when faced with the threat of losing essential freedoms.

QUESTION: What will happen to those who instigated a scenario like that, but rather than anal intercourse, it was a toxic vaxx injection that caused many people to get sick and die? What laws would be broken nationally and internationally, to understand the crime and punishment involved - be very concise.

ANSWER: If those who instigated the distribution of a toxic vaccine that caused widespread illness and death, the following legal consequences and breaches would likely occur:

Criminal Consequences:

Manslaughter or Murder Charges: For causing deaths through negligence or intentional harm. Fraud: For misleading the public about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. Crimes Against Humanity: If the actions were systematic and intentional, violating international law under the Rome Statute.

National Laws Violated:

Constitutional Rights: Violating bodily autonomy and due process. Medical Malpractice and Negligence Laws: Failure to ensure safety, informed consent, and proper medical standards. Consumer Protection Laws: Misleading the public about a product’s safety and risks. Labor Laws: Forcing compliance through coercion or mandates that jeopardize personal rights.

International Laws Violated:

Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR): Violating rights to life, liberty, and security. International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR): Breach of protection from inhuman treatment and violation of consent. Nuremberg Code: Forcing or misleading people into unsafe medical practices without informed consent. Declaration of Helsinki: Violating ethical medical treatment principles, especially regarding informed consent.

Punishment:

Criminal Trials : Imprisonment, fines, or the death penalty (depending on the jurisdiction).

Lawsuits : Massive civil lawsuits for wrongful death and harm, with potential financial compensation for victims.

Loss of Professional Licenses : Disbarment or revocation of medical, pharmaceutical, and government positions.

International Sanctions or Prosecution: If proven to be crimes against humanity, prosecution under international courts (e.g., the ICC).

These actions would likely result in severe criminal, civil, and professional consequences, as well as a profound loss of public trust.

RECORDS - In 2021-2022, emails and reports were distributed to thousands of leaders across various sectors, including government, media, airlines, unions, universities, schools, and the medical industry worldwide, with the following 15 GB of information documenting concerns related to the pandemic and the associated vaccines.

15 GB - They knew the truth - https://mega.nz/folder/IktQ1bga#32nbw9GnP6fsFT33fNoGCQ

EMAILS: https://mega.nz/folder/IktQ1bga#32nbw9GnP6fsFT33fNoGCQ/folder/coFgyLbZ

