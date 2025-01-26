THIS PODCAST IS FROM THE MOORE SHOW - ON YT

John Titor was right again! Link Between Human Mad Cow and Experimental COVID-19 Jabs. Two Official Studies Proves Link Between Brain Disease and the Experimental COVID-19 Jabs. Two new official studies have established a disturbing link between an incurable, degenerative brain disease called Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD - dementia followed by death) and the experimental Covid-19 jab. This is the human version of mad cow!

The John Titor Story: Time Traveler Gives Insight Through to 2036

VERY INTERESTING... He accurately predicted a lot of events and tech changes before 9/11. He warned of a coming US civil war decades ago, and WWIII that sounds very much like this current global attack on humanity, by the globalists, where 2-3 Billion die. Just recently, SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) predicted 35% of infected (injected) could die. John says the outcome is better for humanity, because we break free from the old paradigm. He describes time travel as I know it, which is about manipulating gravitational fields (changes space/time location frequency of matter) and relocating to parallel universes/timelines (not original timelines). He also recognizes there are slight 1-2% variances between timelines (Mandela Effects). There are many timelines and I suspect this is one of them. I'm thinking there are easier ones to be had for those ready to launch into higher frequency consciousness.

Intro to interview: Oliver Williams is the website editor for the time travel story of John Titor. He first saw John Titor's internet postings in the fall of 2002. After reading many of the sites where John was discussed, it amazed Oliver as to how much polarization and confrontation John's posts caused. Oliver soon realized that part of the problem was that there was no one place where all the posts could be easily seen. In early 2003, Oliver gathered the posts that John had left online and edited them into a single web site. The website also contains email and news events that point to subjects John spoke about. Oliver doesn't know if John Titor was a real time traveler or not, but, he says, what still amazes him about the posts is their ability to draw you in, question your sanity for thinking it might be real, and then scare you to death after seeing events unfold as John had said.

