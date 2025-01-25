Playback speed
Episode 4 - Surfing the Multiverse

Journal Entry - May 9th, 2017
Jan 25, 2025
Get ready for a podcast like no other – Becoming Multidimensional: Road to Nowhere.

Join me on a mind-bending journey into the heart of the multiverse. Discover what this shift means for humanity and what it’s truly like to experience the cosmic transformation we’re on the edge of. We’re standing on the brink of an evolutionary leap, and I’ve got revelations that will blow your mind!

This podcast chronicles a profound shift into multidimensional consciousness that began in 2016. I’ll be sharing daily journal entries for the next four years, diving deep into the wisdom, insights, and experiences gained along the way.

We don’t live in a linear reality. Eyewitnesses? They’re unreliable. Their perceptions are fragmented, shaped by different timelines and emotional states. So why is this happening? Why does it completely change everything we think we know about reality?

Join me on Spotify as we unlock the secrets of the multiverse, together. These unedited journal entries were recorded on my phone as I lived on the road with my wife and daughter for four years, ejected from our old lives, families and friends, on a different version of Earth in a different galaxy and different universe in the multiverse.

And we’re not alone. Thousands of people worldwide are experiencing this same shift. More are waking up to it every day. This isn’t theory. It’s real and undeniable; verified through shared accounts and observable patterns.

Evidence of Parallel Earths

