This is my personal timeline-shifting journey, the one YouTube deleted (over 1,000 recordings) that documented my shift into multidimensional reality; or more accurately, my awakening to multidimensional awareness. We all move through timelines, though most don’t realize it until they experience things like glitches in the matrix, premonitions, déjà vu, synchronicities, the Mandela effect, time lapses, changes in memory, apparitions, or shifts in perception of time and reality. This is real, raw, and unedited.

From 2016 to early 2020, my wife, daughter, and I lived off-grid, traveling through the US, Canada, and Mexico. We were constantly on the move, driving, learning, recalibrating, trying to understand how we shifted to a parallel timeline where everything and everyone had changed. The people we once knew were now different versions of themselves. I worked remotely from my cell phone, journaling daily, sketching insights, and channeling to understand what had happened. This isn’t a gimmick. I’ve done extensive work to demonstrate that reality is multidimensional, sharing insights into physics that are often obscure or unknown.

This is the website I posted in 2017 and the video channel where I saved unique videos related to this exploration, including videos of notable people who shifted timelines.

MORE TO EXPLORE!

PODCAST - Becoming Multidimensional - Documentary - Spotify

PODCAST - Multidimensional Life Coach - 7-Pt Series - Spotify -

RUMBLE - Awakening Insights / Wisdom

Share

Leave a comment