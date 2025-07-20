TALKnet

TALKnet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sue's avatar
Sue
2h

I do think the weirder weather since 2017 is more related to solar influence and jet stream destabilization than anything else. The years to come will certainly be telling. I do not believe in the CO2 BS. Forests in BC are in jeopardy given govt policy and law in regard of ‘climate change’ and ‘assisted migration’ (insofar as planted trees which are largely dying due to shitty planting and NOT drought), but I do trust that Nature will rebalance eventually. What we’ve been doing to mitigate climate change the last 20 years insofar as govt modelling and climate change is paramount to insanity. But, it’s all about money and politics when it boils right down…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Talknet and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Talknet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture