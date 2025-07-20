Given the current solar minimum and accompanying increased quakes, volcanic activity and cooling ocean patterns, we are moving into another cooling phase similar to the last mini ice age. These cycles typically span 200-300 years and last 50-100 years.

The last mini ice age lasted from 1645 to 1715. During that time, sunspots all but disappeared. This caused a global cooling effect. Winters became longer and colder, and summers were a month shorter and unpredictable.

What happened back then is happening again now, bringing back colder, harsher winters, especially in the northern hemisphere. We can expect month-long ice storms in northeast US and Canada, with heavy, iced-up power lines breaking faster than crews can repair them. Roads will be too slippery to navigate - light winds will blow trucks off the road - wet ice in the rain.

People living in these areas need an off-grid power source, wood stove/wood, friendly neighbours and stored supplies, as repairs could take weeks and emergency services will be stretched thin.

Weather patterns will shift significantly. Areas that used to be wet will turn dry. Regions that relied on regular rainfall will face droughts. Conversely, areas that were dry will see more rain and flooding. This pattern/change is cyclical, driven by shifting jet streams and ocean currents influenced by the low solar activity.

We are seeing frequent volcanic eruptions that historically ramp up during these cold periods. Volcanic activity contributes to further cooling through ash and aerosols released into the atmosphere. The underwater fault lines near California, Japan, Indonesia and South America are all prime sources for large earthquakes and tsunamis. From the Cascadia subduction zone in the Pacific Northwest to the Japan Trench and the Sunda Trench in Indonesia, the potential for major quakes and tsunamis is high. These events strike with little warning, causing destructive waves to hit coastlines within minutes.

Dreams and visions from people around the world reflect this reality. Many have reported seeing massive waves, coastal flooding and destruction in their dreams. The Cascadia fault is capable of producing a magnitude 9.0+ quake and devastating tsunami targeting California, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. The Japan Trench and other fault lines in the Pacific are prime to unleash similar destruction.

The signs are clear. The low solar activity will continue and the Earth will respond with colder temperatures, long ice storms and increased seismic and volcanic activity. Coastal areas must prepare for large earthquakes and tsunamis. Inland regions need to brace for colder weather, with the potential for extended snow and ice storms. Power outages will be widespread and long-lasting in areas that experience ice storms.

This is not speculation; it’s a repeating cycle happening now. The evidence from history, current science and patterns we see, confirm it. We can prepare for these changes, connect with our communities and stay informed. These events are coming, and we can navigate them together. If you want more details about what’s to come, look at what happened during the Maunder Minimum and factor in our reliance on energy, tech and supply chains, as well as the impact this mini ice age and geological/weather events will have towards accelerating the decentralization of all industries, ramping up the push for sovereign/self-sufficient communities. Where quakes and volcanic activity are overdo, expect it!

Africa will become a global economic power and global food producer, compensating for countries that face decline in food production. Farmers must plant suitable crops to fit changing temps/seasons. China’s water problems are just beginning. The government will be slow to adapt and the people will suffer for it. Their economy will fall behind Africa in 50 years. Africa is not mired in old economic models and will take full advantage creating a new one, facilitated by new tech: decentralized EMF re-patterning power generators, thus boosting irrigation and desalination of ocean water for agriculture, greatly accelerating economic growth.

I want to be very clear here - be aware and take this to heart… We will never go back to the way it was - that “home” is gone. The entire world is evolving on every level. What’s ahead is brand new, so if you are operating from the old play book… you are headed for disaster. Canada will break up as the west leaves and the US will see many states break out too. Globalism will not work. Communities must become self-reliant or fail. I have 12 articles including this one that goes into more detail about what’s coming.

In a world of instant global communication between everyone, there are no secrets! All of the cover-ups, corruption, “lists”, conspiracies, lies and truths are coming out this year and next, for the most part. And this will change EVERYTHING.

The Sun constantly sends energy to Earth through solar radiation and solar wind, influencing its magnetic field and atmosphere. When solar activity weakens, the Sun’s energy output decreases. In response, Earth seeks to restore balance by discharging the stored energy, which manifests as global cooling, increased tectonic activity and volcanic eruptions. These geological and atmospheric events are Earth’s way of releasing the built-up energy and adjusting to the reduced solar input. This creates an electromagnetic cycle where a weakened solar charge prompts the planet to discharge energy, leading to physical changes as it seeks equilibrium… Similar to charging and discharging a battery in a cyclical back and forth with the sun.

The accompanying magnetic pole reversal is not a crust shift. A magnetic reversal is when Earth’s magnetic poles flip their polarity; it’s a change in magnetic orientation, not a physical movement of the Earth's landmasses. Earth’s crust does not suddenly shift or move during this process; it has NEVER happened and is not supported by scientific evidence. Magnets reverse polarity without physically changing - same idea as an electric motor.

Sunspot Activity:

Maunder Minimum: Near absence of sunspots, indicating very low solar activity.

Now: Sunspot activity is at historically low levels, signaling a deep solar minimum.

Climate Impact:

Maunder Minimum: Caused the Little Ice Age, with colder temperatures, longer winters, and shorter summers.

Now: Signs point to a cooling trend, with colder winters and more extreme winter weather in some regions.

Weather Patterns:

Maunder Minimum: Increased frequency of harsh winters, droughts, and unpredictable weather.

Now: Similar shifts, with some areas experiencing droughts while others face heavy rainfall; longer cold spells are predicted.

Geophysical Activity:

Maunder Minimum: Frequent volcanic eruptions in the Ring of Fire, contributing to global cooling.

Now: Ongoing high volcanic activity in the Ring of Fire, likely to increase, which can trigger more eruptions and ash clouds.

Seismic Activity:

Maunder Minimum: Increased earthquake activity in tectonically active zones.

Now: Elevated earthquake risk along the Pacific Ring of Fire, especially in California, Alaska, Japan, and Indonesia.

Tsunami Potential:

Maunder Minimum: Large earthquakes in the Ring of Fire led to tsunamis.

Now: High potential for major quakes and tsunamis in these same regions, with recent tremors indicating rising tension.

Impact on Society:

Maunder Minimum: Crop failures, food shortages, social unrest, and population shifts.

Now: Likely similar disruptions - extended cold, infrastructure damage, supply chain issues, and societal strain.

Cycle Characteristics:

Maunder Minimum: Lasted about 70 years, with a gradual transition back to higher solar activity.

Now: Current solar minimum appears to be entering an extended period of cooler temperatures.

Overall Pattern:

Maunder Minimum: A period of natural climate cooling driven by low solar activity and volcanic ash.

Now: We are entering a similar low solar activity phase, which could lead to cooler global conditions and increased geophysical activity.

