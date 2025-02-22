John Titor’s predictions, made in the early 2000s, foresaw a series of dramatic events in the early 21st century, including a civil war in the U.S., global conflict leading to nuclear war, and post-collapse rebuilding. His timeline predicted these events to unfold around 2020-2025, with the rebuilding phase beginning by 2030-2035.

However, when considering the parallel timeline variances, especially the impact of the so-called COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, we observe that the timeline in this reality appears to be delayed by 10-15 years. While the events themselves may be on track, the timing of their unfolding has shifted, possibly due to a global polarity resulting from timeline divergence or shifts in collective consciousness. This aspect is beyond the scope of the current analysis, which focuses on the observable timeline changes.

Parallel Timeline Variance 10-15 Years - Civil War in the U.S.: Titor predicted a civil war beginning around 2005-2015, corresponding with the breakdown of social and political order within the U.S. However, in this timeline, the shift toward civil unrest and fragmentation appears to be delayed, likely occurring between 2025-2030 due to geopolitical instability and other complex factors. The delay is tied to timeline divergence.

Global Conflict (including nuclear war) - According to Titor’s timeline, global conflict (including the risk of nuclear war) was forecast to take place around 2020-2025. In the present timeline, heightened geopolitical tensions, spurred by global instability, will likely cause global conflict to manifest closer to 2025-2030, with key factors related to timeline divergence and shifts in global polarity influencing the timing. I personally don’t expect to see a nuclear war - big natural disasters, yes.

Post-collapse Rebuilding - Titor predicted that the post-collapse rebuilding phase would begin around 2030-2035. This aligns closely with current projections, where global economic collapse and societal restructuring due to shifting political and social realities will likely set the stage for this new phase by 2035-2040.

Based on the timeline variance, John Titor’s predictions for civil war, global conflict, and post-collapse rebuilding are still on track but delayed. The civil war and global conflict are expected to occur between 2025 and 2030, with the post-collapse rebuilding phase beginning around 2035-2040.

Share

Share TALKnet