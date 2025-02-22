Deagel.com is a website that provides information on military equipment and civil aviation. It has been noted for publishing forecasts that predict significant population declines in various countries by 2025.

Deagel’s 2025 population forecasts, which predict drastic population declines, particularly in countries like the United States, Canada, and Western Europe, have attracted increasing attention in light of recent demographic trends. These projections, which were once dismissed as speculative, now appear to reflect a troubling reality, albeit likely on a delayed timeline. The so-called COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent mass vaccination campaigns have contributed to an unprecedented rise in excess mortality, largely attributed to the toxic effects of the COVID-19 vaccines and their boosters. These health interventions, alongside broader demographic changes, point to a population decline that may not fully materialize by 2025, but could very well accelerate by 2030 as the consequences of these actions unfold.

Excess Mortality and Population Decline - The so-called COVID-19 pandemic, which began in 2020, did not cause any unusual spike in deaths beyond what is typically seen with seasonal flu. However, the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 marked the beginning of a significant demographic shift. Excess mortality, especially linked to sudden cardiac events, myocarditis, blood clotting, and other vaccine-related complications, has dramatically increased since the vaccine rollout. This is evident from reports showing a 18% rise in life insurance claims in 2021, continuing into 2022 and 2023, all of which align with a surge in deaths tied to these complications. The so-called pandemic did not itself result in the massive loss of life as originally feared, but the vaccine rollout has caused a hidden demographic crisis.

A sharp increase in funeral services, particularly in younger age groups, is reflective of this phenomenon. Reports from funeral service providers indicate a 25% increase in deaths among younger individuals in 2021. This correlates with the 20-25% rise in cremations during this period, particularly among younger adults who, prior to the vaccine rollout, had a much lower mortality rate. These figures suggest that the overwhelming cause of excess mortality since 2021 is not the virus itself, but the toxic vaccines and boosters introduced under the guise of pandemic control.

Fertility Crisis - In addition to excess mortality, there has been a striking decline in fertility rates following the vaccine rollout. As of 2023, global fertility rates have dropped by 1.5% annually, with countries like Italy and Japan seeing rates as low as 1.2. Early data from fertility clinics showed a 30% decrease in successful pregnancies following vaccination, accompanied by rising miscarriage rates and menstrual irregularities, which have been directly linked to vaccine-induced immune responses. This demographic crisis is compounded by the rising mortality rate in younger age groups, further reducing the reproductive pool and exacerbating the long-term trend of declining birth rates.

The decline in fertility, coupled with ongoing excess mortality, contributes to the population collapse predicted by Deagel. While the decrease in fertility may not immediately correlate with Deagel’s 2025 forecast, the trend toward demographic decline has likely been set in motion, which could lead to the dramatic population reductions projected by 2030.

Consumer Behavior and Economic Indicators - Deagel’s population decline projections are also supported by economic shifts, particularly in consumer behavior. From 2020 to 2024, there has been a steady decline in both smartphone shipments and automobile sales globally, down by 4-7% annually. These figures indicate a clear contraction in consumer demand, driven by a shrinking younger demographic. With fewer young people entering the workforce, there is less disposable income and thus less spending on goods, which are traditionally driven by a younger population. This trend reflects Deagel’s predictions of economic decline resulting from a reduced working-age population.

Additionally, a shrinking population is likely to impact industries and economies dependent on continued growth and consumption. The 4-6% decline in automobile sales is a tangible reflection of the broader societal trend of reduced consumer spending, which, in turn, will contribute to further population decline as the economy falters.

Link to Deagel’s Projections - While Deagel’s 2025 projections may appear out of time, the trends observed since 2020 make it plausible that such a dramatic population decline could take place by 2030. The key factors influencing this decline include excess mortality, declining fertility rates, and an economic downturn caused by a shrinking, aging population. The rise in sudden deaths, primarily from vaccine-related complications, combined with the ongoing decline in birth rates, suggests that Deagel’s forecast may indeed be correct, albeit with a delayed timeline.

The 50% reduction in population projected for 2030 could result from these converging trends, with governments and health authorities failing to address the root causes of the excess mortality, the vaccines themselves, leading to a compounded crisis in the years ahead. As the effects of the vaccines continue to manifest, it’s clear that the full extent of their impact may not be immediately apparent, but it is undeniable that the demographic crisis they have precipitated will contribute to Deagel’s population collapse.

Likelihood of Deagel's Forecast Being Accurate - Considering the overwhelming evidence linking vaccine-related complications to excess mortality, and the continued decline in fertility rates, the likelihood that Deagel’s 2030 forecast for significant population decline is increasingly plausible. Although the immediate effects of the so-called COVID-19 pandemic did not match the catastrophic predictions made in 2020, the long-term demographic consequences of the vaccines are now evident. These factors, alongside the decline in consumer demand and economic contraction, support the notion that global populations will face a significant decline by the end of the decade.

It should be known that no isolated virus for any disease has ever been definitively isolated from its source, calling into question the legitimacy of the entire narrative surrounding the so-called COVID-19 pandemic and its associated health impacts.

