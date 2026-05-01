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Freeq O’Nature's avatar
Freeq O’Nature
3d

Aye, that's the rub. Still working on my bubble. I appreciate you and your writing, thank you.

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Freeq O’Nature's avatar
Freeq O’Nature
4d

And yet, when surrounded by negativity, it's much safer (and more peaceful) to isolate. Most days I don't want to risk the hordes of negative to find a nugget of positive.

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