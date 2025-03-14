The COVID-19 pandemic, declared in early 2020, altered the global landscape in unimaginable ways. Many people died, economies crumbled and societal norms were upended. But what if the whole event, including the devastating death toll, wasn't as unique or unprecedented as the world was led to believe? What if, instead of a novel coronavirus, what we actually experienced was just a misreported flu season?

COVID-19 and seasonal flu share the same symptoms: fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath and pneumonia. Both primarily affect the respiratory system. Their impact on vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, immunocompromised and those with underlying health conditions, is also similar. In fact, it wasn’t until March 2020 that the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic, having redefining it from

a global outbreak of a disease causing significant illness and death, to a global spread of a new infectious disease, regardless of its severity or fatality rate.

One of the key arguments for the distinction between COVID-19 and seasonal flu is the death toll. However, if we look at the numbers closely, the alleged death toll from COVID-19 in 2020 closely mirrors what would be expected from a bad flu season. In the U.S., the flu death toll can exceed 100,000. In 2020, the COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. was recorded as 350,000; however, studies and critics argue that a significant portion of those deaths were due to misclassification, especially early on when testing and diagnostic criteria were unreliable. Hospitals were also financially incentivized to declare deaths as COVID-19 related due to funding provisions under Medicare and the CARES Act. This included higher reimbursement rates for COVID-19 diagnoses, especially for ICU admissions. Additionally, hospitals received extra funding based on the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services allowed more flexible death certificate coding, which made it easier to classify deaths as COVID-related, to, it seems, get the numbers up and perhaps scare/prime people for a global lockdown and mass vaccination. These financial incentives raised concerns about over-reporting, as hospitals were encouraged to label deaths as COVID-19 related in order to secure more funding.

Excess mortality refers to the number of deaths beyond what would be expected based on historical data. When comparing excess mortality from COVID-19 with previous flu seasons, there is a compelling case to be made. In 2020, excess mortality in the U.S. showed a 40% increase compared to a regular year. However, this increase falls within the expected range for a severe flu season and/or vaxx-induced heart problems and sudden-death, as disclosed in court in vaxx trial data. If COVID-19 deaths were merely a reclassification of flu and/or vaxx-induced or other underlying conditions, the surge in death rates might not be as alarming as purported/promoted to be.

Like the flu, COVID-19 disproportionately affected elderly individuals and those with pre-existing conditions. The average age of death from COVID-19 across many countries was around 80 years old, which is consistent with the average age of death from influenza and other respiratory diseases. There was no significant change in the types of people who were most vulnerable; the same groups who typically succumb to seasonal influenza were at risk for COVID-19 as well.

Interestingly, flu activity was remarkably low in 2020, particularly in countries like the U.S., Australia and the UK, where the typical flu season saw a significant decline in cases. For the 2020-2021 flu season, there were 1,800 flu deaths in the United States, compared to previous flu seasons with upwards of 61,000-100,000 flu deaths. The lack of flu cases in 2020, along with the rise of COVID-19, raises questions: Could the COVID-19 deaths have actually been flu-related, but labeled as COVID-19? There was a high level of media sensationalism around the "novel" nature of the virus. Terms like "deadly pandemic" were used repeatedly in media outlets, leading to mass hysteria and panic. However, seasonal flu epidemics have historically had similar impacts, without causing the same global uproar. Critics argue the pandemic was driven more by political agendas and media fearmongering than by objective science.

And here we go again….!

When we strip away the fear-driven narratives, panic and the overwhelming media attention, a different picture begins to emerge: Could it be that COVID-19 was not a unique, world-altering event, but rather a seasonal flu exacerbated by misclassification, fear and overreaction? The similarities in symptoms, mortality rates and vulnerable populations suggest that COVID-19 was the flu rebranded.

This perspective shows how global health responses can be shaped by media narratives, political agendas and public fear. Ultimately, the crisis we faced in 2020 may be less about a novel virus and more about a global manipulation. For all intents and purposes, the so-called pandemic was much closer to a flu season than many are willing to admit. In this case, it begs the question: Was the COVID-19 pandemic truly a new, unprecedented threat or merely a bad flu season?

Mainstream media is heavily influenced by big pharma through advertising revenue, with pharmaceutical companies spending billions on ads, including a significant portion on vaccines. In 2021, it was reported that the pharmaceutical industry spent around 20-30% of its profits on advertising. This creates a conflict of interest, as media outlets may avoid negative coverage of big pharma to protect their ad revenue. As a result, health issues, especially related to vaccines, may be underreported or portrayed in a way that benefits the pharmaceutical industry.

Pharmaceutical companies spend billions on advertising, with some estimates suggesting around $5 billion annually on direct-to-consumer ads. Specific vaccine ad spending data is harder to find, but sources like PhRMA and Kaiser Family Foundation provide insights.

They Knew!

In 2021-2022, emails/reports were distributed to thousands of leaders across various sectors, including government, media, airlines, unions, universities, schools and the medical industry worldwide, with the following 15 GB of information documenting concerns related to the pandemic and the associated vaccines. Inc. a court case showing no virus exists. 15 GB : They knew the truth / EMAILS: Shared Mega Folder

Share

Leave a comment