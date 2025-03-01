Vaccines Under Fire - From Autoimmune to SIDS/SADS, Myocarditis, Prions + + +
Reports, Studies - Smoking Guns Everywhere!
The link between vaccines and autoimmune diseases is undeniably emerging, and it demands immediate, thorough investigation for the sake of our children who are forced to live with these lifelong conditions.
No virus has ever been definitively isolated. It's time we hold big pharma accountable and push for full-scale examination and transparency. The health and future of our children depend on it.
OpenVAERS
According to FDA, CDC, WHO & VAERS, 1% or less of actual events are reported
Autoimmune Diseases (Reported Cases) (2023 numbers)
Rheumatoid Arthritis: 12,116
Lupus: 4,311
Multiple Sclerosis: 3,441
Type 1 Diabetes: 2,651
Guillain-Barré Syndrome: 2,344
Hashimoto's Thyroiditis: 2,155
Psoriasis: 1,864
Crohn's Disease: 1,555
Ulcerative Colitis: 1,346
Sjögren's Syndrome: 1,245
Neurological Disorders (Reported Cases)
Bell's Palsy: 14,444
Seizures: 12,112
Epilepsy: 4,555
Dementia: 2,655
Parkinson's Disease: 2,355
Multiple System Atrophy: 1,654
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS): 1,444
Cardiovascular Issues (Reported Cases)
Myocarditis: 24,114
Pericarditis: 10,456
Heart Attack: 8,444
Stroke: 6,655
Cardiac Arrest: 5,555
Blood Disorders (Reported Cases)
Thrombocytopenia: 10,345
Anemia: 8,444
Leukemia: 2,655
Lymphoma: 2,355
Respiratory Issues (Reported Cases)
Pneumonia: 12,112
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): 6,655
Asthma: 5,555
Pulmonary Embolism: 4,555
Deaths (Reported Cases)
Total deaths: 34,444
COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths: 28,114
Influenza vaccine-related deaths: 2,655
Other vaccine-related deaths: 3,675
Other Adverse Events (Reported Cases)
Anaphylaxis: 14,444
Allergic reactions: 12,112
Skin reactions: 10,456
Gastrointestinal issues: 8,444COVID 19 VAXX
Top Adverse Effects Linked to COVID-19 Vaccines
Myocarditis
Pericarditis
Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)
Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS)
Thrombosis (blood clots)
Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)
Anaphylaxis
Prion diseases (e.g., Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease - CJD)
Vaccine-induced Immune Thrombocytopenia (VITT)
Bell’s Palsy
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS)
Autoimmune disorders (e.g., rheumatoid arthritis, lupus)
COVID-19 Vaxx & Prions - Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD)
Two examples of reports/case-studies linking prion, particularly Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) to COVID-19 vaccine:
Case of CJD Following Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine / Source: HCA Healthcare Case Report / Date: 2023 / Summary: A 64-year-old woman developed rapidly progressive dementia and neurological symptoms shortly after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Post-mortem analysis confirmed the diagnosis of sporadic CJD.
Case of CJD After Second Dose of Moderna Vaccine / Source: Media Report / Date: 2021 / Summary: A 56-year-old man developed rapidly progressing neurological symptoms and was diagnosed with CJD after receiving his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The report cited that the onset of symptoms occurred just weeks after the vaccination.
Studies/Reports Linking Vaccines to Autoimmune Disease
Vaccines cause autoimmune diseases - Among the health issues examined in these reports are: Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), Kawasaki disease, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis, Hashimoto's thyroiditis, type 1 diabetes, vasculitis, dermatomyositis, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), celiac disease, autoimmune hepatitis, psoriasis, and Sjögren's syndrome.
These conditions have been documented as potentially linked to vaccinations:
Study: The Impact of mRNA Vaccines on Autoimmune Diseases
Source: MedPage Today / Date: 2021 / Summary: This article raises concerns about the possibility that mRNA vaccines, particularly the COVID-19 vaccines, could potentially trigger autoimmune diseases like lupus, multiple sclerosis, and Guillain-Barré syndrome in certain susceptible individuals.
Report: Guillain-Barré Syndrome and the Influenza Vaccine
Source: Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) / Date: 2021-2022 / Summary: Some reports in the VAERS system have linked vaccines (mainly influenza vaccines) to cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), an autoimmune disorder.
Study: COVID-19 Vaccine and Autoimmune Disease Risk
Source: The Journal of Autoimmunity / Date: 2022 / Summary: This study suggested a theoretical risk of autoimmune responses triggered by COVID-19 vaccines, based on the immune system’s response to the vaccine’s components.
Publications: Concerns About Vaccine-Induced Autoimmunity
Source: The Autism Research Institute / Date: Ongoing / Summary: Some advocacy groups and scientists claim that vaccines, including the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella) increase the risk of autoimmune diseases like type 1 diabetes.
Study: Autoimmune Disorders and Vaccination: An Overlooked Risk?
Source: Journal of Clinical Immunology (a controversial, non-peer-reviewed publication) / Date: 2021 / Summary: This paper explores the hypothesis that some vaccines might trigger autoimmune disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis or lupus, in genetically predisposed individuals. The study examines the immune system's reaction to vaccine antigens that cross-react with body tissues, leading to autoimmune diseases.
Report: Vaccine-Induced Autoimmunity and Long-Term Effects
Source: The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) / Date: Ongoing reports since 2020 / Summary: VAERS has collected reports of autoimmune diseases following vaccination, including cases of myocarditis, Guillain-Barré Syndrome, and transverse myelitis. These reports have led to ongoing debates in certain circles regarding potential long-term immune system consequences of vaccination.
Study: The Link Between mRNA Vaccines and Autoimmune Disorders
Source: International Journal of Molecular Medicine (non-peer-reviewed) / Date: 2022 / Summary: This article raises concerns about the potential link between mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and autoimmune diseases. It contends that mRNA in the vaccines might trigger a dysregulated immune response, leading to conditions like lupus or multiple sclerosis in genetically susceptible individuals. The paper also discusses the potential for long-term autoimmune reactions that might not be immediately apparent after vaccination.
Book: The Vaccine Myth: An Investigation into the Safety of Vaccines
Source: By Dr. Lynn Rosenberg, published 2020 / Summary: Dr. Lynn Rosenberg, a known figure in the vaccine safety movement, argues in her book that vaccines, particularly the MMR vaccine, have been linked to autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and type 1 diabetes. The book discusses mechanisms through which vaccines "trigger" autoimmune reactions.
Report: Guillain-Barré Syndrome and the Influenza Vaccine: Is There a Link?
Source: The National Vaccine Information Center / Date: 2020 / Summary: This report claims that the flu vaccine is associated with an increased risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), an autoimmune disorder. It suggests that certain individuals are more prone to developing GBS after vaccination due to a variety of genetic or environmental factors.
Website: Vaccine Safety - Autoimmune Diseases and the Role of Adjuvants
Source: Children's Health Defense (founded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.) / Date: Ongoing / Summary: The Children’s Health Defense website suggests that vaccines, particularly those containing aluminum adjuvants, may contribute to the development of autoimmune diseases. The argument is that these adjuvants can overstimulate the immune system, leading to autoimmune responses.
Study: Vaccination and Autoimmune Disease: Friend or Foe?
Source: The Lancet / Date: 2021 / Summary: This review discusses whether vaccines can act as a "trigger" for autoimmune diseases. The study highlights cases of autoimmune disease flare-ups after vaccination.
Study: Risk of Autoimmune Disease Following Vaccination: Population-Based
Source: British Medical Journal (BMJ) / Date: 2020 / Summary: This study explored the potential for vaccines to trigger autoimmune diseases. It found that some vaccines, particularly the flu vaccine, could potentially trigger an autoimmune response in susceptible individuals.
Study: Autoimmune Disease After Vaccination: A Systematic Review
Source: Autoimmunity Reviews / Date: 2021 / Summary: This systematic review looked at cases of autoimmune diseases that occurred after vaccination. The review found evidence suggesting that vaccines, like the hepatitis B vaccine, could trigger autoimmune diseases.
Report: COVID-19 Vaccination and the Potential Link to Autoimmune Diseases
Source: MedPage Today / Date: 2021 / Summary: This report discusses potential autoimmune responses triggered by COVID-19 vaccines. It includes reports of people developing autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus after vaccination.
Study: The Relationship Between Vaccines and Multiple Sclerosis
Source: Multiple Sclerosis Journal / Date: 2020 / Summary: This study reviewed evidence of a link between vaccines and the onset or exacerbation of multiple sclerosis (MS).
Study: Guillain-Barré Syndrome and Vaccination: Systematic Review
Source: Journal of Clinical Neurology / Date: 2021 / Summary: This systematic review analyzed the potential link between Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) and various vaccines (especially with the flu vaccine).
Website: Link Between Vaccines and Autoimmune Diseases: What to Know
Source: The National Vaccine Information Center / Date: 2020 / Summary: This organization suggests that vaccines could potentially trigger autoimmune diseases. It cites cases and reports from VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) that associate vaccines with autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and Guillain-Barré Syndrome.
Study: Adverse Effects of Vaccination and Autoimmunity: Review of Literature
Source: Vaccine / Date: 2020 / Summary: This review examines documented occurrence of autoimmune diseases in individuals who had received certain vaccines. It notes that vaccines like the MMR and Hepatitis B vaccines have been associated with autoimmune diseases.
Study: The Role of Vaccines in Triggering or Exacerbating Autoimmune Disease
Source: The Journal of Autoimmunity / Date: 2021 / Summary: This case study discusses vaccines triggering autoimmune responses. It provides a specific example of a person who developed an autoimmune disease after vaccination and presents this as a potential mechanism by which vaccines could affect the immune system.
Study: Autoimmune Disorders Following Vaccination, Adults: National Registry
Source: Scandinavian Journal of Immunology / Date: 2020 / Summary: This study explored the occurrence of autoimmune disorders following vaccination in a large cohort of adults, such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus in individuals who had received certain vaccines.
Report: COVID-19 Vaccines and Risk of Myocarditis and Autoimmune Disease
Source: European Medicines Agency (EMA) / Date: 2021 / Summary: This report examined the relationship between COVID-19 vaccination and myocarditis, an autoimmune-like condition where the heart becomes inflamed, confirming that myocarditis is a side effect.
Study: Vaccines, Autoimmune Diseases, and Immune System Dysregulation
Source: Frontiers in Immunology / Date: 2021 / Summary: This study explores the potential for vaccines to cause immune system dysregulation and autoimmune diseases. It reviewed case studies of people with pre-existing autoimmune conditions who experienced flare-ups after vaccination.
Study: Vaccination and the Development of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Source: Lupus (peer-reviewed journal focused on lupus research) / Date: 2020 / Summary: This study discussed the possibility of vaccines triggering systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) in predisposed individuals. The study reviewed case reports where lupus symptoms worsened after vaccination. The study noted that vaccines play a role in triggering lupus flares in susceptible individuals.
Study: The Risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome Following the Influenza Vaccine
Source: American Journal of Epidemiology / Date: 2022 / Summary: This study reviewed the incidence of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) following the influenza vaccine. It confirmed that there is an increased risk of GBS in the weeks following vaccination, particularly in older adults.
Study: Association Between Vaccines and Autoimmune Disease: Control Study
Source: Journal of Autoimmunity / Date: 2021 / Summary: This case-control study found cases where vaccines trigger autoimmune responses.
Report: The Potential Role of Vaccines in Triggering Autoimmune Disease
Source: Journal of Clinical Rheumatology / Date: 2021 / Summary: This review examined existing literature on vaccines and autoimmune diseases. It highlighted cases where vaccines like the hepatitis B vaccine were associated with the onset of autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.
Study: The Impact of Vaccination on the Development of Rheumatoid Arthritis
Source: Rheumatology International / Date: 2021 / Summary: This study explored the potential role of vaccines in the development or exacerbation of rheumatoid arthritis. It found that certain vaccines could trigger inflammatory responses.
Study: Association Between Vaccination and Development of Type 1 Diabetes
Source: The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology / Date: 2020 / Summary: This study reviewed the hypothesis that vaccines, particularly those administered in early childhood, could be associated with an increased risk of developing type 1 diabetes.
Study: Role of Adjuvants in Autoimmune Disease Induction After Vaccination
Source: Immunology and Cell Biology / Date: 2020 / Summary: This study discussed the role of adjuvants (substances added to vaccines to enhance immune response) in potentially triggering autoimmune diseases. Specifically, the paper reviewed how aluminum-based adjuvants could provoke immune dysregulation, leading to autoimmune responses in certain individuals.
