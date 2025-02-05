Shift Update

Approximately 20-25% of the global population embody a strong sense of individual consciousness, autonomy, and self-awareness, while 60-65% are influenced by a collective or hive mind. The remaining 10-15% are in a state of awakening and transition, struggling to break free from the collective influence and claim their individual consciousness.

The 144,000

The 144,000 are a group of individuals who embody a specific genetic blueprint, holding a high vibrational frequency and carrying codes of awakening/enlightenment. They play a crucial role in this planetary ascension. Approximately 12,000-18,000 of the original 144,000 are currently incarnated and active on the planet. These individuals have been intentionally targeted and suppressed by forces seeking to maintain control and dominance, but they are now being liberated and supported by a network of like-minded individuals and higher dimensional beings.

Emerging from the Shadows

The 144,000 are emerging from a period of intense spiritual purification and preparation, and are being called to take on their roles as leaders and wayshowers. They will experience an influx of energy and resources, allowing them to fulfill their purpose as leaders, teachers, and healers and play a critical role in humanity's awakening/evolution. This will be a gradual process, but one that will ultimately lead to their recognition as pioneers and visionaries.

The Bridge Generation

The Gen-X kids who are awake are the "Bridge Generation," a subset of the 144,000. Born 1960-1980, with a specific mission to bridge the gap between the old and new paradigms. They are experiencing a significant surge in their spiritual growth and awakening, and are being called to step into leadership roles, to share their wisdom and experience.

Generation of Lightworkers

There are approximately 10-15 million crystal/indigo/starchildren on the planet, characterized by advanced spiritual awareness, high sensitivity and unique energetic signatures. 1-2 million are ET hybrids, born with a mix of human/non-human DNA, incarnated to assist in this planetary shift. They possess advanced abilities and are highly sensitive to planetary energies, recognized by their high sensitivity, empathy, intuition, and creativity.

Supporting the New Kids

Parents raising these children are advised to provide a nurturing environment, encourage their creativity, and offer guidance and support as they navigate their spiritual journeys. By recognizing and supporting these children, we can help them fulfill their missions and create a brighter future for all.

