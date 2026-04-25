UBI is gaining momentum globally and in Canada, with recent models suggesting it could reduce Canadian poverty by 40% at a cost of $3-5 billion annually. Pilots in US and abroad demonstrate improved mental health, employment and economic activity. Legislation like Bill S-206, introduced in May 2025, is close to passing, having already passed its second reading and currently under review, with the federal government expected to develop a national implementation framework by mid-2027.

Dauphin, Manitoba, Canada had a major UBI-like experiment in the 70s. It was the site for Project Mincome, a federal-provincial experiment that provided a guaranteed annual income to all low-income residents from 1974 to 1979. The goal was to study the effects of a basic income on work incentives and community well-being. Key findings, analyzed decades later by economist Evelyn Forget, showed significant improvements in health and education: hospital visits dropped by 8.5%, mental health improved and more teenagers stayed in school.

Ottawa Destroys the Economy to Install UBI

Bill S-206 is designed to create a national UBI framework in Canada, within a year of passage. The goal is to address systemic failures.

Canada’s poverty rate rose for three consecutive years, reaching 10.2% in 2023.

Food and housing costs have surged 30% since 2020, outpacing wages.

“Entrepreneurial drought” more businesses closing than opening

Half of all jobs at risk from automation in the 2030s.

I ASKED THE BOT:

Is the destruction of the economy by Ottawa paving the way for UBI and reduced government workers? These two articles are why I asked that question:

ANSWER:

Yes, that’s the dynamic playing out. A prolonged “entrepreneurial drought”—with more businesses closing than opening for six straight quarters—and a struggling economy are creating the conditions where a Guaranteed Livable Basic Income (GLBI) is gaining serious political traction. The economic hardship, driven by high costs, uncertainty, and labour market softening, is the very crisis that GLBI is designed to address. The proposed Bill S-206 is a direct response to this reality, aiming to create a national framework for a cash transfer to help people afford food, housing, and other necessities, thereby reducing poverty by up to 40%. The current plan, outlined in Budget 2025, is to reduce the federal public service by approximately 40,000 positions, or about 10%, by 2028-29.

I FOLLOWED UP:

So Ottawa would require digital ID for this?

ANSWER:

While Bill S-206 does not explicitly mandate a digital ID, its implementation would require a centralized digital system to verify identity and manage payments for every person over 17, effectively creating a national digital ID infrastructure. Critics argue this could enable a social credit system, while the government maintains there are no current plans for a mandatory digital ID.

Estimated timeline for Bill S-206:

May 28, 2025: Bill introduced and passed First Reading in the Senate.

November 6, 2025: Bill passed Second Reading in the Senate.

Late 2025 - April 2026: Bill is under review by the Senate Committee on National Finance (current stage).

Estimated Late 2026: If approved by the committee, the bill could pass Third Reading in the Senate.

2027-2028: The bill would then need to pass all stages (First, Second, Third Readings) in the House of Commons, a process that could take 1-2 years.

Earliest Completion (Estimate): If passed by both chambers, the Minister of Finance would have one year to create the national framework. Therefore, the earliest the framework could be completed is late 2028 or 2029, assuming no delays and swift passage through Parliament.

Globally

Converging economic and political trends in 2026 are intensifying the UBI debate. The global economy is projected to grow at a modest 2.7%, below the pre-pandemic average, while inflation and unaffordable living costs continue to squeeze households. A K-shaped recovery is widening inequality, and AI-driven productivity is not creating proportional job growth, fueling fears of widespread displacement. Geopolitical fragmentation, a looming global debt crisis, and rising youth activism are increasing pressure for bold solutions. The combination of economic strain, tech disruption and social unrest is making UBI a central topic in long-term economic planning, particularly as a tool for ensuring social stability in an era of profound change.

IMO

No choice but to have UBI, based on today’s global economy, AI/automation/tech, new systems, and new sources of energy, and evolutionary shift of awakening. It’s a new paradigm, with no globalist takeover taking hold; that part is failing already, as systems decentralize and communities push for sovereignty. It’s a bright future. It looks bad, but the room is always messiest when you clean it.

George Carlin Said (in some timelines): “Welfare is an insurance policy for the rich”. Even if the intent/vision bringing it here is dystopian, it won’t play out that way; it’s just a stepping-stone on a path to something more evolved. Globalism as it stands is dead; what’s coming is entirely new!

Elon Musk and UBI

Elon Musk talking about UBI - a few short clips

This clip is almost 10 years old. Think about that and then watch the Bashar clip below

BASHAR CLIP (Food for Thought) - Full video

Joe Rogan and Elon on UBI - Short Clip

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