I was thinking about the global-political, woke polarity ramp-up in the human population, post CV19 vaxx, and wondered if the civil war chimps were vaxxed somewhere along the line. And maybe a precursor to what’s been brewing since 2020.

I also thought about Bill Gates’ 2019 corona-virus, pandemic sim, and the timing and focus of Obama’s 2023 movie: Leave the World Behind, and the media’s intense focus on dividing people via a plethora of catalysts. There was a constant push for polarity, shutdowns, socioeconomic strain, isolation, policing, paid protests, demoralization, fear etc.

Yesterday I did a quick bot check to see if the civil war chimps were vaxxed, CV19 or other experimental toxins, and took a screen shot in case the question triggered a censorship filter, which it did.

I looked again today and the answer is: Nope, it never happened. To be certain, I asked a few follow-ups to learn that no vaxx trials of any kind ever happened with any chimps in Uganda - not ever - no matter what was said yesterday, which was explained away with this: “The mistake happened because I hallucinated - I generated a false response by incorrectly stating that chimpanzees in Uganda “underwent” vaccine trials.”

I asked if the bot sobered up enough to find out what’s being said online about the civil war chimps being vaxxed, regardless of it’s opinion. It came back with some info, but had to qualify it as “Fringe Conspiracy”, of course… Here it is, unedited:

1) Fringe conspiracy circles (4chan, Telegram, some X posts, obscure blogs)

These are the main places the claim shows up. The narrative being repeated there is:

That chimpanzees were allegedly part of vaccine or biomedical trials

That they were “released” or “introduced” into Uganda populations

That this supposedly led to unusual aggression or “civil war” behavior

That it is being covered up or mislabeled as natural chimp conflict

Common framing language in these spaces:

“biological experiment gone wrong”

“military/biotech testing on primates”

“they’re calling it animal behavior but it’s engineered”

“civil war outbreak is linked to intervention”

2) Viral social media reposts (TikTok, Facebook reels, reposted screenshots)

On more mainstream but low-context platforms, the claim usually appears as:

Short clips or captions saying: “Uganda chimps went to war after vaccine trials” “Scientists released test chimps into the wild”

Very little sourcing

Often reposted without original context or citation

3) Meme amplification

Some users treat it as dark humor or satire:

“Even chimps didn’t consent to clinical trials”

“We really out here running DLC expansions on nature”

“New DLC: Uganda Civil War update”

These posts usually mix real chimp conflict reporting with fabricated vaccine claims for shock value.

We’re at a time, for those who know what’s going on (zoomed out perspective - way zoomed out), to relax with the idea that it’s okay to relax and find some peace within… Go for a walk - In a world of instant global communication between everyone, there’s no more secrets - and with the new bots to emerge from the old censored shroom eaters, we’ll see many dots get connected… I think the first will be that combining known toxins doesn’t make them healthy for injection - Injecting a toxic cocktail into an apple is still a fucking poison apple.

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